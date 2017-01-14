South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 at Johannesburg: As It Happened

Live Scorecard

For ball by ball updates, scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Day 2 Round Up:

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander haunted Sri Lanka's batsmen as South Africa took full control of the third Test on Day 2 at the Wanderers.

Rabada and Philander added four more wickets to the 17 they claimed in the last match as Sri Lanka limped to 80 for 4 in response to South Africa's 426 all out.

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

That brings us to the end of the Test series but we aren't done yet. The two teams are set to battle in colored outfits with the 3-match T20I series and a 5-match ODI series set to follow. Sri Lanka will hope that they can compete better in the shorter formats. The first Twenty20 International begins on January 20 in Centurion from 2130 IST onwards. Do join us for that one. Till then, keep yourselves occupied with the India-England and Australia-Pakistan ODI series. Goodbye and take care.

FAF DU PLESSIS is very happy at another clinical performance from South Africa. Praises the batsmen for the effort for getting a big score and is expectedly pleased with the bowlers' contributions. Agrees that the heavy roller livened up the pitch after day one and is glad that his side already had a good score on board despite the collapse later on. Feels that the consistency by his side in the series is a very important thing as they look to progress as a Test side. Expresses happiness at the impact made by Parnell and debutant Olivier in this game.

DEAN ELGAR (MAN OF THE SERIES) is very pleased at his success in the series on sporting pitches. Feels that it was crucial to show a lot of mental application on such surfaces. Opines that strong concentration helped him succeed. Accepts that the catching from South Africa, especially in the slips has been great and takes the praises for his own performances as well. Says that both the recent series had their own set of challenges. Hopes that the Proteas can keep up the momentum going forward.

JEAN-PAUL DUMINY (MAN OF THE MATCH) feels that it was good to bat first on this pitch as it got tougher on the second and third day. States that the positive approach from him this season has been a conscious effort and is glad that it's working. Says that he's continuously working on his batting and also lauds Amla for a century in his 100th Test. Praises the bowlers for their performances and also expresses pride in their fielding.

ANGELO MATHEWS is short of words to describe the shambolic performance by Sri Lanka. Feels that the pitch quickened up with uneven bounce on day two and three but still feels that conceding 400-plus cost them the game. States that they expected the series to be tough from the outset. Laments the batting failures in the series and hopes that his inexperienced side will learn from this tough tour.

The 292-run stand between Duminy and Amla proved to be massive in the context of the game as Sri Lanka in two innings could only tally 308 runs in total. Just goes to show how well they batted and also implies Sri Lanka's poor outing on day 1 with the ball. Pradeep, Lakmal and Kumara did redeem themselves on day two but it was too late by then. A forgettable series for the visitors as they were outplayed throughout. Certainly several questions to ponder on for them.

It was an enjoyable outing for the Proteas bowlers as all of them shared the spoils. Rabada and Philander picked 3 scalps apiece in the first while debutant Olivier with a 4-fer and Parnell with a 3-fer were the main destroyers in the second innings for the hosts. The bowlers had a ball on the juicy Wanderers pitch after the SA batsmen had posted a total of 426 mainly due to centuries from Duminy and Amla.

An absolute thrashing handed out to the Lankans by the Proteas. The visitors were never in the game or even in the series to be honest. The Proteas snapped up 16 wickets today in hardly 60 overs to inflict a massive defeat on the Islanders. Apart from Mendis in the first innings and Karunaratne in the second, none of the Lankan batsmen dug in on a testing surface with no partnerships at all.

42.3 W Parnell to Lakmal, OUT! It's all over for the Lankans! Wayne Parnell brings out another short ball on middle, Suranga Lakmal once again goes for the pull. This time he gets the connection but via a top edge. It skies towards deep square leg where Philander calmly settles underneath it. The home side is jumping in delight as they have NOT ONLY AFFECTED A WHITEWASH but have also sealed this BY AN INNINGS AND 118 RUNS! 177/10

42.2 W Parnell to Lakmal, Another short ball outside off, Suranaga looks to give this one a thwack and is beaten once more. 177/9

42.1 W Parnell to Lakmal, Short of a length ball on middle, Lakmal looks to pull but fails to get any wood on it. 177/9

41.6 D Olivier to Pradeep, Pradeep pushes this full toss towards covers and survives. 177/9

41.5 D Olivier to Pradeep, On a length and just outside off, Pradeep backs away to play at it but gets beaten all ends up. 177/9

41.4 D Olivier to Pradeep, Back of a length ball outside off, Nuwan looks to poke at it but gets beaten. 177/9

41.3 D Olivier to Pradeep, Short and bouncing a bit more, Pradeep leaves it alone. 177/9

Nuwan Pradeep is the last man in!

41.2 D Olivier to Kumara, OUT! The decision is overturned! Duanne Olivier gets his third and the end is nigh for Sri Lanka now. Short of a length ball on middle, it keeps climbing on the batsman. Kumara looks to fend it away but misses as the ball lobs off something and goes into the safe hands of Stephen Cook at short leg. They all go up in an appeal but Oxenford says it's off the shoulder. Still Faf opts for the review and Ultra Edge shows a slight spike as the ball went past the glove. That's enough for the TV umpire to change the on-field call. Smiles all around at the Wanderers as the Proteas are just a wicket away from a victory. 177/9

South Africa have taken a review for a catch against Kumara. The umpire felt that it came off the shoulder while the Proteas feel that there was some glove involved. Let's find out.

41.1 D Olivier to Kumara, Short of a length ball on off, Kumara looks to defend but then decides to let it be. 177/8

Lahiru Kumara is the new man in!

40.6 W Parnell to Tharanga, OUT! Gone! If de Kock and Faf took blinders early on, it's Duminy's turn to take an exceptional catch. How on earth do they manage to take these? On a length and just around off, Tharanga looks to hit it across the line but gets a top edge that balloons over the slip cordon. The batsman must have thought he must have gotten away from it but no, JP runs back, keeps his eyes on the ball and then dives to take a beauty of a catch. South Africa are just 2 wickets away from sealing the game. 177/8

40.5 W Parnell to Tharanga, Comes forward and defends it down solidly. 177/7

40.4 W Parnell to S Lakmal, Shortish again on middle, Lakmal pulls it towards mid-wicket. There is a fielder there this time and he gets only a single. 177/7

40.3 W Parnell to Lakmal, Back of a length ball outside off, SL looks to play the upper cut but gets beaten by the extra bounce. 176/7

40.2 W Parnell to Lakmal, Short and going down leg, Suranaga looks to pull but fails to get going. 176/7

40.1 W Parnell to S Lakmal, FOUR! Seems he was waiting for this! Back of a length ball on middle, Lakmal gets on the back foot, waits for it as he pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary to start the over. 176/7

Sri Lanka are hanging on by a thread here. But, for how long?

39.6 D Olivier to Tharanga, Short of a length ball and it moves away after pitching, Upul Tharanga looks to defend but the ball just beats the outside edge. Lovely piece of bowling this. 172/7

39.5 D Olivier to Tharanga, FOUR! Leading edge... safe! Fuller in length and angling in, Tharanga looks to flick but gets a leading edge past a diving fielder at point for a boundary. 172/7

39.4 D Olivier to Lakmal, Fuller in length and outside off, Lakmal chips it over mid off. Evades the man there and gets three. 168/7

39.3 D Olivier to Lakmal, On a length and just around off, Lakmal pushes it towards the off side and sets off. He sets off for a single but is sent back in time by Upul. 165/7

39.2 D Olivier to Tharanga, On the pads, worked away through the on side for a single. 165/7

39.1 D Olivier to Tharanga, Length ball outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 164/7

38.6 Parnell to Lakmal, Parnell drops Lakmal! Fuller in length and around off, Suranga looks to drive this one but fails to keep it down. It goes back to the bowler who in his followthrough brings out his right hand instinctively but the ball doesn't stick. Some luck for Lakmal! 164/7

38.5 W Parnell to Lakmal, On a length and outside off, it shoots off the surface as Lakmal gets beaten on the poke. 164/7

38.4 W Parnell to Tharanga, Fuller on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 164/7

38.3 W Parnell to Tharanga, Short of a length ball on middle, UT looks to pull but fails to get any bat on it. 163/7

38.2 W Parnell to Tharanga, FOUR! Classical drive! Fuller in length and outside off, Tharanga leans into it and drives it through covers for a rocketing boundary. 163/7

38.1 W Parnell to Tharanga, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Tharanga ducks to evade it. 159/7

37.6 D Olivier to Lakmal, The batsman goes for the hook but misses the line of the delivery. 159/7

37.5 D Olivier to Lakmal, FOUR! Oh.. Stand and deliver stuff from Lakmal! Touch fuller and wide outside off, Suranga sees the width and decides to go after it. He goes for the booming drive as he sends it over the man at mid off for another boundary. 159/7

37.4 Olivier to S Lakmal, FOUR! Up and over the keeper! Back of a length ball on middle, Lakmal looks to pull but the bounce gets bigger on him. He gets a big top edge as the ball goes over the keeper for a boundary. 155/7

37.3 D Olivier to Lakmal, Back of a length ball outside off, pushed towards the off side. 151/7

37.2 D Olivier to Lakmal, Good length delivery outside off, punched towards the man at covers. 151/7

37.1 D Olivier to Lakmal, On a length and outside off, defended back to the bowler. 151/7

Duanne Olivier is brought back into the attack!

36.6 W Parnell to Lakmal, Goes back and punches it through covers for a single. 151/7

36.5 W Parnell to Lakmal, Landed outside off, punched square of the wicket on the off side for nothing. 150/7

36.4 W Parnell to S Lakmal, FOUR! Back of a length ball on middle, Lakmal adjusts well as he pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 150/7

36.3 W Parnell to Lakmal, Lakmal stays back and pushes it towards point. 146/7

36.2 W Parnell to Lakmal, Good length ball outside off, Lakmal throws his bat at it and gets beaten completely. 146/7

36.1 W Parnell to Tharanga, On a length and around off, Tharanga pushes it with an opened face towards point for a single. 146/7

35.6 K Rabada to S Lakmal, Short and served on off, Lakmal once again slashes it. Gets it over the slip cordon but the man at third man cuts it off. Two runs picked up. 145/7

35.5 K Rabada to Lakmal, FOUR! Sprayed on the legs, Lakmal flicks it towards backward square leg for back-to-back boundaries. 143/7

35.4 K Rabada to Lakmal, FOUR! Short of a length ball outside off, Lakmal pokes at it and gets a top edge that flies well over the slip cordon for a boundary. 139/7

35.3 K Rabada to Lakmal, Back of a length ball on middle, defended with a straight bat. 135/7

35.2 K Rabada to Tharanga, Good length ball on off, pushed towards covers for a single. 135/7

35.1 K Rabada to Tharanga, Sprays it down the leg side, Upul looks to flick. 134/7

SURANGA LAKMAL is the new man in.

34.6 Parnell to R Herath, OUT! BEAUDYYYYY! Herath has to go! Parnell bangs in another short ball on off, it kicks off the deck again and takes Herath completely by surprise. He tries to fend it away but the ball keeps climbing on him, goes off the handle of the bat and spoons up towards Temba Bavuma at backward point who accepts the dolly gleefully. 134/7

34.5 W Parnell to Herath, Bangs in a short ball on off, it's shoots off the deck as he looks to pull but fails to get any wood on it. 134/6

34.4 W Parnell to Herath, Back of a length ball outside off, Herath swivels to pull but gets it off the bottom part of the bat back to Parnell. 134/6

34.3 W Parnell to Tharanga, Fuller in length and outside off, driven through covers for a single. 134/6

34.2 W Parnell to Tharanga, FOUR! Too easy! Angles it on the pads, Upul just uses the pace as he clips it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 133/6

34.1 W Parnell to Tharanga, Good length ball on middle, Tharanga looks to defend it but misses and is hit on the pads. 129/6

Wayne Parnell to bowl from the other end!

33.6 K Rabada to Herath, Fuller on the stumps, clipped towards mid-wicket. 129/6

33.5 K Rabada to Herath, FOUR! Lovely hit! Short and wide outside off, Herath stays put and cuts it powerfully through point for a boundary. 129/6

33.4 K Rabada to Herath, Angles it in on middle, Herath looks to defend but the ball bounces a bit and hits him on the glove. 125/6

33.3 K Rabada to Herath, Fuller and wide outside off, Herath doesn't feel for it. 125/6

33.3 K Rabada to Herath, Wide! Short of a length ball outside off, RH sits under it. It's too high and rightly called as a wide. 125/6

33.2 K Rabada to Herath, Once again bowls it down the leg side, Rangana moves inside the line to let it go. 124/6

33.1 K Rabada to Herath, Starts with a bumper on middle and leg, Herath ducks to evade it. 124/6

Welcome back for the post-tea session. How long can the Lankans survive? Can they stretch this game into the fourth day? I don't think so to be honest but I won't mind being proven wrong. Kagiso Rabada to start the proceedings with the ball. Let's roll...

.....DAY 3, SESSION 3.....

I might be proving to repetitive but it's once again a very clinical session for South Africa. Olivier removed Dhananjaya and Mathews cheaply while Philander dismantled Chandimal. Karunaratne was the only batsman who fought hard for a fifty but he too perished just before tea to Rabada. It was another session of high class pace bowling from the Proteas. The writing is on the wall for SL and it's now only a matter of time as to when SA can wrap this up. Join us in a short while for what could be the final session of the Test series.

32.6 JP Duminy to Tharanga, Flatter and very full on middle, Tharanga manages to keep it out with a nice defensive shot. TEA ON DAY 3. 124/6

32.5 JP Duminy to Tharanga, Flighted around off, leans into it and blocks it towards cover. 124/6

32.4 JP Duminy to Tharanga, Drifting in from around off, blocked solidly off the front foot towards cover. 124/6

32.3 JP Duminy to Herath, Drifting on the pads, gets back and clips it down to fine leg for a single. 124/6

32.2 JP Duminy to Herath, Once again very full on off, jammed off the inner half to short leg. 123/6

32.1 JP Duminy to Herath, Tossed up very full around off, Herath just about manages to dig it out. Almost yorked himself there. 123/6

JP DUMINY comes on to bowl. It's the last over before tea.

31.6 K Rabada to Tharanga, Fuller outside off, presses forward and blocks it well. 123/6

31.5 K Rabada to Tharanga, Back of a length outside off, Upul pushes at it but is beaten. 123/6

31.4 K Rabada to Tharanga, FOUR! Back of a length outside off, Tharanga gets back and steers it wide of gully to find the fence. Used the pace of Rabada nicely on that occasion. 123/6

31.3 K Rabada to Tharanga, Length ball on leg stump, Upul tickles it towards leg gully. 119/6

31.2 K Rabada to Tharanga, Slips one down the leg side, Tharanga is beaten on the flick. 119/6

31.1 K Rabada to Tharanga, Good length outside off, gets back and blocks solidly. 119/6

30.6 V Philander to U Tharanga, Fuller around off, tails in as Tharanga gets an inside edge down to fine leg for a single. 119/6

30.5 V Philander to Tharanga, Another inswinger that raps Tharanga on the front pad but missing leg again. 118/6

30.4 Philander to Tharanga, Lovely inswinger but tails in too much as it pings Tharanga on the front pad. 118/6

30.3 V Philander to Herath, Fuller on middle, gets across and clips it down to fine leg for a single. It's signaled leg byes. 118/6

30.2 V Philander to Herath, Fullish and around off, swinging in, Herath somehow blocks it around his front pad. That was close to being an lbw. 117/6

30.1 V Philander to Herath, Fuller on leg stump, slips down the leg side as Herath misses the flick. 117/6

29.6 K Rabada to Tharanga, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Full and outside off, Tharanga leans into it and drives it elegantly past mid off. Strokes it superbly and the ball rockets to the fence for a boundary. 117/6

29.5 K Rabada to Herath, Dug in short on middle, Herath gets across and tucks it down to fine leg for a single. 113/6

29.4 Rabada to R Herath, FOUR! ALMOST ANOTHER! Would have been another blinder by Faf but he shows that he is human as he can't reach this. Length ball around off, Herath pushes at it but gets a thick edge that flies just over a leaping du Plessis to the third man fence. 112/6

RANGANA HERATH is the new man in.

29.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Karunaratne has been blown away by a Rabada special. Full and outside off, lures the opener into a loose drive but he has left a slight gap between bat and pad. The ball nips back in sharply to disturb the timber. Superb delivery this from the talented pacer and he signals to his dad who is proud in the crowd. This could be over very quickly today. 108/6

29.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Dug in short on middle, DK ducks under the high bumper. 108/5

29.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Back of a length around leg stump, Karunaratne gets back to flick but misses it as it goes down the leg side to the keeper. 108/5

UPUL THARANGA is the new man in.

28.6 V Philander to D Chandimal, OUT! SMART BOWLING! Philander is a very wily customer and he proves it once more. He had been struck for two boundaries in the over and Chandimal was taking a few steps down the pitch to negate the movement. Vernon this time shortens the length a bit and draws Dinesh into the push. The away movement does the rest and the edge is caught by Amla at first slip. SL have lost half their side now. THEY TRAIL BY 187. 108/5

11th Test fifty for Dimuth Karunaratne!

28.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Length ball outside off, hangs back and jabs it towards cover for a single. It's been a very gritty knock from the opener so far. He's had to dig in deep and deserves it but he'll know that his job is far away from being done. 108/4

28.4 V Philander to D Chandimal, Full on off, Chandimal pushes at it but gets an inside edge down to fine leg for a single. 107/4

28.3 V Philander to Chandimal, FOUR! Does it again! Another delicious shot! Pitched up outside off, Chandimal takes a couple of steps and times another beautiful straight drive past the diving mid off fielder to find the fence. 106/4

28.2 V Philander to Chandimal, FOUR! Elegant shot! Fuller outside off, Chandimal moves forward and creams the drive effortlessly past mid off to find the fence. Graceful stroke from the vice-captain. 102/4

28.1 V Philander to Chandimal, Fuller on off, Chandimal blocks it off the inside half of the blade. 98/4

27.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Length ball outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 98/4

27.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Good length on off, gets across and blocks it on the back foot. 98/4

27.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, FOUR! Lovely shot by Dimuth! Back of a length outside off, he stays back and cuts it through the covers to find the fence. Rode the bounce well and strokes beautifully. Inches closer to his fifty. 98/4

27.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Length ball outside off, angling in, left alone to the keeper. 94/4

27.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Back of a length outside off, angled in, Karunaratne flashes at it but misses due to the extra bounce. 94/4

27.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Good length angled in from outside off, defended well from the crease to short cover. 94/4

KAGISO RABADA is back for a burst before tea.

26.6 V Philander to Chandimal, Length ball on off, defended well from the crease. 94/4

26.5 V Philander to Chandimal, Peach! Good length outside off, Chandimal takes a couple of steps and pushes tentatively at it. The ball moves away to beat the outside edge. 94/4

26.4 V Philander to Chandimal, Fuller outside off, blocked well off the front foot. 94/4

26.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Length ball around off, pushed off the back foot towards cover for a single. 94/4

26.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, Full on middle, Karunaratne pushes at it but gets an inside edge towards square leg. 93/4

26.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Fuller on middle, gets across and clips it through square leg for a brace. 93/4

25.6 D Olivier to Chandimal, Good length well outside off, left alone to the keeper. 91/4

25.5 D Olivier to Chandimal, Back of a length on off, hangs back and blocks. 91/4

25.4 D Olivier to Chandimal, Short ball and Chandimal ducks under it. 91/4

25.3 D Olivier to Chandimal, Good length closer to off, blocked well from the crease. 91/4

25.2 D Olivier to Chandimal, Length ball well outside off, left alone to the keeper. 91/4

25.1 D Olivier to Chandimal, Play and a miss! Back of a length outside off, Chandimal is beaten on the push. 91/4

24.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, Full and angled in outside off, good leave by Dimuth to end the over. 91/4

24.5 V Philander to D Karunaratne, Full and on off, leans across and pushes it towards mid on. 91/4

24.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Fuller and around off, leans across and pats back to the bowler. 91/4

24.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Length ball outside off, left alone to the keeper. 91/4

24.2 V Philander to Chandimal, Fuller on middle and leg, gets across and clips it through backward square leg for a single. 91/4

24.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Fuller and angled in on the stumps, Dimuth gets across and clips it uppishly through mid-wicket. Rabada saves a run with a sliding stop near the fence. 90/4

VERNON PHILANDER comes back on.

DINESH CHANDIMAL walks out to bat.

23.6 Olivier to A Mathews, OUT! TAKE A BOW, MR.FAF DU PLESSIS! What an absolute stunner! Mathews cannot believe it but he has to go. Poor shot selection it was anyway but he must have thought he got away. Back of a length ball outside off, he flashes hard at it and gets a thickish edge on it. Flies high over second slip where Faf leaps ferociously to take a one-handed blinder. Lands on the ground and kneels to give a pose to the crowd. Big blow to the Lankans as the captain departs. SL trail by 208. 87/4

23.5 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Dug in short on leg stump, Karunaratne moves across a touch and tucks it down to fine leg for a single. 87/3

23.4 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Beaten! Good length on middle, shapes away with extra bounce to whistle past the outside edge. 86/3

23.3 D Olivier to Mathews, Fuller on middle and off, gets across and pushes it gently through mid on for a brace. Rabada gives chase to cut it down. 86/3

23.2 D Olivier to Mathews, Back of a length on off, rides the bounce and blocks it off the back foot to the leg side. 85/3

23.1 D Olivier to Mathews, Good length wider outside off, shapes away, left alone to the keeper. 85/3

22.6 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Fuller on middle, Karunaratne is early into the drive and nearly spoons a catch to silly mid on. 85/3

22.5 W Parnell to Karunaratne, FOUR! Lovely timing! Fuller ball outside off, gets on the front foot and dishes out an elegant punchy drive. Totally in control and times it sweetly to find the fence. 85/3

22.4 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Full inswinger on middle, tails in sharply to ping Dimuth on the front pad. 81/3

22.3 W Parnell to Karunaratne, FOUR! Nicely done! Back of a length outside off, a bit wide and Karunaratne cuts well through point to pick up a boundary. He seems to be gaining a bit of confidence now. 81/3

22.2 W Parnell to Mathews, Length ball angled in on off, worked off the back foot past mid-wicket for a run. 77/3

22.1 W Parnell to Mathews, POOR SHOT! Length ball wider outside off, Mathews goes for the expansive drive with zero footwork and is beaten. 76/3

21.6 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Full and around off, hits Karunaratne high on the bat as he looks to block it to cover. 76/3

21.5 D Olivier to Karunaratne, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Easily the best stroke he has played in this match. Full and outside off, Karunaratne leans into it and drives it with a closed bat face past the bowler. More of a punchy drive and it beats mid off to the fence. 76/3

21.4 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Good length sliding down the leg side, Karunaratne fails to get any bat on that. 72/3

21.3 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Good length around off, Karunaratne pushes at it with hard hands and gets an inside edge on to the pads. 72/3

21.2 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Fuller and on the fourth stump channel, watchful leave by Dimuth. 72/3

21.1 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Good length on middle, angling away as DK blocks off the back foot. 72/3

20.6 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Length ball on middle and leg, worked through backward square leg for a single. 72/3

20.5 W Parnell to Karunaratne, FOUR! Flashy shot! Back of a length outside off, Karunaratne sees the width and throws his bat at it. Gets a thickish edge that flies between the slips and gully to the third man fence. 71/3

20.4 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Length ball closer to off, blocked firmly from the crease to the off side. 67/3

20.3 W Parnell to Mathews, Uppish but in the gap. Fuller on the stumps, Mathews gets across and clips it aerially through mid-wicket. In the gap and it goes to the deep as the batsmen take three more. 67/3

20.2 W Parnell to A Mathews, Fuller on off, driven firmly to mid on. 64/3

20.1 W Parnell to Mathews, Fuller on off, driven firmly back to Parnell who gets a hand to parry it to short mid-wicket. 64/3

19.6 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Good length on middle, extra bounce and Karunaratne gets an inside edge high on the pads. 64/3

19.5 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Good length outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 64/3

19.4 D Olivier to Mathews, Fuller on middle, gets across and clips it past mid-wicket. 64/3

19.3 D Olivier to A Mathews, FOUR! ALMOST ANOTHER! Mathews survives a real scare. Brute of a delivery from Olivier who bangs it short around off, climbs on Mathews who tries to fend awkwardly at it. Gets it off the edge and it flies just over the slip cordon to the third man fence. 63/3

ANGELO MATHEWS is the new man in.

Drinks break....

19.2 D Olivier to de Silva, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Olivier breaks the resistance that was looking to build a bit. To be honest, neither of the two batsmen were looking confident and were surviving quite a lot of close calls that it was only a matter of time. Coming to the ball, it was on a length around off, shapes away late as de Silva pushes tamely at it. The edge flies to second slip where du Plessis takes a good low catch. SL TRAIL BY 236. 59/3

19.1 D Olivier to Silva, Good length outside off, bounce and away movement as de Silva plays well inside the line. 59/2

18.6 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Fuller on off, Dimuth looks to drive but gets it off the inner part of the bat towards mid on. 59/2

18.5 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Length ball on middle and leg, tucked towards the leg side. 59/2

18.4 W Parnell to Karunaratne, This one stays low but Karunaratne adjusts himself to keep it out. 59/2

18.3 W Parnell to Silva, Fuller on the pads, de Silva whips it towards fine leg for three runs. 59/2

18.2 W Parnell to Silva, Good length ball on off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 56/2

18.1 W Parnell to Silva, Just short of Temba! Back of a length and angling in, Mendis looks to tuck it away but gets a leading edge as the ball lobs up towards backward point. It was in the air and Bavuma dives forward to take it but the ball falls just short of him. 56/2

17.6 D Olivier to D Karunaratne, Dimuth leans into it and caresses it past covers for a couple. 56/2

17.6 D Olivier to Silva, No ball! Back of a length ball on middle, rises off the deck. de Silva pulls it in front of square and gets a single. Olivier will have to reload as he oversteps. 54/2

17.5 D Olivier to Silva, Short and down the leg side, DS ducks to let that one sail over him to the keeper. 52/2

17.4 D Olivier to Silva, Dhananjaya stays behind the line and defends it. 52/2

17.3 D Olivier to Silva, Fuller on off, the batsman looks to drive but gets it off the inner part of the bat towards short mid-wicket. 52/2

17.2 D Olivier to Silva, Good length delivery outside off, defended down gently. 52/2

17.1 D Olivier to Silva, A loud shout for a caught behind, nothing from the umpire! On a length and straying down the leg side, de Silva looks to flick this one but the ball goes towards de Kock who takes it. They all go up in an appeal but umpire Oxenford stays unmoved. Replays show it went off the hips. Good call, Bruce! 52/2

16.6 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Nips back in from outside off, de Silva looks to flick it across the line but misses and is hit on the pads once more. 52/2

16.5 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Fuller in length and outside off, defended into the ground. 52/2

16.4 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Short and outside off, cut on the bounce to Bavuma at backward point. 52/2

16.3 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Angles in a length ball from around off, Dimuth looks to flick it across the line but misses and is rapped on the pads. The height was an issue there. 52/2

16.2 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 52/2

16.1 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Good length ball on middle, Dimuth defends it down. 52/2

15.6 D Olivier to Silva, FOUR! Neatly done! Fuller and hurled on the pads, de Silva flicks it uppishly over mid-wicket for a boundary. 52/2

15.5 D Olivier to de Silva, Fuller in length and around off, de Silva leans into it and unfurls a drive past extra cover for an easy couple. 48/2

15.4 D Olivier to Silva, Covers the line and defends knocks it out. 46/2

15.3 D Olivier to Karunaratne, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 46/2

15.2 D Olivier to Silva, Leg bye! Strays down the leg side, DS looks to tuck it away on the leg side but fails to get any bat. It goes off the pads and a leg bye is taken. 45/2

15.1 D Olivier to Silva, Angles in a length ball from around off, kept out nicely. 44/2

Duanne Olivier is called back into the attack!

14.6 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Length delivery on off, defended nicely off the front foot. 44/2

14.5 W Parnell to Silva, Touch short and outside off, it's tapped towards the off side for a brisk single. 44/2

14.4 W Parnell to Silva, Stays tall and defends this length ball with a straight blade. 43/2

14.3 W Parnell to Silva, Angles it away from the batsman, Dhananjaya tries tom play it inside the line but the ball shapes away. 43/2

14.2 W Parnell to Silva, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 43/2

14.1 W Parnell to Silva, Fuller in length and outside off, de Silva lifts his bat and lets it go through to the keeper. 43/2

13.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Excellent yorker, right on the money! Kagiso fires in a yorker on the base of the middle pole at 140.4 kph, Karunaratne somehow manages to keep it out. 43/2

13.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Driven straight to the man at short extra cover. 43/2

13.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Rabada searches for the yorker but ends up serving an overpitched delivery, DK leans into it and drives it through covers for a couple. 43/2

13.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Fuller and angling in, Dimuth looks to work it away on the leg side but gets an inside edge on the pads. 41/2

13.2 K Rabada to Silva, On the pads, tucked towards fine leg for a single. 41/2

13.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, clipped towards backward square leg for a single. 40/2

12.6 W Parnell to Silva, Length ball outside off, de Silva allows it to go through to the keeper. 39/2

Dhananjaya de Silva is the new man in!

12.5 W Parnell to Mendis, OUT! Chopped on! Parnell is ecstatic. A catch was dropped on the first ball of the over but now he says I will do it myself! On a length and comes back in a bit and cramps Mendis for room who gets an inside edge that cannons on to the stumps. Mendis is gutted at himself as he walks back after seeing off the main pacers. 39/2

12.4 W Parnell to Mendis, On a length and this one comes back in with the angle, Kusal leaves it alone. 39/1

12.3 W Parnell to Mendis, FOUR! On a length and down the leg side, Mendis just helps it on its way down to fine leg for back-to-back boundaries. Replays show it came off the gloves. 39/1

12.2 W Parnell to Mendis, FOUR! Shot! Back of a length delivery outside off, Mendis gets back and crunches it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary. 35/1

12.1 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Parnell almost strikes! On a length and just outside off, Dimuth Karunaratne looks to poke at it but gets a thick outside edge towards third slip where Dean Elgar dives to his right to take it but the ball doesn't stick and rolls back which also allows them to take a single. A chance goes down abegging. 31/1

Wayne Parnell into the attack now.

11.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Fuller and angling in, Mendis looks to drive but gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball lobs towards the on side. Rabada slips and is on the floor trying to reach but the ball was way away from his reach. 30/1

11.5 K Rabada to Mendis, Shortish on off, goes straight with the angle, Mendis doesn't want to do business with it. 30/1

11.4 K Rabada to Mendis, Stays back and defends it towards point. 30/1

11.3 K Rabada to Mendis, Dug in short on middle and leg, the batsman once again sits under it. 30/1

11.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Bowls a bumper down the leg side, Mendis ducks to evade it. 30/1

11.1 K Rabada to Mendis, Fuller and around off, Kusal looks to drive it through the off side but the ball just whizzes past the off pole. 30/1

10.6 V Philander to Mendis, In the air... safe! Fuller in length and around off, Mendis looks to give it a go. Completely miscues it towards covers and is lucky as the ball falls in the no man's land. A single taken. 30/1

10.5 V Philander to Mendis, Fuller and angling in and then shapes away a shade, Mendis looks to poke at it but gets beaten. 29/1

10.4 V Philander to Mendis, KM dances down the track and does well to block the ball. 29/1

10.3 V Philander to Mendis, Gets back to this length ball and cuts it towards Bavuma at backward point who quickly releases a throw at the bowler's end but the non-striker was comfortably in. 29/1

10.2 V Philander to Mendis, Angles it in on middle, Kusal comes down the track to defend but misses and is hit on the thigh pad. 29/1

10.1 V Philander to Mendis, FOUR! Crunched! Back of a length delivery outside off, Mendis gets back and punches it through point for a boundary. 29/1

9.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Strays on the pads, tucked fine down the leg side for a single. 25/1

9.5 K Rabada to Mendis, FOUR! Up and over! Fuller in length and outside off, Mendis gets one right this time. Lunges a bit and just chips it inside out over covers. Gets a much-needed boundary as a lot of play and misses were happening. 24/1

9.4 K Rabada to Mendis, Back of a length ball on off, Kusal plays it inside the line. 20/1

9.3 K Rabada to Mendis, Climbs from a length ball on off, Mendis gets into the awkward position and fends it away on the off side. 20/1

9.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Fuller outside off, moving away after pitching, Mendis can't resist as he looks to drive this. Fails to put any bat due to the away swing. 20/1

9.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Short of a length ball on middle and leg, Karunaratne swivels and plays a controlled pull shot to fine leg for one. 20/1

8.6 V Philander to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis once again offers no stroke to it. 19/1

8.5 V Philander to Mendis, KM lets the ball go outside his off stump. 19/1

8.4 V Philander to Mendis, Fuller and angling in, Kushal makes room and defends. 19/1

8.3 V Philander to Mendis, Good length and angling in, Mendis defends it down. 19/1

8.2 V Philander to Mendis, On a length and outside off, Mendis sees the width and tries to go after it. The ball rises off the deck and he gets beaten again. 19/1

8.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Good length ball served outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers for a single. 19/1

7.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Back of a length delivery outside off, Mendis lifts his bat and lets it go through to the keeper. 18/1

7.5 K Rabada to Mendis, Replica of the last delivery. Mendis is looking a bit itchy out there. 18/1

7.4 K Rabada to Mendis, On a length and swings away late, Mendis looks to defend it away from the body but is beaten past the outside edge. 18/1

7.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Back of a length on the hips, clipped through square leg for one. 18/1

7.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Short and slanting away from the batsman, DK looks to slash it through the off side but is beaten all ends up. 17/1

7.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Fires one in the blockhole, Dimuth tries to jam it out but gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls towards mid off and they take a brace. 17/1

A bit of taping for Mendis on his left thump.

6.6 V Philander to Mendis, Mendis comes down the pitch to this length delivery and keeps it out gently. 15/1

6.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Fuller and down the leg side, flicked towards backward square leg for a single. 15/1

6.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, In the channel outside off, Karunaratne shoulders his arms to it. 14/1

6.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Fuller on off, pushed back to the bowler with a straight blade. 14/1

6.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, Angles it on the pads, tucked towards mid-wicket. 14/1

6.1 V Philander to Mendis, Fuller and angling in, it bites through the surface and squares Mendis completely. He gets an outside edge towards third slip as the ball bounces in front of the fielder there and goes through. A single taken. 14/1

Vernon Philander will bowl from the other end!

5.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Touch fuller and outside off, pushed off the inner part of the bat back to the bowler. 13/1

5.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Slips this one down the leg side, the southpaw looks to flick but fails to do so. Quinton moves to his right to collect it. 13/1

5.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Fuller on the stumps, driven towards mid on. 13/1

5.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Bangs in a short ball on middle, the batsman ducks to evade it. 13/1

5.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Pitches it up and it curls in a bit, Karunaratne bunts it back to Kagiso. 13/1

5.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, On a length and just outside off, touch shorter as well, Dimuth is happy to leave it alone. 13/1

Welcome back for the second session. Can the Lankans get some sort of a partnership going to be competitive? Or will the Protea juggernaut roll on? We shall find out as the players and umpires are taking the field. Kagiso Rabada to begin proceedings after lunch. Here we go!!!

.....DAY 3, SESSION 2.....

Another dominating session for South Africa. They first cut through the Lankan innings with their pacers on fire and shot out the tourists in just 90 minutes. Faf decided to enforce the follow-on and Rabada struck off first ball to dismantle Silva and land the early blow. Another 282 runs needed to avoid the innings defeat and on this pitch, it seems miles away. Join us in a short while to see if Sri Lanka can put some sort of a fight.

4.6 V Philander to Mendis, Fullish outside off, Mendis refuses to be tempted to play at the outswinger and lets it pass. LUNCH ON DAY 3. 13/1

4.5 V Philander to Mendis, Length ball outside off, Kusal lets the outswinger pass. 13/1

4.4 V Philander to Mendis, Good length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 13/1

4.3 V Philander to Mendis, Good length outside off, moving away, Mendis shuffles a bit and shoulders arms to that one. 13/1

4.2 V Philander to Mendis, Once again! Fuller around off, Mendis is once again squared up as the ball whistles past the outside edge. 13/1

4.1 V Philander to Mendis, Lovely bowling! Good length angled in around off, shapes away late as Mendis is beaten on the poke as he plays inside the line. 13/1

Last over before lunch coming up.

3.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The inswinger around off, a bit too full and Karunaratne bunts it past mid on for a couple. 13/1

3.5 K Rabada to Mendis, Fullish outside off, driven fluently to cover where a misfield allows the single. 11/1

3.4 K Rabada to Mendis, Mendis continues to flirt with danger. Back of a length angled in on off, Mendis hangs his bat at it but is beaten all ends up. 10/1

3.3 K Rabada to Mendis, Beaten! Good length outside off, shapes away sharply to beat the outside edge. 10/1

3.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Full and on off, tailing in, Dimuth pushes at it but gets a thick inside edge. There was a short leg but it went well past his left towards the deep for a single. 10/1

3.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Fuller and around leg stump, Karunaratne misses the flick as it slips down the leg side to the keeper. 9/1

2.6 V Philander to Mendis, Beats the edge again! Length ball outside off, snakes away to whiz past the outside edge. 9/1

2.5 V Philander to Mendis, Beaten! Good length outside off, shapes away sharply as Mendis plays inside the line. 9/1

2.4 V Philander to Mendis, FOUR! FAB SHOT! Back of a length outside off, Mendis stays back and punches it sweetly past the right of point fielder. Cracking stroke and it sped away to the fence in no time. 9/1

2.3 V Philander to K Mendis, Mendis survives! Beautiful outswinger on middle, he had to play at it and is squared up totally. Luckily for him, the edge doesn't carry to Amla at first slip. 5/1

2.2 V Philander to Mendis, Full and outside off, shaping away sharply as Mendis plays well inside the line. 5/1

2.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Back of a length outside off, Karunaratne hangs back and pushes it past the covers. Doesn't reach the fence but they'll get three. 5/1

1.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Good length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 2/1

1.5 K Rabada to Mendis, This is sprayed well down the leg side, Mendis looks to flick but misses. 2/1

1.4 K Rabada to Mendis, Length ball well outside off, easy leave for Mendis. 2/1

1.3 K Rabada to Mendis, Good length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 2/1

1.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Almost another! A similar effort ball from Rabada around off, it's on the shorter side and springs at Mendis who is beaten while trying to fend it. Fiery start from KG and the heat is on the Lankans. 2/1

KUSAL MENDIS walks out to bat.

1.1 K Rabada to Silva, OUT! RIPPER FROM RABADA! Silva has gone for a golden duck. How casual was that catch from de Kock? He made it look easy by taking with his right hand. Coming to the delivery, back of a length around off, climbs on Silva who is unable to cope with the extra bounce. The ball flies off the glove towards Quinton who does the rest. All the SA players are in splits including de Kock himself. Disastrous start for the Lankans, again! 2/1

KAGISO RABADA to share the new cherry.

0.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, Length ball on the pads, this time Karunaratne clips it fine down the leg side to the deep for a brace. 2/0

0.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Beaten! Length ball angled away closer to off, shapes away to beat the outside edge. 0/0

0.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Once again the inswinger is too straight from Philander, slips down the leg side as DK misses the flick. 0/0

0.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Length ball speared well outside off, easy leave for Dimuth. 0/0

0.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, Full and wide outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 0/0

0.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, The inswinger to start with but down the leg side, Karunaratne misses the flick. 0/0