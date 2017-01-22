South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I in Johannesburg: As It Happened

For ball-by-ball commentary, scroll down to bottom of the page.

TOSS: South Africa opted to bat against Sri Lanka.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (capt), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Asela Gunaratne, Thikshila de Silva, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan

South Africa: Heino Kuhn, JJ Smuts, Theunis de Bruyn, David Miller, Farhaan Behardien (capt), Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir, Lungisani Ngidi

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

Right! That ends a highly exciting match. It looked like Sri Lanka will win the game quite easily after bundling out the Saffas for 113 but the hosts fought hard and took it till the final over. That sets up the third and final T20I quite nicely. It will be played at Newlands, Cape Town. The action begins on Wednesday, 25th January, 2017, at 1800 local time (1600 GMT). Do join us then. Adios! Take Care!

Victorious Sri Lankan captain and the MAN OF THE MATCH, ANGELO MATHEWS, is happy with the win but is disappointed with his sore ankle. He says it looks very bad and might be out for 3-4 weeks. Feels that this win will give them a boost as their morale was really down. Hopes that his side wins the series in Cape Town. On his calm batting, he says that someone had to take the responsibility of batting through and he took it on his shoulders. On his chat with Chandimal during their partnership, he says that the message was to only try and bat through. On not running in that final over, Mathews says that he had hurt his ankle and hence could not run.

South African skipper, FARHAAN BEHARDIEN praises his bowlers for fighting so hard. Admits that the Protea batsmen did not bat quickly enough and could not adapt to the conditions. Feels that the batsmen could have taken some time to assess the conditions. Has a lot of praise for Lungi Ngidi who picked up 4 wickets and kept South Africa in the game. Is confident that his side can bounce back for the final T20I.

Brilliant bowling from the Proteas. They bowled with a lot of heart and almost defended a paltry 113. Lungi Ngidi continued his good form and picked up 4 wickets while the others were economical. Phehlukwayo was the only disappointment, going for 22 in 2 overs. If he had managed to pick up a wicket or two, the Proteas might have won. Stay tuned for the presentation.

The run chase now looked in control for the Lankans but Chandimal had a brain fade and threw his wicket away. That led to a couple of more wickets and suddenly, South Africa pounced. Mathews was almost dismissed in the final over but Kuhn put down a tough chance and the Lankan skipper sealed the game for his side.

The star of the previous game, Lungi Ngidi, started well for the home side, nipping out 3 wickets in 3 overs. It was a combination of good bowling and poor shots from the Lankans, as they slipped to 35/3 in the 5th over. But captain Angelo Mathews and vice captain Dinesh Chandimal eased the nerves, with a 51-run stand for the fourth wicket.

What a game. Angelo Mathews, the charismatic skipper with the Midas touch has taken his side home. The run chase should have been sealed pretty comfortably but the Lankans choked themselves out in the middle.

19.4 JJ Smuts to A Mathews, SIX! That ends the game! Mathews charges down the track again and sends this soaring over long on for another maximum! SRI LANKA WIN BY 3 WICKETS AND THE TWO MATCH SERIES IS LEVEL 1-1! 119/7

19.3 JJ Smuts to A Mathews, Outside off, punched down the ground but mid on cuts it off. Mathews does not run again. 113/7

19.2 JJ Smuts to A Mathews, SIX! Ho ho ho! Insult to injury! Tossed up on middle and leg, Mathews jumps down the track and swings this way over long on! The scores are level! 113/7

19.1 JJ Smuts to A Mathews, DROPPED! Has he dropped the match? A length ball on middle, Mathews swings hard towards deep mid-wicket but cannot get enough power. The ball goes towards the fielder where Heino Kuhn comes running in but cannot hold on to the catch! That could have been a game-changer. The batsmen do not run and Kulasekara is sent back by a furious-looking Mathews. 107/7

Last over... 7 runs needed. Is there a surprise in store? Sri Lanka should chase this down but a wicket, especially that of Mathews, will make this interesting.

18.6 W Parnell to A Mathews, The batsman has been struck on the thigh pad. They pick up a single. Leg byes given by the umpire. 107/7

Mathews is feeling a bit better now.

The physio is out in the middle to tend to Mathews now.

18.5 W Parnell to N Kulasekara, Ouch. Mathews is down! A length ball outside off, Kulasekara looks to pull but is way too early into the shot. He is hit on his back and the ball goes to point. The batsmen go for a quick single and the fielder from point has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Mathews dives in but hurts his hamstring in the process. 106/7

NUWAN KULASEKARA walks in at number 9, replacing Thikshila.

18.4 W Parnell to de Silva, OUT! Caught! Thikshila throws it away. A length ball around off, de Silva looks to pull but the ball gets high on him and he miscues the pull! Farhaan Behardien comes in from mid on and takes it calmly. 9 NEEDED FROM 8 BALLS WITH 3 WICKETS IN HAND! 105/7

18.3 W Parnell to de Silva, Full and straight, pushed towards mid on. Mathews wants a single but is sent back. 105/6

18.2 W Parnell to de Silva, Nicely done. Full and outside off, Thikshila opens the face of the bat and guides it behind point for a well-run couple. 9 needed from 10 now. 105/6

18.1 W Parnell to A Mathews, Full and outside off, calmly driven down to long off for a single. 103/6

17.6 JJ Smuts to A Mathews, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 102/6

17.5 JJ Smuts to de Silva, Outside off, punched wide of cover or another single. 101/6

17.4 JJ Smuts to de Silva, The batsman has played it to the point region. 100/6

17.3 JJ Smuts to A Mathews, Full and outside off, pushed down to long on for one. Moves to 40 from 43 balls. 100/6

17.3 JJ Smuts to A Mathews, WIDE. Down the leg side this time, comfortably left alone. 99/6

17.2 JJ Smuts to de Silva, Was that a drop? Nope. Landed outside off, Thikshila looked to defend but the ball spun and bounced past the inside edge and the keeper fumbled it towards square leg. A bye taken. 98/6

THIKSHILA DE SILVA walks in at number 8, replacing Prasanna.

17.1 JJ Smuts to S Prasanna, OUT! Smuts gets a wicket for the Proteas! What a terrific catch from Tahir. A short ball around middle, Prasanna pulls this over square leg but he does not have enough to clear the ropes. Imran Tahtr at the fence keeps his eyes on the ball and takes it just inside the ropes! 17 NEEDED FROM 17 BALLS NOW! 97/6

JJ SMUTS comes back on to bowl the 18th over.

16.6 W Parnell to S Prasanna, Full and outside off, dabbed behind point for one. 97/5

16.5 W Parnell to A Mathews, A full toss outside off, eased through the covers for a run. 96/5

16.4 W Parnell to S Prasanna, SAFE. A length ball outside off, Prasanna taps it towards cover and sets off for a quick single. The fielder comes charging in and has a shy at the bowler's end and scores a bull's eye. It is referred upstairs but replays show that Prasanna is in. 19 needed from 20 balls now. 95/5

Direct hit! Is Prasanna gone?

16.3 W Parnell to S Prasanna, A short ball outside off, Prasanna swivels to pull but misses. 94/5

16.2 W Parnell to A Mathews, Full on middle, pushed towards long on for a single. 94/5

16.1 W Parnell to A Mathews, RUN OUT CHANCE MISSED! Miller it is. A length ball on middle, Mathews tucks it towards mid-wicket. Prasanna wants the single and comes halfway down the track but is sent back. He tries to get back in but collides with David Miller running across from short mid-wicket. He has a flick at the stumps at the bowler's end but misses. Prasanna had lost his bat and would have been a goner. 93/5

WAYNE PARNELL comes back on.

15.6 I Tahir to S Prasanna, Full, fast and quick on middle, 98.1 kph, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 4 runs and a wicket from the over, Tahir finishes with figures of 4-0-14-1. 93/5

SEEKKUGE PRASANNA comes in at number 7, replacing Gunaratne.

15.5 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, OUT! LBW! Tahir strikes! The googly around off, Gunaratne comes forward to defend but misses the ball and is hit right in front! Tahir jumps up and down in an appeal and eventually, the umpire's finger is raised! Would have hit leg stump. 21 needed from 25 balls with 5 wickets in hand! 93/5

15.4 I Tahir to A Mathews, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 93/4

15.3 I Tahir to A Mathews, Full and around off, clipped through mid-wicket for a well-run couple. 92/4

15.2 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Short again, cut past point this time for a single. 90/4

15.1 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 89/4

IMRAN TAHIR to bowl the 16th over.

14.6 L Ngidi to A Gunaratne, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for another single. The crowd applauds Ngidi's efforts - 4-0-19-4! 89/4

14.5 L Ngidi to A Mathews, Full and around off, worked wide of mid on for a quick one. 88/4

14.4 L Ngidi to A Gunaratne, A length ball outside off, run down to third man or a run. 87/4

ASELA GUNARATNE comes in at number 6, replacing Chandimal.

14.3 L Ngidi to D Chandimal, OUT! Gone this time! Shocking cricket from Chandimal. He survives a ball before but does not learn. All he had to do was to see off SA's best bowler for the day but he slashes hard without moving his feet and gets a thick outside edge to the keeper! May not hurt Sri Lanka that much as the run chase seems to be under control but a poor shot. 86/4

50-run stand is up in 56 balls.

14.2 L Ngidi to D Chandimal, TOP EDGE, SAFE! A short ball outside off, Chandimal looks to pull but gets a top edge. Three fielders converge, mid on, square leg and deep mid-wicket. Miller from deep mid-wicket calls for it and comes running in, dives forward but cannot get to the ball. Two runs taken. 28 needed from 34 balls now. 86/3

14.1 L Ngidi to A Mathews, Jumps down the track and works it through mid-wicket for a single. 84/3

LUNGI NGIDI to bowl out.

13.6 JJ Smuts to D Chandimal, That's hit the batsman on his pads. 83/3

13.5 JJ Smuts to D Chandimal, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 83/3

13.4 JJ Smuts to A Mathews, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total. 83/3

13.3 JJ Smuts to D Chandimal, Full on middle, clipped through mid-wicket for a run. 82/3

13.2 JJ Smuts to A Mathews, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 81/3

13.1 JJ Smuts to A Mathews, Oopps... what happened there? A short ball outside off, Mathews looks to pull but the ball spins away a mile and he pulls out of the shot. Mosehle cannot colect and the ball goes through. By the time short third man can get across, two byes are taken. 80/3

JJ SMUTS into the attack now.

12.6 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Full and around off, AM looks to work it to the leg side but gets squared up. The ball goes off the leading edge past cover and the batsman take a single. Phangiso finishes with figures of 4-0-24-0. 78/3

12.5 A Phangiso to D Chandimal, Around of, helped wide of mid-wicket for another single. 77/3

12.4 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Full and outside off, now Angelo quietly turns it through mid-wicker for one. 76/3

12.3 A Phangiso to A Mathews, SIX! That is a superb shot! Tossed up outside off, Mathews comes down the track and lofts it miles over extra cover! 39 more needed from 45 balls now. This stand is worth 40 from 45 balls. 75/3

12.2 A Phangiso to D Chandimal, Short again, punched to deep point for a run. 69/3

12.1 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Short and wide outside off, slapped to sweeper cover for a single. 68/3

11.6 A Phehlukwayo to A Mathews, Length ball outside off, pushed through cover-point for one. 67/3

11.5 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, Short and wide outside off, placed to sweeper cover for a run. 66/3

11.4 A Phehlukwayo to A Mathews, Nice teamwork. Full on middle, Angelo flicks it through mid-wicket. The ball seems to be racing to the fence but Heino Kuhn gets across to his right, slides and then parries it to Imran Tahir who runs in from fine leg to his left. Just a single taken. 49 more needed from 50 balls now. Mathews moves to 20 from 27 balls. The stand is worth 30 from 40 balls. 65/3

11.3 A Phehlukwayo to A Mathews, FOUR! WALLOP! That is a Mathews special. Jumps down the track and blasts this length delivery through the covers and gets a boundary. 64/3

11.2 A Phehlukwayo to A Mathews, Full and outside off, worked wide of mid-wicket for a couple. 60/3

11.1 A Phehlukwayo to A Mathews, On a good length outside off, gently blocked towards extra cover. 58/3

ANDILE PHEHLUKWAYO has been brought back on.

10.6 A Phangiso to D Chandimal, Full and around off, Chandimal plays the reverse sweep but finds backward point. 58/3

10.5 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Full and outside off, worked to deep mid-wicket for a run. 58/3

10.4 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Down the leg side, tickled to fine leg for a couple. 57/3

10.3 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Full and outside off, Mathews pushes it towards cover and sets off for a single but is sent back via a loud scream from Chandimal. 55/3

10.2 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Short and around middle and off, Mathews backs away and slaps it through the covers. Imran Tahir puts in a good dive at the boundary and keeps the batsmen to a couple. 59 more needed from 58 balls now. The stand is worth 20 from 32 balls. Mathews moves to 10 from 20 balls. 55/3

10.1 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Full and outside off, defended in front of short mid-wicket. 53/3

9.6 I Tahir to A Mathews, Short and outside off, Mathews looks to cut but gets a bottom edge towards cover. A run taken. 53/3

9.5 I Tahir to A Mathews, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler. 52/3

9.4 I Tahir to D Chandimal, Comes down the track and pushes it towards long off for one. 52/3

9.3 I Tahir to D Chandimal, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 51/3

1000 T20I runs for Angelo Mathews!

9.2 I Tahir to A Mathews, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a run. 51/3

9.1 I Tahir to D Chandimal, Short and around off, Chandimal paddles it fine for a single. 50 UP FOR SRI LANKA! 50/3

8.6 A Phangiso to D Chandimal, Full and well outside off, swept powerfully but straight to Andile Phehlukwayo at deep square leg. Just a run. 49/3

8.5 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Full and outside off, pushed towards mid-wicket where Parnell is no longer present and that allows an easy single. 48/3

8.4 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Around off, AM works it through mid-wicket where Wayne Parnell dives to his right to stop the ball. 47/3

8.3 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 47/3

8.2 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Full toss outside off, Angelo looks to paddle it away but cannot get it past the keeper. 47/3

8.1 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Full and outside off, Mathews limply hangs his bat and is beaten. 47/3

7.6 I Tahir to A Mathews, Outside off, tapped through the covers for a run. 47/3

7.5 I Tahir to A Mathews, Flicks this through mid-wicket and wants a single but is sent back. 46/3

7.4 I Tahir to A Mathews, Full again, another cautious block. 46/3

7.3 I Tahir to A Mathews, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 46/3

7.2 I Tahir to D Chandimal, Oopss... Chandimal pushes this with a bit of hard hands and the ball flies towards Tahir's right side who dives but cannot get to the ball. A run taken to long on. 46/3

7.1 I Tahir to A Mathews, A short ball around off, helped around square leg for a single. 69 more needed from 77 balls now. The stand moves to 10 from 13 balls. 45/3

6.6 A Phangiso to D Chandimal, Excellent running. Angelo pushes this with soft hands towards long on and charges back for the second. 44/3

6.5 A Phangiso to A Mathews, ALMOST A CATCH! Full on middle, Mathews pushes at this away from his body and chips this uppishly. Phangiso dives to his right but is not able to get to the ball. A run taken to long on. 42/3

6.4 A Phangiso to D Chandimal, Full and around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. Moves to 10 from 13 balls. 41/3

6.3 A Phangiso to D Chandimal, The arm ball around middle, Chandimal looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. An LBW appeal ensues but it is not given. Would have gone down the leg side. Snickometer detects a thick inside edge. 40/3

6.2 A Phangiso to A Mathews, Tossed up outside off, driven down to long off for a run. 40/3

6.1 A Phangiso to D Chandimal, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 39/3

AARON PHANGISO comes on to bowl now.

5.6 I Tahir to A Mathews, Full and outside off, Mathews looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. Tahir keeps on appealing for LBW but the umpire is firm. 38/3

5.5 I Tahir to A Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 38/3

5.4 I Tahir to D Chandimal, Full and outside off, pushed through mid off for a quick run. 38/3

5.3 I Tahir to D Chandimal, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 37/3

5.2 I Tahir to A Mathews, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot for a single. 37/3

5.1 I Tahir to D Chandimal, Full and around middle, worked through square leg for a single. 36/3

IMRAN TAHIR comes on to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.

ANGELO MATHEWS walks in at number 5, replacing Dickwella.

4.6 L Ngidi to N Dickwella, OUT! Caught behind! The ploy to persist with Ngidi pays dividends and he gets his third wicket! Another poor shot. A short ball outside off, Dickwella backs away again and slashes hard. Only manages to get a thick outside edge which is nicely taken by Mangaliso Mosehle. Interesting run chase. 79 needed for Sri Lanka, 7 wickets required for South Africa, 90 balls left. Ngidi has figures of 3-0-13-3! 35/3

4.5 L Ngidi to N Dickwella, Outside off, another play and a miss. 35/2

4.4 L Ngidi to N Dickwella, Outside off, Niroshan pushes but misses. 35/2

4.3 L Ngidi to D Chandimal, Full and outside off, pushed towards mid off for an easy one. The stand moves to 20 from 12 balls. 35/2

4.2 L Ngidi to N Dickwella, Outside off, Dickwella backs away and runs this down to third man for a run. 34/2

4.1 L Ngidi to D Chandimal, DROPPED! Miller is the culprit. Full and around middle, Chandimal flicks it uppishly, slightly wide of Miller at short mid-wicket who has to dive to his left and puts it down. A single taken. 33/2

3.6 A Phehlukwayo to N Dickwella, FOUR! What a shot! A hat-trick of boundaries! A length ball on middle and leg, Dickwella flicks it over mid-wicket and gets three boundaries in succession! 13 from the over, Dickwella moves to 21 from 11 balls with 5 boundaries! 32/2

3.5 A Phehlukwayo to N Dickwella, FOUR! Good shot again, but this time it is a poor ball. Puts this full and down the leg side and Dickwella calmly paddles it over the man at short fine leg this time. Result the same! 86 more needed from 97 balls now. The stand is worth 13 from 8 balls. 28/2

3.4 A Phehlukwayo to N Dickwella, FOUR! That is a fine shot. Full and outside off, Dickwella gets down and across and paddles this between the keeper and short fine leg for a boundary! Moves to 13 from 9 balls with his third boundary. 24/2

3.3 A Phehlukwayo to N Dickwella, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 20/2

3.2 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, Full on middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 20/2

3.1 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, Full and outside off, pushed towards point. 19/2

ANDILE PHEHLUKWAYO comes into the attack now.

2.6 L Ngidi to D Chandimal, Around off, tapped towards mid on for a quick single. What an over from Ngidi - 8 runs and 2 wickets from it. 19/2

2.5 L Ngidi to D Chandimal, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 18/2

2.5 L Ngidi to D Chandimal, WIDE. Either it was a double bluff or the ball slipped out of his hands. Full and wide outside off, Chandimal shoulders arms. 18/2

A deepish short leg in place now. JJ Smuts it is.

2.4 L Ngidi to D Chandimal, Outside off, Chandimal looks to run it down to third man and does so. Comes back hard for the second. 17/2

DINESH CHANDIMAL walks in at number 4, replacing Mendis.

2.3 L Ngidi to K Mendis, OUT! Bowled! That is a good ball but a poor shot played by Mendis. A length ball around off, Mendis hops back to the leg side and attempts to force this through the off side but the ball stays a touch low and shatters the stumps! Mendis is shocked by the low bounce there but had he stayed in his crease and played that, he might have connected. 15/2

2.2 L Ngidi to K Mendis, FOUR! VIOLENCE! No sighters for Mendis. He gets a length ball on middle and straightaway swings this over mid-wicket for a boundary! 99 more needed from 106 balls now. 15/1

KUSAL MENDIS walks in at number 3, replacing Dhananjaya de Silva.

2.1 L Ngidi to de Silva, OUT! Caught! One down! Ngidi has struck in his second over. A short ball outside off, extra bounce inspite of the pitch being slow and that makes life uncomfortable for de Silva. He goes through with the pull but mistimes it towards short mid-wicket. David Miller comes charging in and takes a very good low catch. 103 MORE NEEDED FROM 107 BALLS. 11/1

1.6 W Parnell to N Dickwella, Full and around middle and leg, paddled round the corner towards short fine leg. 11/0

1.5 W Parnell to N Dickwella, Landed outside off, Niroshan jumps down the track and slashes hard but misses. Parnell gives the batsman a big stare who does not care. 11/0

Square leg goes out to deep backward square while fine leg comes in.

1.4 W Parnell to N Dickwella, FOUR! This is even better! A length ball following the batsman down the leg side, Dickwella flicks it calmly over square leg and gets consecutive boundaries! 11/0

1.3 W Parnell to N Dickwella, FOUR! That is a fine shot. Banged in short and outside off, Dickwella pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary! 107 more needed from 111 balls now. 7/0

1.2 W Parnell to N Dickwella, Backs away to the leg side and punches it towards point. 3/0

1.1 W Parnell to de Silva, A length ball around off, de Silva comes down the track and pushes it towards point for a single. 3/0

WAYNE PARNELL to bowl from the other end.

0.6 L Ngidi to de Silva, Outside off, tapped towards point for a quick run. Farhaan Behardien comes charging in but misses his underarm shy at the striker's end. 2/0

0.5 L Ngidi to de Silva, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 1/0

0.4 L Ngidi to de Silva, A short ball around middle, Dhananjaya goes for the hook but is beaten by pace. Ngidi puts in a late appeal for a caught behind which is turned down. 1/0

0.3 L Ngidi to de Silva, On middle and leg, worked straight to square leg. De Silva wants a single but is sent back. 1/0

0.2 L Ngidi to N Dickwella, Outside of, tapped towards point for a quick single. The run chase is underway. 1/0

0.1 L Ngidi to N Dickwella, A short ball around leg, Dickwella is surprised by the bounce and ends up taking his hands off the bat as the ball bounces steeply. Is hit on the glove. 0/0