South Africa vs India 2018 Full Schedule: Date & Time of All the Matches

India will play three tests beginning on Jan. 5 in Newlands, Cape Town. They also face South Africa in six one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.
Tests:
1st Test: Newlands, Cape Town, Jan 5-9, 2:00 PM
2nd Test: SuperSport Park, Centurion, Jan 13-17, 1:30 PM
3rd Test: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, Jan 24-28, 1:30 PM
ODIs
1st ODI: Kingsmead, Durban, Feb 1, 4:30 PM
2nd ODI: SuperSport Park, Centurion, Feb 4, 1:30 PM
3rd ODI: Newlands, Cape Town, Feb 7, 4:30 PM
4th ODI: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, Feb 10, 4:30 PM
5th ODI: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth, Feb 13, 4:30 PM
6th ODI: SuperSport Park, Centurion, Feb 16, 4:30 PM
T20Is
1st T20I: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, Feb 18, 6 PM
2nd T20I: SuperSport Park, Centurion, Feb 21, 9:30 PM
3rd T20I: Newlands, Cape Town 21:30, Feb 24, 9:30 PM
India vs South Africa Full ScheduleSouth Africa vs IndiaSouth Africa vs India 2018South Africa vs India 2018 Full ScheduleSouth Africa vs India Full Schedule
First Published: December 29, 2017, 6:57 PM IST