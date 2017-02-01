    Quick Links

    cricketnext

    News

    #2nd odi live #ab de villiers #dinesh chandimal #durban #nuwan kulasekara #quinton de kock #south africa vs sri lanka #south africa vs sri lanka 2016-17 #south africa vs sri lanka 2017 #south africa vs sri lanka live score #upul tharanga

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI in Durban: As It Happened

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Feb 01, 2017 16:46 IST| UPDATED: Feb 02, 2017 01:03 IST
    AB de Villiers. (Getty Images)

    AB de Villiers. (Getty Images)

    For ball-by-ball commentary, scroll down to bottom of the page.

    LIVE SCORECARD

    TOSS: Sri Lanka opted to field against South Africa.

    Playing XIs:

    Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Upul Tharanga (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

    Commentary ( innings)