South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI, East London

Commentary (South Africa innings)

We are set to get underway. It will be Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock to kick things off with the bat. Mashrafe Mortaza will take the first new ball for his team. Two slips in pace for him. Here we go...

Toss - South Africa win the toss and opt to bat! As expected, the hosts have a few changes in the team. Hashim Amla, JP Duminy and Dwaine Pretorius sit out for Aiden Markram (ODI debut), Temba Bavuma and Willem Mulder (International debut). For Bangladesh, they suffer a big blow with Tamim Iqbal out with a thigh injury. Soumya Sarkar replaces him. Also, Nasir Hossain is replaced by Mehedi Hasan.

We can talk as much about pride, honour, bouncing back and all those cliches in cricket but the reality remains that it's a David versus Goliath encounter and Davids win mostly only in books. As a cricket fan or enthusiast you can be hopeful of a good contest but somewhere deep down you know, it's a no match, especially after watching the last two games. Having said that, there is a famous quote - Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies. Let us hope today, we get to witness one of those good things.

18.6 Al Hasan to de Kock, Flicks it with the spin to mid-wicket. A good over just three from it. 122/1

18.5 Al Hasan to de Kock, Advances down the track and flicks it to mid-wicket. 122/1

18.4 Al Hasan to du Plessis, Loopy ball on middle, Faf drives it down to long on for a run. 122/1

18.3 Al Hasan to du Plessis, Floats it up on off, du Plessis drives it towards cover where the fielder makes a good diving stop to his right. 121/1

18.2 Al Hasan to du Plessis, Tosses it up on off, Faf defends it off the front foot. 121/1

18.1 Al Hasan to du Plessis, Flicks it with the angle through mid-wicket for a couple. 121/1

Shakib Al Hasan is into the attack.

17.6 M Hasan to de Kock, Shorter in length outside off, de Kock cuts it through covers for a run. 119/1

Faf du Plessis strides out to the middle.

17.5 M Hasan to T Bavuma, OUT! Bavuma falls two runs short of his fifty! A needless way of getting out. He was playing so well. Mehedi tosses it up on leg stump, it turns ever so slightly into the batsman. Bavuma gets to the pitch of it and tries to go big but miscues it down to long on where Das pouches it. The 118-run stand comes to an end. Can Bangladesh build on this now? 119/1

17.4 M Hasan to de Kock, Comes down the track. Hasan sees it and drags his length back. De Kock adjusts and taps it towards covers for a run. 119/0

17.3 M Hasan to T Bavuma, Drives it with the spin through mid on for a run. 118/0

17.2 M Hasan to de Kock, Short around off, turning away. De Kock goes on the back foot and cuts it through covers for a run. 117/0

17.1 M Hasan to de Kock, Flatter on the stumps, de Kock pushes it to the man at cover. 116/0

Drinks break! A much-needed one for Bangladesh. They're being taken to the cleaners by this opening pair of de Kock and Bavuma. The visitors need a wicket and they need it quick, otherwise they run the risk of facing a humongous total.

16.6 R Hossain to T Bavuma, Length delivery around off, defended out from inside the crease. 116/0

16.5 R Hossain to T Bavuma, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 116/0

16.4 R Hossain to T Bavuma, Bouncer on the stumps, pulled along the ground to deep square leg for a double. 116/0

16.3 R Hossain to de Kock, Angling back in on middle and leg, worked away with the angle on the on side for a single. 114/0

16.2 R Hossain to T Bavuma, Good length delivery on off, Bavuma punches it past the bowler and takes a quick single, beating mid on who gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the non-striker's end. 113/0

16.1 R Hossain to T Bavuma, Just ahead of a length on middle and off, Temba is solid in defense. 112/0

15.6 M Hasan to de Kock, EDGY FOUR! Mehedi a bit unlucky there, a slip in place and that was a wicket. After a series of slower delivery, he puts some pace on this one. De Kock looks to drive and gets an edge which goes past the keeper and away to the third man fence. 112/0

15.5 M Hasan to T Bavuma, Easy single. Down the ground to long on and the batsmen cross over. 108/0

15.4 M Hasan to de Kock, Dropped short and de Kock charges out. It comes at him slower than expected so he has to adjust and make do with a single through the covers. 107/0

15.3 M Hasan to T Bavuma, Spinning in on middle and leg, Bavuma flicks it off his pads through square leg for one. 106/0

15.2 M Hasan to de Kock, Coming back into the batsman, he works it pleasantly through mid-wicket for a single. 105/0

15.1 M Hasan to de Kock, Bowls it slower through the air and outside off, Quinton with a solid front foot defense. 104/0

14.6 R Hossain to de Kock, Shorter in length which is pulled away towards fine leg for a run. 104/0

14.5 R Hossain to de Kock, Fuller in length outside off, eased down to mid off for nothing. 103/0

14.4 R Hossain to de Kock, FOUR! As if the runs weren't coming easily enough for South Africa, that Bangladesh decide to gift them more runs. De Kock taps this to point, there's an unnecessary shy at the bowler's end and the ball ricochets off the stumps and races away to the mid-wicket boundary. This is poor stuff from the visitors. The 100-run stand is up with this as well. 103/0

14.3 R Hossain to de Kock, FOUR! Bang goes Quinton de Kock! Quality shot, he's such a delight to watch when he plays like this. So elegant and fluent. Full and right in the slot, he lofts it beautifully over mid off and picks up a boundary. 99/0

14.2 R Hossain to T Bavuma, Short of a good length outside off, Temba stands tall and punches it through covers for one. 95/0

14.1 R Hossain to de Kock, Fuller ball outside off, sliced through the cover region for a single. 94/0

Rubel Hossain back on.

13.6 M Hasan to de Kock, 15th ODI fifty for Quinton de Kock! The man is on a roll, the runs keep coming for him. He's such a vital cog in the South African unit, in all formats of the game. Superb stuff. Drives this full ball to long off and reaches the milestone with ease. Set for another big hundred? 93/0

13.5 M Hasan to T Bavuma, Nicely done. Closes the face and works it through mid-wicket for an easy run. 92/0

13.4 M Hasan to de Kock, On a flatter trajectory outside off, driven through the covers for a single. 91/0

13.3 M Hasan to de Kock, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 90/0

13.2 M Hasan to de Kock, Flatter and quicker outside off, pushed into the covers. 90/0

13.1 M Hasan to de Kock, Slider from around the wicket, defended from deep inside the crease. 90/0

12.6 T Ahmed to T Bavuma, Bumper to end the over, it's ducked and evaded easily. 90/0

12.5 T Ahmed to T Bavuma, Fantastic effort! Full toss on the pads, Bavuma flicks it through backward square leg. Seems it'll go all the way, given the quick outfield, and it almost does too, but Imrul Kayes does well to run across to his left from fine leg and stop it with a dive. Mahmudullah backs him up and throws it back in. The umpire wants to make sure if the stop is clean and replays show that it is. Great effort, keeps the batsmen down to just two. 90/0

12.4 T Ahmed to T Bavuma, FOUR! The little man packs a real punch! What a hit! Expecting the fuller ball Bavuma shimmies down the track and just hammers this back over the bowler's head for a rocketing boundary. 88/0

12.4 T Ahmed to T Bavuma, Wide! Short again but down the leg side this time, Bavuma looks to pull but misses. 84/0

12.3 T Ahmed to de Kock, Short ball into the body, pulled down to fine leg for one run. 83/0

12.2 T Ahmed to T Bavuma, Takes the fielder on again as Bavuma drives it to mid on. This time the run is completed more easily as the fielder doesn't collect the ball cleanly on the first attempt. 82/0

12.1 T Ahmed to de Kock, Chance of a run out! Length ball around off, Quinton taps it in front of backward point and both batsmen set off. Risky stuff though as the fielder quickly charges to the ball and under arms it at the striker's end diving forward. He misses, much to Bavuma's delight, who was struggling to get back in. Maybe the fielder should have gone at the other end as de Kock was late in taking off. 81/0

11.6 M Hasan to de Kock, Turning away from around off, de Kock goes back, allows the ball to turn and places it square towards point for a single. 80/0

11.5 M Hasan to T Bavuma, Full ball attacking the stumps, driven down the track where the fielder misfields. A single results. 79/0

11.4 M Hasan to T Bavuma, Over the wicket now, it's full on middle and off, Bavuma leans across a touch and wrists it to mid on. 78/0

11.3 M Hasan to de Kock, Sliding in on middle and leg, de Kock works it square on the leg side and crosses over. 78/0

11.2 M Hasan to de Kock, Switches the angle for de Kock, comes around the wicket and tosses it up outside off. The southpaw gets close to the pitch with a big lunge forward and eases it to the man at cover. 77/0

11.1 M Hasan to T Bavuma, Full and flat outside off, no spin on this occasion as Bavuma drives it to sweeper cover. One run added to the scoreboard. 77/0

Mehedi Hasan comes back on to bowl.

10.6 T Ahmed to de Kock, Was in no control of that shot at all, but such is his day that anything he hits is going away. Short ball outside off, de Kock looks to pull but the ball goes off the high part of the bat and lobs over Taskin's head. Falls safely as mid on chases it down. Two runs to the total. 76/0

10.5 T Ahmed to de Kock, Short of a good length outside off, pushed away from the back foot on the off side. 74/0

10.4 T Ahmed to T Bavuma, Straighter in line, it's tucked off the pads a bit square on the leg side for one. 74/0

10.3 T Ahmed to T Bavuma, Back of a length, from over the wicket to Bavuma, another pull shot from the little man through mid-wicket. Would have gone all the way but the fielder in the deep does well to cut it off. A couple of runs are taken. 73/0

10.2 T Ahmed to de Kock, From around the wicket to de Kock, it's angling into him from a length and he too pulls it through the gap in the leg side for a run. 71/0

10.1 T Ahmed to T Bavuma, Shortish ball on off, Temba brings out the pull shot and hits it through mid-wicket aerially for a single. 70/0

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. Maximum of four fielders are now allowed outside the circle. Bangladesh are using one less at the moment as Taskin steams in...

9.6 Al Hasan to T Bavuma, Quicker and flatter around off, Bavuma with a little shimmy down the track knocks it to long off to keep strike. 69/0

9.5 Al Hasan to T Bavuma, Bit quicker through the air, on middle and off, stays right behind the line and defends. 68/0

9.4 Al Hasan to de Kock, Use of the feet to get close to the pitch and it's driven down to long on for one. 68/0

9.3 Al Hasan to T Bavuma, Awkward, but effective. Temba Bavuma kneels down and across to this full ball and plays a funny-looking paddle sweep towards short fine leg. Rubel Hossain stops the ball from going past him with a solid dive. Just a single taken. 67/0

9.2 Al Hasan to de Kock, Brings his wrists into play and works it just wide of the mid on fielder for a single. 66/0

9.1 Al Hasan to de Kock, SIX! Quinton de Kock is having a ball out there. From over the wicket, it's loopy, full and right in de Kock's zone. He dances down quickly and smokes it back over the bowler's head for a huge maximum. 65/0

8.6 T Ahmed to de Kock, Short and wide outside off, cut square through point for a single. 59/0

8.5 T Ahmed to de Kock, Length delivery on the fourth stump line, defended out from within the crease. 58/0

8.4 T Ahmed to de Kock, Back of a good length outside off from around the wicket, punched hard but straight to the cover fielder. 58/0

8.3 T Ahmed to de Kock, FOUR! As beautiful as the sunshine over at Buffalo Park. Magnificent stroke. Half-volley outside off, Quinton de Kock with a scintillating drive straight back down the ground. No chance for anybody to stop that, the fast outfield takes it all the way to the boundary. 58/0

8.2 T Ahmed to de Kock, Fuller length ball outside off, driven through the covers for a brace. 54/0

8.1 T Ahmed to de Kock, Length delivery around off, cramping de Kock for room and it almost does the trick. He looks to force it through the off side but gets an inside edge past the leg stump. Need more of this from the Bangladesh bowlers. 52/0

Taskin Ahmed is into the attack now.

7.6 Al Hasan to T Bavuma, FOUR! A potential good over ruined because of a boundary on the last delivery. Full on the stumps, bit straighter in line which allows Bavuma to flick it well through the mid-wicket area. Right in the gap and it's away to the fence in a flash. 50-run stand up, great going for South Africa! 52/0

7.5 Al Hasan to T Bavuma, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 48/0

7.4 Al Hasan to T Bavuma, Straighter one on middle and off, Bavuma stays behind the line and blocks. 48/0

7.3 Al Hasan to de Kock, Comfortably done. De Kock leans forward and eases this full ball down towards mid on for a single. 48/0

7.2 Al Hasan to T Bavuma, Tossed up on middle stump, flicked away through mid-wicket for a run. 47/0

7.1 Al Hasan to T Bavuma, Shakib into the action and there's drama instantly. Floats it up on middle and leg, it's angling in and catches Bavuma on the front pad as he misses his flick. Loud appeal all around, but the umpire remains unmoved. Good decision, replays show it was going down leg. Close call, though. 46/0

Bangladesh's star player, Shakib Al Hasan to roll his arm now. A slip in place. The visitors in desperate need of a breakthrough.

6.6 M Mortaza to de Kock, Length ball on middle and leg, de Kock looks to whip it through mid-wicket but ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads. 46/0

6.5 M Mortaza to de Kock, Back of a length ball which is kept out by de Kock standing tall. 46/0

6.4 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 46/0

6.3 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, Good length ball in the channel outside off, this time Bavuma offers a defensive shot. 45/0

6.2 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, FOUR! The outfield is lightning quick at Buffalo Park. Bavuma didn't hit that hard at all, just leaned into the shot and drove it through the gap in the covers. 45/0

6.1 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, Cutting back in off the surface as it's pitched on a length, tucked away on the leg side but for no run. 41/0

5.6 R Hossain to de Kock, Fuller length delivery on middle and off, worked away with a closed face through the mid-wicket area for a couple of runs. 41/0

5.5 R Hossain to de Kock, Fuller again, around off, met with a defensive bat in response. 39/0

5.4 R Hossain to de Kock, FOUR! SHOT! That's a sensational shot. Full and outside off, Quinton de Kock crashes this through the covers to send it across the rope. Was there to be hit and he cashed it, wasn't going to miss out for anything. 39/0

5.3 R Hossain to de Kock, An authoritative walk down the track from de Kock. Looks to slog it through the leg side but doesn't exactly middle it. Off the inner half but it's still hit hard. The man at mid-wicket does well to dive quickly low to his right and make the stop. 35/0

5.2 R Hossain to de Kock, Back of a length on the stumps, kept out off the back foot with ease. 35/0

5.1 R Hossain to T Bavuma, Pure timing from Temba Bavuma, but it's matched with an equally good fielding effort from Sabbir Rahman. Fuller ball outside off, Temba drives it sweetly through the covers. Sabbir runs after it hard and fast and manages to pull it back inside the rope. Lovely enthusiasm, saves a run for his side. 35/0

4.6 M Mortaza to de Kock, Keeps it tight, Mortaza. Bowls this length ball very close to the off stick. De Kock cuts it but finds short third man. Bavuma wants the run but is quickly sent back by his partner. Good call. 32/0

4.6 M Mortaza to de Kock, Wide! Fires it down the leg side, no shot offered by the batsman. The umpire raises his hands and signals a wide. 32/0

4.5 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, On a good length on the stumps, Bavuma with a comfortable flick through to deep mid-wicket for one more. 31/0

4.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, Quite straight in line, no trouble at all for the left-handed opener to work it behind square on the leg side for one. 30/0

Third man has gone a lot squarer, behind point effectively.

4.3 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, Moves inside the line of this length ball on off and nudges it to mid-wicket for a single. 29/0

4.2 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, On the shorter side of things again, Bavuma with a back foot punch, finds the man at cover. 28/0

4.1 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, Back of a length delivery outside off, Temba stands his ground and pushes it to the man at extra cover. 28/0

3.6 R Hossain to de Kock, Shortish in length and outside off, firmly punched to extra cover from within the crease to end the over. 28/0

3.5 R Hossain to de Kock, FOUR! Lovely shot. Beautiful timing. Fullish in length outside off, Quinton de Kock just meets the ball with his straight bat. Doesn't hit it too hard, but it still beats the diving mid off fielder. Mashrafe Mortaza from mid on gives it a long chase and tries to pull it back just inside the rope with a dive, but fails in his attempt to do so. A boundary results! 28/0

3.4 R Hossain to de Kock, Marginally ahead of a length, outside the line of off stump, hit once more to mid off. 24/0

3.3 R Hossain to de Kock, Goes a little fuller again, de Kock with a big stride forward drives again, straight to the man at mid off this time. 24/0

3.2 R Hossain to de Kock, Bit fuller this time, lands it on a length just outside off, de Kock plays this on the up as he drives it to covers. Couldn't pierce the gap, straight to the fielder. 24/0

3.1 R Hossain to de Kock, Starts off with a back of a length delivery which is going across, de Kock rises and punches it square to point. 24/0

Bowling change. Rubel Hossain replaces Mehedi Hasan after just one over by the off spinner. He conceded 12 runs in that found it difficult to get his length right.

2.6 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, Finishes with a tidy delivery, but still 6 runs have come off it. Length ball on off, Bavuma with a relatively straight bat offers a punch down towards wide mid on. 24/0

2.5 M Mortaza to de Kock, Easily done. De Kock wrists this length ball through backward square leg and rotates strike. 24/0

2.4 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, Walks across to this shorter length ball and tucks it in front of square leg for a single. 23/0

2.3 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, FOUR! That's a brilliant shot from Temba Bavuma! Back of a length on off, he picks up the length early, dances down the track and pulls it aerially over mid-wicket to send it across the boundary line. 22/0

2.2 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, Short of a good length around the off stump, kept out well on the off side. 18/0

2.1 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, Good length ball on middle and off, Bavuma works it straight to the mid-wicket fielder. 18/0

1.6 M Hasan to de Kock, FOUR! That's the third off the over, and it's come in the same area! This is good batting from Quinton de Kock! Like the previous two boundaries, de Kock rocks back and cuts it behind point for a boundary. 12 off the over, a big one for South Africa. 18/0

1.5 M Hasan to de Kock, Stays back to this one which is pitched shorter in length, the left hander gets behind the line and guards it out. 14/0

1.4 M Hasan to de Kock, Sliding in from around off, kept out from within the crease. 14/0

1.3 M Hasan to de Kock, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for de Kock! It's short, it's wide and there to be smacked away! Quinton de Kock waits for it and brings out the cut again past point. Picks up another boundary easily. 14/0

1.2 M Hasan to de Kock, FOUR! That's bread and butter for Quinton de Kock! Mehedi drops it short and wide outside off from around the wicket, the southpaw hangs back and cuts it hard through point for a boundary. 10/0

1.1 M Hasan to de Kock, Darted well outside off, punched off the back foot into the off side. 6/0

Spin straightaway! Mehedi Hasan will be bowling with the second new ball from the other end. A slip in place for him.

0.6 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, Fraction straight in line, Bavuma moves inside the line and tucks it to the mid-wicket fielder. Good first over for the Proteas, 6 runs off it. 6/0

0.5 M Mortaza to de Kock, On the fifth stump line, angling across the left hander, he cuts it late to third man and gets off the mark with a run. 6/0

0.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, Short and wide outside off, Quinton de Kock flays it but finds the man at cover-point. Quite unfortunate, made a sweet connection off the bat. 5/0

0.3 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, Outside off on a good length once more, Temba uses the swing away from his body to dab it down to third man for a single. 5/0

0.2 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, Better line this time. Length delivery closer to off with a hint of away movement, Bavuma confidently meets it with a straight blade. 4/0

0.1 M Mortaza to T Bavuma, FOUR! And Temba is away! Movement instantly and Mortaza bowls it wide outside off, Bavuma reaches out to it and cracks it between point and cover-point for a boundary. Went to bed last night and woke up today to get it going with a boundary. What better way to start the day! 4/0

First Published: October 22, 2017, 1:19 PM IST