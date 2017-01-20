South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I in Centurion: As It Happened

For ball-by-ball commentary, scroll down to bottom of the page.

Sri Lanka will face South Africa in the first T20I match at the SuperSports Park in Centurion.

Sri Lanka (From): Angelo Mathews (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Sachith Pathirana, Lakshan Sandakan, Thikshila de Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara

South Africa (From): Farhaan Behardien (capt), Theunis de Bruyn, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heino Kuhn, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle, Lungisani Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, JJ Smuts

So that brings us to the end of the 1st T20I between South Africa and Sri Lanka which was reduced to a 10-over game. The hosts once again came out on top and have taken a 1-0 lead. The visitors continue their disappointing run in the rainbow nation. They have to bounce back soon as the next game takes place on Sunday at the Wanderers in Johannesburg at 1800 IST (1430 local). Until then, take care! Cheers!

Man of the Match, Lungi Ngidi says he is very happy after having a dream debut. Says he was a little nervous but the home crowd helped him. Adds that he is trying out different skills but today's pitch didn't require them. Shares that he tried to beat batsmen with pace and bounce. Hopes that he has such performances in the future as well for his nation.

South Africa's skipper Farhaan Behardien is a happy captain and is very happy with his team's performance. He appreciates Mosehle's and Ngidi's effort. Adds that sending Miller up the order was a plan as they want him to face as many balls as possible and it did work out for them tonight. Also says that the bowlers did really well and ends up by saying it's really great going 1-0 up to the Wanderers!

Sri Lanka's skipper Angelo Mathews says it's disappointing to be on the losing side. Feels his bowlers did well to restrict them to 126. Says that they needed a good start and they got one but the middle period wasn't a good one for them. As it was a 10-over game, batsmen had to go hard but it didn't pull off for them. Lauds the performances from Dickwella and Prasanna.

Chasing a challenging target, Sri Lanka got the best possible start. Niroshan Dickwella, in particular, batted with authority and punished the African bowlers to all parts of the park. Imran Tahir removed both de Silva and Dickwella in the sixth over and Sri Lanka never recovered from the twin blow. The rest of their batting capitulated in an attempt to keep up with the rising NRR and eventually they fell short by 19 runs. The visitors will be disappointed after slipping from 59/0 in 5 overs and losing 6 for 48 in the next five.

Good positive result for South Africa as they take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match T20I series. They bowled just better than Sri Lanka and have managed to edge them out. The star with the ball for the home team was debutant Lungi Ngidi whose two overs actually proved to be the real differential factor. He conceded only 12 runs in the run fest and bagged a couple of wickets in one over.

9.6 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Full and angling in, dug out to long on for a single. SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 19 RUNS! 107/6

9.5 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Full toss outside off, Asela looks to slog it but gets it off the outside edge, on one bounce to the short third man fielder. 106/6

9.4 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, Full outside off, DC bends his knees and drives it to sweeper cover. A single taken! 106/6

9.3 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, FOUR! Wide outside off, Chandimal slashes it over point for a boundary! Great shot, but it's come a little late! 105/6

9.2 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, Back of a length delivery outside off, Chandimal skips down the track a touch and tries upper cutting it but fails to connect. 101/6

9.1 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Full outside off, driven to long off for a single. 101/6

27 needed off the last over. Can Sri Lanka pull out a miracle?

Andile Phehlukwayo to bowl the final over!

8.6 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, Fullish on middle, Asela plays it without much timing over mid on for one. 9 runs and an important wicket of Mathews off it! 100/6

8.5 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, SIX! Gunaratne is not going down without a fight! Shortish ball, around off, Asela swings his bat, gets it from the meat and sends it whistling over mid-wicket for a biggie. 99/6

8.4 W Parnell to D Chandimal, Fuller and outside off, driven through covers for one. 93/6

8.3 W Parnell to D Chandimal, A well cooked short ball, Chandimal tries to pull but is late in bringing his bat in line. 92/6

8.2 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, Short ball on off, Gunaratne top edges his pull shot just over the bowler's head for a single. 92/6

Asela Gunaratne is the new batsman.

8.1 W Parnell to A Mathews, OUT! Mathews holes out! A dipping full toss on middle, Mathews swings his bat, seems to have middled it quite well but to his dismay it goes straight down the throat of deep mid-wicket. De Bruyn makes no mistake and Sri Lanka's main hope departs. 91/6

Wayne Parnell is back on!

7.6 L Ngidi to A Mathews, Length delivery outside off, tapped off the back foot on the off side for a single. What a great over, just 4 runs and a couple of wicket from it! 36 runs off 12 balls! 91/5

Dinesh Chandimal walks in next.

7.5 L Ngidi to K Mendis, OUT! A combined effort in the deep to take the catch! Length delivery, angling in, Mendis drags it high in the air on the leg side. Kuhn from deep mid-wicket runs to his right, grabs the ball and passes it to Tahir, who has come from fine leg to complete the catch! Smart thinking from Kuhn as he realized that the momentum was taking him beyond the boundary line. Tahir is up and running in celebration. 90/5

7.4 L Ngidi to A Mathews, Sliding in, Mathews works it through mid-wicket for a single. 90/4

7.3 L Ngidi to K Mendis, Outside off, lofted over covers for a single. 89/4

Kusal Mendis walks in!

7.2 L Ngidi to S Prasanna, OUT! Edged and gone! On a length outside off, Prasanna goes for the slog but fails to get it off the middle of the bat this time. The ball goes off the outside edge and Mosehle behind the stumps jumps to his right and catches. 88/4

7.1 L Ngidi to A Mathews, Length delivery outside off, Mathews charges down but has to adjust as he plays it through widish mid off for a single. 88/3

Lungi Ngidi is back on!

6.6 A Phangiso to S Prasanna, SIX! Back-to-back biggies! Once again Prasanna goes down on one knee, slogs the full delivery over mid-wicket and clears the fence with ease. 40 needed of 18 deliveries! 87/3

6.5 A Phangiso to S Prasanna, SIX! Biggie off the first ball from Prasanna! On middle and off, Prasanna kneels down and slogs sweeps it over mid-wicket for a humongous maximum! That's hit as cleanly as he could! 81/3

6.4 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Sliding in from outside off, pushed through covers for a single. 75/3

6.3 A Phangiso to A Mathews, The batsman goes for the sweep but fails to connect it. 74/3

Seekkuge Prasanna is in next.

6.2 A Phangiso to de Silva, OUT! The spinners are doing the trick for the hosts! Short delivery, the debutant pulls it over mid-wicket. Kuhn gets under it and takes a good catch in the deep. It's a disappointing debut for de Silva! Three wickets in quick succession! 53 required off 22! 74/3

6.1 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single. 74/2

Thikshila de Silva is the new man in.

5.6 I Tahir to de Silva, OUT! Double blow from Tahir! Quicker one, sliding into the stumps, de Silva goes back to cut but is beaten by the pace on it. The ball strikes the middle stump. De Silva has finally ran out of his luck! Tahir is delighted and does his trademark celebratory run! 73/2

5.5 I Tahir to A Mathews, Mathews gently taps it on the off side and gets off the mark with a single. 73/1

5.4 I Tahir to de Silva, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 72/1

5.3 I Tahir to de Silva, SIX! Another one! On middle and off, de Silva lofts it over mid off. Just clears Behardien at long off by just. 71/1

5.2 I Tahir to de Silva, SIX! Takes Tahir downtown! Tossed up, de Silva gets to the pitch of the ball and launches it over the bowler's head for a maximum. 65/1

Skipper Angelo Mathews walks in next.

5.1 I Tahir to N Dickwella, OUT! TAHIR STRIKES! Tossed up on middle and leg, Dickwella starts the over as he ended Tahir's previous one. Slogs it over mid-wicket. However, this time doesn't get the distance on it and it's straight to de Bruyn who takes it cleanly with a reverse cup. Tahir is delighted and shouts in delight! 59/1

4.6 A Phangiso to N Dickwella, Once again, Dickwella brings out his reverse sweep. Gets a single through the third man region. 10 runs off it! 59/0

4.5 A Phangiso to N Dickwella, FOUR! That will spoil a tight over! Outside off, Dickwella gives himself room and lofts it over covers for a biggie! 58/0

4.4 A Phangiso to N Dickwella, FOUR! Good use of the feet! Dickwella gets to the pitch of the ball, chips it over the bowler's head and gets a boundary for it! 54/0

4.3 A Phangiso to N Dickwella, On a length around middle, Dickwella gets a top edge as he tries to play on the leg side and it goes off his helmet to short third man. No run taken. 50/0

4.2 A Phangiso to de Silva, Sliding in, de Silva pulls it on the leg side for a single. 50 comes up for Sri Lanka! 50/0

4.1 A Phangiso to de Silva, Short delivery, cut straight to point. 49/0

Aaron Phangiso is now into the attack!

3.6 I Tahir to N Dickwella, SIX! Swept over! Tossed up on the pads, Dickwella kneels down and slogs sweeps it over square leg for a maximum! Another good over for SL! 49/0

3.5 I Tahir to N Dickwella, Full outside off, Dickwella goes for the reverse sweep but doesn't connect! 43/0

3.4 I Tahir to de Silva, Shorter in length, punched off the back foot through covers for a single. 43/0

3.3 I Tahir to de Silva, DROPPED! Third life for de Silva! Low full toss, driven straight back to the bowler. Tahir fails to hold onto it! 42/0

3.2 I Tahir to N Dickwella, Outside off, ND reverse sweeps it behind square on the off side for a single. 42/0

3.1 I Tahir to de Silva, Fuller on middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 41/0

Imran Tahir is introduced into the attack.

2.6 A Phehlukwayo to de Silva, DROPPED! Another life for de Silva! Length delivery outside off, slashed hard through backward point. It's played uppishly and Kuhn present there leaps to his left, gets a hand to it but can't hold onto it. A single is taken! 15 from it again! 40/0 at the end of Powerplay! 40/0

2.5 A Phehlukwayo to N Dickwella, Short outside off, cut through backward point. Ngidi cuts it out, but the ball deflects off his boots as he tumbles. A single taken! 39/0

2.4 A Phehlukwayo to N Dickwella, Full around off, ND once again gives himself room and drives it through covers. A half-stop there prevents the ball from reaching the fence but the batsmen still get a couple. 38/0

2.3 A Phehlukwayo to N Dickwella, FOUR! Back of a length delivery outside off, Dickwella gets back and guides it past the short third man for a boundary. 36/0

2.2 A Phehlukwayo to N Dickwella, Short delivery, pulled over widish mid on. Lands in no man's land and a brace is taken! 32/0

2.1 A Phehlukwayo to N Dickwella, SIX! What a shot! Full on middle and off, Dickwella shuffles across and paddles it over fine leg. It's timed so well that the ball clears the fence with ease. First biggie of the innings. 30/0

Andile Phehlukwayo into the attack.

1.6 W Parnell to de Silva, DROPPED! Fullish delivery, angling away, de Silva lofts it over mid off, mistimes it. Behardien runs towards the ball, gets a hand to it but fails to grab it. A couple taken off the drop! Can this prove to be costly? Good over for SL, 15 from it! 24/0

1.5 W Parnell to N Dickwella, Leg bye! High full toss angling in, ND walks ahead a touch, misses the full toss completely. The ball goes off the thigh pad towards short third man for a single. 22/0

1.4 W Parnell to N Dickwella, FOUR! Three boundaries after a dot! Back of a length delivery outside off, angling in a touch, Dickwella swings his bat. The ball flies off the outside edge through the vacant slip cordon for a boundary. 21/0

1.3 W Parnell to N Dickwella, FOUR! Full on the pads, Dickwella walks down the track a touch and clips it through mid-wicket for another boubdary. 17/0

1.2 W Parnell to N Dickwella, FOUR! Length delivery wide outside off, ND takes full advantage of the width as he cuts it past backward point for a boundary. 13/0

1.1 W Parnell to N Dickwella, Back of a length delivery angling in, Dickwella walks across and looks to work it on the leg side but misses and is hit on the stomach. A precious dot! 9/0

Wayne Parnell to bowl from the other end!

0.6 L Ngidi to de Silva, Short outside off, de Silva just lets it go. 9 runs off the over! 9/0

0.5 L Ngidi to de Silva, FOUR! Streaky runs! Outside off, Dhananjaya swings his bat. The ball goes off the outside edge and flies over the keeper for a boundary to the third man region. Mosehle tried his best but couldn't get a hand to it! 9/0

0.4 L Ngidi to de Silva, Back of a length delivery outside off, de Silva pulls it just short of Parnell at mid on. 5/0

0.3 L Ngidi to de Silva, FOUR! Full outside off, de Silva lofts it over mid off. Gets it off the toe end of the bat but still clears the infield. Parnell chases it but isn't successful to keep it in play. 5/0

0.2 L Ngidi to de Silva, Fullish delivery outside off, de Silva looks to drive it on the up but misses the ball completely. That had some pace there! 1/0

0.1 L Ngidi to N Dickwella, On a length and angling in, Dickwella shuffles and looks to tuck it but goes off the thigh pad through backward square leg for a leg bye. 1/0