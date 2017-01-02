South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Newlands: As It Happened

Live Scorecard

Toss Update

Sri Lanka win toss and have decided to bowl first.

Squads:

South Africa Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Upul Tharanga, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

Commentary (South Africa innings)

That ends the opening day's play in the first Test of the new year. It has belonged to South Africa and they will be looking to build on the same, come Day 2. Can Sri Lanka come back hard and restrict the Proteas to 350, as they did on the second morning of the first Test? Or will the home side continue scoring runs quickly? De Kock was there then and he is here as well. Join us at 1400 IST (0830 GMT) to see how Day 2 unfolds. Before that, tomorrow, Australia and Pakistan start their third Test in Sydney. You can tune in to that match as well. Until then, ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

A tough day for the Lankans. Lahiru Kumara was the standout bowler for them, picking up 3 wickets while Suranga Lakmal struck early with both the new balls. Mathews and Herath bowled economically but by no means were threatening.

The day has belonged to Dean Elgar. He survived an excellent spell of bowling from the Lankans in the morning, then built on his start to make sure he got a big one. He held one end, making it South Africa's day before getting dismissed in the fag end of the day.

It seemed like the Lankans had gone flat in the afternoon. Nothing was happening, till they found a way past Faf du Plessis and then Bavuma. But de Kock came in and started playing his shots from the word go. The pair of Elgar and de Kock added 103 in just 143 balls with de Kock scoring 60 of those.

End of a fine day of cricket. Sri Lanka vindicated their decision to bowl first by nipping out three quick wickets in the morning, but then the 76-run stand between Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis stalled them.

89.6 L Kumara to Abbott, FOUR! A fine shot to end the day! Full on middle and off, Abbott clips this through wide mid on and ends the day in style! STUMPS ON DAY 1! 297/6

Final ball of the day then...

89.5 L Kumara to Abbott, Predictable retaliation. A bouncer around middle and off, Kyle ducks. 293/6

89.4 L Kumara to Abbott, FOUR! LOVELY! Not a bad shot at the fag end of the day! Full and outside off, Abbott pushes this down the ground and gets a boundary through mid off! 293/6

89.3 L Kumara to Abbott, Slightly fuller in length, outside off, coming in, left alone on length. 289/6

89.2 L Kumara to Kock, Down the leg side, tucked through fine leg for a single. That should be the end of the day for de Kock. 289/6

89.1 L Kumara to Kock, On a good length outside off, defended beside the pitch. 288/6

LAHIRU KUMARA to bowl the final over of the day. Can he get de Kock?

88.6 S Lakmal to Abbott, Landed wide outside off, swinging away, left alone. 288/6

88.5 S Lakmal to Abbott, Better. The line is on the stumps and immediately Abbott adjusts, getting his bat down quickly to block. 288/6

88.4 S Lakmal to Abbott, Full and outside off, KA gets his bat behind the pad, gets outside off and defends. 288/6

88.3 S Lakmal to Abbott, Full and just outside off, Kyle is late in getting his bat down again and defends awkwardly. 288/6

88.2 S Lakmal to Abbott, INSIDE EDGE, FOUR! Lucky Abbott. Lakmal pitches this on a good length outside off, Abbott looks to defend but then decides to let it go. Is late and the ball goes off the inside edge, past the off stump and into the fine leg fence. 288/6

88.1 S Lakmal to Abbott, On a good length outside off, rises steeply, Abbott ducks. 284/6

87.6 A Mathews to Kock, NOT OUT. That is a sorry review. Looked not out to the naked eye and stays not out as well. On a good length outside off, angling in, de Kock missed his flick and was hit on the pads. Mathews appealed but umpire Aleem Dar said no. Keeper Mendis indicated height but still Mathews went for the review. Hawk Eye showed the impact to be outside off and also going over the stumps. 284/6

Review time again. Mathews reckons he has de Kock LBW. That looks to be too high though.

87.5 A Mathews to Kock, Full and outside off, pushed straight to mid off. 284/6

87.4 A Mathews to Kock, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 284/6

87.3 A Mathews to Kock, Comes around the wicket, bowls it outside off, Quinton defends. 284/6

87.2 A Mathews to Kock, Full and outside off, de Kock waits for the ball to come to him and guides it behind point for a couple. 284/6

87.1 A Mathews to Kock, FOUR! DELIGHTFUL! Bowls a length delivery on the stumps, de Kock walks down and clips it beautifully through mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence. 282/6

86.6 S Lakmal to Abbott, Fuller length ball outside off, swinging away. Abbott comes forward to defend but is beaten by the away movement. 278/6

86.5 S Lakmal to Abbott, OOH.. THAT MISSED THE OFF POLE BY A WHISKER! Bowls it on a length outside off, shaping in considerably. Abbott covers his off pole and sees the ball whiz past his stumps. 278/6

86.4 S Lakmal to Abbott, On a length sliding in on middle and leg, tucked nicely to deep mid-wicket for a couple. 278/6

86.3 S Lakmal to Abbott, Bowls a full length delivery on off, Kyle bends low and keeps it out watchfully. 276/6

86.2 S Lakmal to Kock, Walks down the pitch to the length delivery and works it through mid-wicket for a run. 276/6

86.1 S Lakmal to de Kock, Bowls a fullish delivery outside off, angling away. Quinton comes forward and defends it with an angled blade towards gully. 275/6

85.6 A Mathews to Abbott, Full delivery outside off, shaping away. Abbott doesn't flirt with that one. 275/6

85.5 A Mathews to Abbott, Bends low to the full length ball on off and blocks it into the ground. 275/6

85.4 A Mathews to Abbott, HE IS LIVING DANGEROUSLY HERE! Bowls a length delivery outside off, Kyle plants his front foot across and looks to leave it initially but the ball hits the bottom half of his bat and rolls towards the slip cordon. 275/6

85.3 A Mathews to Abbott, Comes forward to the fullish delivery and defends it to the leg side. 275/6

85.2 A Mathews to Abbott, Kyle moved a long way across there. If he missed that it would have been a really close LBW shout. Manges to clip it towards fine leg for a couple. 275/6

85.1 A Mathews to Abbott, On a length and outside off, shapes away a touch. Abbott comes forward to block it but is beaten all ends up. 273/6

84.6 S Lakmal to Kock, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 273/6

84.5 S Lakmal to Abbott, Gets across his stumps and misses a straight ball, getting hit on the pads. Lakmal starts to appeal but then bails out. Going down the leg side. 273/6

KYLE ABBOTT walks in at number 8, replacing Elgar.

84.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, OUT! Gone this time! Lakmal continues his impressive form this season. On a good length around off, gets this one to move away as well, Elgar pushes at it and this time the ball takes the outside edge. Simple catch for Mendis and that ends a wonderful innings. 272/6

84.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Outside off, Elgar looks to defend but the ball goes away off the seam, squaring him up and beating the outside edge. 272/5

84.2 S Lakmal to Kock, Punches the ball through point for a single. 272/5

We are past the scheduled close of play. It has been extended to accommodate these remaining 6 overs.

84.1 S Lakmal to Kock, Full and outside off, left alone. 271/5

83.6 A Mathews to Elgar, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 271/5

83.5 A Mathews to Kock, Outside off, Quinton taps this behind point for a quick single. 271/5

83.4 A Mathews to Kock, NOT OUT! That is missing leg stump! On a good length around off, coming back in, de Kock misses his flick and is hit on the pads. Mathews appeals and umpire Aleem Dar raises his finger! Elgar immediately indicates to de Kock that it is going down and de Kock reviews it. Hawk Eye vindicates that call. Excellent review. After his follow-through, it did seem that de Kock was plumb because he fell over a little. 270/5

De Kock has been adjudged LBW! He immediately takes the review.

83.3 A Mathews to Kock, One more leave outside off. 270/5

83.2 A Mathews to Kock, Wide outside off, left alone. 270/5

83.1 A Mathews to Kock, On a good length outside off, de Kock looks to cut but gets a bottom edge onto his pads. 270/5

82.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 270/5

82.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 270/5

82.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, FOUR! HANDSOME! Full and outside off, Elgar drives this straight down the ground and finds the boundary! 270/5

82.3 S Lakmal to Kock, Full and outside off, driven down the ground for a single. 266/5

82.2 S Lakmal to Kock, Outside off, left alone. 265/5

82.1 S Lakmal to Kock, On a good length around middle and leg, de Kock looks to flick but gets a leading edge which does not carry to a diving Kaushal Silva at gully. 265/5

A bit of a break in play. Elgar is getting his left elbow treated by the physio. Seems to be a bit of a cramp. Seems okay now.

81.6 A Mathews to Elgar, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 265/5

81.5 A Mathews to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 265/5

81.4 A Mathews to Elgar, Full and outside off, defended to the off side. 265/5

81.3 A Mathews to de Kock, Short and outside off, cut through point for a run. 265/5

81.2 A Mathews to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. The batsmen have run through for a single. 264/5

81.1 A Mathews to Kock, On middle and leg, worked wide of mid on for a single. 263/5

Interesting. ANGELO MATHEWS will share the new ball with Lakmal. Where is Kumara?

80.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, This is full and straight, Elgar looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 262/5

80.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Outside off, played straight to point. 262/5

80.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, One more leave outside off. 262/5

80.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 262/5

80.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Down the leg side, worked behind square leg for a couple. 262/5

80.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, On a good length outside off, Elgar feels for it but gets beaten. 260/5

SURANGA LAKMAL will bowl first with the new cherry.

THE SECOND NEW BALL IS TAKEN.

79.6 de Silva to Kock, FOUR! Full and outside off, de Kock leans and drives it through the covers for a boundary! 260/5

79.5 de Silva to Elgar, Pushes this through mid on for a single. 256/5

79.4 Silva to de Kock, TOP EDGE, SAFE! A short ball on middle, de Kock looks to pull but gets a top edge. The ball goes high in the air but lands right in between mid-wicket, deep mid-wicket and deep square leg! A single taken. 255/5

79.3 de Silva to Kock, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover. 254/5

79.2 de Silva to Kock, Outside off, de Kock goes inside of the line and drives it uppishly but it lands well short of the man at short cover. 254/5

79.1 de Silva to D Elgar, Full and outside off, driven to long off for a single. 254/5

78.6 R Herath to Kock, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 253/5

78.5 R Herath to Kock, Full on middle, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 253/5

8th Test Fifty for Quinton de Kock, 2nd vs Sri Lanka!

78.4 R Herath to Kock, FOUR! Half century for de Kock. Another quality innings. And at a good pace too. In just 61 balls. Short and outside off, de Kock goes back in a flash and runs it down late past backward point for a boundary! 253/5

78.3 R Herath to Kock, Full and down the leg side, de Kock misses his paddle. 249/5

78.2 R Herath to Elgar, On middle this time, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 249/5

78.1 R Herath to Elgar, Full and outside off, defended with a lunge. 248/5

77.6 de Silva to Elgar, Slightly short outside off, punched through the covers for a run. 248/5

77.5 de Silva to Elgar, Landed outside off, Dean shoulders arms and the ball spins and bounces away. 247/5

77.4 de Silva to D Elgar, A bit of flight outside off, Elgar leans and drives it towards cover. 247/5

77.3 de Silva to Elgar, Full and straight, watchfully defended. 247/5

77.2 de Silva to de Kock, A full toss on middle, de Kock comes forward and eases this through mid on for a single. 247/5

77.1 de Silva to de Kock, Short and outside off, cut straight to cover. 246/5

DHANANJAYA DE SILVA is back on. The second new ball is around the corner.

76.6 R Herath to Kock, Pushes this down to long on for a single. 246/5

76.5 R Herath to Kock, Goes inside out and drives but finds short cover. 245/5

76.4 R Herath to Kock, Similar ball, on middle stump this time, flicked to short mid-wicket again. 245/5

76.3 R Herath to Kock, Full on leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 245/5

76.2 R Herath to Kock, Around leg, de Kock looks to paddle but misses and is hit on the pads. 245/5

76.1 R Herath to Elgar, Full and down the leg side, Elgar leans and works it through fine leg for a single. 245/5

75.6 L Kumara to Elgar, Works it through mid-wicket for a single. 244/5

75.5 L Kumara to Elgar, FOUR! And again! Elgar is feasting now. Gets another long hop and he gets into position quickly, pulling this through mid-wicket for consecutive boundaries. 243/5

75.4 L Kumara to D Elgar, FOUR! BLAST! A short ball outside off, Elgar pulls it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary! 239/5

75.3 L Kumara to Kock, Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 235/5

75.3 L Kumara to Kock, WIDE. A short ball outside off, de Kock looks to play the upper cut but misses. Wided by the umpire. 234/5

75.2 L Kumara to Elgar, Outside off, Elgar presses forward and gets this past the man at gully for a run. 233/5

75.1 L Kumara to Kock, Full and around off, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single. 232/5

74.6 R Herath to Elgar, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover. 231/5

74.5 R Herath to de Kock, Comes forward this time and pushes it towards long on for a run. 231/5

74.4 R Herath to Kock, Around off, Quinton goes back and works it towards square leg. 230/5

74.3 R Herath to de Kock, Stays inside the line of this one and drives it inside out through the covers. Three fielders converge - deep point, sweeper cover and a man running back from cover. The last man gets to the ball and the batsmen take a couple. De Kock moves to 41 from 48 balls. 1000 TEST RUNS FOR QUINTON DE KOCK! 230/5

74.2 R Herath to Kock, Tossed up a bit, de Kock comes forward and flicks it beautifully but straight to short mid-wicket. 228/5

74.1 R Herath to Kock, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 228/5

73.6 L Kumara to Kock, The batsman has played it to the point region for a single. 228/5

73.5 L Kumara to Elgar, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. One run added to the total. 227/5

73.5 L Kumara to D Elgar, WIDE. A bouncer on middle and off, Elgar watches it sail over his head. Wide signalled. 226/5

73.4 L Kumara to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 225/5

73.3 L Kumara to Elgar, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 225/5

73.2 L Kumara to Kock, Works this through mid-wicket for a single. 225/5

73.1 L Kumara to Kock, On a good length around off, de Kock misses his tuck and is hit on the groin. 224/5

LAHIRU KUMARA is back on.

DRINKS BREAK.

72.6 R Herath to de Kock, Short and outside off, QdK goes back again and this time cuts it firmly through the covers for one. 224/5

72.5 R Herath to Kock, Outside off, Quinton goes back and pushes it to the off side. 223/5

72.4 R Herath to Kock, Full and outside off, defended watchfully back to the bowler. 223/5

72.3 R Herath to Elgar, Landed outside off, pushed down to long on for a run. 223/5

72.2 R Herath to Kock, Full and wide outside off, de Kock comes forward and drives it through the covers for a single. 222/5

72.1 R Herath to Kock, The batsman plays the square cut. They manage to come back for the second. 221/5

71.6 de Silva to D Elgar, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 219/5

50-run stand is up in 66 balls!

71.5 de Silva to Kock, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 219/5

71.4 de Silva to Elgar, Outside off, pushed through the covers for a run. 218/5

71.3 de Silva to Kock, Works it through backward square leg for a single. 217/5

71.2 de Silva to Kock, Full and down the leg side, de Kock looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. 216/5

71.1 de Silva to Kock, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 216/5

70.6 R Herath to Elgar, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket. 216/5

70.5 R Herath to Kock, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 216/5

RANGANA HERATH it will be to bowl the remaining deliveries of this over.

Oh dear... this is not looking good. NUWAN PRADEEP IS WALKING OFF. After bowling that last ball, he had a chat with his skipper and then started to go off. Not quite sure what is the issue, because he seems to be fine. Might be a niggle somewhere.

70.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, On a good length around middle, angling in, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 215/5

70.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. 214/5

70.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Wide outside off, left alone. 214/5

70.1 N Pradeep to Kock, Flicks this through mid-wicket for a single. 214/5

69.6 de Silva to de Kock, Drives this through the covers for a run. 213/5

69.5 de Silva to Elgar, Pushes this in front of point and takes a run. 212/5

69.4 de Silva to Elgar, Outside off, another watchful block. 211/5

69.3 de Silva to Elgar, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 211/5

69.2 de Silva to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 211/5

69.1 de Silva to Kock, On middle and leg, worked to the leg side for a single. 211/5

6TH Test ton for Elgar, 2nd against Sri Lanka.

68.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, FOUR! Fine way to get to a century! Full and outside off, Elgar comes forward and drives it down the ground, beating mid off. The moment the ball goes past the fielder, Elgar raises his arms in celebration, running around in jubilation. It has been a quality knock. He scored a century at the WACA and has not failed that much but the big knock has been eluding him. Has been throwing away starts. This will make him feel a lot better. 210/5

68.5 N Pradeep to Kock, Outside off, flayed through the covers for a single. 206/5

68.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, Full and outside off, Elgar pushes it wide of mid off and takes a single to move to 98. 205/5

68.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, On a good length around off, defended watchfully. 204/5

68.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 204/5

68.1 N Pradeep to Elgar, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple. 204/5

NUWAN PRADEEP is back on as well.

67.6 de Silva to Kock, Comes down the track again but is not quite to the pitch of the ball and looks to defend. Gets an inside edge back to the bowler. 202/5

67.5 de Silva to Kock, FOUR! GLORIOUS! That is a top quality shot. Flighted outside off, de Kock steps down the wicket and drives it all along the ground through the covers for a boundary. 200 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA! The stand moves to 33 from 42 balls. 202/5

67.4 de Silva to Kock, This is just outside off, de Kock comes forward and defends. 198/5

67.3 de Silva to Elgar, Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 198/5

67.2 de Silva to Elgar, Full and outside off, pushed back to the bowler. 197/5

67.1 de Silva to Elgar, A short ball down the leg side, Elgar misses out, as he looks to pull. 197/5

DHANANJAYA DE SILVA is back on.

66.6 L Kumara to de Kock, FOUR! Short and outside off, de Kock lashes out a ferocious cut through point for a boundary. 12 from the over but Kumara could have had a wicket, if Mathews had been aggressive. 197/5

66.5 L Kumara to Elgar, Outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 193/5

66.4 L Kumara to Elgar, Outside off, pushed through the covers for a couple. 192/5

66.3 L Kumara to Kock, Outside off, steered behind point for a single. 190/5

66.2 L Kumara to Kock, Outside off, a play and a miss. 189/5

66.1 L Kumara to de Kock, EDGED, FOUR! Luck is not with Kumara, but why isn't there a third slip? He is bowling beautifully and deserves a packed slip cordon. Full and outside off, de Kock comes forward to drive but gets a thick outside edge which flies past second slip to the third man fence! 189/5

65.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Outside off, let through. 185/5

65.5 S Lakmal to Kock, Short and outside off, slapped through the covers for a single. 185/5

65.4 S Lakmal to Kock, FOUR! Off the inside edge! This is because of the previous ball. That one came back in a long way and hence de Kock thought this one will too and pushed at it. The ball did not come in that much and went off the inside edge past the off stump to the fine leg fence. Moves to 12 with his first boundary. 184/5

65.3 S Lakmal to Kock, Landed outside off, comes back in a long way, QdK lets it through. 180/5

65.2 S Lakmal to Kock, Landed outside off, Quinton looks to cut but gets a bottom edge towards point. 180/5

65.1 S Lakmal to Kock, Full and outside off, de Kock drives it nicely, on the up and starts to run but then realizes that he has hit it too well towards mid off and goes back. 180/5

64.6 L Kumara to Elgar, A bouncer around middle and off, Dean ducks. 180/5

64.5 L Kumara to Elgar, Full and wide outside off, Dean lets it through. 180/5

64.4 L Kumara to de Kock, Outside off, dabbed behind point for one. 180/5

64.3 L Kumara to Elgar, Works it through mid-wicket for a run. 179/5

64.2 L Kumara to Elgar, On a length, around middle and off, worked through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. Moves into the 90s now. 178/5

64.1 L Kumara to Kock, A short delivery around off, pulled away for a single. 176/5

63.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Landed outside off, left alone. 175/5

63.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 175/5

63.4 S Lakmal to D Elgar, A short ball around off, pulled straight to short mid-wicket. 175/5

63.3 S Lakmal to Kock, Full and wide outside off, de Kock slaps it through point for a single. 175/5

63.2 S Lakmal to Kock, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 174/5

63.1 S Lakmal to Kock, Landed on a good length around off, angling in, defended from the crease back to the bowler. 174/5

62.6 L Kumara to Elgar, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 174/5

62.5 L Kumara to Elgar, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 174/5

62.4 L Kumara to de Kock, A short ball around off, QdK pulls it nicely through mid-wicket for a single. 174/5

62.3 L Kumara to Kock, Full and outside off, Quinton defends watchfully. 173/5

62.2 Kumara to Kock, NOT OUT! Impact outside off. It seemed like that to the naked eye as well. On a good length outside off, angling in, de Kock walked across his stumps and looked to flick but missed the ball, getting hit on the pads. Kumara was confident he had his man and appealed for LBW but the umpire shook his head. Mathews took the review but Hawk Eye confirmed the impact. Waste of a review. The keeper should have prevented Mathews from going for the review. 173/5

LBW REVIEW! Kumara thinks he has Quinton de Kock plumb in front. It has not been given and Mathews takes the review.

62.1 L Kumara to Kock, Outside off, cut straight to point. 173/5

61.6 S Lakmal to de Kock, Short and outside off, cut through point where the fielder dives to stop the ball. Just a single. 173/5

61.5 S Lakmal to Kock, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 172/5

61.4 S Lakmal to Kock, Wide outside off, short as well, de Kock flays a cut but misses. 172/5

61.3 S Lakmal to Kock, Outside off, cut straight to point. 172/5

61.2 S Lakmal to Kock, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 172/5

61.1 S Lakmal to Kock, Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a couple. 172/5

So indeed it is a change of ends for Suranga Lakmal.

60.6 L Kumara to Kock, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 170/5

QUINTON DE KOCK walks in at number 7, replacing Bavuma.

60.5 L Kumara to Bavuma, OUT! Taken in the deep! Kumara has his third! Excellent bowling. He tests Bavuma with the short ball and the batsman is not too comfortable with it. The ball is not that fast, just at 131.1 kph, but he is still hurried into the pull. He miscues it and the ball goes straight to deep backward square leg where Upul Tharanga takes it calmly and does not drop it this time. So Bavuma's failures continue. Has not quite been able to do much since his fifties in Perth and Hobart. Struggled even in domestic cricket, managing a highest of just 33 in 9 innings before this. 169/5

60.4 L Kumara to Bavuma, Goes back in his crease and defends. 169/4

60.3 L Kumara to Bavuma, Outside off, left alone. 169/4

60.2 L Kumara to D Elgar, On a good length outside off, Dean looks to play it with a straight bat but gets an outside edge through point. A run taken. 169/4

60.1 L Kumara to Elgar, Around off and outside, Elgar works it wide of mid on. Angelo Mathews jogs after it and the batsmen return for the second. 168/4

LAHIRU KUMARA replaces Lakmal after just one over. Might be a change of ends for the latter.

59.6 R Herath to Bavuma, Short and outside off, Bavuma runs it down to backward point. 166/4

59.5 R Herath to Bavuma, Full and just outside off, watchfully defended. 166/4

59.4 R Herath to Bavuma, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 166/4

59.3 R Herath to Elgar, Landed on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 166/4

59.2 R Herath to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 165/4

59.1 R Herath to Elgar, Full and outside off, Elgar comes down the track and flicks it towards short mid-wicket. 165/4

58.6 S Lakmal to Bavuma, Goes back in his crease and blocks. 165/4

58.5 S Lakmal to Bavuma, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 165/4

58.4 S Lakmal to Bavuma, FOUR! GORGEOUS! Full and straight, Bavuma drives it straight down the ground. Well, not that straight, but good enough to beat mid on. Does not even bother to run. Moves to 10 from 20 balls with his second boundary. 165/4

58.3 S Lakmal to Bavuma, On middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket. 161/4

58.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Much better. The length and line are the same but this time Elgar waits for the ball to come to him and cuts it behind point for a single. 161/4

58.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, That is a loose shot. Short and wide outside off, Elgar flays hard and misses. 160/4

Change of pace. SURANGA LAKMAL comes on to bowl.

57.6 R Herath to Bavuma, FOUR! Lovely shot. Tossed up on middle, Bavuma comes down the track and lofts it high over mid on. Nearly goes all the way. It is referred upstairs to check whether it is a six or a four and replays confirm that the ball bounced just before the ropes. 160/4

57.5 R Herath to Bavuma, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 156/4

57.4 R Herath to Elgar, Another easy single. Gets across and flicks it to deep mid-wicket. 156/4

57.3 R Herath to Elgar, Goes back and punches it towards short mid-wicket. 155/4

57.2 R Herath to Bavuma, Tossed up outside off, driven through the covers for a run. 155/4

57.1 R Herath to Elgar, Full and outside off, Elgar comes forward and works it towards long on for a single. We have seen that a few times from Elgar today. 154/4

56.6 de Silva to Bavuma, Driven through mid on by the batsman. 153/4

Comes over the wicket to the right-hander.

56.5 de Silva to Bavuma, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on. 153/4

56.4 de Silva to Elgar, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot for a single. 153/4

56.3 de Silva to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 152/4

56.2 de Silva to Elgar, Full and outside off, Elgar looks to drive but misses. 152/4

56.1 de Silva to Elgar, Full and outside off, watchfully dead-batted. 152/4

55.6 R Herath to Bavuma, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 152/4

55.5 R Herath to Bavuma, Outside off, punched off the back foot. 152/4

55.4 R Herath to Bavuma, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 152/4

55.3 R Herath to Elgar, Full and outside off, pushed towards long on for a single. 152/4

55.2 R Herath to Elgar, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 151/4

55.1 R Herath to Elgar, Landed outside off, watchfully defended. 151/4

RANGANA HERATH to bowl from the other end.

54.6 de Silva to T Bavuma, Landed outside off, pushed towards mid on. 151/4

54.5 de Silva to Bavuma, Full and outside off, watchfully kept out. 151/4

54.4 de Silva to Elgar, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket for a single. 151/4

54.3 de Silva to Elgar, Comes down the track and goes over the top. Mistimes it but has enough to clear mid on. Nuwan Pradeep runs after it and saves the boundary. Two runs taken. 150/4

54.2 de Silva to Elgar, Landed outside off, watchfully defended. 148/4

54.1 de Silva to Bavuma, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single. 148/4

We are back for the final session. DEAN ELGAR and TEMBA BAVUMA to continue their innings. Who will win the final session of the day and hold an edge? DHANANJAYA DE SILVA to continue his spell. Here we go...

... DAY 1, SESSION 3 ...

The next session will depend on who does well in the initial hour. If Sri Lanka strike early, they can make their way back into this game and make the match real interesting. Otherwise, they run the risk of South Africa placing themselves in a commanding position. Should be a good one. Join us in a short while for the final session of the day.

29 overs, 78 runs and just a single wicket - The session can be slightly tipped in South Africa's favour. But make no mistake, a quick wicket or two and the game can be changed in the Lankan's favour. As of now, though, the Proteas are in a comfortable position. Faf du Plessis and Dean Elgar were playing well and dealing the Lankan bowlers with ease, but then in came Rangana Herath and broke the 76-run partnership. Elgar is still unbeaten after completing his fifty and is now partnered by Temba Bavuma out there.

53.6 R Herath to Elgar, Goes back and works it towards square leg. TEA ON DAY 1! 147/4

53.5 R Herath to Elgar, Gets across, comes forward, leans and pushes it to mid on who is pretty deep. Does not take the single. 147/4

53.4 R Herath to Elgar, Full and around off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket again. 147/4

53.3 R Herath to Elgar, Goes back and across and works it towards short mid-wicket. 147/4

53.2 R Herath to Elgar, Goes wider outside off, Elgar reaches out and pads it away. 147/4

53.1 R Herath to Elgar, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 147/4

52.6 de Silva to Bavuma, Full and outside off, Temba leans and looks to push, gets an outside edge to point. 147/4

52.5 de Silva to Bavuma, Around off, defended from the crease. 147/4

52.4 de Silva to Bavuma, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 147/4

52.3 de Silva to Elgar, Full and outside off, tapped away for a quick single. 147/4

52.2 de Silva to Elgar, On middle and leg, flicked straight to square leg. 146/4

52.1 de Silva to Elgar, FOUR! A short ball on middle, Elgar goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary! 146/4

DHANANJAYA DE SILVA comes on to bowl now with 5 minutes to go to Tea.

51.6 R Herath to Bavuma, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 142/4

51.5 R Herath to Bavuma, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 142/4

51.4 R Herath to Bavuma, Full and outside off, Bavuma drives this beautifully through the covers but the fielder dives to his left to stop. 142/4

51.3 R Herath to Bavuma, Full and just around off, the arm ball, watchfully defended. 142/4

TEMBA BAVUMA walks in at number 6, replacing Faf.

51.2 R Herath to du Plessis, OUT! Edged and taken! So it has taken 6 overs for Herath to get a wicket. Tossed up outside off, Faf leans to drive but the ball spins away a touch, takes the outside edge and Angelo Mathews takes a simple catch. Looks like everyone is going through the motions out there. No one makes any reaction, then Faf hits the air with his bat and then Mathews starts to smile. End of a stubborn stand. The dropped catch does not count then. 142/4

51.1 R Herath to Plessis, Full and outside off, Faf drives it through the covers but the fielder dives to his right and stops the ball. 142/3

50.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on. 142/3

50.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 142/3

50.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, There you go... so the ball bowled previously has caused some apprehension in Elgar's mind. This is a similar delivery, slightly wider, Dean has a poke at it but misses. 142/3

50.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, That is a nice lifter. Definitely on the ball, not quite sure on the Sri Lankan moods and spirits. Pradeep comes from around the wicket, bowls this in the avenue of apprehension but Elgar is not apprehensive about it at all. Lets it go and it turns out to be a good decision as the ball comes in a long way and bounces high, with Kusal Mendis collecting it near his face. 142/3

50.2 N Pradeep to Plessis, This one comes in to the right-hander, du Plessis works it with the angle through square leg for a single. 142/3

50.1 N Pradeep to Plessis, On a good length wide outside off, left alone. 141/3

49.6 R Herath to Elgar, Loopy and fullish in length, just around off, Dean Elgar leans across and works it to mid-wicket. 141/3

49.5 R Herath to Elgar, Dipping in on the left-hander, he hits it straight back to Rangi. 141/3

49.4 R Herath to Plessis, Tossed up outside off, Faf du Plessis drives this wide of mid off and runs to the other end to complete the single. 141/3

49.3 R Herath to du Plessis, Full and pitched outside off, du Plessis pushes it to covers and sets off for a run. He gets to the other end as there is a direct hit at the bowler's end. It ricochets off the stumps and this lets the batsmen take another run. 140/3

49.2 R Herath to Elgar, This time Dean pushes this towards long on for one. 138/3

49.1 R Herath to du Plessis, Rangi continues being brave and tosses it up on the stumps, it's eased back down the ground towards mid on for a single. 137/3

48.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Slightly fuller than a length, around off, pushed to the cover region. Dot ball. 136/3

48.5 N Pradeep to Plessis, Back of a length delivery outside off, with an open face Faf dabs it towards gully and picks up a single. 136/3

48.4 N Pradeep to Plessis, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 135/3

48.3 N Pradeep to Plessis, Outside off, a solid leave by Faf du Plessis. 135/3

48.2 N Pradeep to Plessis, Stays right behind the line of this length delivery and blocks it out. 135/3

48.1 N Pradeep to Plessis, Good length delivery outside off, the South African captain keeps the bat close to him and doesn't bother at it. 135/3

47.6 R Herath to Elgar, Rangana Hearth gives this some decent flight, keeps tossing it up there. Elgar clips it to mid-wicket. End of the over. 135/3

47.5 R Herath to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 135/3

47.4 R Herath to du Plessis, Faf makes good use of his feet and gets to the pitch, works it to the mid on region for a run. 135/3

47.3 R Herath to du Plessis, Floated ball outside off, du Plessis pushes it to the cover region for no run. 134/3

47.2 R Herath to Plessis, Full on the stumps, it's driven straight back to the bowler. 134/3

47.1 R Herath to Plessis, DROPPED! Oh my word, Tharanga. You're not going to get an easy catch than that. Should have taken it. Costly one to drop. Herath from around the wicket loops it up around off, du Plessis dances down the wicket and drives this on the up towards mid off. It's in the air for a good while and flying towards Upul. He gets to his right, crouches low and fumbles the simplest of takes. Dear, oh dear.... 134/3

46.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 134/3

46.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, FOUR! That's a sumptuous shot! It's full and wide outside off, Elgar, with excellent body balance, leans into the drive and caresses it through the gap in the covers. The placement and the timing are spot on as the ball rockets to the fence. He's been in good touch all day. 134/3

46.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, Dean Elgar defends it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 130/3

46.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, On a nice length and around off, it's left alone of the keeper to collect. 130/3

46.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Dean Elgar plays this with soft hands. Defends this length ball which is angling in to him to the left of Nuwan Pradeep. 130/3

46.1 N Pradeep to Elgar, Length delivery around off, Elgar gets forward and with the full face of the bat blocks it in front of covers. 130/3

NUWAN PRADEEP is back on for another spell.

45.6 R Herath to Plessis, Loopy and fullish in length, around off, defended. 130/3

45.5 R Herath to Plessis, Floated on a driving length, on middle and off, it's kept out off the front foot. 130/3

45.4 R Herath to Plessis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 130/3

45.3 R Herath to Plessis, Makes good use of his feet here, Faf. Gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 130/3

45.2 R Herath to Plessis, Full and flighted a lot once more, on the stumps this time, Faf du Plessis comes ahead and smothers the ball in its tracks. 130/3

45.1 R Herath to Plessis, Some drift, some dip and a lot of flight, beautiful from Rangi as he tosses this up, it's driven straight to the cover fielder. 130/3

44.6 L Kumara to Elgar, Short of a length and going down leg, left alone to end the over. 130/3

44.6 L Kumara to Elgar, Wide! It's banged in short but it's too short, wide signalled by the umpire. 130/3

44.5 L Kumara to Elgar, Length ball around off, Elgar gets an inside edge onto his pads as he attempts to play at that. 129/3

44.4 L Kumara to Plessis, Not much movement, on the stumps and a bit straight, it's flicked to the mid-wicket region for a single. 129/3

44.3 L Kumara to Elgar, Fuller length ball on middle and off, it's driven down the ground for a single. There was a bit of confusion between the South African pair initially, but they completed the run comfortably in the end. 128/3

44.2 L Kumara to Elgar, FOUR! Kumara has a change of angle and comes from around the wicket, bowls a back of a length ball around off, there isn't much bounce there and it comes at a comfortable height to Dean Elgar. He camps back and pulls it powerfully through mid-wicket for a boundary. 127/3

44.1 L Kumara to Elgar, Full ball around off, driven to mid on. 123/3

43.6 R Herath to Plessis, Rangi fielding like he's still in his 20s. Faf steps out and drives the full ball back in his direction. Herath dives low to his right and gets a hand to it which stops the ball from going past him. Excellent stuff. 123/3

43.5 R Herath to Plessis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 123/3

43.4 R Herath to Elgar, Works it towards mid-wicket again but will get a run this time. 123/3

43.3 R Herath to Elgar, Gives this some decent air and floats it up to Dean Elgar, the southpaw with a closed face works it to mid-wicket. 122/3

43.2 R Herath to Elgar, Turning in on middle and off, blocked comfortably. 122/3

43.1 R Herath to Elgar, Loopy and fullish in length around off, Dean comes forward and smothers the spin. 122/3

42.6 L Kumara to Elgar, A short delivery which has been pulled away. The batsmen have run through for a single. 122/3

42.5 L Kumara to Plessis, On the stumps, du Plessis just works this off his pads and flicks it on the leg side for one. 121/3

42.4 L Kumara to Plessis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 120/3

42.3 L Kumara to Plessis, Yorker outside off, du Plessis looks to squeeze it out but the cannot put bat on ball. It goes straight into the keeper's gloves. 120/3

42.2 L Kumara to Plessis, Angling in on the hips, it's glanced through the square leg region for a couple of runs. There was a big gap there and Faf quickly called for the second. Good running between the wickets. 120/3

42.1 L Kumara to Elgar, Length ball slanting across, Elgar does well to play that with soft hands and that saves him. The ball takes the edge and falls well short of the second slip fielder. It goes through him and so, the batsmen take a single. 118/3

41.6 R Herath to Plessis, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 2 runs off the first Rangana Herath over of this Test match. 117/3

41.5 R Herath to Plessis, Faf gets to the pitch of the delivery and pushes it away on the off side. 117/3

41.4 R Herath to Elgar, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single. 117/3

50-run stand between Elgar and du Plessis!

41.3 R Herath to Plessis, Tossed up by Herath, around off, it's driven back down to long off for a single. 116/3

41.2 R Herath to Plessis, Floats this one up nicely around off, gives it plenty of air, it's once again played to short cover. 115/3

41.1 R Herath to Plessis, Starts off from around the wicket and loops it up on off, there's some dip on it as well as Faf du Plessis pushes it to short cover. 115/3

RANGANA HERATH is finally introduced into the bowling attack. He has a slip and a short leg in place...

40.6 L Kumara to Plessis, Angling in on the hips, once again there isn't much on that occasion, du Plessis has no problem hopping across and working it through mid-wicket for one run. 115/3

40.5 L Kumara to Plessis, Back of a length just around off, blocked. 114/3

40.4 L Kumara to Plessis, Another one on the shorter side, on middle and off, it's pulled through backward square leg by Faf du Plessis and hence, two runs are taken. 114/3

40.3 L Kumara to Elgar, Length ball aiming the top of off stump, Elgar gives it the full swing of the bat and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one. That ball kept a little low as well. 112/3

40.2 L Kumara to Elgar, Pitched on a length, just outside off, Elgar has to lean ahead and keep it down onto the track. 111/3

40.1 L Kumara to du Plessis, Short of a length and into the body, Faf du Plessis rocks onto his back foot and pulls it along the ground through to deep mid-wicket for a comfortable single. 111/3

LAHIRU KUMARA is brought back into the attack.

Drinks are on the field now!

39.6 A Mathews to Elgar, Full and too straight, looks to flick it fine down the leg side but misses. No run taken. 110/3

39.5 A Mathews to Elgar, Slants this across the batsman, the keeper collects it comfortably. 110/3

39.4 A Mathews to Plessis, Full on off, the bat twists a bit inside du Plessis' hands as he drives this towards mid on. The fielder makes a dive to his left and saves runs for his team. Keeps the batsmen to just one. 110/3

39.3 A Mathews to Plessis, Same thing that's happened on the previous delivery. Not much movement on it and it's left alone. 109/3

39.2 A Mathews to Plessis, Outside off, and to nobody's surprise, it's left alone. 109/3

39.1 A Mathews to Elgar, Elgar is having no trouble keeping the scoreboard ticking here. He just turns this through square leg for a run. 109/3

38.6 Pradeep to Plessis, OOohhhh..... That must have stung. Jagged back in sharply and catches Faf right in the box. He immediately sits down and starts his breathing exercises. Nice and slow, Faf. Nice and slow. 108/3

38.5 N Pradeep to Plessis, FOUR! Beautiful placement. Back of a length outside off, du Plessis off his back foot offers a solid punch. Pierces the gap through the covers and that will be a boundary. 108/3

38.4 N Pradeep to Plessis, Another one fired right up there, it's hit straight back down the track. Not enough power behind it to beat the two fielders. 104/3

38.3 N Pradeep to Plessis, Tad fullish in length and outside off, it's kept out off the front foot and into the track ahead. 104/3

38.2 N Pradeep to Plessis, Good leave from Faf du Plessis. It's on a fuller length outside off but he knows where his stumps are and lets the ball through. 104/3

38.1 N Pradeep to Elgar, Coming in on middle and leg, the left-hander clips this behind square on the leg side for an easy single. 104/3

37.6 A Mathews to Plessis, Mathews makes good use of his crease. Comes from wide of the crease and angles it in, straightens up and Faf is beaten as he looks to tamely push it from inside the line. 103/3

37.5 A Mathews to Plessis, Back of a length outside off, played to point for no run. 103/3

37.4 A Mathews to Plessis, Well outside off, Faf shoulders his arms once more. 103/3

37.3 A Mathews to Plessis, Good length ball outside off, left alone. 103/3

37.2 A Mathews to Plessis, Very close to the off stump, shaping in a touch just outside off, du Plessis makes a brave leave. 103/3

37.1 A Mathews to Elgar, Tad too straight from Mathews and Elgar brings his wrists into play. Tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single. 103/3

36.6 N Pradeep to Plessis, FOUR! Shot. He's latched onto that one in a flash. Back of a length around off, Faf du Plessis picks up the length early, rocks back in a jiffy and muscles the pull over mid-wicket. Comfortably gets it across the ropes and that will be a boundary. 102/3

36.5 N Pradeep to Plessis, This length ball outside off is left alone. 98/3

36.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, Arrowed in full outside off, it's driven back down the track for a single. 98/3

36.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, Full and swinging away outside off, Dean reaches out to it and looks to drives it through the covers but is unable to make any connection. 97/3

36.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Another excellent delivery. Once again gets it to straighten up on command and almost takes the edge. Elgar needs to be more careful here. 97/3

36.1 N Pradeep to Elgar, That's beautiful from Pradeep. He gets this to slant in, then straighten up. Squares up Elgar and beats the outside edge. Lovely piece of bowling. 97/3

35.6 A Mathews to Plessis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 97/3

35.5 A Mathews to Plessis, Replica of the previous delivery. 97/3

35.4 A Mathews to Plessis, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 97/3

35.3 A Mathews to Plessis, Better line, just around off, blocked. 97/3

35.2 A Mathews to Plessis, Length ball outside off, du Plessis doesn't get tempted and makes sure not to do anything rash. He lets it be. 97/3

35.1 A Mathews to Plessis, Great effort from the fielder there. Kaushal Silva the man and he does extremely well. Dives full stretch to his right as Faf punches it firmly off the back foot. Saves vital runs for his side. 97/3

34.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Outside off, it's punched straight to the cover fielder. Dot ball to end the over. 97/3

34.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, Angling in on middle and off, on a fuller length once more, it's worked in front of mid-wicket. No run taken. 97/3

34.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, Good length delivery very close to off, with an open-faced blade is dabbed away towards point. 97/3

34.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, This one just straightens up a touch. It's on a full length around off, angling in first then just getting straight. Goes off the outer half of Dean's bat and rolls away on the off side. 97/3

34.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Full ball aiming the base of off stump, Dean comes ahead and does well to keep it out on the off side. 97/3

34.1 N Pradeep to Elgar, Pradeep continues from around the wicket and bowls a length ball which is well outside off, Dean Elgar has nothing to do with that. 97/3

33.6 A Mathews to Plessis, Wide outside off, another leave to end the over. 97/3

33.5 A Mathews to Plessis, Similar ball, same result. 97/3

33.4 A Mathews to Plessis, Length ball outside off, Faf chooses to leave the ball alone and lets it through. 97/3

33.3 A Mathews to Plessis, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 97/3

33.2 A Mathews to Plessis, Further wide outside off, the bat is withdrawn and the ball is left alone. 97/3

33.1 A Mathews to Plessis, Fractionally ahead of a length, outside off, that one remained untouched. 97/3

ANGELO MATHEWS is back on to bowl.

32.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Finally gets him to play at it as he bowls this quite close to the off stump, gets it to angle in and forces Elgar to block it out. 97/3

32.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, Fourth one in a row. Another one outside off, another leave. 97/3

32.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, Wide outside off once more, left alone for the third time. 97/3

32.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 97/3

32.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, On a good length and outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect. 97/3

5th Test fifty for Dean Elgar!

32.1 N Pradeep to Elgar, FOUR! Length ball outside off, Elgar just opens the face of the bat and runs it down to third man. Plays it fine enough and he'll comfortably get a boundary. Brings up his fifty with that and it's a hard-fought one. Well done, lad. 97/3

NUWAN PRADEEP into the attack now.

31.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Bat-pad but there's no short leg in place. Elgar finds himself to be a lucky man. It squirted up and was in the air for quite a while but there was nobody there. A single is taken to end the over. 93/3

31.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, On a fullish length, just around off, blocked. 92/3

31.4 S Lakmal to D Elgar, Another one which is pitched right up there, it's outside off, Elgar walks across and drives it to mid off. 92/3

31.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Lakmal has a change of angle and comes from around the wicket, angles in a fuller ball on off, it's played back down the track in the direction of the bowler. 92/3

31.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, FOUR! That is a sensational shot from Dean Elgar. Leans into the full ball, presents the full face of the bat and drives it back past mid off. Leaves the fielder there no chance as the ball runs away to the boundary line. Beautifully played. 92/3

31.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Good length ball aiming the top of off stump, Elgar places himself behind the line of the delivery and blocks it out with a straight blade. 88/3

30.6 L Kumara to Plessis, Full toss speared outside off, mistimed to the mid off fielder and that will be the end of the over. 88/3

30.5 L Kumara to du Plessis, FOUR! Short and way down leg, easy peasy for Faf to just pull it down the leg side and send it across the fine leg fence. 88/3

30.4 L Kumara to Plessis, Stays rooted within his crease and keeps it out. 84/3

30.3 L Kumara to Plessis, Shouts for a leg before but it's turned down. Good decision by the umpire. Fuller and nipping in on middle and leg, Faf du Plessis looks to flick it across the line but gets an inside edge onto his pads. And that's why the umpire did not signal it as out. 84/3

30.2 L Kumara to Plessis, Short and angling down leg, the South African skipper goes for the big pull shot but the bounce is just too high. It goes past his glove and into the keeper's gloves. 84/3

30.1 L Kumara to Plessis, Low full toss from Kumara, it's played off the inside half back down to mid on. 84/3

29.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Swinging in on middle and off, Elgar with a bit of a closed face works it to mid-wicket. 84/3

29.5 S Lakmal to Plessis, A bit of extra bounce there for Suranga Lakmal. Squares du Plessis up a bit, it squirts off the shoulder of the bat towards cover-point as the batsmen take a run. 84/3

29.4 S Lakmal to Plessis, Tight line from Lakmal, keeps it very, very close to that off stump. It's dabbed away with an open face a bit square on the off side. 83/3

29.3 S Lakmal to Plessis, BIG SWING AND A MISS! Faf du Plessis really threw his bat at that but the movement away saw the ball whisker past the outside edge. Was on a full length and Faf will feel he missed out. There to be hit. 83/3

29.2 S Lakmal to Plessis, Back of a length delivery outside off, quite harmless as it's quite away from the batsman, no shot offered. 83/3

29.1 S Lakmal to Plessis, A hint of movement away, on a length and outside off, arms are shouldered to this one. 83/3

28.6 L Kumara to Elgar, Kumara brings out the short one and bangs it in hard, completely catches Elgar by surprise. But, to the left-hander's credit, he did do well in the end to just sway a bit out of the way. Was a sharp bumper, though. 83/3

28.5 L Kumara to Elgar, Back of a length on the stumps, it's kept down on the track by the southpaw opener off the back foot. 83/3

28.4 L Kumara to du Plessis, Back of a length delivery shaping in on the body, du Plessis swivels across and pulls it down towards fine leg for one. 83/3

28.3 L Kumara to Plessis, Prods forward to this fuller ball and blocks it out on the off side. 82/3

28.2 L Kumara to Plessis, Comes from wide of the crease and angles this in, it straightens up a shade as it's left alone by Faf du Plessis. 82/3

28.1 L Kumara to Elgar, Full toss on middle and leg, Dean Elgar just wrists this through mid-wicket and jogs to the other end to complete the single. 82/3

27.6 S Lakmal to Plessis, Tailing in slightly, du Plessis comes ahead and meets it on the front foot. Ends the over with a solid block. 81/3

27.5 S Lakmal to Plessis, In the off stump channel, on a nice length, it's not bothered with by the Protea captain. 81/3

27.4 S Lakmal to du Plessis, Was that an edge? Or did he play it deliberately? Seems it was deliberate but it just went off the outer half. Opened the face and ran it towards gully. 81/3

27.3 S Lakmal to Plessis, Length ball aiming the top of off stump, Faf du Plessis stands firm and blocks it out from within his crease. 81/3

27.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, This time the left-hander works it through the mid-wicket region and picks up a single. 81/3

27.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Good length delivery slanting across, Dean Elgar without much foot movement leans forward and keeps it down on the track with a straight bat. 80/3

26.6 L Kumara to Plessis, Good length delivery on the fifth stump line, Faf makes a rather comfortable leave as he withdraws his bat to let it through. 80/3

26.5 L Kumara to Plessis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 80/3

26.4 L Kumara to Plessis, Short of a length, outside off, it's punched away to the covers but it's straight to the fielder. 80/3

26.3 L Kumara to Plessis, FOUR! Easy as they come for Faf. It's on his pads and all he has to do is tickle it fine down the leg side. Beats the diving keeper with ease and picks up a boundary to his name. 80/3

26.2 L Kumara to Plessis, Way, way outside off, du Plessis tries to go after it but cannot do so. 76/3

26.1 L Kumara to Plessis, Back of a length delivery outside off, du Plessis hangs back and punches it towards mid off for nothing. 76/3

LAHIRU KUMARA to bowl from the other end.

25.6 S Lakmal to Plessis, Short of a length ball outside off, Faf camps back and punches it towards extra cover. The veteran, Rangana Herath puts in a dive and keeps it down to a single. 76/3

25.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Comes around the wicket and hurls in a length delivery on his pads, tucked neatly to deep mid-wicket for a single. 75/3

25.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, FOUR! Back of a length and allows room to Dean to cash on. He camps back and punches it beautifully through the covers and the ball races to the fence. Good, solid stuff from him. 74/3

25.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Fullish delivery outside off, Elgar comes forward and pushes it with hard hands to short covers. His top hand came off in the process. 70/3

25.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Hurls this one on a length outside off, Elgar plants his front foot across and leaves it alone. 70/3

25.1 S Lakmal to Plessis, Bowls a length delivery on middle and leg, a bit of extra bounce there. Faf fends it towards the leg side for a run. 70/3

We are back for the second session. The players and the umpires are back for action. DEAN ELGAR AND FAF DU PLESSIS will continue their innings. Can the Lankans continue their momentum and dent the middle order of the hosts or will the home side put up a brave show? SURANGA LAKMAL to continue his spell. Here we go...

... DAY 1, SESSION 2 ...

The clouds are still hovering, the conditions are quite overcast and a solid breeze is still blowing across the Newlands. There's plenty of swing on offer and that will make the afternoon session an interesting one. Join us in a short while for all the action.

It seemed like the hosts would take the morning session for themselves, but then Lahiru Kumara struck gold. Bowled a peach of an over in which he first dismissed Amla, and then sent JP Duminy packing. That swung the complexion of the match completely and now, it can be said that Sri Lanka have a slight edge.

What a terrific comeback from Sri Lanka! They finished the session similar to how they started it, and it's all thanks to their young pacer, Lahiru Kumara. After Lakmal gave them a bright start by removing Cook in the very first over, South Africa made their way back into the game. Elgar and Amla were doing extremely well, seeing the swing out well and negotiating things confidently.

24.6 L Kumara to Elgar, On a length attacking the stumps at around 144 clicks, Elgar covers the line and manages to block it out. THAT'S LUNCH ON DAY 1! 69/3

24.5 L Kumara to Elgar, Fullish and straying on the pads, clipped nicely through backward square leg for a couple. 69/3

24.4 L Kumara to Plessis, STREAKY WAY TO GET OFF THE MARK! Bowls it fullish outside off, swirling back in. Faf comes forward and looks to block it but gets a thick inside edge that rolls down to fine leg. Single taken! 67/3

24.3 L Kumara to Plessis, Drops a short delivery and it's going down leg, left alone by the Protea skipper. 66/3

24.2 L Kumara to Plessis, Short of a length ball outside off, du Plessis rises with the bounce and defends it down. 66/3

24.1 L Kumara to Plessis, He is bowling with good pace! Bowls a length delivery around off, nips back in and zips through the pitch. Faf hops back to defend but is struck near the abdomen region. He is constantly troubling the batsmen. 66/3

23.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Full length ball outside off, Elgar prods forward and pushes it to the covers. 66/3

23.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Fullish on middle and leg, pushed off the front foot back to the bowler. 66/3

23.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 66/3

23.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, On a length on the stumps, Elgar comes forward and defends it nicely. 66/3

23.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Fullish delivery outside off, played with an angled blade to gully. 66/3

23.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 66/3

FAF DU PLESSIS walks out to bat.

22.6 L Kumara to Duminy, OUT! STRANGLES DUMINY DOWN THE LEG SIDE! It has been an amazing over and he has brought Sri Lanka right back into the contest after a lean phase. Sticks to a short delivery and attacks the rib-cage of Duminy. He hops back, gets into an uncomfortable position and tries to fend it off. Ends up gloving it and Kusal Mendis moves to his right and leaps athletically into the air to grab a stunner. Absolute ripper! The 19-year old youngster is turning it around. Duminy's weakness against the short delivery has been spotted again and he has to make the long walk back. 66/3

22.5 L Kumara to Duminy, On a length outside off, Duminy leaves it alone. 66/2

22.4 L Kumara to Duminy, He is bending his back and has his tail up! Bowls a shortish delivery outside off, gets it to lift from the pitch. Duminy drops his wrists and lets it go through. 66/2

22.3 L Kumara to JP Duminy, Fullish delivery on the stumps, driven to mid on. 66/2

22.2 L Kumara to Duminy, In the channel outside off, left alone. 66/2

JP DUMINY comes into bat.

22.1 L Kumara to Amla, OUT! KUMARA SENDS AMLA BACK WITH A PEACH! The youngster is absolutely pumped up and why not, it's the big fish that he has grabbed. Bowls it fullish outside off at 143.4 clicks, Amla comes back and accross initially and then strides forward to play an ambitious drive down the ground. The inward movement is sharp and Amla leaves a huge gap between his bat and pad. The ball whizzes between the gate and crashes into the stumps. A lot of energy into the celebration from Kumara and his skipper, Mathews is overwhelmed. Has been rewarded for bending his back and bowling his heart out. 66/2

21.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, The batsman has played it to the point region. 66/1

21.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Follows it up with a length delivery outside off, Elgar covers the line and defends it nicely. 66/1

21.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, FOUR! GOOD BALANCE! Bowls it fullish and on the pads, Elgar clips it gently through mid-wicket. The timing is spot on and he gets the desired result! 66/1

21.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Short of a length delivery on off, rising up on Elgar. He rides the bounce and keeps it down. 62/1

21.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Similar length ball on the pads, defended towards short leg. 62/1

21.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, On a length on middle and leg, Dean camps back and defends it. 62/1

LAKMAL is back on.

20.6 L Kumara to Amla, FOUR! SUPERB! What a flourish of the bat! Bowls it fullish outside off, Amla lunges forward and drives it down the ground and the ball whistles away to the fence. He is looking confident now after his nervy start. 62/1

20.5 L Kumara to Amla, Length delivery on off, defended off the back foot to mid-wicket. 58/1

20.4 L Kumara to Amla, Very full delivery outside off, pushed of the front foot to covers. 58/1

20.3 L Kumara to Amla, In the air... but safe! Bowls a fullish delivery and it's tailing back in, Hashim closes his bat face early and gets a leading edge towards covers which falls down safely. 58/1

20.2 L Kumara to Amla, On a length and it's angling down leg. Amla looks to clip it through but misses. A bit of ooh's and aah's from the Lankans. 58/1

20.1 L Kumara to Amla, On a length on the stumps, defended solidly off the back foot. 58/1

19.6 A Mathews to Elgar, Sticks to the short delivery outside off, Dean looks to pull it but mistimes it towards mid on. 58/1

19.6 A Mathews to Elgar, Wide! Drops this one way too short and Elgar ducks under it. It went way over his head to sail into the gloves of the keeper. Wide signaled by the umpire for height. 58/1

19.5 A Mathews to Elgar, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 57/1

19.4 A Mathews to Elgar, Comes around the wicket and hurls it fullish and wide outside off, Elgar doesn't flirt with that one. 57/1

19.3 A Mathews to Amla, Straying on the pads, nudged round the corner for a run. 57/1

19.2 A Mathews to Amla, Fullish delivery on the stumps, defended towards mid on. 56/1

19.1 A Mathews to Amla, Full delivery outside off, left alone. 56/1

18.6 L Kumara to Elgar, Short delivery wide outside off, Elgar cuts it hard towards point but fails to bisect the field. 56/1

18.5 L Kumara to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 56/1

18.4 L Kumara to Elgar, Short of a length delivery, Elgar looks to tuck it but is struck on the thigh pad. 56/1

18.4 L Kumara to Elgar, No ball! Digs this one short, Elgar hops back and keeps it down towards gully. Kumara overstepped on that occasion. 56/1

18.3 L Kumara to Elgar, A bit shortish this time and it's angling across Elgar. He sways away from the line to evade it. 55/1

18.2 L Kumara to H Amla, Fullish delivery on the stumps, Amla drives it through mid on and gets three runs for it. 55/1

18.1 L Kumara to Amla, Starts with a very wide delivery outside off, Amla has nothing to do with it. Mike Haysman on air mentions, that he is not lifting is bat as much in his followthrough as he did in the first Test. 52/1

LAHIRU KUMARA is into the attack. Let's see how the youngster fares.

17.6 A Mathews to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 52/1

17.5 A Mathews to Elgar, Bowls it on a length outside off, shapes away. Elgar feels for it but is beaten. 52/1

50-run stand up between Elgar and Amla.

17.4 A Mathews to Elgar, FOUR! EASY PICKINGS! Straying on the hips, Elgar nudges it and the ball races to the fine leg fence. 52/1

17.3 A Mathews to Elgar, Short of a length delivery on middle, Elgar covers the line and defends it stoutly. 48/1

The sun has broken through and is shining brightly at the moment.

17.2 A Mathews to Elgar, On a length on the stumps, defended off the back foot towards mid on. 48/1

17.1 A Mathews to Elgar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 48/1

16.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Drops this one with soft hands to the covers and scurries for a quick single. 48/1

16.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, Fuller delivery around off, Elgar looks to push it through covers with soft hands but drags it from the inner half back towards the bowler. 47/1

16.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, This time he gets squared up to the length delivery and defends it down on the track. 47/1

16.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, WELL BOWLED! Bowls it on a length around off, angles away. Elgar covers his off pole, trusts it to go away and leaves it alone safely. 47/1

16.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Bowls it on a length and its angling away from Dean. He comes forward and allows it through. 47/1

16.1 N Pradeep to Elgar, Cranks up his pace on this occasion and bowls it fullish around off at 140.9 clicks, Elgar prods forward and defends it to the covers. 47/1

15.6 A Mathews to Amla, He is getting nice shape here! Bowls it in the channel outside off, nips back in. Amla covers his off pole and leaves it alone. 47/1

15.5 A Mathews to Amla, Hurls this one a bit fuller and it's nipping in a touch. Amla puts in a confident stride forward and defends it to the covers. 47/1

15.4 A Mathews to Amla, Sticks to the same length outside off, defended solidly off the front foot. 47/1

15.3 A Mathews to Amla, On a length outside off, defended with an open face towards point. 47/1

15.2 A Mathews to Amla, In the corridor of uncertainty, holding its line. Hashim doesn't fiddle with it. 47/1

15.1 A Mathews to Elgar, Good change of pace. Bowls an off cutter around off at 114.5 clicks, Elgar picks it up nicely and pushes it with soft hands through the covers for a run. Wanted the second but decides against it as the fielder was quick to reach to it. 47/1

14.6 N Pradeep to Amla, Just a back of a length delivery outside off, Amla points his bat skywards and allows it through. 46/1

14.5 N Pradeep to Amla, Gets this to curve back in from a fullish length, Amla is squared up a touch but manages to defend it towards point. 46/1

14.4 N Pradeep to Amla, In the channel outside off, left alone again. 46/1

14.3 N Pradeep to Amla, Short of a length outside off, Amla makes an easy leave. 46/1

14.2 N Pradeep to Amla, FOUR! BEAUTIFUL! Fractionally overpitched wide outside off, Amla uses his hand-eye coordination to great effect. Doesn't move his feet much but still drives it beautifully through the covers for a cracking boundary. 46/1

14.1 N Pradeep to Amla, On a length outside off, holding its line. Amla plants his front foot across and leaves it alone. 42/1

13.6 A Mathews to Amla, Fullish delivery on middle and leg, clipped with soft hands towards the fielder at mid-wicket. Takes him on and completes the single comfortably at the end. 42/1

13.5 A Mathews to Elgar, On a length and it's too straight on this ocassion, picked off his hips nicely and gets it to deep mid-wicket. Three runs taken! 41/1

13.4 A Mathews to Elgar, On a full length and wide outside off this time, an easy leave for Elgar. 38/1

13.3 A Mathews to Elgar, Hurls this one on a driving length outside off, Dean comes across a touch but leaves it alone at the end. 38/1

13.2 A Mathews to Elgar, This time Mathews lands it on a length and it's angling away from Elgar. He lets it through. 38/1

13.1 A Mathews to Elgar, Full length ball on off, Elgar puts his head down and defends it calmly back towards the bowler. 38/1

Time for Drinks.

12.6 N Pradeep to Amla, Shortish and wide outside off, Hashim cuts it hard to the man at backward point. 38/1

12.5 N Pradeep to Amla, Fullish delivery outside off, shapes in. Amla covers his off pole and lets it through. 38/1

12.4 N Pradeep to Amla, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 38/1

12.3 N Pradeep to Amla, Length delivery coming back, Hashim looks to tuck it but is struck on the thigh pad. 38/1

12.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Taps this one with soft hands towards covers and scurries through for a sharp single. 38/1

12.1 N Pradeep to D Elgar, FOUR! SHOT! Comes around the wicket and bowls a length ball outside off, Elgar drives it with an open face through covers and the ball races to the fence. 37/1

NUWAN PRADEEP is back on.

11.6 A Mathews to Amla, This one shapes in a touch as Amla comes forward and blocks it to the off side. A great over by Mathews. 33/1

11.5 A Mathews to Amla, Length delivery outside off, shaping away. Amla goes back and pokes at it but gets beaten all ends up. 33/1

11.4 A Mathews to Amla, In the channel outside off, left alone. 33/1

11.3 A Mathews to Amla, Gets this one to swing back in and it's on a fuller length. When the ball swings both ways the batsman is caught off guard and that's what is happening with Amla. He is looking shaky out there. He comes forward tentatively and manages to defend it down the track. 33/1

11.2 A Mathews to Amla, This time he hurls it wide outside off, Hashim doesn't fiddle with it. 33/1

11.1 A Mathews to Amla, CLASS BOWLING FROM MATHEWS! Bowls it fullish outside off, gets it to curve away appreciably. Amla is drawn into a false stroke and the ball whizzes past his outside edge. 33/1

10.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, FOUR! WELL PLAYED! Bowls it fullish on the stumps, Elgar lunges forward and just pushes it through the vacant mid on region for a superb boundary. 33/1

10.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Slips this one down the leg side, Elgar clips it uppishly and it just flies over the left hand of the fielder at short leg. That was too close for comfort. Rolls through to deep backward square leg. Couple taken! 29/1

10.4 S Lakmal to Amla, Too straight on this occasion, glanced to fine leg for a run. 27/1

10.3 S Lakmal to Amla, Camps back to the length delivery and buries it into the ground down the track. 26/1

10.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Fullish and straying on the pads, nudged round the corner for a run. 26/1

10.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, On a length outside off, Elgar covers the line and defends it nicely. 25/1

9.6 A Mathews to Amla, Full delivery outside off, defended off the front foot to the off side. 25/1

9.5 A Mathews to Amla, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They manage to come back for the second 25/1

9.4 A Mathews to Amla, On a length outside off, shaping away. Amla looks to push it but gets an outside edge through the slip cordon. Couple taken! 23/1

9.3 A Mathews to Amla, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 21/1

9.2 A Mathews to Elgar, Leg bye! Well run! Bowls it on a length on the stumps, Elgar looks to clip it but is struck on the thigh pad. Good running to come across for a run. 21/1

9.1 A Mathews to Elgar, ALMOST GOT A WICKET OFF HIS FIRST BALL! Hurls this one full and outside off and invites Elgar for a drive. He prods forward to drive but the balance is not quite there. The ball whizzes past his outside edge. 20/1

ANGELO MATHEWS comes into the attack.

8.6 S Lakmal to Amla, Full delivery outside off, Amla looks to drive it but drags it off the inner half towards mid off. 20/1

8.5 S Lakmal to Amla, In the channel outside off, left alone. 20/1

8.4 S Lakmal to Amla, Sprays this one down the leg side, Hashim looks to clip it but misses and is struck low on the pads. 20/1

8.3 S Lakmal to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 20/1

8.2 S Lakmal to Amla, LOOSE SHOT! Shortish delivery wide outside off, Amla slashes at it but misses. 20/1

8.1 S Lakmal to Amla, Ooh.. THAT LOOKED CLOSE! Bowls a fullish length ball outside off, shapes in after pitching. Amla looks to defend it but misses and is hit flush on the front pad. There is a huge appeal for LBW from the Lankans but the umpire stays unmoved. Mathews looks at his bowler for review but then after a discussion with his keeper decides against taking it. Good decision to not take it as the Hawk Eye shows that the impact was outside off. 20/1

7.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Short of a length ball, angling in. Elgar hops back and defends it down the track. 20/1

7.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, In the channel outside off, left alone. 20/1

7.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, On a good length, defended to the leg side. 20/1

Nuwan Pradeep stopped in his followthrough there. The replays show that his left elbow caught umpire Dar on his right arm. Dar shouted out in spin immediately which made Pradeep not to release ball from his hands. Rangana Herath then dives Dar a massage and he seems to be fine now.

7.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, Wide outside off, Elgar makes an easy leave. 20/1

7.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, A bit fuller on this ocassion, Elgar points his bat skywards and allows it through. 20/1

7.1 N Pradeep to Elgar, Comes around the wicket and angles in a length delivery. Elgar covers the line and defends it nicely. 20/1

6.6 S Lakmal to Amla, On a length around off, defended solidly off the back foot. 20/1

6.5 S Lakmal to Amla, FOUR! DELIGHTFUL! Slightly overpitched outside off, Amla lunges forward and with an open face drives it elegantly through the covers. It looked like a certain boundary the moment it left his bat. 20/1

6.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Full delivery and straying on the pads, clipped towards fine leg for a run. 16/1

6.3 S Lakmal to Amla, GOOD GAME AWARENESS! This time he taps it with soft hands towards covers and comes across for a brisk single. 15/1

6.2 S Lakmal to Amla, Fullish delivery swinging in, Amla lunges forward and blocks it into the ground. 14/1

6.1 S Lakmal to Amla, Length delivery around off, Hashim covers the line and defends it to the off side. 14/1

5.6 N Pradeep to Amla, Fullish delivery on the stumps, clipped nicely through mid-wicket and good running between the wicket allows them to come back for the third. 14/1

5.5 N Pradeep to Amla, THAT CUT HIM INTO TWO HALVES! Bowls a length delivery outside off, nipping in a lot. Amla looks to leave it initially but plays at it at the last moment. Gets beaten all ends up! 11/1

5.4 N Pradeep to Amla, Fullish length ball outside off, holding its line. Amla steers it towards the man at point. 11/1

5.3 N Pradeep to Amla, Short of a length ball wide outside off, played with an angled blade to point. 11/1

5.2 N Pradeep to Amla, Fullish delivery curving back into Hashim. He defends it towards mid-wicket. 11/1

5.1 N Pradeep to Amla, On a length, angling in. Amla comes forward and defends it to the off side. 11/1

4.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, In the channel outside off, left alone. 11/1

4.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, On a driving length this time and it's around off, Dean is again caught in the crease. He finally comes forward and defends it down the track. 11/1

4.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Back of a length ball on off, Elgar hops back and defends it past the short leg fielder. 11/1

4.3 S Lakmal to H Amla, AMLA GETS OFF THE MARK AFTER A TENTATIVE START! Bowls it fullish outside off, Amla comes forward and drives it beautifully through the vacant mid off region. Good timing on that one and that will boost his confidence! 11/1

4.2 S Lakmal to Amla, Short of a length ball outside off, shaping back in. Amla points his bat skywards and allows it through. 8/1

4.1 S Lakmal to Amla, On a length outside off, holding its line. Amla doesn't fiddle with it. 8/1

3.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, On a length, angling away. Played towards gully with an angled blade. 8/1

3.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, Hurls in a full length ball outside off again luring Elgar into a false shot. He resists the temptation and allows it through. 8/1

3.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, On a length outside off, angling away. Elgar plants his front foot forward and leaves it alone. 8/1

3.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, Fullish length ball outside off, left alone. 8/1

3.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Fullish delivery shaping away from Dean. He pushes at it tentatively off his front foot but drags it from the inner half towards mid on. 8/1

3.1 N Pradeep to Elgar, Short of a length ball attacking the body, Elgar defends it to short leg. 8/1

2.6 S Lakmal to Amla, In the corridor of uncertainty, Hashim lets it through. 8/1

2.5 S Lakmal to Amla, THAT'S A PEACH! Amla didn't have any clue about that one. Bowls a full length ball outside off and Amla is drawn forward to that one. The ball moves away substantially and beats the tentative front foot push of Amla. He was lucky not to nick that one behind. 8/1

2.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Straying on the pads, nudged round the corner for a run. 8/1

2.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, On a length and angling away, Dean gets behind the line and defends it solidly to the off side. 7/1

2.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Fullish delivery on middle and off, Elgar is a bit tentative with his foot movement as he comes half-forward and defends it down. 7/1

2.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, FOUR! FIRST BOUNDARY OF THE MATCH! On a length and straying on the hips, Elgar gets a fine tickle on it and the ball races to the fine leg fence. 7/1

1.6 N Pradeep to Amla, Slips this one down the leg side, Amla looks to clip it but misses. 3/1

1.5 N Pradeep to Amla, In the channel outside off, holding its line. Another leave by Amla. There has been good carry on this track so far. Good signs for the pace bowlers, they will enjoy bowling on this track. 3/1

1.4 N Pradeep to Amla, GOOD LEAVE! Bowls it just back of a length outside off, shaping in and zips through the pitch. Amla doesn't flirt with that one. 3/1

1.3 N Pradeep to Amla, Bowls a fullish delivery attacking the stumps, Amla prods forwards and defends it to the covers. 3/1

1.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Good shot! Fractionally overpitched outside off, Dean comes forward and punches it nicely through the covers. The timing is good on that one and he gets off the mark with three runs. 3/1

1.1 N Pradeep to Elgar, Bowls a fullish delivery on leg stump, Elgar looks to clip it through but misses and is rapped on the front pad. A stifled appeal for LBW turned down. That one was probably going down leg. 0/1

NUWAN PRADEEP to bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Lakmal to Amla, Short of a length ball outside off, moves away after pitching. Amla sees it through safely. 0/1

0.5 S Lakmal to Amla, In the channel outside off, left alone. 0/1

HASHIM AMLA comes out to bat at no. 3.

0.4 S Lakmal to Cook, OUT! LAKMAL STRIKES! The hero of the first Test departs. Just the start the Lankans would have wanted. Bowls just a back of a length ball outside off, shapes away appreciably. Cook hops back and pokes at it tamely but gets a thick outside edge that flies towards Mendis behind the stumps. He makes no mistake and takes a regulation catch. Can they keep on putting the pressure on the home side? 0/1

0.3 S Lakmal to Cook, In the corridor of uncertainty, Stephen doesn't fiddle with that one. 0/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Cook, This length delivery comes back in! Good use of swing by Lakmal. Cook looks to defend it but misses and is struck on the thigh pad. 0/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Cook, A good start for Lakmal! Bowls it on a length outside off, shapes away a touch. Cook points his bat skywards and lets it through. 0/0