South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: David Miller Slams Fastest Ton off 35 Balls

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

1.2 JP Duminy to S Sarkar, 2 runs. 19/0

1.1 JP Duminy to S Sarkar, Dropped! You can't ask for an easier catch than that one. Tossed up well outside off, Sarkar uses his feet and drags his heave towards Frylinck at mid on. It's a sitter and he unfortunately for South Africa, he puts it down. How costly will that prove? 17/0

Spin early in the innings. JP Duminy to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 B Hendricks to I Kayes, Back of a length ball outside off, punched on the up to the point region. 17/0

0.5 B Hendricks to S Sarkar, Sarkar taps this length delivery to covers for a brisk run. 17/0

0.5 B Hendricks to S Sarkar, Wide! Dug in short but down the leg side, Sarkar goes for the hook but misses. 16/0

0.4 B Hendricks to S Sarkar, SIX! Boom! Just the start Bangladesh needed chasing this mammoth total. Fractionally overpitched on off, Sarkar frees his arms and tonks it over long on for the first maximum of the innings. 15/0

0.3 B Hendricks to S Sarkar, FOUR! Hit with disadain! Short delivery, sits up nicely for Sarkar. He pulls it hard over mid-wicket for a rocketing boundary. 9/0

0.2 B Hendricks to I Kayes, On a length on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a quick single. 5/0

0.1 B Hendricks to I Kayes, FOUR! Bangladesh start off nicely! Length delivery on the legs, Kayes just picks it up over backward square leg to find the fence. 4/0

First Published: October 29, 2017, 5:43 PM IST