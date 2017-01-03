South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Newlands: As It Happened

Live Scorecard

Day 1 Round Up

Dean Elgar's century and a quickfire unbeaten 68 from Quinton de Kock lifted South Africa to 297 for six on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Monday.

Elgar scored a career-high 129 and shared a 103-run partnership with De Kock to lift the home side into a handy position after they had struggled early on.

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

The Proteas are just 6 wickets away from their victory or one can say that if they break the current partnership, they will have one hand on the trophy. Will we see the South African bowlers clean them up ASAP? Or will there be an inspired fightback from the Islanders? To get to know about it join us tomorrow at 1400 IST. Till then, take care!

Sri Lanka once more had a day to forget as they let SA score freely and then lost 4 wickets before the end of day's play. However, one of the wickets, that of Dhananjaya de Silva could have been avoided if they had reviewed it. Now, they will rely on the two current batsmen to make their experience count and perform a miracle to chase a record total down.

They put SL in to bat just before tea and got what they wanted by sending Karunaratne packing before the break. They started the last session in the same bright fashion as they saw the back of Mendis immediately. Both of these wickets were taken by Philander. Rabada then followed his footsteps and got himself all pumped up and took the next 2 Lankan wickets.

An unbeaten 61-run stand between skipper Mathews and vice-captain Chandimal sees the last session off safely and makes sure that there will be play on day 4 also. However, it was South Africa's day. They came in to bat and set a huge target of 507 in front of the Lankans.

39.6 V Philander to Chandimal, FOUR! Full outside off, driven through covers for a boundary. That's a fine way to end the day as the umpire takes the bails off. STUMPS ON DAY 3! 130/4

39.6 V Philander to Chandimal, No ball! On the fuller side of the length on off, DC keeps it down on the off side. No ball signalled for overstepping. 126/4

39.5 V Philander to Chandimal, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 125/4

39.4 V Philander to Chandimal, Fullish delivery outside off, Chandimal presses forward and pushes it to covers. 125/4

39.3 V Philander to Chandimal, Outside off, left alone! 125/4

39.2 V Philander to Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 125/4

39.1 V Philander to D Chandimal, Length delivery outside off, Dinesh looks to defend it off the front foot but the ball shapes away and goes off the outside edge into the ground and towards gully. 125/4

38.6 K Abbott to Mathews, Back of a length delivery angling in, Mathews hops and looks to play it across the line but gets beaten and is hit on the abdomen. 125/4

38.5 K Abbott to Mathews, FOUR! Beautiful drive! Full outside off, driven straight back by Mathews. Rabada from mid on gives it a chase but the ball beats him easily. 125/4

38.4 K Abbott to Mathews, Banged in short again, this time Mathews sees it early and ducks under it. 121/4

38.3 K Abbott to Mathews, That's a ripper! Banged in short outside off, angles it closer to Mathews' body. The Lankan skipper does extremely well to lean back and let it sail through. 121/4

38.2 K Abbott to Mathews, Full outside off, Mathews prods forward and blocks it. 121/4

38.1 K Abbott to Mathews, Back of a length delivery outside off, Mathews gets on his toes and defends it on the leg side. 121/4

37.6 V Philander to Chandimal, Full outside off, Chandimal leans and pushes it through covers for a couple. 121/4

37.5 V Philander to Chandimal, On middle and off, Chandimal defends it off the front foot. 119/4

37.4 V Philander to Chandimal, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 119/4

50-run partnership between Mathews and Chandimal!

37.3 V Philander to Chandimal, Fuller on the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a brace. 119/4

37.2 V Philander to Chandimal, Length delivery angling in, keeps a touch low, Chandimal does well to bring the bat down in time and defend on the leg side. 117/4

37.1 V Philander to Chandimal, Full and angling in, Chandimal looks to flick it but misses and is hit on the pads. 117/4

36.6 K Abbott to Mathews, Length delivery, angling in, defended off the back foot. 117/4

36.5 K Abbott to D Chandimal, Fullish delivery outside off, Chandimal prods forward in defence but the ball goes off the outside edge past third slip. Duminy from gully chases it down and cuts it before the fence. Three runs taken! 117/4

36.4 K Abbott to Chandimal, Outside off, left alone. 114/4

36.3 K Abbott to Chandimal, Angling into the pads, DC looks to work it on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad. 114/4

36.2 K Abbott to Mathews, Length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot straight down the ground. Abbott fails to stop it on his follow through so does Rabada who comes running in from mid on. Till the time Rabada tidies up, the batsmen run through for three runs. 114/4

36.1 K Abbott to Mathews, Length delivery outside off, defended into the surface on toes. 111/4

KYLE ABBOTT comes into the attack!

35.6 V Philander to Chandimal, Fuller length ball outside off, Dinesh comes forward and pushes it nicely through the covers. Two runs taken! 111/4

35.5 V Philander to Mathews, THERE IS NO NEED TO TAKE SUCH RISKS! This time Mathews clips it with soft hands towards square leg and sets off for a run. The fielder gets across to it in a flash and hurls in a throw at the striker's end but misses. Chandimal had to rush back in to get home. 109/4

35.4 V Philander to Mathews, GREAT BOWLING BY PHILANDER! Bowls it on a length on off, shapes away a touch. Mathews is squared up as he looks to work it across but gets hit on the thigh pad. 108/4

35.3 V Philander to Mathews, Stays back to the length delivery and defends it to the off side. 108/4

35.2 V Philander to Mathews, LOOSE SHOT! Bowls a shortish delivery wide outside off, Mathew slashes at it hard but gets beaten. 108/4

35.1 V Philander to Chandimal, On a length on leg stump, Chandimal clips it towards mid-wicket and immediately calls for a run. Mathews is ball watching but finally gets going. Completes the single safely in the end. 108/4

34.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Camps back to the shorter delivery and defends it down the pitch. 107/4

34.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, FOUR! Bowls a loopy ball on middle, Mathews sweeps it against the spin and gets it through the vacant deep backward leg region. Gets a boundary to his name. The partnership moves on to 34 off 55 balls. 107/4

34.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 103/4

34.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Flighted delivery outside off, Mathews prods forward in defense. 103/4

34.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Loopy ball outside off, defended solidly off the front foot. 103/4

34.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Comes down the track and defends it towards mid off. 103/4

33.6 V Philander to Chandimal, Similar length ball angling in, defended off the back foot to the on side. 103/4

33.5 V Philander to Chandimal, Short of a length ball on off, Chandimal is opened up in his stance but manages to play it with an angled blade towards point. 103/4

33.4 V Philander to Chandimal, This time Chandimal gets right behind the line of the delivery and defends it. 103/4

33.3 V Philander to Chandimal, Fullish delivery tailing back in, clipped gently to mid-wicket. 103/4

33.2 V Philander to Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 103/4

33.1 V Philander to Chandimal, FOUR! WELL PLAYED! Bowls a shortish delivery outside off, Dinesh camps back and punches it nicely through the covers and the ball races to the fence. 103/4

VERNON PHILANDER comes back for a bowl. Can he strike?

32.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Fullish delivery on off, driven down the ground to mid on. 99/4

32.5 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Camps back to the shortish delivery and punches it through cover-point for a run. 99/4

32.4 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 98/4

32.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, UPPISH BUT SAFE! Bowls a flighted delivery around leg stump, Mathews looks to sweep it against the spin but gets a top edge that balloons towards the vacant short fine leg region. Three runs taken! 98/4

32.2 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Bowls a loopy delivery, Chandimal comes down the track and clips it towards the man at short mid-wicket. he fumbles a bit and parries it towards mid on. A run taken! 95/4

32.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Fullish delivery on the stumps, Mathews opts to stay back and defends it towards short fine leg for a single. He should have played that on the front foot. 94/4

31.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, Fullish outside off, driven to the covers. 93/4

31.5 K Rabada to Chandimal, FOUR! He is getting his deliveries to curve back nicely. Bowls this one very fullish at 143.6 and it's tailing back in, Dinesh clips it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary to his name. 93/4

31.4 K Rabada to Chandimal, Dug in short on middle and leg, Chandimal ducks under it. 89/4

31.3 K Rabada to Chandimal, Camps back and defends this one nicely. 89/4

31.2 K Rabada to Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 89/4

31.1 K Rabada to Chandimal, On a length on off, Chandimal leans forward and blocks it. 89/4

30.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, FOUR! SHOT! Bowls this one shorter and wide outside off, Angelo camps back and cuts it hard through point for a superb boundary. 89/4

30.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Shortens his length again, Mathews looks to sweep it hard but misses and his hit on the right shoulder. 85/4

30.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Mathews drives this one with the spin to mid off. 85/4

30.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Shortens his length and bowls it around off, spinning away. Mathews looks to sweep it but is struck on the forearm. 85/4

30.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Tossed up outside off, Mathews drives it hard towards Faf at silly mid off. He dives athletically to his left and makes a brilliant save. Hurls a throw back to the keeper. Top stuff from the skipper! 85/4

30.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Slow through the air outside off, Mathews comes forward and defends it to the off side. 85/4

29.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, Fullish ball on off, driven firmly towards Rabada who half-stops it on his followthrough. 85/4

29.5 K Rabada to Chandimal, Slips this one down the leg side and it's swinging further down, easy leave for Chandimal. 85/4

29.4 K Rabada to Chandimal, Hurls this one wider outside off, Chandimal doesn't fiddle with that one. 85/4

29.3 K Rabada to Chandimal, Rabada has his tail up here! Back of a length outside off and gets this one to lift exceedingly from the pitch. Dinesh drops his wrists and leaves it alone. 85/4

29.2 K Rabada to Chandimal, Bowls it just a back of a length outside off, Chandimal points his bat skywards and allows it through. 85/4

29.1 K Rabada to Chandimal, Fullish delivery attacking the stumps, Chandimal comes forward and defends it to the covers. 85/4

28.6 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Tossed up around leg, Chandimal clears his front leg and drives it to long on for a single. Philander present there hurls a throw on the non-striker's end . There's no backing up and the ball goes towards the other side. Abbott does the covering up. Till then, batsmen run through for a couple on the overthrow. Three runs added to the total! 85/4

28.5 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Tossed up outside off, defended to covers. 82/4

28.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Fuller on the stumps, driven to long on for a single. 82/4

28.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 81/4

28.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, FOUR! Mathews gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over widish mid off for a boundary. Good shot! 81/4

28.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 77/4

27.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, Four Leg byes! Down the leg side, DC looks to clip it but misses and the ball goes off the pads, beating de Kock towards the fence behind. Leg byes signalled! 77/4

27.5 K Rabada to Mathews, Full and angling in, Mathews gets his bat down in time and defends it to mid-wicket for a single. 73/4

27.4 K Rabada to Mathews, Back of a length delivery outside off, Mathews gets on his toes and blocks it. 72/4

27.3 K Rabada to Chandimal, Angling down leg, worked down the leg side for a single. 72/4

27.2 K Rabada to Chandimal, Full outside off, driven to mid off. 71/4

27.1 K Rabada to A Mathews, Length delivery, shaping away a touch, Mathews looks to steer it but goes off the outside edge towards point for a single. 71/4

26.6 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Sliding down leg, DC looks to flick but misses and is rapped up on the pads. 70/4

26.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Fuller on off, driven through mid on. Faf at silly mid on misfields and allows the batsmen to take a single. 70/4

26.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 69/4

26.3 K Maharaj to A Mathews, Full on the stumps, driven to silly mid on. Faf is the man present there. He stops the ball and hurls a throw towards his keeper in aggression. 69/4

26.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Flatter one outside off, AM looks to sweep it but misses and gets hit on the pad. The fielding side appeals but umpire Dar says not out. It's a good decision as the Hawk Eye shows that the impact was outside off. 69/4

26.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 69/4

25.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 69/4

25.5 K Rabada to Chandimal, Full outside off, DC looks to drive it but is playing the wrong line and the ball whistles past the outside edge of the bat. 69/4

25.4 K Rabada to Chandimal, Banged in short, Chandimal lest it go to the keeper. 69/4

25.3 K Rabada to Silva, OUT! RABADA STRIKES ONCE AGAIN! Full and angling in, de Silva looks to play across the line but is late into the shot and is rapped up on the pads on the full. Rabada and co. appeal and umpire Tucker raises his finger in agreement. De Silva goes towards his skipper to discuss whether or not to take the review and his skipper says not to take it. In the end, it proves to be a poor decision as the Hawk Eye shows that the ball was going down leg and missing leg stump completely. Dhananjaya's decent knock comes to an end. 69/4

25.2 K Rabada to Silva, Length delivery angling in, defended off the back foot. 69/3

25.1 K Rabada to Silva, Outside off, left alone! 69/3

24.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 69/3

24.5 K Maharaj to A Mathews, Landed around off, spinning away, Mathews looks to defend with a straight bat but gets squared up and goes off the outside edge towards backward point. 69/3

24.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Floated around off, Mathews prods forward in defence. 69/3

24.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 69/3

24.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, On middle and leg, flicked on the leg side. 69/3

24.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Fuller on off, defended off the front foot. 69/3

23.6 K Rabada to Mathews, Length delivery angling in, defended with soft hands near short leg for a quick single. 69/3

23.5 K Rabada to Mathews, Two Byes! Banged in short, Mathews ducks under it. De Kock behind the stumps also fails to grab it. However, he half stops it, slowing down the ball. The batsmen run through for two byes! 68/3

23.4 K Rabada to Mathews, Full and angling in, flicked on the leg side. 66/3

23.3 K Rabada to Mathews, BEATEN! Great delivery first up! Full outside off, Mathews leans into the shot, looking to play it with a straight bat but the ball moves away a touch and beats the outside edge of the skipper's bat. 66/3

The skipper, ANGELO MATHEWS walks in, replacing Silva.

23.2 K Rabada to Silva, OUT! RABADA WITH THE BREAKTHROUGH! Back of a length delivery, angling into the body, Kaushal Silva looks to tuck it with the angle down the leg side but the ball rises onto him and balloons off the gloves in the air. Cook at short leg gets under the ball and takes it cleanly. Silva's resistance comes to an end! That's the end of the 41-run partnership. SA NEED 7 WICKETS MORE TO WIN! 66/3

23.1 K Rabada to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 66/2

22.6 K Maharaj to Silva, FOUR! De Silva dances down and smashes it straight down the ground for a boundary. Good use of the feet there! 66/2

22.5 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman dances down the track but decides to defend it. 62/2

22.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up on the stumps, driven to mid off. 62/2

22.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Quicker through the air, de Silva dances down and pads it away. Maharaj starts appealing but is turned down by the umpire. 62/2

22.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Outside off, blocked on the off side. 62/2

22.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up on middle and off, defended off the front foot. 62/2

Drinks break! Kaushal Silva has a change of grip for his bat in the break.

21.6 K Rabada to Silva, Banged in short, Silva lets it sail through. 62/2

21.5 K Rabada to Silva, Fullish outside off, KS looks to steer it but the ball bounce more than he expects, goes off the higher part of the bat and the bottom hand comes out while playing the shot. The ball goes uppishly and falls just short of Bavuma at point making it difficult to stop. The ball then runs behind. Duminy from gully chases it and keeps it down to two. 62/2

21.4 K Rabada to Silva, Pitched outside off, Kaushal Silva opts to leave it. 60/2

21.3 K Rabada to Silva, Angling down leg, Silva leaves it. 60/2

21.2 K Rabada to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 60/2

21.1 K Rabada to Silva, Full outside off, Kaushal looks to drive it but ends up digging it out off the inner half of the bat towards short leg. 60/2

KAGISO RABADA is back into the attack.

20.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Slower through the air on middle and leg, KS dances down and places it through widish mid on for a single. 60/2

20.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up outside off, Silva charges down and drives it but once again finds the same fielder at covers. 59/2

20.4 K Maharaj to K Silva, Full outside off, driven to covers. 59/2

20.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up around off, driven to long on for a single. 59/2

20.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Flatter one on the stumps, defended from within the crease. 58/2

20.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Very full on off, dug out nicely. 58/2

19.6 K Abbott to Silva, Angling into stumps, defended solidly straight down the ground. 58/2

19.5 K Abbott to Silva, Fuller around off, KS shuffles a touch and drives it to mid on. 58/2

19.4 K Abbott to Silva, On a good length outside off, angling in, Kaushal is sure of his off pole and does a brave leave. 58/2

19.3 K Abbott to Silva, On off, angling in, Silva blocks it off the front foot to covers. 58/2

19.2 K Abbott to Silva, Pitched outside off, Kaushal lets it through to the keeper. 58/2

19.1 K Abbott to Silva, Fuller and angled in onto the stumps, dug out nicely by KS. 58/2

18.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up nicely outside off, Dhananjaya dead-bats it near the surface. 58/2

18.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Outside off, spinning in, defended from within the crease. 58/2

18.4 K Maharaj to Silva, De Silva stays solid in his defence to the outside off delivery. 58/2

18.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Floated on middle and off, de Silva prods forward in defence. 58/2

18.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up on the stumps, driven to mid off. 58/2

18.1 K Maharaj to Silva, On leg, defended by clearing the front leg. 58/2

17.6 K Abbott to Silva, Back of a length outside off, shapes away, Kaushal draws out of the shot once again at the very last moment. 58/2

17.5 K Abbott to Silva, Full on off, the batsman has driven it straight down the ground. They pick up a single. 58/2

17.4 K Abbott to Silva, On a length outside off, Silva hangs his bat and the ball goes off the outer half of the bat into the ground and to Duminy at gully. He dives to his right but only manages to half-stop it, allowing the batsmen to run through for a single. 57/2

17.3 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Silva prods forward and shoulders his arms. 56/2

17.2 K Abbott to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 56/2

17.1 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Kaushal first looks to play at it but then decides to leave it at the last moment. It's too late for the leave and the ball goes off the inside edge through his legs. He is lucky not to have dragged it back to his own stumps! 56/2

16.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Sliding into the pads, defended near the surface. 56/2

16.5 K Maharaj to Silva, FOUR! Short delivery outside off, de Silva camps back and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary. 56/2

16.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Darted in on middle and leg, defended from within the crease. 52/2

16.3 K Maharaj to Silva, SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Tossed up on middle, Dhananjaya gets to the pitch of the ball and launches it straight down the ground for a huge maximum. 52/2

16.2 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 46/2

16.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up around off, driven through covers for a single. 46/2

15.6 K Abbott to Silva, Outside off, de Silva with another leave to end the over. 45/2

15.5 K Abbott to Silva, Another close leave outside off but this time de Silva is more sure about it. 45/2

15.4 K Abbott to Silva, That was a very risky leave! Pitched on a good length outside off, nips back in, DdS covers his stumps and shoulders his arms. He too gets surprised by that inward movement off the seam. 45/2

15.3 K Abbott to Silva, Pitched on a length outside off, Dhananjaya stays composed in his defence. 45/2

15.2 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery angling in, defended with the angle on the leg side. 45/2

15.1 K Abbott to Silva, On a length outside off, shaping away, an easy leave for the batsman. 45/2

14.6 K Rabada to Silva, Angling down leg, Silva looks to clip it but misses. Kaushal should be more careful and not go after such wide deliveries. 45/2

14.5 K Rabada to Silva, Back of a length outside off, bounces a touch extra. Kaushal looks to punch it on the up but once again is beaten by the extra bounce. 45/2

14.4 K Rabada to Silva, Pitched outside off, left alone. 45/2

14.3 K Rabada to Silva, Angling into the pads, clipped through the leg side for a couple. 45/2

14.2 K Rabada to Silva, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 43/2

14.1 K Rabada to Silva, Full outside off, de Silva stays in his crease and elegantly pushes through covers. Maharaj chases it and saves a run for his team. 43/2

13.6 K Abbott to Silva, On the stumps, defended with a straight bat. 40/2

13.5 K Abbott to Silva, Fuller on the stumps, defended watchfully by Kaushal. 40/2

13.4 K Abbott to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 40/2

13.3 K Abbott to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 40/2

13.2 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Kaushal leans ahead and defends. 40/2

13.1 K Abbott to K Silva, FOUR! Full outside off, driven beautifully through mid off for a boundary. That was a well-balanced shot! 40/2

KYLE ABBOTT replaces Philander.

12.6 K Rabada to Silva, Fuller on the stumps, driven to mid on. 36/2

12.5 K Rabada to Silva, FOUR BYES! Banged in short, takes off after pitching, Dhananjaya ducks under it and lets it sail through. The ball even beats de Kock behind the stumps and races away to the fence behind. 36/2

12.4 K Rabada to Silva, Length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. 32/2

12.3 K Rabada to Silva, Great stuff from Rabada! Back of a length delivery, angling in, nips back in sharply, beats de Silva and hits him on the thigh pad. 32/2

12.2 K Rabada to Silva, Back of a length delivery outside off, DdS looks to punch it on the up but the ball rises a touch extra and beats de Silva on his punch. 32/2

12.1 K Rabada to Silva, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 32/2

11.6 V Philander to Silva, BEATEN AGAIN! On a length outside off, moving away, KS once again looks to defend it with a straight bat, this time the gap between the bat and the ball is even lesser than the previous one. 32/2

11.5 V Philander to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Silva looks to defend it off the front foot but gets beaten as the ball shapes away! 32/2

11.4 V Philander to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Kaushal draws out of the shot at the last moment. That was really close! 32/2

11.3 V Philander to Silva, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 32/2

11.2 V Philander to Silva, Full outside off, pushed to covers for a brace. 32/2

11.1 V Philander to K Silva, Length delivery outside off, KS prods forward in defence but edges it into the ground towards gully. Playing with soft hands saved him there! 30/2

10.6 K Rabada to Silva, Leg bye! Full and angling in once again, Silva looks to flick but misses and the ball goes off the pads past short leg and the batsmen run through for a leg bye. 30/2

10.5 K Rabada to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 29/2

10.4 K Rabada to Silva, Down the leg side, Kaushal looks to clip it but misses and the ball goes in the gloves of keeper behind. As the ball goes past him there's some sound which makes SA appeal in unison but Faf isn't appealing and rightly so as seen in the replay that it went off the pad. 29/2

10.3 K Rabada to Silva, Angling into the stumps, flicked through mid-wicket for three runs. 29/2

10.2 K Rabada to Silva, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 26/2

10.1 K Rabada to Silva, Full and angling in, flicked on the leg side for a single. 26/2

9.6 V Philander to Silva, Length delivery outside off, de Silva looks to defend but the ball goes off the outer half of the bat to gully. 25/2

9.5 V Philander to Silva, Banged in short, de Silva ducks under it. 25/2

9.4 V Philander to Silva, Full outside off, driven straight back. Philander grabs the ball and hurls a throw immediately at the striker's end. Silva at the non-striker's end goes down on the ground as soon as de Silva hits it. 25/2

DHANANJAYA DE SILVA is in at No.4.

9.3 V Philander to Mendis, OUT! Philander has struck once again! Full outside off, drawing Mendis into a drive. The youngster looks to drive it on the up but pays the price for it as the ball moves away, catches the outside edge and flies straight to Elgar at third slip. Lack of experience from Mendis! SA NEED 8 WICKETS MORE TO WIN! 25/2

9.2 V Philander to Silva, Full outside off, shaping away, driven straight back for three runs. 25/1

9.1 V Philander to K Silva, Full and angling in, Silva looks to defend it with the angle but gets squared up as the ball moves away a touch. The leading edge takes the ball through the gap between the slip cordon and gully. Duminy gives it a chase and keeps it down to two. 22/1

VERNON PHILANDER to continue from the other end.

Kusal Mendis seems to be in some discomfort and the physio has come out in the middle to help him with some stretching exercises.

8.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Fuller and angling in on the stumps, Mendis defends it solidly on the leg side. 20/1

8.5 K Rabada to Mendis, Angling down leg once more, Kusal looks to flick it but once again misses it. 20/1

8.4 K Rabada to Mendis, Angling down leg, KM looks to tuck it but misses. 20/1

8.3 K Rabada to Mendis, Back of a length delivery outside off, tapped towards backward point. 20/1

8.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Full and angling in, Mendis shuffles a touch and flicks it uppishly but the ball goes one bounce in the hands of mid-wicket fielder. 20/1

8.1 K Rabada to Silva, Full outside off, Silva leans into the shot and drives it through covers for three runs. 20/1

The players are back in the middle for the final session of day 3. Kusal Mendis and Kaushal Silva will continue to bat. KAGISO RABADA to start the proceedings with the ball.

... DAY 3, SESSION 3 ...

After setting such a huge total, they came up with the goods with the ball and got rid of the opening partnership which lasted the longest in the first innings. Now, SA need only 9 wickets more to win with 7 session still remaining. The Lankans will now have to bat in the tricky twilight time, making it all the more difficult. We will be back in a short while for the last session of day 3.

The hosts after making the visitors bat for the half an hour before tea sent Karunaratne packing and are now well and truly ahead in the match. They came after lunch all guns blazing, fired away some quick runs and declared their innings, setting a target of 507 for the Islanders.

7.6 V Philander to Mendis, Pounds the deck hard and keeps it on the shorter side, on off, cramping the batsman for room. But Mendis does well to hang back, rise and keep it down on the track. That will be TEA ON DAY 3! 17/1

7.5 V Philander to Mendis, Excellent shape, lovely from Vernon Philander. And credit to Mendis as well for staying disciplined. Back of a length just around off, going away, the 21-year old leaves it alone. 17/1

Philander is having some problem with the ball and has asked the umpire to clean it a bit with his instruments.

7.4 V Philander to K Mendis, FOUR! Top shot. He drives this on the up but it's hit nicely in the gap. Mendis needs to be a little careful though, these are dangerous shots to play, especially just before the break. Full and swinging away wide outside off, reaches out to this and hits it over cover-point for a boundary. 17/1

7.3 V Philander to Mendis, Back of a length, straightening up after pitching, Kusal Mendis leaves it alone. 13/1

7.2 V Philander to K Mendis, Good shape on that and it's decently kept out by Kusal Mendis. He plays this with a slightly closed face as the ball twists in his hands when he is just about to play the shot. Hit back down the track for no run. 13/1

7.1 V Philander to Mendis, Full ball from Vernon Philander, it's blocked in front of short cover by Mendis. 13/1

6.6 K Abbott to Silva, Fuller ball aiming the base of off stump, met with a straight blade to end the over. 13/1

6.5 K Abbott to Silva, Angles this one in on off, KS keeps bat and pad close together to present a tight defensive shot. 13/1

6.4 K Abbott to Silva, Abbott is swinging this away from the batsman, darts this just outside off as Silva makes a late leave. Needs to be careful here, he could just as easily drag this back on. 13/1

6.3 K Abbott to Silva, Uppish from Kaushal Silva but it's in the gap. Closes his body up a bit and flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 13/1

6.2 K Abbott to Silva, Good length delivery moving away outside off, Silva chooses not to do anything about it. 11/1

6.1 K Abbott to Silva, Sprays this down the leg side, on a fuller length, Silva with an attempted flick which misses. 11/1

KUSAL MENDIS walks in at no. 3!

5.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, OUT! HE'S GOT 'EM! Set himself nicely by changing the angle and varying the lengths too. Teed him up with a couple of short ones, then went full. Almost got him on the previous delivery as well. Have to admire the strategy. Philander fires in a fuller inswinging delivery and bowls it around off, Dimuth Karunaratne goes for the expansive drive but gets an inside edge which shatters the leg stump and sends it flying out of its roots. An early breakthrough for Philander and South Africa will be loving this. 11/1

5.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Oooohhhhh.... That was close. That almost seeped through. Fires this up there as it's coming back in, DK gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls towards the slip cordon. Almost got him. 11/0

5.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Good carry through to de Kock. It's angled across as DK makes an easy leave. Withdraws his bat and watches it go past him. 11/0

5.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Slips this down the leg side, Dimuth looks to flick it away fine but cannot do so. 11/0

5.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, A bit straighter this time and it's coming back in once more, Karunaratne flicks this away but it's straight to the mid-wicket fielder. 11/0

5.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Philander switches the angle for Karunaratne and comes from over the wicket, pitches this on a length just outside off. The ball comes back in but still goes past the off stump comfortably. Good leave by the southpaw. 11/0

4.6 K Abbott to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 11/0

4.5 K Abbott to Silva, Stays right behind the line of this delivery and blocks it solidly. 11/0

4.4 K Abbott to Silva, That's the perfect length to bowl at right now. Full and swinging away outside off, Silva is late in leaving that and ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads before the ball rolls behind towards Quinton de Kock. 11/0

4.3 K Abbott to K Silva, Similar line and length from Kyle Abbott, Kaushal Silva defends this off the outer part of the bat towards gully where the diving fielder makes a good stop and parries it to Bavuma at backward point. He releases the ball in a flash and keeps the batsmen from taking a run. 11/0

4.2 K Abbott to Silva, Good length ball outside off once more, it's left alone. 11/0

4.1 K Abbott to K Silva, Superb line from Kyle, bowls this on a length in the corridor of uncertainty, takes the outside edge and falls short of the gully fielder. 11/0

3.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, Back of a length delivery which is defended out off the back foot. That will be the end of the over. 11/0

3.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Karunaratne looking rather uncomfortable out there, a contrast to his first innings. It's coming back in heavily on a length, raps him in the box. 11/0

3.4 V Philander to Silva, On the fuller side once more, it's driven towards mid off for one run. 11/0

3.3 V Philander to Silva, Fuller ball from Philander, it's defended off the front foot and into the track. 10/0

3.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, Angling in from around off, on a fullish length, it goes off the inside edge and towards square leg as the batsmen take a single. 10/0

3.1 V Philander to D Karunaratne, Muted shout for an lbw. Turned down rightly. Philander looking for the leg before angles this in sharply on a fuller length, catches Dimuth on the pads but not before taking the inside edge. 9/0

2.6 K Abbott to Silva, Rock solid from Kaushal Silva. He stays right behind the line of this length ball on off and keeps it out solidly with a straight blade. 9/0

2.5 K Abbott to Silva, Back of a length outside off, moving in the air after going past the batsman, it's left alone. 9/0

2.4 K Abbott to Silva, Stifled shout for an lbw but it was always going down leg. Coming in on middle and leg, raps Silva on the pads as he misses his attempted flick. The umpire correctly doesn't respond to the leg before appeal. 9/0

2.3 K Abbott to Silva, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 9/0

2.2 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Kaushal Silva makes a watchful leave. 9/0

2.1 K Abbott to Silva, FOUR! Too full and too straight from Abbott and it's been put away. Kaushal Silva closes his body up and with a slightly closed face, flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 9/0

1.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, That's cut him in two! Beautiful from Vernon Philander. Angles it in sharply and beats Dimuth Karunaratne completely. Goes right through bat and pad as de Kock shuffles across to his right to take it. 5/0

1.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, On a good length and outside off, Karunaratne raises his bat upwards and lets it be. There's some late movement as the ball goes away from the batsman after passing him. 5/0

1.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Tad fullish in the off stump channel, let through for de Kock to collect in his gloves. 5/0

1.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, FOUR! Nicely done. He works this away through backward square leg with the angle and places it in the gap beautifully. Goes away to the fence and that will be a boundary. 5/0

1.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, Fires this on a fullish length and angles it down leg, Karunaratne goes for the flick shot but cannot put bat on ball. 1/0

1.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Doesn't get it. He comes from around the wicket and hurls this on a length outside off, it's not played at by Dimuth. 1/0

VERNON PHILANDER to bowl from the other end. He's on a hat-trick here. Remember, he took 2 wickets off the final two balls in the previous innings.

0.6 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery outside off, left alone to end the over. 1/0

0.5 K Abbott to Silva, Pitches this fractionally ahead of a length, on off, Kaushal Silva brings down a straight blade and keeps it out. 1/0

0.4 K Abbott to Silva, Sprays this down the leg side, Silva looks to flick it down fine but fails to do so. 1/0

0.3 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Waits for the ball to come back in to him this time, it's worked away on the on side for an easy single. 1/0

0.2 K Abbott to Karunaratne, That one came back in sharply, didn't it? Karunaratne would have had his heart in his mouth surely. The look on Abbott's face says it all. He gets this one to jag back in sharply as Dimuth shoulders his arms to it. Doesn't expect the ball to come back in so sharply. It just whiskers past the off stump. 0/0

0.1 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Abbott gets things going as he starts off from around the wicket, bowls a widish fuller length ball outside off, Karunaratne doesn't fiddle with it. 0/0