South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Live Score: 1st ODI in Port Elizabeth

For ball by ball updates, scroll down to the bottom of the page

Live Scorecard

Preview: After losing the Test series, visitors Sri Lanka came back strongly in the T20I series to win it 2-1. Hosts South Africa will look to avenge the T20I series loss by winning the five-match ODI series.

South Africa have won the toss in the opening game and AB de Villiers has decided to have a bowl on the Port Elizabeth track.

South Africa Team: Q de Kock†, HM Amla, F du Plessis, AB de Villiers*, JP Duminy, DA Miller, CH Morris, WD Parnell, AL Phehlukwayo, K Rabada, Imran Tahir

Sri Lanka Team: N Dickwella, DS Weerakkody, BKG Mendis, LD Chandimal†, WU Tharanga*, DM de Silva, DAS Gunaratne, KMDN Kulasekara, JDF Vandersay, RAS Lakmal, PADLR Sandakan

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

39.3 I Tahir to N Kulasekara, No run. 148/6

39.2 I Tahir to de Silva, 1 run. 148/6

39.1 I Tahir to de Silva, No run. 147/6

Imran Tahir returns for a bowl. He has a couple of overs left.

38.6 K Rabada to de Silva, 1 run. 147/6

38.5 K Rabada to de Silva, Full and outside off, driven sweetly but straight to short extra cover. 146/6

38.4 K Rabada to de Silva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 146/6

38.3 K Rabada to de Silva, Outside off, pushed towards cover. 146/6

38.2 K Rabada to de Silva, Full and straight, pushed towards mid on. 146/6

38.1 K Rabada to de Silva, On a good length outside off, defended to the off side. 146/6

Kagiso Rabada is back on for a spell. Morris was warming up as well but AB has given the ball to his best bowler.

37.6 A Phehlukwayo to N Kulasekara, Full and outside off, watchfully kept out. 146/6

Chris Morris is warming up for a bowl!

37.5 A Phehlukwayo to N Kulasekara, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 146/6

37.4 A Phehlukwayo to N Kulasekara, Nice comeback. Lands this on a good length outside off, Nuwan looks to defend but the ball moves away a touch and beats him. 146/6

37.3 A Phehlukwayo to N Kulasekara, FOUR! Terrific batting. A length ball again outside off, Kulasekara pulls it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary! 146/6

37.2 A Phehlukwayo to N Kulasekara, Down the leg side, flicked straight to square leg. 142/6

37.1 A Phehlukwayo to N Kulasekara, SIX! AUDACIOUS! The first biggie of the innings and it is time that Sri Lanka started to have a look at their run rate. A length ball outside off, Kulasekara swings this miles over long on and seems to get more height than distance but has enough to clear the boundary. 142/6

36.6 W Parnell to de Silva, FOUR! That is a lovely shot. Full and outside off, de Silva leans and drives it through the covers for a boundary! 136/6

36.5 W Parnell to de Silva, Banged in short, pulled through square leg for a couple. 132/6

36.4 W Parnell to de Silva, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 130/6

36.3 W Parnell to de Silva, A short ball around off, fended to the leg side. 130/6

36.2 W Parnell to N Kulasekara, Full and outside off, Kulasekara looks to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge through fine leg. A run taken. 130/6

36.1 W Parnell to N Kulasekara, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 129/6

35.6 A Phehlukwayo to N Kulasekara, Full and outside off, Nuwan looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge to third man. A run taken. 129/6

35.5 A Phehlukwayo to de Silva, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 128/6

35.4 A Phehlukwayo to de Silva, A short ball around middle, pulled wide of mid on. 127/6

35.3 A Phehlukwayo to de Silva, SAFE. But not the right way to save your wicket. Full on middle, de Silva flicks it straight to short mid-wicket who has a shy the bowler's end. Kulasekara gets back in but the ball hits the stumps and a run out appeal is made. Replays show why. Kula just plonked his bat in when the throw came and luckily for him, he was saved just by a frame. 127/6

Direct hit! Is Kulasekara in trouble? Referred upstairs....

35.2 A Phehlukwayo to de Silva, Outside off, watchfully defended. 127/6

35.1 A Phehlukwayo to N Kulasekara, The batsman fails to get bat on that one and is hit on the pad. One run added to the total. Leg bye signalled by the umpire. 127/6

Andile Phehlukwayo is back on for a bowl.

Nuwan Kulasekara is the new man in.

34.6 W Parnell to de Silva, OUT! Not out given initially but then the right call is made in the end. Clean take by Parnell. Full and wide outside off, de Silva flays hard and the ball goes off the outside edge over point. Chris Morris covers good ground to his left and there should have been two runs. De Silva certainly thinks so and hares back but Gunaratne is ball-watching and sets off late. The throw comes in to de Kock who is aware of the situation and fires it to Parnell. Gunaratne is just halfway through and Parnell completes the run out, throwing the ball down in disgust and anger. It is referred upstairs and replays confirm that Parnell has collected the ball cleanly but then the third umpire presses the wrong button. He signals NOT OUT but quickly changes the decision. De Silva running out of partners now. 126/6

Run out, run out, run out! But why is Gunaratne still standing over there? Because he has been asked to. The umpires want to check whether Parnell took the bails off cleanly or not.

34.5 W Parnell to de Silva, Oopsss... almost drags it back on! Lucky escape for de Silva. He looks to defend this one but the ball goes back off the bottom of the bat back onto the stumps. He is alert to deflect the ball away to the leg side. 125/5

34.4 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, Strays on the pads, Gunaratne helps it towards fine leg for a run. 125/5

34.3 W Parnell to de Silva, A terrific delivery, spears in a full ball on middle and off, de Silva slips while trying to flick and somehow gets it wide of mid on for a single. Smiles. 124/5

34.2 W Parnell to de Silva, Outside off, pushed towards point. 123/5

34.1 W Parnell to de Silva, Full and outside off, pushed towards mid off. 123/5

33.6 I Tahir to de Silva, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. They pick up a single. 123/5

33.5 I Tahir to de Silva, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 122/5

33.4 I Tahir to de Silva, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 122/5

33.3 I Tahir to de Silva, Full and around middle, de Silva looks to paddle but the ball goes off the bottom edge through square leg. 122/5

33.2 I Tahir to de Silva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 122/5

33.1 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Short and around off, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 122/5

32.6 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, Outside off, run down neatly to third man. Andile Phehlukwayo runs to his left from deep backward point and dives near the ropes to stop the ball. Three runs taken. 121/5

32.5 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, The batsman drives this through the covers. 118/5

32.4 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, FOUR! Off the edge though. Short and outside off, Gunaratne looks to play at that but the ball bounces steeply. He ends up fending at it and takes his left glove off the bat. The ball though, takes the top half of the bat and goes towards the slip cordon, where it dies in front of Faf du Plessis at first slip. He goes to the ball with a bit of indecision and the ball goes through. 118/5

32.4 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, WIDE. Rough call. Full and outside off, Gunaratne initially thinks of going after it, then tries to withdraw his bat but misses. Parnell is not happy with the umpire's call and replays show that the bowler is not entirely at fault. That one just about grazed the wide margin. 114/5

32.3 W Parnell to de Silva, Outside off, pushed wide of mid on for a quick single. 113/5

32.3 W Parnell to de Silva, WIDE. Full and wide outside off, swinging away, de Silva reaches out to drive but misses. 112/5

32.2 W Parnell to de Silva, Outside off, played straight to point. 111/5

32.1 W Parnell to de Silva, Full and wide outside off, left alone. 111/5

WAYNE PARNELL is back on.

31.6 I Tahir to de Silva, Full and outside off, punched off the back foot towards long on for a single. 111/5

31.5 I Tahir to de Silva, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on. 110/5

31.4 I Tahir to de Silva, Outside off, pushed back to the bowler. 110/5

31.3 I Tahir to de Silva, Full and outside off, driven towards short extra cover. 110/5

31.2 I Tahir to de Silva, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 110/5

31.1 I Tahir to de Silva, Landed outside off, de Silva waits for the ball to come to him and guides it past the keeper through third man for a couple. 110/5

Drinks.

30.6 JP Duminy to A Gunaratne, Fuller outside off, Gunaratne comes forward and defends it. 108/5

30.5 JP Duminy to A Gunaratne, Bowls it around off, Asela gets across and defends it watchfully. 108/5

30.4 JP Duminy to de Silva, Fuller on off, eased down to long on for a single. 108/5

30.3 JP Duminy to de Silva, Shorter outside off, de Silva looks to dab it down but misses again. That was very close! 107/5

30.2 JP Duminy to de Silva, Spears it outside off, de Silva looks to squeeze it down to third man but misses. 107/5

30.2 JP Duminy to de Silva, WIDE! Drifts this one down the leg side, de Silva leaves it all alone. A wide is signaled. 107/5

30.1 JP Duminy to de Silva, Shorter outside off, punched through covers for a couple by de Silva. 106/5

29.6 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Fires it on the pads, Asela looks to work it through mid-wicket but gets a bit of an edge towards mid on. Top over from Tahir. 104/5

29.5 I Tahir to de Silva, Too full outside off, eased down to long on for a single. 104/5

29.4 I Tahir to de Silva, Floats it on off, de Silva comes forward and defends it watchfully. 103/5

29.3 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Full toss outside off, Asela comes down the wicket and turns it through mid on for a single. 103/5

Asela Gunaratne is the new man in.

29.2 I Tahir to U Tharanga, OUT! And it works instantly! Tahir bowls it outside off on a fuller length, Tharanga is lazy as he aims to drive it through covers without quite getting to the ball. The ball goes quickly to Duminy at short extra cover who leaps up to complete a good catch. That is a soft dismissal for any batsman, let alone a captain! Tahir has taken three and he is enjoying his time out there. 102/5

Goes round the wicket.

29.1 I Tahir to U Tharanga, Outside off, Tharanga drives it towards short extra cover with a forward stride. 102/4

28.6 JP Duminy to U Tharanga, Tharanga looks to drive this one but it is not there to be driven and he ends up pushing it towards covers. 102/4

28.5 JP Duminy to U Tharanga, Tharanga plays this one towards point from his crease with an angled bat. 101/4

28.4 JP Duminy to de Silva, Shorter outside off, de Silva cuts it towards Tahir for a single. 101/4

28.3 JP Duminy to U Tharanga, Flatter on off, worked towards square leg for a quick single by Tharanga. 100/4

28.2 JP Duminy to U Tharanga, Fires it outside off, Tharanga pushes it towards covers from his crease. 99/4

28.1 JP Duminy to U Tharanga, Floats it on off, Tharanga comes forward and defends it back down the wicket. 99/4

JP Duminy to roll his arm over.

Dhananjaya de Silva walks in to bat.

27.6 I Tahir to K Mendis, OUT! Kusal falls despite the review! Flatter on middle, pitches and turns away ever so slightly, Kusal Mendis looks to work it through mid-wicket but is struck on his pads on his back foot. The players appeal and the umpire upholds it. Tahir is up and celebrating again. Kusal is not sure of the review but takes it anyway after a talk with his skipper at the other end. Replays show that it pitched in line, impact was in line and was hitting the stumps. So Kusal Mendis has to go and Tahir can celebrate his wicket. He has been superb today. Big wicket for South Africa, this! 99/4

27.5 I Tahir to U Tharanga, Guides this one through point for a single. 99/3

27.4 I Tahir to K Mendis, Drives it through mid on for a single. 98/3

27.3 I Tahir to K Mendis, Brilliant stop, JP! Floats it on the stumps, Mendis comes down and heaves it over mid-wicket. JP runs across from long on, gets his right hand to it to keep the ball in play with a dive in air. Superb effort! 97/3

27.2 I Tahir to U Tharanga, Floats it on off, Tharanga pushes it off the outer half through cover-point for a single. 95/3

27.1 I Tahir to U Tharanga, Shorter outside off, Tharanga waits for it and dabs it towards short third man from his crease. 94/3

26.6 K Rabada to K Mendis, Another shorter one outside off, Mendis is happy to shoulder his arms to that one. 94/3

26.5 K Rabada to K Mendis, Angles it on a length just around off, Mendis has a poke at it. The keeper collects the ball and wonders if he should appeal as the bowler too was in two minds. He puts up his hand to appeal but there was no bat there. 94/3

26.4 K Rabada to K Mendis, Around off on a shorter length, Kusal Mendis is happy to let it go through. 94/3

26.3 K Rabada to K Mendis, Bouncer! Dug in short outside off, Mendis lets it go over him with a duck. 94/3

26.2 K Rabada to U Tharanga, A tad short outside off, Tharanga places it towards the off side for a single. 94/3

26.1 K Rabada to U Tharanga, Back of a length on off, Tharanga looks to defend it riding the bounce on that one and gets it towards square leg from his crease. 93/3

25.6 I Tahir to U Tharanga, Too full outside off, Tharanga jams it down to long off for a single. 93/3

25.5 I Tahir to K Mendis, Eases this one through mid on for a single. 92/3

25.4 I Tahir to K Mendis, On the stumps, Mendis comes down on it and defends it carefully. 91/3

25.3 I Tahir to K Mendis, Leaves this one outside off watchfully. 91/3

25.2 I Tahir to K Mendis, Mendis works across and turns it towards mid-wicket from his crease. 91/3

25.1 I Tahir to K Mendis, Bowls the wrong 'un outside off, Mendis comes across and defends it with an outside edge towards the off side. 91/3

24.6 K Rabada to U Tharanga, Bowls it around off, Tharanga stays back and defends it back down the wicket. 91/3

24.5 K Rabada to U Tharanga, A touch short outside off, Tharanga guides it towards gully from his crease. 91/3

24.4 K Rabada to U Tharanga, Shorter in length from round the wicket, Tharanga ducks under it in time. de Kock has a smile on his face, there is a lot of chatter suddenly around the batsman. 91/3

24.3 K Rabada to K Mendis, Tucks this one through mid-wicket for a single. 91/3

24.2 K Rabada to K Mendis, Outside off on a length, left alone by Mendis. 90/3

24.1 K Rabada to K Mendis, FOUR! Shot, Mendis! Fuller outside off, Mendis sits a touch low and drives it hard through covers. The short extra cover fielder falls but cannot stop it, nor can the fielder going to his left from mid off. Superb shot from Mendis! 90/3

UPUL THARANGA walks in at number 5, replacing Chandimal.

23.6 I Tahir to D Chandimal, OUT! Chandimal departs! Tahir bowls the googly around off, Chandimal plays for the turn, away from his body but to his horror, the ball spins back in. It slips through the huge gap between his bat and pad to disturb the timber. There is no review needed for this and Tahir is off and running. A vital 72-run stand comes to an end for Sri Lanka. 86/3

23.5 I Tahir to D Chandimal, Flatter on the pads, Chandimal fails to turn it through the on side. 86/2

23.4 I Tahir to D Chandimal, Outside off, Chandimal comes forward and pushes it towards covers. 86/2

23.3 I Tahir to D Chandimal, On off, Chandimal comes forward and defends it back down the wicket. 86/2

23.2 I Tahir to K Mendis, Mendis works this one to long on for a single. 86/2

23.1 I Tahir to K Mendis, Floats it on the stumps, Mendis comes forward and nudges it towards the on side. 85/2

22.6 K Rabada to K Mendis, Fuller on the pads, Mendis whips it over square leg for a single. 85/2

22.5 K Rabada to K Mendis, Shorter one at a slower pace, Mendis gets across and looks to pull but the ball gets an edge but does not carry to the keeper. 84/2

22.4 K Rabada to D Chandimal, Back of a length outside off, Chandimal glides it down to third man for a single. 84/2

22.3 K Rabada to K Mendis, Rabada bowls it short around off, Mendis pulls it to deep square leg for a single. 83/2

22.2 K Rabada to D Chandimal, Chandimal dabs this shorter one down to third man for a single. 82/2

8th ODI fifty for Kusal Mendis!

22.1 K Rabada to K Mendis, FIFTY! Angles it on the pads, Mendis works it to deep backward square leg for a single. That is fifty for him. He will know he has job left though. 81/2

Kagiso Rabada returns for a bowl.

21.6 I Tahir to K Mendis, Around off, Mendis taps it towards mid-wicket for a very quick single. There is a shy at the striker's end but Chandimal had got in. 80/2

21.5 I Tahir to K Mendis, NOT OUT! Good review, Kusal! Tahir bowls this one on the stumps, Kusal Mendis looks to sweep it through square leg but seems to have missed it. The bowler and the keeper appealsand the umpire obliges. Kusal though goes for the review instantly, good confidence that. The replays confirm there was bat involved there and that saves Mendis. 79/2

Mendis has been adjudged LBW! He has reviewed it though....

21.4 I Tahir to K Mendis, Too full outside leg, Mendis turns it towards mid-wicket from his crease. 79/2

21.3 I Tahir to D Chandimal, Loopy outside off, Chandimal mistimes his drive through mid on for a single. 79/2

21.2 I Tahir to K Mendis, Fires it on the stumps, keeps a touch low, Mendis does well to adjust to it and drag it through mid-wicket for a single. 78/2

21.1 I Tahir to K Mendis, Floats it outside off, Mendis comes forward and defends it with an inside edge towards square leg. 77/2

20.6 C Morris to K Mendis, Shorter length on middle, Mendis pulls it down to deep fine leg for a single. 77/2

20.5 C Morris to K Mendis, Angled outside off on a good length, Mendis pushes it towards covers from his crease. 76/2

20.5 C Morris to K Mendis, WIDE! Slants it down the leg side on a shorter length, Mendis gets outside the line and raises his bat to let it go through. 76/2

20.4 C Morris to K Mendis, Back of a length outside off, Mendis it from his crease. 75/2

20.3 C Morris to K Mendis, FOUR! Pristine! Fuller outside off, Mendis stays in his crease and drives it through mid off for a boundary. That was nicely driven by Kusal. 75/2

20.2 C Morris to D Chandimal, On a length on off, Chandimal taps it towards mid-wicket from his crease for a quick single. There was a shy at the non-striker's end but wide of the stumps. 71/2

20.1 C Morris to D Chandimal, FOUR! Top shot! Outside off on a length, Chandimal comes forward and drives it on the up through covers for a boundary. Superb shot, that! 70/2

19.6 I Tahir to K Mendis, Plays this one back down the wicket from the crease. 66/2

19.5 I Tahir to K Mendis, Mendis sweeps it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 66/2

50-run stand up!

19.4 I Tahir to D Chandimal, Turns this one towards mid-wicket where Miller fumbles and allows a single. 64/2

19.3 I Tahir to D Chandimal, Almost! Chandimal looks to clip it through mid-wicket but does not quite hit it well. The ball falls short of mid-wicket. 63/2

19.2 I Tahir to D Chandimal, Chandimal lunges forward and turns it towards the on side from his crease. 63/2

19.1 I Tahir to D Chandimal, Floats it on off, Chandimal comes forward and defends it. 63/2

Time for some spin then! Imran Tahir called on for a bowl. He has a chat with AB about the field.

18.6 C Morris to K Mendis, Too full outside off, Mendis drives it hard but finds Miller at short cover. He celebrates it for the crowd as it was clearly a bump ball. 63/2

18.5 C Morris to K Mendis, Fuller length on off, Mendis comes forward and keeps it out from his crease. 63/2

18.4 C Morris to K Mendis, This one is just wide enough outside off for Mendis to leave it all alone. 63/2

18.3 C Morris to D Chandimal, Chandimal looks to for another drive but mistimes it towards mid off. AB again looks to run Chandimal out at the non-striker's end but fails to pick up the ball in time. 63/2

18.2 C Morris to D Chandimal, Beaten! On a length outside off, Chandimal looks to whack it through covers but connects thin air. 62/2

18.1 C Morris to K Mendis, Just wide! Around off, Mendis drives it just back down the wicket. He takes the bottom hand off that since he hit that in the air. The bowler cannot take it, AB de Villiers from mid off, goes to his right fumbles and concedes a run. AB was looking to throw the ball even before he collected the ball. 62/2

17.6 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, Slower one outside off, Chandimal comes forward and pushes it to covers. 61/2

17.5 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, Shorter outside off, Chandimal looks to carve it over the point region but misses. 61/2

17.4 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Shorter length on the stumps, pulled down to fine leg for a single. 61/2

17.3 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Outside off, Mendis rides the bounce and looks to punch it on the up but finds the point fielder. 60/2

17.2 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Around off, Mendis gets behind the line of this one and defends it. 60/2

17.1 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Good length on off, Mendis tucks it towards mid-wicket. 60/2

16.6 C Morris to K Mendis, Back of a length on the stumps, Mendis tucks it towards square leg for a single. 60/2

16.5 C Morris to D Chandimal, Angles it on the stumps, Chandimal works it behind square on the leg side for a single. Chandimal thinks of the second but it is not on. 59/2

16.4 C Morris to D Chandimal, Fuller in length on off, Chandimal gets across and clips it towards mid on. 58/2

16.3 C Morris to D Chandimal, Length ball outside off, Chandimal opens the face of the bat and guides it towards point. 58/2

16.2 C Morris to D Chandimal, Fuller outside off, Chandimal comes forward and defends it back down the wicket. 58/2

16.1 C Morris to K Mendis, Sprays this one down the leg side, Morris clips it down to fine leg for a single. 58/2

Drinks.

15.6 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Sprays it on the pads, Mendis turns it through mid-wicket for a single. 57/2

15.6 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, WIDE! Bouncer! Dug in very short on the stumps, Mendis lets it go over him with a crouch. A wide is signaled. 56/2

15.5 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Shorter outside off, Mendis looks to drag it through mid-wicket but fails to find the gap. 55/2

15.4 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, A back of a length delivery outside off, Mendis punches it on the up off his back foot. 55/2

15.3 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Fuller outside off, Mendis comes forward and defends it. 55/2

15.2 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, This one is down the leg side, Mendis turns it towards mid-wicket. 55/2

15.1 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Shorter outside off, Mendis ducks under it. 55/2

14.6 C Morris to K Mendis, On the pads, Mendis clips it to square leg for a single. 55/2

14.5 C Morris to K Mendis, Back of a length outside off, Mendis rides the bounce and defends it back down the wicket. 54/2

14.4 C Morris to K Mendis, Angled on a length on stumps, Mendis clips it towards mid-wicket. 54/2

14.3 C Morris to K Mendis, Back of a length around off, Mendis takes the bottom hand off his bat and defends it towards point. 54/2

14.2 C Morris to K Mendis, A touch short on off, Mendis keeps it out from his crease. 54/2

14.1 C Morris to K Mendis, Angles it fuller on off, Mendis drives it towards mid off from his crease. No run. 54/2

13.6 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, Chandimal gets across a touch and defends it towards mid on. 54/2

13.5 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, Bouncer! Chandimal ducks under a short one from Andile. 54/2

13.4 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Shout for an lbw, run out too but no harm done! Mendis gets across and looks to heave it over short fine but gets it off the pads. There is a shy at the striker's end but it is wide as the bowler appeals for an lbw. They run an overthrow. 54/2

13.3 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Too full outside off, Mendis drives it towards mid off. The fielder makes a good stop diving stop and hence Mendis has to get back in his crease. 53/2

13.2 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, Angles it on the stumps, Chandimal gets across and ticks it down to fine leg for a single. 53/2

13.1 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, Bowls this shorter in length outside off, Chandimal sits under it to allow it through. 52/2

12.6 C Morris to K Mendis, Good length delivery outside off, Mendis punches it towards the fielder at point. No runs taken. 52/2

12.6 C Morris to K Mendis, WIDE! Dug in short this time into the body, Mendis ducks under it. The umpire calls it a wide due to height. 52/2

12.6 C Morris to K Mendis, WIDE! Down the leg side, Kusal goes for a flick but misses. The umpire has signaled that as a wide. 51/2

12.5 C Morris to D Chandimal, Length delivery outside off, Chandimal lunges and defends it on the off side with soft hands for a quick single. They are taking on the fielders for their quick singles. 50/2

12.4 C Morris to D Chandimal, Fuller this time, Chandimal gets to the line of the ball and defends it. 49/2

12.3 C Morris to K Mendis, Length ball outside off, Mendis cuts it past the point fielder for a single. 49/2

12.2 C Morris to D Chandimal, Chandimal guides the length ball towards the fielder at third man for a single. 48/2

12.1 C Morris to D Chandimal, Short into the batsman, Chandimal ducks into the ever climbing bouncer. That's one for the over says the umpire. 47/2

11.6 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, FOUR! PLACED TO PERFECTION! Shortish outside off, Mendis cuts it past the fielder at point for a boundary. That was placed really well as the diving fielder could not get to it. 47/2

The rain is back and is a touch heavier this time.

11.5 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, Short delivery into the body, Chandimal pulls it towards fine leg for a single. 43/2

11.4 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Angled into the pads, Mendis stays deep in his crease and pushes it on the on side for a quick single. 42/2

11.3 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Fuller outside off, Mendis drives but cannot pierce the gap there. Straight to the fielder at covers. 41/2

11.2 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, Again sprayed on the pads, Chandimal dabs it with soft hands towards square leg for a quick single. 41/2

11.1 A Phehlukwayo to D Chandimal, Slinging into the pads, Chandimal clips it but cannot find a run there as the fielder from mid-wicket is quick to cut it off. 40/2

10.6 C Morris to K Mendis, Shorter again but does not carry like the last ball but Mendis shoulder's his arms to it. 40/2

10.5 C Morris to K Mendis, Short and way outside off, Mendis sways out of the line of the delivery. 40/2

10.4 C Morris to D Chandimal, Angling in from a length, Chandimal defends it on the up with soft hands to sneak a quick single. 40/2

10.3 C Morris to D Chandimal, Good length delivery angling in, Chandimal gets forward and pushes it towards the fielder at point. 39/2

10.2 C Morris to D Chandimal, Fuller delivery into the stumps, Chandimal drives this one towards the fielder at mid on. 39/2

There is a slight drizzle in the air again. The groundstaff is ready

10.1 C Morris to D Chandimal, Short into the body, Chandimal tickles it fine and the fielder from fine leg cuts it off as he keeps the batsman down for a couple. 39/2

The umpire signals the start of the second Powerplay. Four fielders are now allowed outside the thirty yard circle for the next 30 overs.

9.6 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, FOUR! WIDTH AND PUNISHED! Shorter delivery outside off, Mendis cuts it through the point region for a boundary. There was no chance any fielder could get to it. 37/2

9.5 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Mendis stays in his crease and defends it. 33/2

9.4 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, FOUR! FINDS THE GAP! Fuller delivery outside off, Kusal leans into this one. Sweetly timed through covers for a beautiful boundary. 33/2

9.3 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Length ball outside off, Mendis leans forward and nudges it towards point. 29/2

9.2 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Good length delivery outside off, Kusal shoulders his arms to it. 29/2

9.1 A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Length ball to start with, Kusal lunges forward and defends it. 29/2

Andile Phehlukwayo comes on for a bowl.

8.6 C Morris to D Chandimal, Fuller just outside off, Chandimal drives it firmly straight down the ground but Morris is quick to get low and stop it. Maiden from Morris to start with. 29/2

8.5 C Morris to D Chandimal, Full toss on the stumps, Chandimal gets his inner half of the bat towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 29/2

8.4 C Morris to D Chandimal, Fuller outside off, Chandimal leans into the drive. Straight towards the fielder at mid off. 29/2

8.3 C Morris to D Chandimal, Angling into the stumps, Chandimal clips it towards mid on. 29/2

8.2 C Morris to D Chandimal, Length delivery just outside off, Chandimal cuts it straight to the fielder at point. 29/2

8.1 C Morris to D Chandimal, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 29/2

Chris Morris is brought on for a bowl.

7.6 W Parnell to K Mendis, FOUR! THAT'S DRIVEN! Length delivery outside off, Mendis elegantly drives it through the cover region for a boundary. That looks like a shot from a batsman in form. 29/2

7.5 W Parnell to K Mendis, FOUR! On a length and Mendis just lofts it over the mid on region. The ball goes two bounces into the ropes for a boundary. 25/2

7.4 W Parnell to K Mendis, JUST MISSED! Angling in from a good length, Mendis tries to defend it but the ball just misses the outside edge due to a bit of away movement. 21/2

7.3 W Parnell to K Mendis, Length ball on the stumps, Mendis punches this towards the fielder at covers. 21/2

7.2 W Parnell to D Chandimal, Fuller just outside off, Chandimal crouches and guides it towards third man for a single. 21/2

7.1 W Parnell to D Chandimal, Good length delivery angling in, Chandimal stays in his crease to defend it. 20/2

6.6 K Rabada to K Mendis, Good length delivery outside off, Mendis tries to poke at it but misses. 20/2

6.5 K Rabada to K Mendis, Mendis camps back and defends it. 20/2

6.4 K Rabada to K Mendis, FOUR! TIMED EXCEPTIONALLY WELL! Length ball on the stumps, Mendis stands and just drives it straight down the ground. Beats the diving fielder from mid on and races away for a boundary. 20/2

6.3 K Rabada to K Mendis, Length ball and Mendis drives it straight to the fielder at extra cover. They are unable to find the gaps. 16/2

6.2 K Rabada to K Mendis, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 16/2

6.1 K Rabada to K Mendis, Bouncer this time, Mendis ducks under it. 16/2

5.6 W Parnell to D Chandimal, Chandimal defends the last ball of the over off his foot. Second maiden in a row. 16/2

5.5 W Parnell to D Chandimal, Angling in, Chandimal gets squared up as he looks to defends it off his back foot. The bat turned in his hand this time. 16/2

5.4 W Parnell to D Chandimal, Angling on the pads, Chandimal stays in his crease and clips it straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. 16/2

5.3 W Parnell to D Chandimal, Similar length outside off, Chandimal drives it straight to the fielder at mid off. 16/2

5.2 W Parnell to D Chandimal, Length ball outside off, Dinesh opens the face off his bat and guides it towards point. 16/2

5.1 W Parnell to D Chandimal, Angling in from a length, Chandimal reaches out to the line of the ball and defends it. 16/2

4.6 K Rabada to K Mendis, Fuller this time, Mendis defends it well off his front foot. That's the first maiden on the match. 16/2

4.5 K Rabada to K Mendis, Length ball into the stumps, Mendis drives it straight to mid off. 16/2

4.4 K Rabada to K Mendis, Short and into the body, Mendis ducks under this one. 16/2

4.3 K Rabada to K Mendis, Fuller this time, Mendis leans into it and drives it down the ground. The fielder at mid on makes a good diving save to his left. Mendis was half way down the pitch but was sent back. No run taken. 16/2

4.2 K Rabada to K Mendis, Dug in short this time by Rabada, Mendis stays in his place and sees the ball go through to the keeper. 16/2

4.1 K Rabada to K Mendis, Length ball into the stumps, Mendis prods forward and defends it towards mid off. 16/2

3.6 W Parnell to D Chandimal, Good length delivery outside off, left alone by Chandimal. 16/2

3.5 W Parnell to D Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 16/2

3.4 W Parnell to D Chandimal, Length ball outside off, Chandimal stays in his crease and defends it towards covers. 16/2

3.3 W Parnell to D Chandimal, Fuller this time outside off, Chandimal guides this through the point region. He is off the mark with this. Rabada dives in the deep to save the boundary and keep them to a couple. 16/2

3.2 W Parnell to D Chandimal, Comes around the wicket this time. Bowls it on a length and Chandimal has his defence well in place. 14/2

Dinesh Chandimal is the new man in for Sri Lanka.

3.1 W Parnell to S Weerakkody, EDGED AND TAKEN! The debutant's stay in the middle comes to an end. Good length delivery outside off, Weerakkody tries to cut it but the ball finds the outside edge. The ball flies away towards the second slip fielder. Amla doesn't miss those. Brilliant start for the hosts. 14/2

2.6 K Rabada to K Mendis, Wide outside off, Mendis is undisturbed there. 14/1

2.5 K Rabada to K Mendis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 14/1

2.4 K Rabada to K Mendis, BRAVE LEAVE THERE! Inswinging delivery from outside off, Mendis leaves it but the ball just misses the timber. 14/1

2.3 K Rabada to K Mendis, FOUR! Fuller on the stumps, Mendis just picks it up from his stumps and flicks it over the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 14/1

2.2 K Rabada to S Weerakkody, EDGED BUT SAFE! Fuller outside off, Weerakkody has a nibble at it as he gets an outside edge towards the backward point fielder for a single. 10/1

2.1 K Rabada to S Weerakkody, FOUR! DEBUTANT'S OFF THE MARK! Length ball on the pads, Weerakkody just flicks it over the square leg region for a boundary. Top shot. 9/1

1.6 W Parnell to K Mendis, Swinging in from a length outside off, that's a brave leave by Mendis for the fourth time in a row. 5/1

1.5 W Parnell to K Mendis, Wide outside off, Mendis has shoulders his arms to it. 5/1

1.4 W Parnell to K Mendis, Goodish length outside off, Mendis shuffles and lets that through to the keeper. 5/1

1.3 W Parnell to K Mendis, Outside off this time, left alone. 5/1

1.2 W Parnell to K Mendis, FOUR! What a way to get off the mark! Length ball outside off, Mendis leans into it and drives it through the cover region to get off the mark. That's such a brilliant shot. 5/1

Kusal Mendis comes out to bat. The sun is out but there is a slight drizzle in the air.

1.1 W Parnell to N Dickwella, OUT! THAT WAS PLUMB! Angling in from a length, Dickwella shuffles across and goes to defend. But he is totally beaten for pace and the ball stays low as it hits the pads. The moment they appealed the umpire has his finger up in the air. Wayne Parnell draws first blood. 1/1

Wayne Parnell to bowl with the second new ball from the other end.

0.6 K Rabada to S Weerakkody, Nearly Worked! Down the leg side, Weerakkody flicks it towards the fielder at leg gully. Miller, who is standing there has a shy at stumps but misses. 1/0

Couple of slips in place and a leg gully as well.

0.5 K Rabada to S Weerakkody, Full toss outside off, this time the batsmen has a go at it but is no where near the line of the ball. 1/0

0.4 K Rabada to S Weerakkody, Nasty start for the debutant! Short and climbing, he had no clue about it as he tries to defend it from his crease. Luckily the ball hits his gloves and does not carry to the fielder at point. 1/0

0.3 K Rabada to N Dickwella, Shorter this time on the body, Dickwella nudges it towards square leg for a single. That's first runs on the board. 1/0

0.2 K Rabada to N Dickwella, Again fuller on the stumps, Dickwella defends it well. 0/0

0.1 K Rabada to N Dickwella, Fuller length to start with, almost a yorker just outside off. Dickwella has managed to keep it at bay. 0/0