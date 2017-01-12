South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 1 in Johannesburg: As It Happened

Live Scorecard

For ball by ball updates, scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Toss Update

South Africa won the toss and opt to bat first

Squads

South Africa: Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wayne Parnell, Vernon Philander, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Upul Tharanga, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

Commentary (South Africa innings)

Nothing much to write about the Lankan bowling. They were quite good in the first session, particularly after drinks but lost the plot after lunch. They couldn't exploit the movement from the surface and couldn't keep the runs down either. With such a solid platform, South Africa will be eyeing a total in excess of 550 at least. Sri Lanka will hope to take a few early wickets tomorrow with the second new ball that's still relatively fresh to limit the damage. Join us at 1330 IST for the second day's play. Till then, it's goodbye from us.

Dominating day for South Africa after opting to bat on a lively surface. The SA openers departed cheaply and it could have gotten worse had Amla's catch been taken before lunch. But it wasn't and he made them pay with an unbeaten ton in his 100th Test. Duminy produced a fluent ton of his own and was the aggressor for a major part of the day before his partner caught up towards the end. The southpaw departed just before stumps to a lazy shot but by then, he had given his side the day's honors.

89.6 N Pradeep to Olivier, Spears in a full ball on off, Olivier gets behind the line and defends it to the off side. STUMPS ON DAY 1! 338/3

89.5 N Pradeep to Olivier, What a delivery! Extra zip from the surface, full and around off and shooting off the surface, Olivier tries to defend from the crease but is beaten. 338/3

89.4 N Pradeep to Amla, Extra bounce around off, Amla jumps a bit on his back foot and nudges it to deep backward square leg for a run. 338/3

89.3 N Pradeep to Amla, On a length and just outside off, nipping back in a bit, Amla allows it through. 337/3

89.2 N Pradeep to Amla, Bowls it wide outside off, Amla once again makes a watchful leave. 337/3

89.1 N Pradeep to Amla, Good length delivery outside off, shaping away, Amla shoulders arms. 337/3

88.6 L Kumara to Olivier, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 337/3

88.5 L Kumara to Olivier, Bouncer to greet the new batsman, Olivier ducks underneath it. 337/3

Debutant Duanne Olivier is the nightwatchman.

88.4 L Kumara to Duminy, OUT! Duminy departs at the fag end of the day! Kumara strikes and is pumped up. He angles across a length delivery outside off, JP gets forward to push inside the line and nicks it behind to second slip. Kusal Mendis dives to his left to complete a good catch. End of a brilliant innings and JP walks back amidst a huge cheer from the crowd. This also brings an end to an extraordinary 292-run stand. 337/3

88.3 L Kumara to Duminy, On a good length around off, Duminy defends it off his back foot. 337/2

88.2 L Kumara to Duminy, Digs in a short ball around leg, Duminy is hurried up and fends it off gloves to fine leg for a couple of runs. 337/2

88.1 L Kumara to Duminy, FOUR! 2nd score of 150-plus for Duminy in Tests! Great batting by the southpaw. This time he plays an extremely late cut to find the gap and the third man fence. Amla hugs him and quietly shares some words. This has been an outstanding knock by JP. A chanceless one! 335/2

Lahiru Kumara to bowl the penultimate over of the day.

87.6 N Pradeep to Amla, In the zone outside off, holding its line, Hashim leaves it alone. 331/2

87.5 N Pradeep to Amla, Serves it on a driving length outside off, Amla gets across the stumps and allows it through to the keeper. 331/2

87.4 N Pradeep to Amla, Fullish and around off, Amla gets on the front foot and defends. 331/2

87.3 N Pradeep to Amla, Too wide outside off, Amla leaves it alone this time. 331/2

87.2 N Pradeep to Amla, FOUR! Tired bowling, poor bowling, call whatever you want to. Bowling it short and wide outside off, Amla flashes and flashes hard to send it down to the third man fence. 331/2

87.1 N Pradeep to Amla, On a length and around off, Amla defends it from within the crease. 327/2

Nuwan Pradeep replaces Mathews in the attack.

86.6 S Lakmal to Duminy, Short and wide outside off, Duminy rocks back and steers it through backward point for a couple of runs. 327/2

86.5 S Lakmal to Duminy, On a length and around off, Duminy remains back and defends it to the off side. 325/2

86.4 S Lakmal to Amla, Full in length and around middle and leg, nipping in, Amla fails to flick and it goes off his pads to square leg. A leg bye taken. 325/2

86.3 S Lakmal to Amla, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it towards mid off. 324/2

86.2 S Lakmal to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 324/2

86.1 S Lakmal to Amla, On a length and around off, shaping away, Amla shoulders arms. 324/2

85.6 A Mathews to Duminy, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 324/2

85.5 A Mathews to JP Duminy, Advances down the track and pushes it wide of short extra cover for a single. The mid off fielder gets across to stop the ball and has a wayward throw at the non-striker's end. An overthrow taken as well. 324/2

85.4 A Mathews to Duminy, Mathews comes from around the wicket and angles in a full length ball. It keeps on going with the angle and Duminy decides to leave it. Almost shaves past his back pad to the keeper. 322/2

85.3 A Mathews to Amla, Pitches it full and outside off, Amla nudges it to covers and crosses for a brisk single. 322/2

85.2 A Mathews to Amla, Angles it in, fullish around off, Amla strides forward and defends it to covers. 321/2

85.1 A Mathews to Amla, Full and arrowing into the batsman, Hashim gets on the front foot and defends it back to the bowler. 321/2

84.6 S Lakmal to Duminy, Length ball angling away from the batsman, JP allows it through to the keeper. 321/2

84.5 S Lakmal to Duminy, Beauty! Slightly short and around off, moving back into the batsman, Duminy tries to defend from the crease but it nips back in to beat the inside edge of his bat and cuts him into half. 321/2

84.4 S Lakmal to Amla, Shaping back into the batsman with extra bounce, Amla gets surprised by it and does well to play it off a loose bottom hand. The ball goes off the inside edge to long leg and they cross over for a single. 321/2

84.3 S Lakmal to Amla, Angles in a full ball on off, Amla gets behind the line and defends it back to the bowler. 320/2

84.2 S Lakmal to Duminy, Fuller and around off, moving back in this time, Duminy tries to play straight but it catches the inside half of the bat and rolls wide of mid on for a single. 320/2

84.1 S Lakmal to Duminy, Beaten! Lands it on a fuller length outside off, nipping away, Duminy has a tame push inside the line and misses. 319/2

83.6 A Mathews to Amla, Fullish and in the zone outside off, holding its line, Amla has nothing to do with it. 319/2

83.5 A Mathews to Duminy, Straighter in line, Duminy gets across the stumps and works it in the gap at mid-wicket for a single. 319/2

83.4 A Mathews to Duminy, Fullish and around off, Duminy takes his front foot forward to cover the line and leaves it. 318/2

83.3 A Mathews to JP Duminy, Fullish and around off, Duminy gets forward and pushes it off his pads to mid on. 318/2

83.2 A Mathews to Duminy, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. 318/2

83.1 A Mathews to Duminy, Full in length and wide outside off, Duminy allows it through to the keeper. 318/2

82.6 S Lakmal to Amla, Fine line by Lakmal, keeps it just around off on a length and gets it to nip away, Amla however is very watchful and shoulders arms. 318/2

82.5 S Lakmal to Amla, Fullish and angling in, Amla presses forward and defends it back with a straight bat. 318/2

82.4 S Lakmal to H Amla, Full in length and outside off, Amla tries to defend but it catches the outer portion of the bat and runs behind point for a brace. 318/2

82.3 S Lakmal to Amla, Stifled appeal for an lbw! Movement back into the batsman from a length around middle and off, Amla fails to keep it out and is hit on the thigh pad. Lakmal pulls out of his appeal as he realized it's too high. 316/2

82.2 S Lakmal to H Amla, Fullish and on off, swinging in the air, Amla plays a punchy drive to covers. 316/2

82.1 S Lakmal to Amla, Slightly short in length and around off, Amla covers the line and makes a good watchful leave. 316/2

81.6 A Mathews to Amla, Lands it on a length and around off, shaping away, Amla gets squared up a shade and defends it down safely to the off side. 316/2

81.5 Mathews to Amla, Hits the yorker mark, swinging in, Amla digs it out towards gully. Good ball bowled by the bowler. 315/2

81.4 A Mathews to Amla, Bowls it on a driving length outside off, Amla shows no interest in playing at it. 315/2

81.3 A Mathews to Amla, Mathews bowls it full and around off, nipping in with extra bounce, Amla tries to work it on the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads. 315/2

81.2 A Mathews to Amla, Pitches it full and outside off, holding its line, Amla leaves it alone. 315/2

81.1 A Mathews to Amla, Full in length and outside off, Amla lunges and defends it to the off side. 315/2

Angelo Mathews to bowl from the other end.

80.6 S Lakmal to Duminy, Hurls another fuller length ball outside off, moving away off the seam, Duminy guards his stumps and allows it through to the keeper. 315/2

80.5 S Lakmal to Duminy, Angles across a full ball outside off, holding its line, JP makes a comfortable leave. 315/2

80.4 S Lakmal to Duminy, Full in length and around off, JP defends it from the crease to the off side. 315/2

80.3 S Lakmal to Amla, On a length and around off, Amla gets back and taps it down to point for a quick single. 315/2

80.2 S Lakmal to Amla, Full in length and outside off, shaping away, Amla shoulders arms. 314/2

80.1 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length delivery on off, extra bounce, Duminy dabs it down to point for a single. 314/2

Suranga Lakmal is back into the attack to make first use of the new cherry. Sri Lanka will be hoping for some wickets towards the end of the day's play. As of now, they are looking down in the field.

Second new ball is now available and Sri Lanka have taken it straightaway.

79.6 de Silva to Amla, Tossed up ball on off, slower through the air, Amla gets across the stumps and blocks it down safely. 313/2

79.5 de Silva to Amla, Quicker one on middle, flicked off the pads but straight to square leg. 313/2

79.4 de Silva to Amla, Loopy and full on middle, Amla once again lunges and defends it right under his watchful eyes. 313/2

79.3 de Silva to Amla, Lunges and defends a full ball back to the bowler. 313/2

79.2 de Silva to Amla, Flatter and on middle, Amla gets on the back foot and defends it to short leg. 313/2

79.1 de Silva to Amla, Floated full ball on off, Amla gets on the front foot and defends it back. 313/2

78.6 L Kumara to Duminy, FOUR! Wayward delivery, short and down the leg side, Duminy pulls it fine down the leg side and finds the fence. Poor bowling by the young man. 313/2

78.5 L Kumara to Amla, Angles in a full toss on off, Amla punches it down the ground and the mid on fielder makes a tumbling stop. By the time the fielder recovers, they take a single. 309/2

78.4 L Kumara to Amla, Good length ball outside off, shaping back in a bit, Amla covers the line and shoulders arms. 308/2

78.3 L Kumara to Duminy, Fullish on middle, worked off the inside half of the bat to deep square leg for a run. 308/2

78.2 L Kumara to Duminy, Extra bounce again, from a length around middle and off, Duminy does well to control his shot and taps it down towards gully. A diving stop by the fielder stationed there! 307/2

78.1 L Kumara to Amla, Good length ball on middle and leg, Amla gets back and glances it through backward square leg for a single. 307/2

77.6 de Silva to Duminy, Bowls it short and outside off, Duminy goes back and cuts it straight to point. 306/2

77.5 de Silva to Amla, Loopy and around off, spinning in, Hashim gets forward and pushes it through mid off for a run. 306/2

77.4 de Silva to Amla, Flighted one, full and on middle, defended back to the bowler. 305/2

77.3 de Silva to Duminy, Floated ball on off, Duminy gets forward and drops it with gentle hands towards cover-point. A single pinched. 305/2

77.2 de Silva to Amla, Full flighted on middle, Amla wrists it firmly through mid-wicket for one. 304/2

77.1 de Silva to Duminy, Duminy advances down the track to take it on the full and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 303/2

76.6 L Kumara to Amla, Sharp pace and extra bounce from around off, Amla tries blocking but appears to be hit on the gloves. No harm done. 302/2

76.5 L Kumara to H Amla, FOUR! What a shot! Extension of those beautiful arms. A fullish ball on off, Amla gets behind the line with a straight bat and drives it elegantly down the ground for a boundary. 302/2

76.4 L Kumara to Duminy, Straighter in line, JP tucks it behind square leg for a single. 298/2

76.3 L Kumara to Duminy, Length delivery on off, Duminy remains on the back foot and defends it down safely. 297/2

76.2 L Kumara to Amla, Too full in length and outside off, Amla drives it through point for one. 297/2

76.1 L Kumara to Amla, Full and angling into the batsman around off, Hashim gets on the front foot and defends it back. 296/2

LAHIRU KUMARA is back.

75.6 R Herath to Duminy, Loopy on a length around off, defended solidly from the crease. 296/2

75.5 R Herath to Amla, Flighted outside off, uses his feet and bunts it towards mid on for a single. 296/2

75.4 R Herath to Duminy, Floated on middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 295/2

75.3 R Herath to Amla, Fuller outside off, drilled down to long off for a single. 294/2

26th Test ton for Amla.

75.2 R Herath to Amla, FOUR! UP AND OVER! What a way to reach his century! Excellent way to celebrate his 100th Test - only the 8th player ever to achieve this feat. Floated outside off, Amla steps out down the track and launches it easily over mid off to find the fence. 293/2

75.1 R Herath to H Amla, Floated on off, leans into it and blocks it solidly. 289/2

74.6 de Silva to Duminy, On a length outside off, gets back to cut but gets a bottom edge towards point. 289/2

74.5 de Silva to Duminy, Drifting in from around off, JP leans into it and blocks it well. 289/2

74.4 de Silva to H Amla, Flighted on middle, driven down the ground to long on for a single. Moves to 99. 289/2

74.3 de Silva to Amla, Floated on middle, worked away to the leg side. 288/2

74.2 de Silva to Duminy, Floated on the pads, JP gets well across and employs a neat paddle down to fine leg. Mathews from first slip gives a tired chase to cut it down. Three more to the total. 288/2

74.1 de Silva to Amla, On a length outside off, punched off the back foot to deep point for a single. 285/2

Drinks break.

73.6 R Herath to Duminy, Tossed up and full around off, driven off the front foot to short extra cover. 284/2

73.5 R Herath to Amla, Uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball and whips it through mid-wicket for one. 284/2

73.4 R Herath to Amla, Shorter and outside off, Amla cuts it firmly through the line but finds the point fielder. 283/2

73.3 R Herath to Duminy, Full floated ball on off, Duminy walks down the track and forces it to long on for a single. 283/2

73.2 R Herath to Duminy, Nicely done. Flatter and a touch shorter around off, Duminy goes deep inside the crease and plays a late cut wide of first slip for a couple of runs. 282/2

73.1 R Herath to Amla, Slower through the air, full and around off, Amla lunges and defends it with the spin to the off side. 280/2

72.6 de Silva to Amla, Fullish and on the pads, it's whipped through mid-wicket for a single. 279/2

72.5 de Silva to Duminy, Fires in a fuller ball on off, Duminy gets forward and plays it with gentle hands to covers for a quick single. 278/2

72.4 de Silva to Amla, Too full in length on middle, Amla makes a bit of room and drives it through extra cover for a single. 277/2

72.3 de Silva to Amla, Full floated ball on leg, it's flicked off the pads to short mid-wicket. 276/2

72.2 de Silva to Duminy, Flatter and a touch shorter on off, Duminy rocks back and punches it through covers for a single. 276/2

72.1 de Silva to Duminy, Slow loopy full ball on off, Duminy gets on the front foot and defends it to the off side. 275/2

71.6 R Herath to Amla, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. No run. 275/2

71.5 R Herath to Duminy, Dances down the track and pushes it through mid on for a run. 275/2

71.4 R Herath to JP Duminy, FOUR! Nicely played! A loopy full ball around off, Duminy takes a step forward, takes his front leg to the pitch of the ball and drives it crisply through covers for a boundary. 274/2

71.3 R Herath to Duminy, Flighted and outside off, JP gets across the stumps and pushes it off his pads to short mid-wicket. 270/2

71.2 R Herath to Duminy, Gets forward and gently defends a full ball to the off side. 270/2

71.1 R Herath to Duminy, Loopy and full on off, Duminy is on the front foot as he defends it back to the bowler. 270/2

70.6 de Silva to Amla, Shortish on off, Amla rocks back and slaps it to cover-point. 270/2

70.5 de Silva to Amla, Full and on middle, helped to leg gully where the fielder dived and parried it towards square leg. 270/2

70.4 de Silva to Amla, Amla has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 270/2

70.3 de Silva to Duminy, Shortish and on off, punched off the back foot through covers for one. 270/2

70.2 de Silva to Duminy, Flighted ball outside off, spinning away, left alone by Duminy. 269/2

70.1 de Silva to Duminy, Duminy has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 269/2

69.6 R Herath to Duminy, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 269/2

69.5 R Herath to Duminy, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 268/2

69.4 R Herath to Amla, Walks down the track and works it through square leg for one. 268/2

69.3 R Herath to Amla, Walks down to the pitch of the ball and defends it down safely. 267/2

69.2 R Herath to Amla, Loopy and on off, driven off the front foot to covers. 267/2

69.1 R Herath to Amla, Flatter and on off, defended off the back foot by Amla. 267/2

68.6 de Silva to Amla, Tossed up on middle and leg, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 267/2

68.5 de Silva to Duminy, Flighted on middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 266/2

68.4 de Silva to Duminy, Full and outside off, leans into it and defends solidly. 265/2

68.3 de Silva to Duminy, Loopy and outside off, JP goes for the sweep but misses. 265/2

68.2 de Silva to Duminy, Drifting in from around off, blocked solidly from the crease. 265/2

68.1 de Silva to Duminy, Flatter outside off, stays back and blocks it well. 265/2

67.6 L Kumara to Duminy, Full on middle and leg, worked away on the leg side for a single. 265/2

67.5 L Kumara to Amla, Good length angled in around off, defends well from the crease. 264/2

67.4 L Kumara to Duminy, On middle and leg, Duminy flicks it to deep square leg for a run. 263/2

67.3 L Kumara to Duminy, Good length closer to off, blocked solidly off the back foot to short cover. 262/2

67.2 L Kumara to Amla, Fuller outside off, Amla drives away from the body and gets a thick slice. It's aerial but also in the gap at covers as it goes to the deep for a single. 262/2

67.1 L Kumara to Amla, Good length closer to off, Amla stays in the crease and defends. 261/2

66.6 de Silva to Amla, Flatter on middle, Amla steps out and takes it on the full. Bunts it down to long off for a single. 261/2

66.5 de Silva to Duminy, Floated around off, swept through square leg for a single. 260/2

66.4 de Silva to Duminy, Floated outside off, no shot offered to that one. 259/2

66.3 de Silva to Amla, Tossed up down the leg side, whipped away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 259/2

66.2 de Silva to Amla, Speared down the leg side, Amla looks to flick but misses. 258/2

66.1 de Silva to Amla, Floated on middle, leans forward and pats it back to the bowler. 258/2

65.6 L Kumara to Duminy, Good length around off, blocked well from the crease. 258/2

65.5 L Kumara to Duminy, Dug in short down the leg side, easily left alone to the keeper. 258/2

65.4 L Kumara to Duminy, Fuller ball outside off, presses forward and blocks. 258/2

65.3 L Kumara to Amla, Too straight from Kumara and Amla clips it on the leg side for a single. 258/2

65.2 L Kumara to Duminy, Freebie full ball on the pads, glanced down to fine leg for a single. 257/2

65.1 L Kumara to Duminy, Good length closer to off, blocked solidly from the crease to cover. 256/2

Lakmal has gone off the field, probably to recover from that blow he got at cover. Dilruwan Perera is the substitute.

64.6 de Silva to Duminy, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single. 256/2

64.5 de Silva to Duminy, Loopy around off, leans into it and pushes it towards cover. 255/2

64.4 de Silva to Duminy, Drifting in from around off, blocked off the front foot. 255/2

64.3 de Silva to Amla, Tossed up fuller outside off, Amla drills it down the ground to long off for a single. 255/2

64.2 de Silva to Duminy, Loopy outside off, pushed towards cover for a single. 254/2

64.1 de Silva to Duminy, Fuller and outside off, leans into it and blocks well. 253/2

DHANANJAYA DE SILVA comes on to bowl.

63.6 L Kumara to Amla, Fuller around off, bunted back to the bowler. 253/2

63.5 L Kumara to Amla, Good length outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 253/2

63.4 L Kumara to Amla, Length ball outside off, Amla looks to push at it but is beaten by the late away movement. 253/2

63.3 L Kumara to Amla, Full and outside off, driven fluently towards cover. 253/2

63.2 L Kumara to Amla, FOUR! Shot! He's just toying with the bowling now. Pure class! Back of a length outside off, stands tall and punches it through the covers. Beats the man at sweeper cover comfortably to his right towards the fence for a boundary. 253/2

63.1 L Kumara to Amla, Length ball wider outside off, Amla gets back and steers it behind point for a brace. 249/2

62.6 N Pradeep to H Amla, Fuller outside off, another fine drive but this time straight to cover. Hits Lakmal on the thigh and he is in pain a bit. 247/2

200-run stand between Amla and Duminy.

62.5 N Pradeep to Amla, FOUR! Another masterclass shot! He's in total control at the moment, the bowling is at his feet to be honest. Fuller ball outside off, he just dishes out an absolute languid drive past mid off to find the fence. The timing is just beyond words to describe. Welcome back Mr. Amla! What a time to be back, in his 100th Test. 246/2

62.4 N Pradeep to Amla, Full ball just outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 242/2

62.3 N Pradeep to Amla, Fuller around off, driven firmly back to the bowler. 242/2

62.2 N Pradeep to Amla, Length ball outside off, watchfully left alone to the keeper. 242/2

62.1 N Pradeep to Amla, More runs! Back of a length outside off, Amla stands tall and pushes it through cover for a brace. 242/2

61.6 L Kumara to Duminy, FOUR! Rubbish ball and it's been dismantled. Dragged halfway down the track at leisurely pace, doesn't rise much and sits up well for Duminy to maul the pull through mid-wicket. Another boundary to the total. 240/2

61.5 L Kumara to Amla, Back of a length on middle, Amla gets back and clips it through backward square leg for a single. 236/2

61.4 L Kumara to Amla, Another bumper and this time Amla ducks under it. 235/2

61.3 L Kumara to Duminy, Dug in short on middle, pulled through square leg for a single. 235/2

61.2 L Kumara to Amla, Shortish outside off, pushed off the back foot to point for a single. 234/2

61.1 L Kumara to Amla, Back of a length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 233/2

60.6 N Pradeep to Duminy, Back of a length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 233/2

60.5 N Pradeep to Duminy, Good length around off, blocked off the back foot on to the track. 233/2

60.5 N Pradeep to Duminy, Dug in short around off, JP ducks under the bumper. Too high and wide called. 233/2

60.4 N Pradeep to Duminy, FOUR! Not in control but it's a boundary. Length ball wider outside off, Duminy goes for the drive away from the body. Gets a thickish edge that flies through backward point to find the fence. 232/2

60.3 N Pradeep to Duminy, Length ball outside off, blocked solidly off the back foot. 228/2

60.2 N Pradeep to Duminy, Good length closer to off, that's a good leave from Duminy. 228/2

60.1 N Pradeep to Duminy, Good length angled in from outside off, left alone to the keeper. 228/2

59.6 L Kumara to Amla, Full and around off, leans into it and blocks it solidly. 228/2

59.5 L Kumara to Amla, FOUR! SHOT OF THE DAY! Wow! Back of a length outside off, Amla stays back and merely pushes it gently. Such awesome timing on the stroke that it whistles past mid off to the fence. 228/2

59.4 L Kumara to Amla, Length ball outside off, no shot offered to that one. 224/2

59.3 L Kumara to Amla, Good length closer to off, blocked solidly from the crease. 224/2

59.2 L Kumara to H Amla, FOUR! CLASSY STROKE! Fuller and outside off, Amla leans into it and absolutely caresses it through cover-point to find another boundary. This is Amla at his very best - poise, elegance and timing. 224/2

59.1 L Kumara to Duminy, Back of a length around off, gets back and tucks it towards square leg for a single. 220/2

LAHIRU KUMARA comes on.

58.6 N Pradeep to Amla, Full and outside off, gets on the front foot and blocks well. 219/2

58.5 N Pradeep to Amla, Good length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 219/2

58.4 N Pradeep to Amla, FOUR! Amla continues to motor along. Fuller on middle, gets across to that one and clips it deftly down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. Delicately done as he marches on. 219/2

58.3 N Pradeep to Duminy, Fuller on middle, worked through backward square leg for a single. 215/2

6th Test ton for Duminy.

58.2 N Pradeep to Duminy, FOUR! There is the milestone! It's been a top knock from Duminy and he's batted brilliantly. Deservedly pumped up. Streaky way to get to the mark but he won't mind it. Length ball outside off, JP looks to steer it down but gets a thickish edge on the bounce past the slip cordon to the third man fence. 214/2

58.1 N Pradeep to Duminy, Good length angled in from outside off, blocked well from the crease. 210/2

57.6 R Herath to Duminy, Floated on middle, JP steps out and makes room to take drive it on the full. Gets it well past the right of mid off towards the deep. Three more taken as JP moves to 96. 210/2

57.5 R Herath to Duminy, Tossed up around off, JP gets well forward and blocks well. 207/2

57.4 R Herath to Amla, Tossed up outside off, driven down to long off for a single. 207/2

57.3 R Herath to Amla, Drifting in from around off, blocked well from the crease. 206/2

57.2 R Herath to Amla, FOUR! LAUNCHED! Amla's confidence is soaring now as he lofts the inside out drive over the covers to find the fence. It was nicely looped by Herath but Amla was equal to the task. 206/2

57.1 R Herath to Duminy, Floated on middle, defended solidly off the front foot towards the off side for a single. 202/2

56.6 N Pradeep to Duminy, Straying on to the pads, clipped down to fine leg for a single. 201/2

56.5 N Pradeep to Amla, Good length outside off, blocked solidly from the crease to short cover for a quick single. 200 up for SA. 200/2

56.4 N Pradeep to H Amla, Fuller outside off, crisply driven towards mid off. 199/2

56.3 N Pradeep to Duminy, Full and outside off, nicely square driven to deep point for a single. 199/2

56.2 N Pradeep to Duminy, Length ball closer to off, blocked solidly from the crease. 198/2

56.1 N Pradeep to Duminy, Good length angled in from around off, tapped off the back foot to the off side for a sharp single. Wayward throw at the bowler's end and they sneak the second as well due to the overthrow. 198/2

NUWAN PRADEEP to bowl from the other end.

55.6 R Herath to Amla, Looped up from outside off, gets well on the front foot and defends. 196/2

55.5 R Herath to Amla, Flatter on middle and leg, gets back and works it down to fine leg for a brace. 196/2

55.4 R Herath to Duminy, Floated outside off, steps out and pushes it towards mid off for a single. 194/2

55.3 R Herath to Duminy, Drifting in from outside off, presses forward and smothers. 193/2

55.2 R Herath to Duminy, Flighted on off, leans into it and blocks it well. 193/2

55.1 R Herath to Duminy, Floated around off, steps out to that one and blocks. 193/2

Welcome back for the final session. Sri Lanka seeking redemption, South Africa eyeing further dominance. The second new ball might be a semblance of hope for the tourists but they will need to bowl well. Duminy and Amla looking extremely ominous at the moment. RANGANA HERATH to bowl first up after tea.

.....DAY 1, SESSION 3.....

South Africa's session comfortably. Duminy and Amla batted on with confidence, almost chanceless after lunch to drive the hosts forward. The southpaw is nearing his ton while Amla after a struggle, has been flowing smoothly in his 100th Test to go past fifty. Sri Lanka's bowlers have looked disinterested in this session and have allowed far too many easy runs. That dropped catch of Amla before lunch will continue to haunt SL. The tourists will hope for some change in fortunes after tea. Join us in a while for the final session.

54.6 N Pradeep to Duminy, Fullish and outside off, Duminy forces it square of the wicket on the off side for one. TEA ON DAY 1! 193/2

32nd Test fifty for Hashim Amla!

54.5 N Pradeep to Amla, Half century! Full and on middle, Amla pushes it down to mid on and scampers across for a quick single. Fifty for Amla and he is determined to make his 100th Test a memorable one. 192/2

54.4 N Pradeep to Amla, On a length and angling into the batsman, Hashim stays back and defends it to the off side. 191/2

54.3 N Pradeep to Amla, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 191/2

54.2 N Pradeep to Duminy, Angles in a length ball on middle, Duminy tries to turn it through mid-wicket but gets squared up. He ends up pushing it off the leading edge and it travels wide of point for a single. 191/2

54.1 N Pradeep to Duminy, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 190/2

53.6 R Herath to Amla, Tossed up ball on off, defended off the back foot to the off side. 190/2

53.5 R Herath to Amla, Amla has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 190/2

53.4 R Herath to Amla, Quicker and on middle, defended off the pads to the leg side. 190/2

53.3 R Herath to Amla, Floated full ball on off, pushed from the crease to covers. 190/2

53.2 R Herath to Duminy, Walks down to the pitch of the ball and forces it through mid on for a run. 190/2

53.1 R Herath to Duminy, FOUR! Fine shot! Flatter and fuller down the leg side, Duminy paddles it down fine on the leg side for a boundary. 189/2

52.6 N Pradeep to Amla, Full and on middle, Amla stays back and closes the face of his bat in defense. 185/2

52.5 N Pradeep to Amla, Presents the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 185/2

52.4 N Pradeep to Amla, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. No run. 185/2

52.3 N Pradeep to Duminy, Yorker around off, JP squeezes it out off the outer half of the bat to third man for a single. 185/2

52.2 N Pradeep to Duminy, Beautifully bowled, lands it on a fuller length and outside off, swerving in big, Duminy gets forward to cover the line and shoulders arms. 184/2

52.1 N Pradeep to JP Duminy, Fuller and around off, Duminy gets forward and across to push it towards mid on. 184/2

Nuwan Pradeep is back into the attack.

51.6 R Herath to Amla, Flighted and outside off, Amla strides forward and defends it to the off side. 184/2

51.5 R Herath to Amla, Full and on the pads, clipped to fine leg for a couple of runs. 184/2

51.4 R Herath to Duminy, Walks down to the pitch of the ball and pushes it through mid off for a single. 182/2

51.3 R Herath to Duminy, Quicker full ball on middle, JP defends it from the crease. 181/2

51.2 R Herath to Duminy, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 181/2

51.1 R Herath to Duminy, Full floated ball on off, Duminy defends it back to the bowler. 181/2

50.6 S Lakmal to Amla, Fullish and angling in, defended back to the bowler. 181/2

50.5 S Lakmal to Amla, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 181/2

50.4 S Lakmal to Amla, FOUR! Thumped! An overpitched ball on off, Hashim with minimum follow through of his bat thumps it through the gap at covers for a boundary. Vintage stuff! 181/2

50.3 S Lakmal to Duminy, Comes from around the wicket and angles in a full ball on off, Duminy drives it through covers for a single. 177/2

50.2 S Lakmal to Amla, Full again, around off and angling in, Amla defends it from the crease and keeps it out off the inner half of the bat. 176/2

50.1 S Lakmal to Amla, Full and angling into the batsman, Amla stays back and defends it to the off side. 175/2

49.6 R Herath to Duminy, Flighted and on off, Duminy gets forward and defends it back watchfully. 175/2

49.5 R Herath to Duminy, Duminy has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 175/2

49.4 R Herath to Duminy, Loopy and too full on off, Duminy gets forward and defends it back to the bowler. 175/2

49.3 R Herath to H Amla, Full floated on off, eased down through mid off for a single. 175/2

49.2 R Herath to Duminy, Skips down the track and flicks it with the spin through mid-wicket for a single. 174/2

49.1 R Herath to Duminy, Slow full ball on middle, Duminy lunges and defends it off his pads to short leg. 173/2

48.6 S Lakmal to Amla, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 173/2

48.5 S Lakmal to Amla, Angles in a full ball on off, Amla gets forward and keeps it out off the inner half of the bat to mid on. 173/2

48.4 S Lakmal to Amla, Full and just outside off, shaping back in after landing, Amla presses forward to cover the line and leaves it alone. 173/2

48.3 S Lakmal to Amla, Angles in a full ball and lands it closer to the off stump line, a hint of away movement and Amla shoulders arms. 173/2

48.2 S Lakmal to Amla, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 173/2

48.1 S Lakmal to Amla, Full in length and just outside off, Amla gets forward to cover the line and then lifts his bat at the last moment. 173/2

47.6 R Herath to Amla, Pulls his pace and length back, drops it on middle, Amla gets back and turns it behind square leg for a single. 173/2

47.5 R Herath to Amla, Gets forward to a full ball and defends it solidly. 172/2

47.4 R Herath to Amla, FOUR! Flashes and flashes hard! Herath throws it up wide outside off, short in length, Amla uses his lovely hands, reaches out for it and smacks it through point for a boundary. 172/2

47.3 R Herath to Duminy, Slower full ball on middle, Duminy pushes it back past the bowler to long on for an easy run. 168/2

47.2 R Herath to Duminy, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 167/2

47.1 R Herath to Duminy, FOUR! Great footwork by JP! Dances down to the pitch of the full length ball and drills it past the short extra cover fielder for a boundary. Lovely! 167/2

46.6 S Lakmal to Amla, Full and outside off, swinging away, Hashim lets it through to the keeper. 163/2

46.5 S Lakmal to Amla, On a good length and just outside off, Amla eases himself on the back foot and defends it down safely. 163/2

46.4 S Lakmal to Amla, Angles in a full ball on off, Amla gets behind the line and pushes it back to the bowler. Lakmal takes his right hand out and deflects it towards mid-wicket. 163/2

46.3 S Lakmal to Amla, Full in length and outside off, shaping away, Amla makes a watchful leave. 163/2

46.2 S Lakmal to Amla, FOUR! Typical Amla! This shot will give him immense confidence. A shade overpitched outside off, Hashim reaches out for it and creams it through the gap at covers for a boundary. 163/2

46.1 S Lakmal to Amla, Way wide outside off, Amla has nothing to do with it. 159/2

45.6 R Herath to H Amla, Quicker and fuller on off, forced through mid off for a single. 159/2

45.5 R Herath to Amla, FOUR! Aerial but safe! Tossed up ball on off, Amla shimmies down the track and lofts it over wide mid off for a boundary. 158/2

45.4 R Herath to Amla, Flatter and around off, it's punched off the back foot to covers. 154/2

45.3 R Herath to Amla, Nice use of the feet by Amla but he drives a full ball straight to short cover. 154/2

45.2 R Herath to Duminy, Too full and around leg, Duminy works it wide of short mid-wicket for a single. 154/2

45.1 R Herath to Duminy, Tossed up ball on off, spinning in, Duminy gets forward and defends it on the leg side. 153/2

44.6 S Lakmal to Amla, On a good length and wide outside off, shaping further away, an easy leave for Hashim. 153/2

44.5 S Lakmal to Duminy, Goes full on this occasion, around off, Duminy keeps it out on the off side, in the gap and it's good enough to steal a single. 153/2

44.4 S Lakmal to JP Duminy, FOUR! Nicely played! This one is short and around chest high for JP, who turns inside the crease and nails his pull shot to the deep mid-wicket fence. Continues to prosper in this innings. 152/2

44.3 S Lakmal to Amla, Fullish and angling in around off, Amla quietly plays it in the gap at covers for one. 148/2

44.2 S Lakmal to Duminy, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 147/2

44.1 S Lakmal to Duminy, Back of a length delivery outside off, Duminy gets on his toes and then tries to leave it. However, it takes the bottom edge and goes on one bounce to the keeper. 146/2

SURANGA LAKMAL returns.

43.6 R Herath to Amla, Amla has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 146/2

43.5 R Herath to Amla, Flatter and on middle, Amla goes back and defends it down. 146/2

43.4 R Herath to Duminy, Flighted and on middle, forced wide of mid on for one. 146/2

43.3 R Herath to Duminy, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 145/2

43.2 R Herath to Duminy, Loopy and full on off, Duminy gets forward and defends it back to the bowler. 145/2

43.1 R Herath to Duminy, Tossed up ball on middle, defended off the pads to mid-wicket. 145/2

42.6 L Kumara to Amla, Fuller on fourth stump line, good leave by Amla. 145/2

42.5 L Kumara to Amla, Back of a length outside off, defended solidly off the back foot. 145/2

100-run stand between Amla and Duminy.

42.4 L Kumara to Duminy, Dug in short on off, pulled to deep square leg for a single. 145/2

42.3 L Kumara to Duminy, Good yorker on the stumps, nicely dug out by Duminy. 144/2

42.2 L Kumara to Duminy, Length ball outside off, no shot offered to that one. 144/2

42.1 L Kumara to Amla, Fuller on middle, worked away on the leg side for a single. 144/2

41.6 R Herath to Amla, Fuller outside off, Amla steps out to that one and drives it down to long on for a single. 143/2

41.5 R Herath to Amla, FOUR! FINE SHOT! Floated on off, steps out to that one and lofts it straight down the ground. Clean strike and it whistles away to the fence for a boundary. 142/2

41.4 R Herath to Amla, On a length outside off, stays back and defends solidly. 138/2

41.3 R Herath to Amla, Floated around off, blocked firmly off the front foot. 138/2

41.2 R Herath to Duminy, Flatter outside off, gets back and punches it to the off side for a single. 138/2

41.1 R Herath to Duminy, Floated around off, blocked solidly from the crease. 137/2

40.6 L Kumara to Amla, Length ball outside off, no shot offered to that one. 137/2

40.5 L Kumara to Amla, Good length on middle and leg, goes back to flick but misses. 137/2

40.4 L Kumara to JP Duminy, Full and outside off, driven firmly to mid off for a quick single. Throw at the bowler's end misses but he was in anyway. 137/2

40.3 L Kumara to Duminy, Fuller outside off, leans forward and pushes it towards mid off. 136/2

40.2 L Kumara to Duminy, Back of a length way wide outside off, easy leave for JP. 136/2

40.1 L Kumara to Duminy, Low full toss outside off, driven firmly to mid off. 136/2

National anthems are done and dusted. The players are now taking the field. It's Dean Elgar and Stephen Cook to open the batting for the Proteas. The conditions are expected to be testing first up in the morning and Sri Lanka would like to exploit it in their favour. Suranga Lakmal to start proceedings. Three slips, a gully and a short leg in place. Here we go...

TEAM NEWS - Sri Lanka are playing with the same XI while the Proteas have made two changes. DUANNE OLIVIER makes his debut while WAYNE PARNELL also comes back. Kyle Abbott and Keshav Maharaj sit out for the hosts.

SOUTH AFRICA WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO BAT.

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the final Test in Johannesburg. It's been a dark last week for the hosts with the Kolpak deal gaining prominence. While the off-field issues have been there, the Proteas have stamped their authority in this series completely. The Lankans, short on experience and possibly skills, have struggled to compete barring the odd passage of play. Let's see if the visitors have any gas in the tank. Another lively surface beckons here at the Wanderers. The toss is coming up shortly.

39.6 R Herath to Duminy, Floated outside off, JP reaches out and eases it towards point for a quick single. 136/2

39.5 R Herath to Amla, Flatter outside off, pushed off the back foot to the off side for a single. 135/2

39.4 R Herath to Amla, Flatter outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 134/2

39.3 R Herath to Duminy, Drags it on a length outside off, punched to sweeper cover for a single. 134/2

39.2 R Herath to Duminy, Loopy outside off, patted gently back to the bowler. 133/2

39.1 R Herath to Duminy, Full and outside off, blocked well off the front foot. 133/2

RANGANA HERATH, finally, comes on to bowl.

Drinks break....

38.6 L Kumara to JP Duminy, Full toss on the stumps, pushed towards wide mid on where it is well stopped. A single taken. 133/2

38.5 L Kumara to Duminy, Length ball angled in from outside off, too wide to make JP play. 132/2

38.4 L Kumara to Duminy, Full and on off, leans forward and defends well. 132/2

38.3 L Kumara to Amla, Fuller on middle, Amla gets across and flicks it through mid-wicket. Timed well but won't make the fence. Three more to the veteran. 132/2

38.2 L Kumara to Duminy, Good length on middle, tucked down to fine leg for a single. It's come off the pads and so it's a leg bye. 129/2

38.1 L Kumara to Duminy, Dug in short around off, climbs awkwardly on JP who pulls it to the leg side for a brace. 128/2

37.6 N Pradeep to Amla, Length ball outside off, defended well off the front foot. 126/2

37.5 N Pradeep to Amla, Fuller on middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 126/2

37.4 N Pradeep to Amla, Back of a length outside off, glided with an open face to third slip where it is well stopped. 126/2

37.3 N Pradeep to Duminy, Full and wide outside off, driven sweetly to deep point for a single. 126/2

37.2 N Pradeep to JP Duminy, Fuller ball around off, bunted firmly towards mid on. 125/2

37.1 N Pradeep to Duminy, Good length around off, nips back in to rap Duminy high on the pads. Loud lbw appeal but height was a factor. 125/2

36.6 L Kumara to Amla, Back of a length well outside off, no shot offered to that one. 125/2

36.5 L Kumara to Amla, Bumper from Kumara, Amla ducks comfortably under it. 125/2

36.4 L Kumara to Amla, Fuller on off, squeezed off the inside half towards mid-wicket. 125/2

36.3 L Kumara to JP Duminy, Dug in short around off, Duminy shuffles across and controls the pull down to fine leg for a single. 125/2

36.2 L Kumara to Duminy, Good length well outside off, left alone to the keeper. 124/2

36.1 L Kumara to Duminy, Length ball around off, defended solidly from the crease. 124/2

35.6 N Pradeep to Amla, Ripper! Beautiful outswinger around off, moves late to square Amla completely as he is beaten. 124/2

35.5 N Pradeep to Duminy, Full on off, angled in to rap Duminy on the pads. Loud lbw appeal but turned down. Looked close to the naked eye but replays show it clearly missing leg. 124/2

35.4 N Pradeep to Duminy, Length ball angled in from outside off, hardly carries to the keeper as JP leaves. 123/2

35.3 N Pradeep to Duminy, Speared way outside off, no shot offered to that one. 123/2

35.2 N Pradeep to Duminy, Very full outside off, dug out to the off side. 123/2

35.1 N Pradeep to Duminy, Fuller around off, beautifully driven by JP but Pradeep gets a boot on it to parry it to mid off. 123/2

34.6 L Kumara to Amla, Fuller on middle, gets across and clips it through square leg for a couple as the fielder tidies up near the ropes. 123/2

34.5 L Kumara to Amla, FOUR! Poor ball and punished! Full toss outside off, Amla accepts it with glee and drives it behind point to find the fence. 121/2

34.4 L Kumara to Amla, Good length outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 117/2

34.3 L Kumara to Duminy, Fuller outside off, drilled to sweeper cover for a single. 117/2

34.2 L Kumara to Duminy, Shortish outside off, JP tries to carve it over backward point but misses. 116/2

34.1 L Kumara to Duminy, Shortish on off, stays back and taps it to short cover. 116/2

33.6 N Pradeep to Amla, Back of a length outside off, Amla pushes at it but is beaten. 116/2

33.5 N Pradeep to Amla, Good length outside off, no shot offered to that one. 116/2

33.5 N Pradeep to Amla, Dug in short around off, Amla sways away from the line. Chandimal leaps and parries it to Mathews at first slip. Wide called for height. 116/2

33.4 N Pradeep to Amla, Good length closer to off, blocked well off the back foot. 115/2

33.3 N Pradeep to Duminy, Shortish outside off, tapped off the back to short cover for a quick single. Shy at the keeper's end misses but Amla was in. They don't run off the overthrow. 115/2

33.2 N Pradeep to Duminy, Back of a length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 114/2

9th Test fifty for Duminy.

33.1 N Pradeep to JP Duminy, FOUR! JP gets lucky! Length ball outside off, Duminy pokes at it but gets the outside edge that flies through the slips to the third man fence. Streaky way to get to the mini milestone but it's been a largely fluent innings on a tough surface. 114/2

32.6 L Kumara to Duminy, Good length around leg stump, JP misses the flick and even a diving Chandimal cannot gather it cleanly. A bye taken. 110/2

32.5 L Kumara to Duminy, Shortish around off, blocked solidly from the crease. 109/2

32.4 L Kumara to JP Duminy, That was funny! Fuller around off, driven firmly back at Kumara who tries to throw it back in aggression but loses his balance in the process. 109/2

32.3 L Kumara to Duminy, Back of a length outside off, angled in, straightens after pitching to beat the outside edge as Duminy tries to poke away from the body. 109/2

32.2 L Kumara to Duminy, Fuller on off, gets across and jams it back to the bowler. 109/2

32.2 L Kumara to Duminy, Good length way outside off, no shot offered. Wide signaled. 109/2

32.1 L Kumara to JP Duminy, FOUR! Another sweetly timed drive. Kumara starts his new spell with a fullish ball outside off. Duminy gets forward and drives it elegantly through the covers for a boundary. He's going from strength to strength in this innings. 108/2

LAHIRU KUMARA comes on.

31.6 N Pradeep to Amla, Back of a length around off, Amla hangs back to block but gets it off the outer half to point. 104/2

31.5 N Pradeep to Amla, FOUR! CRUNCHED! Easily the best shot that he's played today. Short of a length outside off, Amla stays back and punches it through the covers on the up to find the fence. One of his typical shots and this could be the release point he needs as it's been a struggle so far. 104/2

31.4 N Pradeep to Amla, Fuller ball just outside off, that's a good leave from Amla. 100/2

31.3 N Pradeep to Amla, Good length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 100/2

31.2 N Pradeep to Amla, Fuller ball on the fourth stump line, well left by Amla. 100/2

31.1 N Pradeep to Amla, Length ball outside off, presses forward and blocks it. 100/2

NUWAN PRADEEP is back.

30.6 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length outside off, no shot offered to that one. 100/2

30.5 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length angled in from outside off, JP lifts his bat to let it through. 100/2

30.4 S Lakmal to Duminy, Length ball slanting in from outside off, keeps low as JP lets it pass. 100/2

30.3 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length angled in from outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 100/2

30.2 S Lakmal to Duminy, Fuller outside off, leans into it and defends well. 100/2

This has been a very positive and busy partnership.

30.1 S Lakmal to Duminy, FOUR! FAB SHOT! Oozing class. Full ball outside off, Duminy leans into it and thumps it through the covers on the up. Nobody really budged as it raced away to the fence. Sublime stuff. 100/2

29.6 A Mathews to Amla, Full on middle, Amla plays across the line but gets a leading edge towards point. 96/2

29.5 A Mathews to Duminy, Good length outside off, dabbed to point for a single. 96/2

29.4 A Mathews to Duminy, Beaten! Fuller outside off, Duminy drives loosely at it but the ball flies past the outside edge. 95/2

29.3 A Mathews to Duminy, Back of a length outside off, lets it pass to the keeper. 95/2

29.3 A Mathews to Duminy, Dug in short around leg stump, no shot offered to that one. Mathews has overstepped and it's a no ball. Brings up the 50-run stand. Solid and steady stuff. 95/2

29.2 A Mathews to Duminy, FOUR! Creamed! Full ball outside off, classy cover drive from Duminy on the up. Timed it sweetly and it zinged across the turf to the ropes in no time. 94/2

29.1 A Mathews to Duminy, Fuller on middle and leg, clipped past mid-wicket for a couple. 90/2

28.6 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length on off, JP gets it off the inside half of the blade down to fine leg for a single. 88/2

28.5 S Lakmal to Duminy, FOUR! Streaky runs for Duminy! Full ball outside off, he drives lazily at it and gets the slice that flies behind point for a boundary. Wasn't in control there and got lucky not to find the fielder. 87/2

28.4 S Lakmal to Duminy, Back of a length outside off, defended well off the back foot. 83/2

28.3 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length just outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 83/2

28.2 S Lakmal to JP Duminy, Fuller outside off, another scorching straight drive towards extra cover. 83/2

28.1 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length on off, blocked solidly from the crease. 83/2

27.6 A Mathews to Amla, Another lovely outswinger outside off, left alone to the keeper. Mathews would be better off getting the ball a bit closer to the off pole. 83/2

27.5 A Mathews to Amla, Full and well outside off, shapes further away. Easy leave for Amla due to the line. 83/2

27.4 A Mathews to Amla, Fullish and just outside off, left alone to the keeper. 83/2

27.3 A Mathews to Amla, Fuller outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 83/2

27.2 A Mathews to Amla, Full and around off, leans into it and defends it solidly. 83/2

27.1 A Mathews to Amla, Fuller outside off, leans into it and blocks it well to the bowler. 83/2

26.6 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length closer to off stump, left alone to the keeper. 83/2

26.5 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length around off, gets across to that one and defends solidly down the pitch. 83/2

26.4 S Lakmal to Duminy, FOUR! SHOT! His drives in the V have been brilliant in the last two months. Full ball outside off, Duminy leans forward and drives it elegantly past mid off to find the fence. Beautiful stroke. 83/2

26.3 S Lakmal to Duminy, On a length outside off, angling away, easy leave for JP. 79/2

26.2 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length outside off, slanting away as JP lets it pass. 79/2

26.1 S Lakmal to Duminy, Fuller ball wider outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 79/2

SURANGA LAKMAL to bowl from the other end.

25.6 A Mathews to Amla, Streaky moment! Fuller ball just outside off, nips in a bit as Amla looks to block. Goes off the bottom half and rolls past the stumps towards the keeper. 79/2

25.5 A Mathews to H Amla, Off the edge! Another gentle full outswinger outside off, Amla pushes at it with soft hands as the outside edge doesn't carry to gully. 79/2

25.4 A Mathews to Amla, Full and outside off, shaping away late as Amla lets it pass. 79/2

25.3 A Mathews to Amla, Another full ball, honing in around middle, Amla shuffles across and blocks. 79/2

25.2 A Mathews to Amla, Fuller on off, Amla gets on the front foot and defends solidly. 79/2

25.1 A Mathews to Amla, Good length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 79/2

Welcome back for the second session. Sri Lanka will hope that their seamers get their accuracy further up and will also want their fielders to take catches. They cannot afford South Africa to run away on a pitch like this. The hosts will want one partnership, preferably the current one to set the tone. ANGELO MATHEWS to begin proceedings after lunch.

.....DAY 1, SESSION 2.....

Even session of Test cricket after du Plessis opted to bat. The first hour was a very attritional phase with the SA openers seeing it off albeit with some luck. After drinks, Mathews removed Cook and then Kumara removed Elgar to trigger a comeback for the visitors. Since then, Duminy has batted fluently along with a very edgy Amla who was lucky to be dropped just before the break. SL will hope that it doesn't cost them much. All the Lankan pacers were fairly probing on a pitch that has aided the quicker men. Join us in a while for the second session.

24.6 S Lakmal to Duminy, Four byes! Shocker of a ball to end the session. Sprays it way down the leg side, Duminy cannot reach the ball and the diving keeper cannot get to it either as the ball races to the fence. LUNCH ON DAY 1. 79/2

24.5 S Lakmal to Amla, More fortune for Amla. Fuller on middle, Amla gets a thick inside edge that goes through his legs towards the on side as the batsmen take a single. 75/2

24.4 S Lakmal to Amla, Good length outside off, another leave from Amla. 74/2

24.3 S Lakmal to Amla, Back of a length outside off, no shot offered to that one. 74/2

24.2 S Lakmal to H Amla, DROPPED! You cannot drop catches like that and you certainly cannot drop players of Amla's caliber like that. Length ball outside off, it's one of Amla's recent trademark pokes away from the body. Gets the edge that flies low to gully where de Silva fluffs the chance. What a wicket this would have been for the Lankans! Could have given them the boost going to lunch but not to be. Might just be the luck Amla needed. He's been dismissed quite a lot in the last six months in such a fashion. 74/2

24.1 S Lakmal to Amla, Back of a length well wide outside off, left alone to the keeper. 74/2

23.6 N Pradeep to Amla, In the air, in the gap! Fuller on middle, Amla shuffles to work it on the leg side but doesn't keep the stroke down. Luckily for him it goes right between mid-wicket and mid on as it goes to the deep. Three runs to the total. 74/2

23.5 N Pradeep to Amla, Back of a length on off, hangs on the back foot and defends well. 71/2

23.4 N Pradeep to Duminy, Full and outside off, Duminy gets forward and taps it towards short cover for a brisk single. This pair has already pinched some quick singles and Sri Lanka must start blocking these runs. 71/2

23.3 N Pradeep to Duminy, Pitched up on fourth stump line, good leave from Duminy. 70/2

23.2 N Pradeep to Duminy, Fuller ball around off, JP presses forward and defends. 70/2

23.1 N Pradeep to Duminy, Good length closer to off, blocked firmly off the front foot. 70/2

NUWAN PRADEEP comes back on.

22.6 S Lakmal to Amla, Good length outside off, a bit wide and an easy leave for Amla. 70/2

22.5 S Lakmal to JP Duminy, Fuller on the stumps, Duminy gets across to that one and bunts it firmly past the bowler down the ground towards long on. Three more taken. 70/2

Switches to around the wicket.

22.4 S Lakmal to Duminy, FOUR! GLORIOUS SHOT! Overpitched and Duminy caresses the drive straight past the bowler down the ground to the ropes. Delicious stroke from JP who has begun really well in this innings. 67/2

22.3 S Lakmal to Duminy, Fuller around leg stump, inswing but the line isn't right as it goes down the leg side. Duminy misses the flick. 63/2

22.2 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length outside off, steered towards point. 63/2

22.1 S Lakmal to JP Duminy, FOUR! Good length angled across Duminy who glides it with an open face. Played it with soft hands and gets it past a diving gully fielder towards third man. Kumara gave a long chase and hurt his wrists slightly while trying to stop the ball. A boundary to the southpaw. 63/2

SURANGA LAKMAL comes back on.

21.6 A Mathews to Duminy, Fuller ball outside off, tapped gently to cover for a single to keep strike. 59/2

21.5 A Mathews to Duminy, Length ball wider outside off, easy leave for Duminy. 58/2

21.4 A Mathews to Duminy, Full on middle, gets forward and blocks it to short extra cover. 58/2

21.3 A Mathews to Amla, Good length angled in from around off, extra bounce as Amla fends awkwardly to the leg side. Gets a rap on the glove. 58/2

21.2 A Mathews to Amla, Good length around off, blocked well from the crease. 57/2

21.1 A Mathews to Duminy, Fuller around off, JP presses forward and taps it gently to the off side. Quick single taken. 57/2

20.6 L Kumara to Amla, Fuller outside off, blocked solidly off the front foot. 56/2

20.5 L Kumara to Duminy, Good length closer to off, tapped gently towards cover for a single. 56/2

20.4 L Kumara to Duminy, FOUR! Banged halfway down the track, sits up nicely for Duminy who goes for the pull. Not middled well but still gets it to the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary. 55/2

20.3 L Kumara to Duminy, Fuller ball outside off, JP drives fluently but straight to extra cover. 51/2

20.2 L Kumara to Duminy, Dug in short on off, Duminy goes for the pull stroke but doesn't connect. 51/2

20.1 L Kumara to Duminy, Fuller outside off, Duminy gets on the front foot and blocks. 51/2

19.6 A Mathews to Amla, Length ball angled away wider outside off, left alone to the keeper. 51/2

19.5 A Mathews to Amla, Length ball outside off, defended well off the front foot to cover. 51/2

19.4 A Mathews to Amla, Lovely ball! Good length angled in from outside off, draws Amla into a half-hearted poke but the ball jags away late to beat the outside edge. 51/2

19.3 A Mathews to Amla, Good length outside off, nice shape for Mathews but the line is too wide to make Amla interested. 51/2

19.2 A Mathews to Amla, Good length outside off, Amla gets forward and blocks solidly. 51/2

19.1 A Mathews to Amla, Length ball outside off, stays back and blocks. 51/2

18.6 L Kumara to Duminy, Shortish outside off, JP doesn't offer a stroke to that one. 51/2

18.5 L Kumara to Duminy, Back of a length outside off, a bit too wide to make the batsman play. 51/2

18.4 L Kumara to Duminy, Full and on off, driven off the front foot towards mid on. 51/2

18.3 L Kumara to Duminy, Close shave for Duminy! He misses the full inswinger and is struck on the pads. Did too much off the deck. 51/2

18.2 L Kumara to Duminy, Dug in short from around off, JP sways away from the line. 51/2

18.1 L Kumara to Amla, Back of a length outside off, stays back and defends it well to cover for a single. 51/2

17.6 A Mathews to Duminy, Fuller around off, nips in a bit as JP gets an inside edge on to the pads. That almost sneaked through. 50/2

17.5 A Mathews to Duminy, Good length outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 50/2

17.4 A Mathews to Duminy, FOUR! Delicately done! Fuller ball on the pads, Duminy gets across a bit and glances it deftly down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. That was a gift and JP wasn't going to miss out on it. 50 up for SA. 50/2

17.3 A Mathews to Amla, How close was that? Good length on middle, Amla shuffles a bit too much but misses the flick to be rapped on the pads. The ball rolls to the leg side. Huge lbw appeal but it's turned down. Perhaps a very marginal call, clipping leg probably. A leg bye taken. 46/2

17.2 A Mathews to Amla, Fuller around off, defended well off the front foot. 45/2

17.1 A Mathews to H Amla, Edged but falls safe! Good partnership bowling from the Lankans. Good length angled in from around off, straightens with extra bounce as Amla is squared up. The edge dies in front of first slip as the second slip fielder dives to his right to reach it. 45/2

16.6 L Kumara to Duminy, Good length slanting across Duminy who lets it pass. 45/2

16.5 L Kumara to Duminy, Beaten! Nervy stuff from Duminy. Back of a length outside off, steep bounce for Kumara once again and Duminy is lucky not to get the edge. 45/2

16.4 L Kumara to Duminy, Good length around off, Duminy stays back and defends well. 45/2

16.3 L Kumara to Duminy, Fuller on the stumps, patted back to the bowler. 45/2

JP Duminy is the new man in.

16.2 L Kumara to Elgar, OUT! KUMARA STRIKES! One wicket often brings two and the Lankans are absolutely pumped up. Back of a length outside off, extra bounce as Elgar pushes at it. Gets the outside edge that flies straight to Karunaratne at first slip. All of a sudden, all that hard work of seeing off the first hour is undone for the Proteas as both openers are back in the hut. Sri Lanka have roared back after the drinks break. 45/2

16.1 L Kumara to Elgar, Full and outside off, no shot offered to that one. 45/1

15.6 A Mathews to Amla, Off the edge but safe! Full outside off, shaping away as Amla pushes at it. The outside edge results but it's well short of the slip cordon. Good probing over from the Lankan skipper. 45/1

15.5 A Mathews to Amla, Length ball closer to off, Amla gets behind the line and blocks it well. 45/1

15.4 A Mathews to Amla, Good length outside off, no shot offered to that one. 45/1

HASHIM AMLA is the new man in. The 100th Test for him and let's see whether he rises to the occasion.

15.3 Mathews to Cook, OUT! GONE! Mathews draws first blood. Full inswinger from around off, tails into ping Cook on the front pad as he plays across the line. Huge appeal for lbw and it's given almost instantly by the umpire. Cook goes for the review after a chat with Elgar. Not sure why though as it looked close. They check for the no ball initially and it's really close but Mathews is just fine. Over to the ball then, impact in line and crashing middle and leg. That's the early breakthrough for the Lankans. 45/1

Cook has been given out lbw. He opts for the review. Looked quite plumb to the naked eye.

15.2 A Mathews to Cook, Once again full on middle, Cook clips it to the leg side. 45/0

15.1 A Mathews to Cook, Fuller on middle, worked on the leg side. 45/0

14.6 L Kumara to Elgar, Bonus runs! Kumara fires it way down the leg side, Elgar misses and it even a diving Chandimal cannot reach it. The ball speeds to the fence for FOUR LEG BYES. 45/0

14.5 L Kumara to Cook, Too straight from Kumara and Cook works it on the leg side for a single. 41/0

14.4 L Kumara to Elgar, That took off! Shortish outside off, Elgar stays back and jabs it to the off side. The ball flew off his glove. Single taken. 40/0

14.3 L Kumara to Elgar, Back of a length outside off, gets back and blocks it to the off side. 39/0

14.2 L Kumara to Elgar, Short on middle, Elgar swivels and pulls it away through square leg for a couple. 39/0

14.1 L Kumara to Elgar, Fuller outside off, Elgar jams it with an open face towards gully on the bounce. 37/0

LAHIRU KUMARA comes on to bowl.

13.6 A Mathews to Cook, Shortish outside off, shapes away late as Cook lets it pass to the keeper. 37/0

13.5 A Mathews to Elgar, Back of a length outside off, gets back and jabs it towards point for a single. 37/0

13.4 A Mathews to Elgar, Good length outside off, no shot offered to that one. 36/0

13.3 A Mathews to Elgar, Fuller on off, gets across and defends it around the front pad. 36/0

13.2 A Mathews to D Elgar, Full and outside off, Elgar looks to block and gets an inside edge on to the pads. 36/0

13.1 A Mathews to D Elgar, Edged but doesn't carry! Back of a length outside off, Elgar pushes at it with soft hands and the outside edge just falls short of Silva at third slip. 36/0

Drinks break. First hour successfully negotiated by the South African openers. There were some nervous moments but Elgar and Cook have done well to survive. Sri Lanka started superbly, bowled great lines but failed to keep consistency. 21 runs in the last 3 overs and they need to apply more pressure with the fairly new ball. Cannot let the chips down so early in a Test match.

12.6 S Lakmal to Cook, Full in length and outside off, curving away, Cook watches the line closely and allows it through. 36/0

12.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Guided down to fine leg by the batsman. They pick up a single. 36/0

12.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Good length ball on middle and off, Elgar defends it off his back foot. 35/0

12.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Dropped by Chandimal? Slightly short in length and going down the leg side, Elgar tries to glance but misses and it goes off his hips to the keeper. Chandimal dives to his right but it's way wide of him. He only manages a glove on it and the ball deflects behind for FOUR BYES at fine leg. 35/0

12.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, On a length and outside off, shaping back in a bit, Elgar gets back to cover the line and shoulders arms. 31/0

12.1 S Lakmal to Cook, Angles in a full length ball on off, Cook goes on this back foot and works it on the leg side. It rolls behind square leg for a single. 31/0

11.6 A Mathews to Elgar, In the zone outside off, a gentle fuller length ball, left alone by Elgar. 30/0

11.5 A Mathews to Elgar, Fullish and around off, angling away, Elgar covers his stumps and shoulders arms. 30/0

11.4 A Mathews to Elgar, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 30/0

11.3 A Mathews to Elgar, Angles across a full length ball outside off, Elgar allows it through to the keeper. 30/0

11.2 A Mathews to Elgar, Full and around off, Elgar gets forward and defends it back to the bowler. 30/0

11.1 A Mathews to Elgar, FOUR! Shot! Welcome into the attack, skipper! A gentle loosener by Mathews, 114.6 kph, bowls it full and around off, Elgar gets on the front foot and drives it crisply through mid off for a boundary. 30/0

Bowling change. Angelo Mathews brings himself into the attack.

Once again the umpires are checking the shape of the ball. This time they have decided to get it changed. It appears there is no 11-over old ball available. Umpire Rod Tucker is doing his best in making it look like one by bouncing it multiple times on the pitch. Interesting. Haven't seen this technique used before.

10.6 S Lakmal to Cook, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 26/0

10.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Lakmal loses his radar, sprays a length ball down the leg side, Elgar nudges it to fine leg for a single. 26/0

10.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, FOUR! Two in a row! Shorter and slightly wider outside off, Elgar eases himself on the back foot and punches it past the right side of the point fielder for a boundary. Easy pickings for a batsman in prime form. 25/0

Some issue with the ball. The umpires get together to have a look but it's going easily through the hoop. No change needed.

10.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, FOUR! Fine shot! An overpitched ball around off, Dean gets on the front foot and caresses it back past his partner at the other end for a boundary. First of the innings. 21/0

10.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Back of a length ball angling away from the batsman, Elgar goes back and punches it through covers for a couple of runs. 17/0

10.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Good length ball on off, Elgar gets behind the line and defends it off the inner half of the bat to the leg side. 15/0

9.6 N Pradeep to Cook, Goes very full with his length this time, outside off, Cook gets forward and plays it off the inner half of the bat to mid on. 15/0

9.5 N Pradeep to Cook, Gentle delivery this time, outside off and moving away, Cook shoulders arms. 15/0

9.4 N Pradeep to Cook, Brings a full length ball on off, Cook gets behind the line and presents a straight bat in defense. 15/0

9.3 N Pradeep to Cook, Full and outside off, Cook once again decides to leave it but this time he is late in taking his bat away. It goes off the bottom edge to gully. 15/0

9.2 N Pradeep to Cook, Throws it full and wide outside off, the away movement takes the ball further away from the batsman, Cook has nothing to do with it. 15/0

9.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Full and outside off, shaping away, Cook has an easy leave. 15/0

8.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Extra bounce, on a good length around leg, Elgar tries flicking but misses and it goes off his pads to short mid-wicket. 15/0

8.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Serves a length ball in the line of the stumps, Elgar comes behind the line and defends it to the leg side. 15/0

8.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Another nervous push and miss outside off by Elgar. Beautiful bowling by Lakmal. 15/0

8.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Once again there was a near outside edge. Lakmal angles across a good length ball around off, shaping away, Elgar initially looks to play at it but then withdraws his bat at the last moment. 15/0

8.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Almost an outside edge! Back of a length delivery on off, nipping away, Elgar remains back, has a lazy push inside the line and misses. 15/0

8.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Slightly short in length on middle, jumping onto the batsman, Elgar gets on his toes and defends it to the off side. 15/0

7.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Gets forward and pushes it towards the cover region for a quick single. 15/0

7.5 N Pradeep to Cook, Goes further up with his length, lands it very full and gets it to nip back in, Cook inside edges his flick to long leg for a run. 14/0

7.4 N Pradeep to Cook, Lands it full and outside off, shaping away, an easy leave for Stephen. 13/0

7.3 N Pradeep to Cook, Bouncer but it's directionless. Down the leg side and Cook sways away from the line of fire. 13/0

7.2 N Pradeep to Cook, Good length delivery outside off, seaming away, Cook allows it through to the keeper. 13/0

7.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Fuller and straighter, Cook eases it off his pads past short leg and collects a couple of runs. 13/0

6.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Full and outside off, angling away, it's left alone by Dean. 11/0

6.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Way wide outside off this time, Elgar has a comfortable leave. 11/0

6.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Inviting length this, outside off, there to be driven, Elgar has decided not to play at it. 11/0

6.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 11/0

6.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Appeal for a catch! Lakmal bowls it on a good length around off and gets it to move back sharply into the batsman, Elgar tries defending it from the crease but it beats the inside edge and brushes the flap of the back pad. There is an appeal for a catch but the umpire shakes his head. Mathews thinks and thinks about reviewing it but he doesn't have all the day to do it. Timed out eventually. He never was convinced though. Good call, the replays confirm the source of the sound to be the flap of the back pad. No inside edge. 11/0

6.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Full and outside off, left alone. 11/0

5.6 N Pradeep to Cook, Nearly edges it! Superb delivery by Pradeep, keeps it full and outside off, inviting the drive from the batsman, Cook tries doing it but it curls away to beat the outside edge. Terrific over. 11/0

5.5 N Pradeep to Cook, Full and on off, angling in, Cook gets forward a bit and pushes it to covers. 11/0

5.4 N Pradeep to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 11/0

5.3 N Pradeep to Cook, Appeal for an lbw! Pradeep gets a full length ball to nip back into the batsman from around off, Cook fails to flick and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the umpire remains unmoved. Mathews decides not to take the DRS and the replays show it to be going over leg. Good call! 11/0

5.2 N Pradeep to Cook, Pitches it full and outside off, shaping away, Cook gets forward to cover the line and shoulders arms. 11/0

5.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Just a touch short in length and outside off, Cook tries to run it down maybe but it comes off the bottom edge and rests near the pitch. 11/0

4.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 11/0

4.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, A little too wide outside off to bother the batsman. Elgar is content in leaving it for the keeper. 11/0

4.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Puts it on a fuller length outside off, Elgar plays a controlled push through the line and finds Mathews at extra cover. 11/0

4.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Good length delivery wide outside off, another leave by Dean. 11/0

4.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Another full ball, just around off and zipping through the surface, Elgar leaves it alone. 11/0

4.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Fuller in length and outside off, Elgar gets forward and gently pushes it through covers. Mathews chases it from extra cover and they take a couple of runs. 11/0

3.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Fullish and outside off, Elgar gets forward and pushes it through covers. Herath gives it the chase and puts in a slide near the fence to pull it back. A run saved by the old man. 9/0

3.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, Drops it on a length and outside off, shaping away again, Elgar leaves it alone. 6/0

3.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, Edged but safe! Pradeep gets a good length ball to shape away, Elgar has a tentative push inside the line, no footwork whatsoever and nicks it behind. It falls in front of Kaushal Silva at third slip. 6/0

3.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, Well bowled, lands it full and around middle, Elgar presses forward and defends it with an angled bat to the off side. There is movement on offer and the Sri Lankan bowlers have bowled good lines. 6/0

3.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Wide outside off, on a good length, Elgar allows it through. 6/0

3.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Serves it full and around off, shaping away a shade, Cook with limited footwork tries to push it through covers but ends up slicing it off the outside half of the bat. It speeds through point and the fielder stationed there makes a partial stop. One run added to the total. 6/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Angles across a length ball, just around off, Elgar watches the line closely and shoulders arms. Another decent over. 5/0

2.5 S Lakmal to Cook, Full in length and on off, Cook gets half forward and works it off the inner half of the bat through mid-wicket. A single taken. 5/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Cook, Fullish and on off, angling in, Cook moves across a bit flicks it straight to short mid-wicket. 4/0

2.3 S Lakmal to Cook, Brilliant delivery, nipping back in sharply off a length outside off, Cook fails to defend it, there is some steep bounce and it hits the batsman on the thigh pad. 4/0

2.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Straighter in line, Elgar tucks it through mid-wicket and collects a single. Off the mark. 4/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Pitches it full and around off, Elgar lunges and pushes it towards mid off. 3/0

1.6 N Pradeep to Cook, Fullish and on off, Cook gets behind the line, is squared up a bit but does well to keep it out with an angled bat. Fab start from the Sri Lankan pacers! 3/0

1.5 N Pradeep to Cook, Sharp delivery, outside off and once again zipping away off the surface, Cook allows it through. 3/0

1.4 N Pradeep to Cook, Absolute beauty by Pradeep. Serves it on a full length around off and it zips off the surface with good away movement, Cook tries his best to put bat on ball but is beaten. 3/0

1.3 N Pradeep to Cook, Hurls it on a fuller length and wide outside off again, another leave by Stephen. 3/0

1.2 N Pradeep to Cook, On a length and wide outside off, shaping away, an easy leave for Cook this time. 3/0

1.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Good start, right on the mark, full and around off, moving away, Cook gets a bit forward and pushes it to covers. 3/0

Nuwan Pradeep to bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Lakmal to Cook, South Africa are away! Too full in length and around off, not allowing the ball to swing much, Cook gets forward and pushes it down the ground through mid on. They take three runs and Cook is off the mark. Tremendous first over by Lakmal. 3/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Cook, Peach of a delivery! Lakmal gets a full ball to angle into the batsman, around off, Cook tries to cover the line and defend but it curls away off the seam to beat the outside edge. 0/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Cook, Back of a length delivery landing outside off, Cook once again decides to leave it alone but it jags back in and strikes him on the thigh pad. 0/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Cook, Beauty of a delivery. Lakmal lets out an inswinger this time, landing outside off and seaming back in, Cook once again covers the line before leaving it. Good carry to the keeper. 0/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Cook, Drops it on a full length and just around off, shaping away off the seam, Cook covers the line and shoulders arms. 0/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Cook, Starts with a very full ball on middle and off, angling in, Cook works it on the leg side but straight to short mid-wicket. 0/0