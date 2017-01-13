South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 in Johannesburg: As It Happened

Live Scorecard

Day 1 Round Up

Hashim Amla became the eighth player to score a century in their 100th Test as he guided South Africa to a commanding 338 for three at the close of play on day one.

Amla ended months of frustration as he put behind him some wretched recent form that had seen him without a 50 in his previous 10 Test innings to finish the day on 125 not out.

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

Right then! Will we see the Lankans putting up a fight or will the hosts wrap them up and enforce the follow-on? It remains to be seen. The forecast for tomorrow isn't pleasing as well and let's hope nothing as such happens and we get to witness an entire day's play. Join us tomorrow at 1330 IST to catch all the action from day 3. Until then, it's goodbye from us. Cheers!

South Africa have a firm grip in this dead rubber as they not only managed to post a huge total on the board but then have reduced Sri Lanka to 80/4 and are ahead by 346 runs at the moment. Their was a time when Mendis and Silva did manage to hold waters but once the last session was underway, the partnership crumbled and that brought the Islanders' mainstay - Chandimal and Mathews to the crease. They have been asked numerous questions by the home side pacers and are lucky to still be at the crease.

UPDATE 2025 IST - The inevitable has happened. The light continues to fade at the Wanderers and the umpires have decided to CALL IT A DAY!

And this had to come at some point of time. Out come the light meters as both the umpires take the reading. It's not good enough, actually it wasn't good enough since a very long time, don't know how and why were they continuing. The square is covered and the players are off the field. Seeing the current scenario, it doesn't seem like the light will improve. But let's wait and hope for the best. Stay tuned...

28.4 W Parnell to Mathews, Gets a bit across and tucks it towards the leg side. 80/4

28.3 W Parnell to Mathews, The Sri Lankan skipper hangs back and offers a straight blade. 80/4

28.2 W Parnell to Mathews, Back of a length ball outside off, Angelo taps it towards the off side. 80/4

28.1 W Parnell to Mathews, On a length and outside off, Mathews is solid in his defense. 80/4

Drinks are on the field!

27.6 V Philander to Chandimal, Fuller and curling away late, Chandimal is beaten on the poke. I am sure Philander could feel Lakmal. The latter kept bowling in probing zone and saw the ball beat the outside edge umpteenth times. 80/4

27.5 V Philander to Chandimal, On a length and in the channel outside off, it's left alone. 80/4

27.4 V Philander to Mathews, Fuller in length and around off, Mathews drives it through covers. Gets it through the gap and picks up another three. 80/4

27.3 V Philander to Mathews, Good length ball, keeps going away, Mathews gets across and still tries to poke at it. Why would you want to do that, just let it be Angi. 77/4

27.2 V Philander to A Mathews, Mathews gets forward and drives it straight to the man at extra cover. 77/4

27.1 V Philander to Mathews, Hops a bit and fends it away on the off side. 77/4

26.6 W Parnell to Chandimal, Length ball, angling across, Chandimal punches it towards point where Bavuma dives to his right to stop it. 77/4

26.5 W Parnell to Chandimal, Gets on top of the bounce and defends it down safely. 77/4

26.4 W Parnell to Chandimal, Outside off, DC makes an easy leave to the keeper. 77/4

26.3 W Parnell to Chandimal, Length ball, curling back in a bit, Chandimal looks to flick but his bottom hand comes off as the ball rolls towards the on side. 77/4

26.2 W Parnell to Chandimal, Fuller in length and moves away a bit, Chandimal comes forward only to leave it again. 77/4

26.1 W Parnell to Mathews, Angles it down the leg side, Mathews looks to flick but gets some gloves on it. The ball rolls towards fine leg and a single is completed. The umpire signals it as a leg bye. 77/4

25.6 V Philander to Mathews, Touch short and outside off, tapped towards covers for an easy single. 76/4

25.5 V Philander to Mathews, Ahhhh... beaten once more! On a length and once again gets it to shape away from the batsman, Mathews tries to defend it away from the body but is once again beaten past the outside edge. 75/4

25.4 V Philander to Mathews, Almost a wicket! Philander is causing some serious threat to the Lankan skipper. He dishes out another back of a length ball on off, it rises off the deck and takes Mathews by surprise who feels for it but fails to get any bat on it. 75/4

25.3 V Philander to Mathews, Stays behind the line and defends it down safely. 75/4

25.2 V Philander to Mathews, Good fielding! On a length and angling it in on the pads, Angelo clips it off his hips and Stephen Cook at backward short leg dives to stop it on the bounce. Good piece of alertness shown there by the Protea opener. 75/4

25.1 V Philander to Mathews, Back of a length ball outside off, Mathews gets back to play it inside the line but the ball moves away a shade and just misses the outside edge. 75/4

24.6 W Parnell to Chandimal, Fuller in the channel outside off, Dinesh shoulders his arms to that one. 75/4

24.5 W Parnell to Chandimal, Prods froward to this full ball and keeps it out gently. 75/4

24.4 W Parnell to Chandimal, Nips back in again, this time Chandimal shuffles a bit to flick but gets it off the inner part of the bat towards short mid-wicket. 75/4

24.3 W Parnell to Chandimal, Good length ball on off, curling back in nicely, Chandimal watches it till the last moment and then lifts his bat to let it go through. 75/4

24.2 W Parnell to Chandimal, On a length and shaping away, the batsman offers no stroke. 75/4

24.1 W Parnell to Chandimal, Fuller and angling in on the pads, Chandimal clips it uppishly towards backward square leg. Philander from fine leg comes across to his left to cut it off. A couple taken. 75/4

Wayne Parnell is called back into the attack!

23.6 V Philander to Mathews, Angles it in from around off, it straightens a bit after pitching, Mathews is happy to leave it alone. 73/4

Strong wind is blowing across the stadium. It has gone really dark out there. I fear something now...

23.5 V Philander to Mathews, Back of a length delivery on middle, defended with a straight bat. 73/4

23.4 V Philander to Mathews, AM defends it from within the crease. 73/4

23.3 V Philander to D Chandimal, Chance of a run out! Touch short and outside off, Chandimal taps it towards covers and sets off. Angelo sends him back as he sees Parnell charging towards the ball. He has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Things would have been interesting had that hit but for now Dinesh can breathe a sigh of relief. The ball goes through towards fine leg for a single. 73/4

23.2 V Philander to Mathews, Good length ball on middle and leg, clipped towards the on side for a quick single. 72/4

23.1 V Philander to Mathews, What a ball! Philander hurls a back of a length ball and it moves away ever so slightly with nice bounce on it, Mathews is caught in his crease as he looks to give it a tentative poke. Is beaten all ends up. 71/4

22.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, In the channel outside off, DC leaves it alone for his counterpart to collect. 71/4

22.5 K Rabada to Chandimal, Good bowling and played well equally! Rabada fires in a yorker at 143.8 kph, Dinesh does well to keep it at bay. 71/4

22.4 K Rabada to Chandimal, Lovely bowling! Rabada hurls a full length delivery outside off, moves away further after pitching and tempting the Lankan keeper to go after it. He obliges as he looks to drive it away from the body. Much to his delight he didn't nick one behind. 71/4

22.3 K Rabada to Chandimal, Angles it in on middle, Chandimal looks to flick it across the line but misses and is hit on the pads as the ball rolls towards the bowler. 71/4

22.2 K Rabada to Chandimal, Fuller in length and around off, moving away, Chandimal shoulders his arms. 71/4

22.1 K Rabada to Mathews, Back of a length ball outside off, Mathews punches it through covers for a single. 71/4

21.6 V Philander to Chandimal, Length ball outside off, gets on the front foot and blocks it solidly to the off side. 70/4

21.5 V Philander to Chandimal, Full and around off, the inswinger this time and Chandimal adjusts to block it to short mid-wicket. 70/4

DINESH CHANDIMAL is the new man in.

21.4 Philander to Silva, OUT! POOR SHOT! The Lankans are imploding at the moment as Philander has his second. Fuller ball outside off, shaping away, de Silva goes for a wild drive away from the body and gets a slice towards point. Bavuma times his leap perfectly to take a really brilliant catch. Superb stuff from him but it was a really bad shot from de Silva in the first place. 70/4

21.3 V Philander to Silva, Back of a length outside off, stays back and defends it towards cover. 70/3

21.2 V Philander to Silva, Full on fourth stump line, watchfully left alone to the keeper. 70/3

21.1 V Philander to Silva, Length ball wider outside off, shapes further away as de Silva lets it pass. 70/3

VERNON PHILANDER comes back on.

20.6 K Rabada to Silva, THAT WAS CLOSE! Back of a length on middle, gets across to flick but gets an inside edge that just flies past Cook at short leg. Single taken. 70/3

20.5 K Rabada to Silva, Pitched up on middle and leg, de Silva gets across and clips it past mid-wicket for a couple. 69/3

20.4 K Rabada to Mathews, Length ball on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket for a single. 67/3

20.3 K Rabada to A Mathews, FOUR! ALMOST GONE FIRST BALL! Back of a length on middle, Mathews is squared up totally as he looks to block by shuffling across. The edge just flies past third slip to the fence. The SL captain is away, albeit in unconvincing manner. 66/3

ANGELO MATHEWS walks out to bat.

20.2 K Rabada to Mendis, OUT! THAT'S A CRACKER! Nothing much Mendis could have done there and he's out of here. Dug in short around off, angled into his body and he tries to fend at it. The ball keeps climbing at him alarmingly and pops up off the handle and then glove towards Duminy at gully. Easy catch taken and it's the local boy who is at it again. His father in the stands is beaming. Mendis goes after having got his eye in. SL trail by 364. 62/3

20.1 K Rabada to Mendis, Back of a length around off, Mendis doesn't let it pass to the keeper. 62/2

19.6 D Olivier to Silva, Length ball well outside off, de Silva lets it pass. 62/2

19.5 D Olivier to Silva, Good length on middle, de Silva hangs back to block but is struck on the thigh pad. 62/2

19.4 D Olivier to Silva, Length ball outside off, stays back and blocks. 62/2

19.3 D Olivier to Silva, Fuller outside off, presses forward and blocks well. 62/2

19.2 D Olivier to Silva, Length ball outside off, de Silva hangs back and steers it just past backward point for a couple. 62/2

19.1 D Olivier to Silva, Good length outside off, shapes away, left alone to the keeper. 60/2

18.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Full on off, Mendis plays around his front pad and pushes it to the bowler. 60/2

18.5 K Rabada to Silva, Good length on the pads, de Silva gets across and clips it to fine leg for a run. 60/2

18.4 K Rabada to Silva, Length ball on middle, gets across a bit and blocks firmly. 59/2

18.3 K Rabada to Silva, Good length around off, blocked solidly from the crease. 59/2

18.2 K Rabada to Silva, FOUR! EASY PICKINGS! Full and on the pads, de Silva gets across to that one and flicks it away easily down to fine leg for a boundary. He's off the mark finally. 59/2

18.1 K Rabada to de Silva, Good length on middle, defended solidly off the back foot to the leg side. It came off the inside edge. 55/2

17.6 D Olivier to Mendis, Length ball outside off, Mendis is beaten on the poke. 55/2

17.5 Olivier to K Mendis, DROPPED! You don't get easier return catches than these and Olivier would be gutted. It could have been his maiden Test wicket and he has only himself to blame. Fuller around off, Mendis goes across to drive but ends up spooning it back at Olivier who tries to take the return catch but spills the offering. It did travel quickly but these are taken at this level. 55/2

17.4 D Olivier to Mendis, Slips one down the leg side again, this time Mendis cannot get any bat on it. 55/2

17.3 D Olivier to Mendis, FOUR! CREAMED! Fullish outside off, Mendis gets on the front foot and times the cover drive sweetly. Footwork was the key there and it enabled him to negate the away movement. Probably a bit too full from Olivier. 55/2

17.2 D Olivier to Mendis, Length ball well outside off, left alone to the keeper. 51/2

17.1 D Olivier to Mendis, FOUR! Half-chance goes down! Fuller and on the pads, Mendis gets across to glance it down the leg side. De Kock dives to his left but cannot reach it as the ball races to the fine leg fence. For a moment, Mendis might have had his heart in his mouth. 51/2

16.6 K Rabada to Silva, Dug in short outside off, harmless delivery and easily left alone. 47/2

16.5 K Rabada to Silva, Fullish around off, de Silva pushes at it with an angled bat towards point. 47/2

16.4 K Rabada to Silva, Beautiful bowling! Fuller and on fourth stump channel, draws de Silva forward and the ball whistles past the outside edge due to the late away movement. 47/2

16.3 K Rabada to Silva, Length ball wider outside off, that's an easy leave for de Silva. 47/2

16.2 K Rabada to Silva, Good length slanting in from around off, shapes away late to beat the outside edge. 47/2

16.1 K Rabada to Silva, Dug in short around off, de Silva is surprised by the extra bounce as he tries to fend. He's lucky not to get a nick. 47/2

15.6 D Olivier to Mendis, Beaten! Loose from Mendis as he flashes at a length ball outside off. No footwork and he makes no contact. 47/2

The lights have been switched on at the Wanderers.

15.5 D Olivier to Mendis, Full and angled in around off, Kusal pushes at it but gets it off the outer half towards point. 47/2

15.4 D Olivier to Mendis, Lovely outswinger outside off, shaping away, Mendis pushes at it but gets the outside edge. Doesn't carry to gully where it is well stopped by Duminy. 47/2

15.3 D Olivier to Mendis, Dug in short around off, Mendis ducks under the bumper. 47/2

15.2 D Olivier to Mendis, Full and outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 47/2

15.1 D Olivier to Mendis, Fuller on off, leans across and drives it towards mid on. 47/2

14.6 K Rabada to Silva, Full and outside off, leans into it and blocks well. 47/2

DHANANJAYA DE SILVA is the new man in.

14.5 K Rabada to Silva, OUT! Rabada strikes! Back of a length outside off, moves away very late as Silva pokes tentatively at it. Gets a thin nick that is gobbled up by de Kock behind the stumps. Perfect start for the Proteas after tea. Silva would be gutted after having started well with patience. 47/2

14.4 K Rabada to Silva, Dug in short on off, Silva ducks comfortably under the bumper. 47/1

14.3 K Rabada to Silva, Full and just outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 47/1

14.2 K Rabada to Silva, Fuller on the fifth stump line, shaping away as Silva leaves it alone. 47/1

14.1 K Rabada to Silva, Back of a length outside off, shapes away as Silva lets it pass. 47/1

KAGISO RABADA from the other end.

13.6 D Olivier to Mendis, Spears it well wide outside off, no shot offered to that one. 47/1

13.5 D Olivier to Mendis, Fuller outside off, pats it back to the bowler. 47/1

13.4 D Olivier to Mendis, Beaten! Probing stuff. Full and just outside off, Mendis is drawn into the poke and is beaten as he tries in vain to withdraw the blade late. 47/1

13.3 D Olivier to Silva, Good length on middle, nips in to rap Silva on the pads through backward square leg. No signal from the umpire as the batsmen cross over. 47/1

13.2 D Olivier to Silva, Fuller ball closer to off, that's a nice leave from Silva. 46/1

13.1 D Olivier to Silva, Length ball outside off, left alone to the keeper. 46/1

Welcome back for the final session of the day. will Sri Lanka manage to see off the final session without much hiccup or will South Africa sneak a few by stumps? Let's wait and find out. Out come the concerned players. It's quite dark at the moment at the Wanderers. DUANNE OLIVIER to start proceedings after tea.

...DAY 2, SESSION 3...

Fairly decent session for the Lankans. They lost Karunaratne in the first over for a duck but Silva and Mendis have hung in well on this spicy surface. There have been some close calls but you'd expect that on such a pitch. Philander has bowled really well but the rest haven't quite been probing yet. Earlier in the session, SL wrapped up the last 2 wickets for 28 runs to complete a good comeback in the day. The tourists will hope to build well after tea to compete in the game while SA will want to make inroads. Join us in a while for the final session.

12.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Length ball outside off, pushes it well off the front foot past cover-point for a brace. TEA ON DAY 2. 46/1

12.5 K Rabada to Mendis, Lovely ball! Good length angled in around off, shapes away late to beat the outside edge. Extra bounce on display as well. 44/1

12.4 K Rabada to Mendis, Back of a length outside off, Mendis hangs back and punches it nicely past cover for a couple. 44/1

12.3 K Rabada to Mendis, Dug in short around off, Mendis sways away from the line of the bumper. 42/1

12.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Fuller on the fifth stump line, that's a sound leave from the opener. 42/1

12.1 K Rabada to Mendis, Full and well outside off, comfortably left alone to the keeper. 42/1

11.6 D Olivier to Silva, Good length on off, Silva shuffles across and blocks. 42/1

11.5 D Olivier to Silva, Full and outside off, presses forward and blocks it to cover. 42/1

11.4 D Olivier to Silva, Good length outside off, shapes away, no stroke offered to that one. 42/1

11.3 D Olivier to Mendis, Full outswinger around off, Mendis pushes at it but gets it off the outer half through cover-point for a single. 42/1

11.2 D Olivier to Silva, Fuller on leg stump, shuffles across and wrists it through backward square leg for a single. 41/1

11.1 D Olivier to Silva, Good length closer to off, stays back and defends it towards cover. Extra bounce once more for the debutant. 40/1

10.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Length ball outside off, Mendis lets it pass to the keeper. 40/1

10.5 K Rabada to Mendis, Good length outside off, hangs back and blocks well. 40/1

10.4 K Rabada to Mendis, FOUR! SHOT! No risk about this at all. Shot of the innings so far. Full and wide outside off, Mendis leans into it and thumps it emphatically on the up through the covers for a boundary. Pure class written all over the shot. 40/1

10.3 K Rabada to K Mendis, FOUR! EDGED BUT SAFE! Length ball outside off, Mendis chases it and gets a thickish edge that goes flies just past third slip towards the fence for a boundary. There was a lot of risk involved there and Mendis knows it. 36/1

10.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Dug in short well down the leg side, Mendis gets across a bit and lets it pass. 32/1

10.1 K Rabada to Mendis, Length ball but too far outside off, that's an easy leave for Mendis. 32/1

KAGISO RABADA comes into the attack.

9.6 D Olivier to Silva, That's a bumper on off, Silva ducks under it. 32/1

9.5 D Olivier to Silva, Length ball around off, blocks well from the crease. 32/1

9.4 D Olivier to Silva, Good length outside off, shapes away, Silva plays well inside the line of it. 32/1

9.3 D Olivier to Silva, A bit fuller outside off, some shape away, left alone to the keeper. 32/1

9.2 D Olivier to Silva, Dug in short on off, Silva ducks under it instantly. 32/1

9.1 D Olivier to Silva, Length ball outside off, extra bounce and it hits Silva high on the bat. Rolls towards cover. 32/1

The debutant DUANNE OLIVIER comes on to bowl.

8.6 V Philander to Mendis, Good length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 31/1

8.5 V Philander to Mendis, SIX! That's gone all the way! Dug in short on middle, Mendis swivels on the pull but makes fairly good contact. Aerial and it just clears deep backward square leg for a maximum. Wasn't entirely in control but it was in the gap. 31/1

8.4 V Philander to Mendis, Good length outside off, snakes away late as Kusal doesn't offer a shot. 26/1

8.3 V Philander to Mendis, Full and closer to off, that's a good leave by Mendis. 26/1

8.2 V Philander to Mendis, Full and on the pads, gets across and clips it down to fine leg for a brace. 26/1

8.1 V Philander to Mendis, Fuller on middle, swings in sharply to rap him very high on the pads. 24/1

7.6 W Parnell to Mendis, Length ball on the pads, Mendis gets across and clips it through backward square leg for a single. 24/1

7.5 W Parnell to Silva, Length ball on middle, Silva misses the flick and the ball goes off the pads down to fine leg. They take a leg bye. 23/1

7.4 W Parnell to Silva, Fuller outside off, gets on the front foot and blocks. 22/1

7.3 W Parnell to Mendis, Length ball on leg stump, Mendis gets across and clips it through mid-wicket. A bit aerial but in the gap as well as it trickles to the deep. Three more taken. 22/1

7.2 W Parnell to Mendis, Good length outside off, defends well off the back foot. 19/1

7.1 W Parnell to Silva, Back of a length outside off, pushed off the back foot towards Parnell who tries to deflect the ball off his foot to the stumps at the bowler's end. Gets messy and it goes past him. Single taken. 19/1

6.6 V Philander to Mendis, Length ball around off, blocked solidly off the outer half to the off side. Almost got squared up. 18/1

6.5 V Philander to Mendis, Length ball wider outside off, shaping away, left alone to the keeper. 18/1

6.4 V Philander to Mendis, FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Fuller and drifting on to the pads, Mendis gets across and glances it down to fine leg for a boundary. Easy pickings for the batsman there. 18/1

6.3 V Philander to Mendis, Good length around off, that's a good leave by Mendis. 14/1

6.2 V Philander to K Silva, Fuller on middle, gets across and works it towards mid-wicket for a single. 14/1

6.1 V Philander to Silva, Back of a length around off, extra bounce as Silva is struck on the bat handle. Takes off the bottom hand in reaction as the ball rolls on to the track. 13/1

5.6 W Parnell to Mendis, Good length on middle, worked from the crease to short leg. 13/1

5.5 W Parnell to Mendis, Fuller around off, blocked solidly off the front foot towards cover. 13/1

5.4 W Parnell to K Mendis, FOUR! MENDIS SURVIVES! Length on middle, he looks to work across the line but gets a leading edge that flies past a diving Elgar at third slip. Races away down to the third man fence for a boundary. 13/1

5.3 W Parnell to Mendis, Good length around off, Mendis pokes at it but gets an outside edge that goes on the bounce towards gully. 9/1

5.2 W Parnell to Mendis, Length ball angling away outside off, Mendis flirts with it and almost edges it. 9/1

5.1 W Parnell to Mendis, Good length on off, blocked from the crease down the pitch. 9/1

4.6 V Philander to Silva, Full and outside off, swings away late as Silva is beaten comprehensively. 9/1

4.5 V Philander to Silva, Good length closer to off, shapes away with extra bounce, Silva is beaten on the poke. 9/1

4.4 V Philander to Silva, Fuller around off, gets forward and defends it back to the bowler. 9/1

4.3 V Philander to Silva, Good length a touch wider outside off, shaping away, no shot offered. 9/1

4.2 Philander to K Silva, FOUR! The slice flies away! Fuller outside off, snaking away, Silva pushes hard at it but gets a thick edge that flies just past gully to the third man fence for a boundary. Nervy moment for the opener. 9/1

4.1 V Philander to Silva, Good length speared down the leg side, that's an easy leave for Silva. 5/1

3.6 W Parnell to K Silva, Drifting on the pads, clipped down to fine leg for a single. 5/1

3.5 W Parnell to Silva, Length ball around off, well left by Silva. 4/1

3.4 W Parnell to K Silva, Length ball around off, extra bounce and Silva somehow adjusts to fend it to the off side. 4/1

3.3 W Parnell to Silva, Beaten! Probing stuff. Slightly fuller outside off, angling away, Silva pushes tamely at it and nearly nicks it. 4/1

3.2 W Parnell to Silva, Length ball outside off, left alone to the keeper. 4/1

3.1 W Parnell to Silva, Good length honing in around off, shapes away late to beat the outside edge. 4/1

2.6 V Philander to Mendis, Full and outside off, shaping away, left alone to the keeper. 4/1

2.5 V Philander to Mendis, Fuller on middle, tails in, gets across and pats it towards short mid-wicket. 4/1

2.4 V Philander to Mendis, Beaten! The full outswinger and Mendis goes for a lazy drive without any footwork but misses it. Poor batting. 4/1

2.3 V Philander to Mendis, Length ball wider outside off, snaking away as Mendis leaves it alone. 4/1

2.2 V Philander to Mendis, Fuller and closer to off, that's a good leave by Mendis. 4/1

2.1 V Philander to Mendis, Fuller and on off, gets forward and blocks it to the bowler. 4/1

1.6 W Parnell to Silva, Length ball outside off, slanting away, no shot offered. 4/1

1.5 W Parnell to Silva, Good length closer to off, blocked solidly from the crease. 4/1

Bruce Oxenford has a word with Parnell regarding running on the pitch. Not an official warning, more of a friendly advice.

1.4 W Parnell to Silva, FOUR! Nice shot! Too full from Parnell and gives a lot of width as well. Silva eases it through backward point off the front foot to find the fence. 4/1

1.3 W Parnell to Silva, Pitched up outside off, Silva leans forward and pats it towards mid off. 0/1

1.2 W Parnell to Silva, Good length outside off, angling away, left alone to the keeper. 0/1

1.1 W Parnell to Silva, Fuller around off, pushed off the front foot towards mid off. 0/1

WAYNE PARNELL to share the new ball.

0.6 V Philander to Mendis, Good length closer to off, lovely shape away as Mendis makes a good leave. 0/1

0.5 V Philander to Mendis, Good length around off, nips back in sharply, Mendis hangs back and jams it to the leg side. He did it awkwardly. 0/1

KUSAL MENDIS is the new man in.

0.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, OUT! GONE THIS TIME! Philander has his man and he's pumped up. Length ball shaping away late after pitching, Karunaratne feels for it without any footwork and gets a feather through to de Kock who pouches it comfortably. Duck for Dimuth as it's an early strike for the Proteas. 0/1

0.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Good length angled away outside off, left alone to the keeper. 0/0

0.2 Philander to Karunaratne, NOT OUT! Length ball outside off, shapes away, Karunaratne looks to play at it and tries to withdraw very late. It flies through to de Kock and all the South Africans are up in appeal instantly. Turned down by the umpire and Faf opts for the review. There was a noise though. However, nothing on the Snicko. The on-field call stays. 0/0

South Africa have taken a review for caught behind against Karunaratne who looks unperturbed.

0.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Good length angled across the left-hander, left alone to the keeper. 0/0