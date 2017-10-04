Mahmudullah Confident of Better Performance in Second Test

Mahmudullah scored a half-century in the first inning, said that some of their batsmen's performances in New Zealand would give them the confidence to do well.
"Shakib (al Hasan) made a double hundred while Mushfiq (Mushfiqur Rahim) made 150 in New Zealand and that sort of performances give us confidence that we can do well on any kind of wicket," Mahmudullah said in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. "We have got the skill and temperament and we are confident to implement it in the next Test," he said.
"We have spoken among ourselves and in the team meeting our mistakes was discussed at length," added Mahmudullah.
"We can hope to learn from our mistakes. We are really disappointed with our batting as we could not do justice to our skill. We made lot of small errors but we are confident that we can come out of it and play better in the next Test," he said.
Mahmudullah also defended his team's approach during the final day when most of the batsmen got out playing shots instead of digging in and looking for a draw.
"I don't see anything wrong in playing shots," said Mahmudullah. "Each player has different way of getting set at the wicket. Some like to play shots while others have different mindset.
"As long as they know what they are doing there is nothing wrong in it. I don't think saying all these have much of an implication and we must make sure that we make a comeback in the next game," he added.
