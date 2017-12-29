Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
South Africa vs India 2018 Full Schedule: Date & Time of All the Matches

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 29, 2017, 6:57 PM IST
India will be touring South Africa in January 2018.(Getty Images)

New Delhi: India will look to win their first Test series in South Africa as they take on mighty Proteas in their upcoming tour, which starts on January 5. India have played 17 tests against the Proteas in South Africa, winning two and losing on eight occasions. Seven tests ended in draws.

India will play three tests beginning on Jan. 5 in Newlands, Cape Town. They also face South Africa in six one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.


Tests:

1st Test: Newlands, Cape Town, Jan 5-9, 2:00 PM

2nd Test: SuperSport Park, Centurion, Jan 13-17, 1:30 PM

3rd Test: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, Jan 24-28, 1:30 PM


ODIs

1st ODI: Kingsmead, Durban, Feb 1, 4:30 PM

2nd ODI: SuperSport Park, Centurion, Feb 4, 1:30 PM

3rd ODI: Newlands, Cape Town, Feb 7, 4:30 PM

4th ODI: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, Feb 10, 4:30 PM

5th ODI: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth, Feb 13, 4:30 PM

6th ODI: SuperSport Park, Centurion, Feb 16, 4:30 PM


T20Is

1st T20I: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, Feb 18, 6 PM

2nd T20I: SuperSport Park, Centurion, Feb 21, 9:30 PM

3rd T20I: Newlands, Cape Town 21:30, Feb 24, 9:30 PM
First Published: December 29, 2017, 6:57 PM IST

