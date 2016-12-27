South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 in Port Elizabeth: As It Happened

For ball-by-ball commentary, scroll down to bottom of the page.

Day 1, Round-up: Suranga Lakmal took four wickets and gave Sri Lanka a slight edge on the first day against South Africa at St George's Park.

Lakmal took four for 62 in 23 overs as South Africa reached 267 for six at the end of a day on which they failed to capitalise on a century opening partnership between Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar.

Commentary (South Africa innings)

So what next then? If the weather stays good for the next two days, then South Africa will look to bat for two sessions, rack up a lead close to 550 and then give their bowlers 4 sessions to take 10 wickets. However, if there is some issue with the weather, Faf might declare at Lunch. Join us at 1330 IST (0800 GMT) to see what happens as Day 4 unfolds. Before that, you can catch all the action from the second Australia-Pakistan Test. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

There seemed to be some life in the Lankans, when the Proteas suddenly lost 3/32 after Tea but then Chandimal missed a simple stumping chance of de Kock off Herath. De Kock and du Plessis have raised a quick 74-run stand and taken South Africa to a position from where they cannot lose. Or, SHOULD NOT lose.

Dean Elgar and Stephen Cook gave the Lankans a good batting coaching, adding 116 for the opening wicket. The former threw his wicket away while the latter got to his third century in 7 Tests. Then Amla came in and played a wonderful innings, although short, with the lead already swelling past 200. On the other hand, Duminy missed out on a big score when everyone was doing well.

End of a miserable day for the Lankans. They were 105 runs behind at stumps yesterday and this morning, could not add much with de Silva getting dismissed on the first ball. Vernon Philander got a well-deserved fifer and what followed after that, was a real drubbing.

79.6 S Lakmal to Kock, No excitement. Just a mere push behind point for a single to end the day's proceedings. STUMPS ON DAY 3, SOUTH AFRICA LEAD BY 432 RUNS! 351/5

Last ball of the day... how about something exciting...

79.5 S Lakmal to Kock, Fuller again, outside off once more, now QdK shoulders arms. 350/5

79.4 S Lakmal to Kock, Full and outside off again, pushed straight to cover this time. 350/5

79.3 S Lakmal to Kock, Full and outside off, Quinton comes forward and dead-bats it. 350/5

79.2 S Lakmal to Plessis, Landed around off, going away, tapped through the covers for a run. 350 COMES UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA. 350/5

79.1 S Lakmal to Kock, Full and wide outside off, de Kock flays it through point for a single. The lead is now 430. 349/5

Last over of the day then... Can Sri Lanka get something out of it?

78.6 R Herath to Plessis, Landed around off, Faf goes back and punches it back to the bowler. Herath is done for the day. 348/5

78.5 R Herath to Kock, Full and around off, Quinton comes forward and whips it through mid-wicket for another single. He too moves to 40, but from 46 balls. 348/5

78.4 R Herath to Plessis, Full and outside off, eased through cover-point for one. Moves to 40 from 53 balls. The stand is worth 70 from 84 balls. 347/5

78.3 R Herath to de Kock, Full and around off, pushed down to long on for a run. 346/5

78.2 R Herath to Kock, Short and outside off, de Kock goes back to cut but is too close to the ball. Ends up getting a bit of a bottom edge, past first slip to third man. Two runs taken. 345/5

78.1 R Herath to du Plessis, Full and around off, du Plessis stays leg side of the ball and drives it to long off for a single. 343/5

RANGANA HERATH to bowl the last over of the day from this particular end.

77.6 S Lakmal to Plessis, Outside off, fuller in length, placed through point for one. 342/5

77.5 S Lakmal to Plessis, Outside off, left alone. 341/5

77.4 S Lakmal to Kock, Comes around the wicket to the left-hander, bowls an absolutely harmless delivery outside off, wide as well, de Kock punches it behind point for a run. 341/5

77.3 S Lakmal to Plessis, Landed around off again, du Plessis goes back and works it through mid-wicket for a single. 340/5

77.2 S Lakmal to Plessis, Landed outside off, left alone. 339/5

77.1 S Lakmal to Kock, A short ball, pulled away for a single. 339/5

SURANGA LAKMAL to bowl a maximum of two more overs tonight. Mathews is seeking an inspiration before stumps.

76.6 de Silva to Kock, On middle and leg, tucked through backward square leg for another single. 338/5

76.5 de Silva to Plessis, Full on middle, worked through mid-wicket for one. 337/5

76.4 de Silva to Kock, Landed on off, worked through mid-wicket for three runs. 336/5

76.3 de Silva to Kock, FOUR! Landed outside off, Quinton goes back and cuts it behind point. Won't go all the way to the fence and the batsmen take three as the fielder gets to the ball and slides to pull the back in. But it is referred upstairs and the replays show that while doing so, his right foot was touching the ropes. De Kock moves to 30. 333/5

76.2 de Silva to Kock, Full and outside off, de Kock lunges and defends. 329/5

76.1 de Silva to Plessis, Full and outside off, worked through mid-wicket for a single. The lead is now 410. 329/5

75.6 R Herath to Kock, Full and outside off, QdK comes down the track and pushes it back to the bowler. 328/5

75.5 R Herath to Kock, Landed outside off, spits sharply from the rough, Quinton misses his defense and the ball hits his counterpart. 328/5

75.4 R Herath to Kock, Full and outside off, de Kock lunges and defends. 328/5

75.3 R Herath to Plessis, Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 328/5

75.2 R Herath to Plessis, Landed on middle and leg. Faf goes back and looks to work but misses and is hit on the pads. 327/5

75.1 R Herath to Plessis, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 327/5

74.6 de Silva to Plessis, Paddles this fine for another run. 327/5

74.5 de Silva to Kock, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. The batsmen have run through for a single. 326/5

74.4 de Silva to Kock, FOUR MORE! Short and outside off, de Kock goes back and plays a late cut past backward point for another boundary. 325/5

74.3 de Silva to Kock, Comes down the track, but is not to the pitch of the ball and somehow defends it to the off side. 321/5

74.2 de Silva to Kock, FOUR! THE LEAD CROSSES 400! Short and outside off, wide as well, de Kock goes back and cuts it behind point for a boundary. Moves to 21 from 31 balls with his second boundary. 321/5

74.1 de Silva to Kock, Full and outside off, de Kock looks to sweep but misses. 317/5

73.6 R Herath to Plessis, FOUR! Nice use of the feet. Advances down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and smashes it through the covers for a boundary. The stand is worth 40 from 56 balls. Faf moves to 32 from 41 balls. 317/5

73.5 R Herath to Plessis, Full and outside off, pushed towards point. 313/5

73.4 R Herath to Plessis, Floated outside off, driven straight to cover. 313/5

73.3 R Herath to Kock, Tossed up on middle, de Kock comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket. 313/5

73.2 R Herath to Plessis, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 312/5

73.1 R Herath to Plessis, Short and outside off, du Plessis goes back and punches it through the covers. 311/5

72.6 de Silva to Plessis, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 311/5

72.5 de Silva to Plessis, NOT OUT. FOUR OVERTHROWS instead. Du Plessis works this through mid-wicket and sets off for a single. He is sent back and the fielder returns a direct hit at the striker's end. They appeal for a run out and it is referred upstairs. Replays show that Faf is back in his crease. Later, we all come to know that the ball has gone to the fine leg fence as suddenly, the scoreboard shoots up by four runs. 310/5

The square leg umpire has referred a run out appeal at the striker's end against du Plessis upstairs.

72.4 de Silva to Kock, "AIYYYOOOO!" shouts Chandimal. Full and around off, QdK looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes wide of cover. A run taken. 306/5

72.3 de Silva to Kock, Tossed up outside off, Quinton leans and drives it to point. 305/5

72.2 de Silva to Kock, Outside off, punched through the covers for a well-run couple. 305/5

72.1 de Silva to Kock, Full and around off, de Kock looks top work it through the leg side but gets a leading edge to cover. 303/5

71.6 R Herath to Plessis, Landed outside off, FdP goes back to cut but gets a bottom edge to point. 303/5

71.5 R Herath to du Plessis, Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 303/5

71.4 R Herath to Plessis, Good variation in pace, slows this down, tosses this one on middle, defended watchfully. 303/5

71.3 R Herath to du Plessis, Outside of, Faf goes back and eases it to cover. 303/5

71.2 R Herath to du Plessis, Floated outside off, du Plessis comes down the track and drives it straight to short cover. 303/5

71.1 R Herath to Plessis, Full and wide outside off, eased behind point for a couple. 303/5

70.6 de Silva to Plessis, Fuller on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for another single. Moves to 20 from 28 balls. 301/5

70.5 de Silva to Plessis, Down the leg side, worked straight to leg slip. 300/5

70.4 de Silva to de Kock, Full and around off, driven through mid off for one. 300 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA. 300/5

70.3 de Silva to Plessis, Short and around off, worked through mid-wicket for a run. The lead touches 380. 299/5

70.2 de Silva to Kock, On middle, worked to long on for a single. 298/5

70.1 de Silva to Kock, Full and outside off, de Kock lunges to defend but misses. 297/5

69.6 R Herath to Kock, Short and outside off, punched through the covers for one. The stand is worth 20 from 32 balls. 297/5

69.5 R Herath to Kock, Full and around off, Quinton comes down the track and flicks it straight to short mid-wicket. 296/5

69.4 R Herath to Kock, Landed outside off, spins in, de Kock looks to push it through the off side but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 296/5

69.3 R Herath to Plessis, Tossed up on middle, Faf comes down the track and eases it to long on for a run. 296/5

69.2 R Herath to Plessis, Landed around off, punched straight to cover. 295/5

69.1 R Herath to Kock, On the pads, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 295/5

68.6 de Silva to Plessis, That's hit the batsman on his pads. 294/5

68.5 de Silva to Kock, Down the leg side, du Plessis misses his flick and is hit on the pads. 294/5

68.4 de Silva to Plessis, Full and wide again, driven through the covers for a run. 293/5

68.3 de Silva to de Kock, Full and wide outside off, slapped through the covers for a single. 292/5

68.2 de Silva to Plessis, Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 291/5

68.1 de Silva to Plessis, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 290/5

67.6 R Herath to Kock, STUMPING MISSED! FOUR BYES! Not that it would have mattered much but at least it would have lifted the team's spirits. Tossed up outside off, de Kock comes down the track and looks to drive but the ball spins in, goes past the bat and then the stumps. Dinesh Chandimal behind is in a hurry to whip off the bails and misses the ball. Off it goes to the fine leg fence. 290/5

67.5 R Herath to Kock, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 286/5

67.4 R Herath to Kock, Hmmmm.... thrown up around off, de Kock looks to flick but gets a bit of a leading edge back to the bowler. 286/5

67.3 R Herath to du Plessis, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single. 286/5

67.2 R Herath to du Plessis, Tossed up wider outside off, driven straight to extra cover. 285/5

67.1 R Herath to Plessis, Full and around off, defended off the inside edge to the leg side. 285/5

66.6 de Silva to Kock, FOUR! THRASH! He is not going to miss out on those. A short ball on off, de Kock pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 285/5

66.5 de Silva to Kock, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 281/5

66.4 de Silva to Kock, Full and around off, defended towards short mid-wicket. 281/5

66.3 de Silva to Kock, The batsman has played the square drive. 281/5

66.2 de Silva to Plessis, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single. 281/5

66.1 de Silva to Kock, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total. 280/5

65.6 R Herath to Kock, Outside off, worked through fine leg for a single. 279/5

65.5 R Herath to Kock, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 278/5

65.4 R Herath to Kock, Goes back in his crease and blocks again. 278/5

65.3 R Herath to Kock, Comes down the track and blocks. 278/5

65.2 R Herath to Kock, Pushes this towards the bowler. 278/5

65.1 R Herath to Kock, Full and around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 278/5

64.6 de Silva to Plessis, The batsman works it down the leg side. 278/5

64.5 de Silva to Kock, Full on middle and off, pushed through the covers for a single. 278/5

QUINTON DE KOCK walks in at number 7, replacing Bavuma.

64.4 de Silva to Bavuma, OUT! Caught at bat-pad! Second wicket for de Silva in the space of 7 balls. Tossed up around middle and leg, Bavuma leans to flick but the ball goes off the inside edge, hits him on the pads and goes to short leg where Kusal Mendis completes the formalities. Wow. This is interesting. ULTRA EDGE does not detect any edge. Perhaps Bavuma did hit it because he did not even wait to think for a review. Just walked off. South Africa are effectively 358/5. 277/5

64.3 de Silva to Plessis, Full on middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. The stand moves to 10 from 11 balls. 277/4

64.2 de Silva to Bavuma, Whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 276/4

64.1 de Silva to Bavuma, On middle and leg, Bavuma goes back and works it to the leg side for a couple. 275/4

63.6 R Herath to Bavuma, Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 273/4

63.5 R Herath to Bavuma, Short and outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 272/4

63.4 R Herath to Bavuma, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 272/4

63.3 R Herath to Bavuma, FOUR! Uppish, but safe! Lovely loop on that delivery, fuller in length outside off, Bavuma leans and checks his cover drive. Luckily for him, the ball flies between cover and mid off to the boundary. THE LEAD MOVES TO 353. 272/4

63.2 R Herath to Bavuma, Goes back and punches it towards cover. 268/4

63.1 R Herath to Plessis, The arm ball around off, Faf punches it towards cover for a single. 268/4

62.6 de Silva to Bavuma, On the pads, Bavuma looks to work it by closing the face of his bat but misses it and gets rapped up on the pads. 267/4

62.5 de Silva to Bavuma, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 267/4

TEMBA BAVUMA walks in at number 6, replacing Duminy.

62.4 de Silva to Duminy, OUT! What a catch by Mathews! Served outside off, Duminy prods forward in defence, expecting the ball to slide in with the angle but the ball straightens a touch and catches the outside edge of his bat towards first slip. Angelo Mathews present there gets low towards his right and takes a superb catch. Duminy's short stint is over! First wicket of the match for de Silva! SOUTH AFRICA WITH A LEAD OF 348 RUNS! 267/4

62.3 de Silva to Plessis, On the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 267/3

62.2 de Silva to JP Duminy, Full outside off, driven to long off for a single. 266/3

62.1 de Silva to Plessis, Sliding away, defended off the back foot towards covers for a single. 265/3

61.6 R Herath to Duminy, GREAT DELIVERY! Tossed up outside off, spins in sharply from the rough, surprises Duminy who gets back in the crease looking to punch it but gets off the inside edge through both his legs. That will create doubts in the batsmen's minds! 264/3

61.5 R Herath to Duminy, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 264/3

61.4 R Herath to Plessis, Outside off, du Plessis drives it through covers for another single. 264/3

61.3 R Herath to Duminy, On the stumps, driven through mid on for a single. 263/3

61.2 R Herath to Plessis, Full outside off, powerfully driven through covers for a single. 262/3

61.1 R Herath to Duminy, Comes down the track and whips it to long on for a single. 261/3

RANGANA HERATH is back on.

60.6 de Silva to Plessis, Shortish delivery, sliding away from the right hander, Faf punches it off the back foot to covers and takes off for a quick single. The fielder present there has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. The batsmen run through for an overthrow as the ball races towards deep mid-wicket. Two runs overall! 260/3

60.5 de Silva to Duminy, Flatter delivery, punched off the back foot to deep cover for a single. 258/3

60.4 de Silva to Duminy, FOUR! Whipped away! Duminy charges down, converts the ball into a full toss and whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 257/3

60.3 de Silva to Plessis, On the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for another quick single. When these two are out in the middle, one expects them to be busy and take such quick singles. 253/3

60.2 de Silva to Duminy, Tossed up outside off, pushed to covers for another quick single. 252/3

60.1 de Silva to Plessis, Served around leg, Faf leans into the on drive and gets it past the diving short mid-wicket through to long on for a single. 251/3

59.6 D Chameera to Duminy, On the pads, defended on the leg side. 250/3

59.5 D Chameera to Duminy, Full outside off, Duminy unleashes his exquisite cover drive but sadly finds the man at covers. 250/3

59.4 D Chameera to du Plessis, Pitched full outside off, driven through widish mid off for a single. 250/3

59.3 D Chameera to Plessis, Full outside off, left alone. 249/3

59.2 D Chameera to Plessis, Back of a length delivery, pulled through mid-wicket for a brace. 249/3

59.1 D Chameera to Duminy, Full around off, Duminy defends it late near the practice pitches in covers for a quick single. 247/3

58.6 de Silva to Plessis, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short leg. 246/3

58.5 de Silva to Plessis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 246/3

58.4 de Silva to Duminy, Goes back and punches it to sweeper cover for a single. 246/3

58.3 de Silva to Duminy, Full toss outside off, cut away but straight to point. 245/3

58.2 de Silva to Duminy, Goes back and blocks. 245/3

58.1 de Silva to Duminy, Full and around off, defended back to the bowler. 245/3

Skipper FAF DU PLESSIS comes in at number 5, replacing Cook.

57.6 D Chameera to Cook, OUT! The centurion departs! He was flirting with danger, got lucky earlier but now has to pay the price! Length delivery outside off, Cook in his typical fashion gets across and looks to run it down but misjudges the bounce as the ball catches the outside edge and goes straight in the gloves of Chandimal. The Lankans start celebrating and Cook takes off immediately. Doesn't wait for the umpire's call. Nonetheless, it was a great innings which has taken South Africa in a position of substance with a LEAD OF 326! 245/3

57.5 D Chameera to Duminy, Bye! Down the leg side, JP leaves it alone. Chandimal behind the stumps dives to his left but fails to grab the ball. The batsmen run through for a bye! 245/2

57.4 D Chameera to S Cook, Length delivery outside off, Cook gets across and cuts through point for a single. 244/2

57.3 D Chameera to Cook, Length delivery, defended into the ground by getting on his toes. 243/2

57.2 D Chameera to Cook, Length delivery outside off, Cook looks to drive it on the up but is late into the shot and gets beaten past the outside edge. 243/2

57.1 D Chameera to Duminy, Outside off, Duminy looks to drive but ends up slicing it through point for a single. 243/2

56.6 de Silva to Cook, Spinning into the pads from outside off, Cook leans ahead and works it with the spin towards square leg. No run taken! 242/2

56.5 de Silva to Duminy, Spinning away from the southpaw, played gently with the spin towards covers for a quick single. 242/2

56.4 de Silva to Cook, Tossed up around off, Cook reverse sweeps it through point for a single. 241/2

56.3 de Silva to Cook, Comes from over the wicket for Cook, lands it on middle and off, defended to square leg. 240/2

56.2 de Silva to Duminy, On middle and leg, Duminy clears his front leg and drives it to long off for a single. 240/2

56.1 de Silva to Duminy, Served fuller around off, defended straight back. 239/2

DHANANJAYA DE SILVA is back on!

55.6 D Chameera to Cook, Length delivery outside off, Cook stays in the crease and guides it towards gully where a good diving effort from the fielder present there gives away no runs. 239/2

55.5 D Chameera to Cook, Full outside off, Cook leans into the shot and pushes it to mid off. 239/2

55.4 D Chameera to Duminy, Short delivery, angling away, a controlled pull through front of square on the leg side for a single. 239/2

55.3 D Chameera to Duminy, Once again Duminy plays it back to the bowler. 238/2

55.2 D Chameera to Duminy, Length delivery, defended off the back foot back to the bowler. 238/2

55.1 D Chameera to Cook, Short delivery angling down leg, SC gets across and tucks it from near his chest towards deep backward square leg for a single. 238/2

54.6 N Pradeep to Duminy, FOUR! Just a punch! Length delivery, angling away. Duminy uses the angle beautifully as he gets back and punches it through covers for his first boundary of the innings. 237/2

54.5 N Pradeep to Cook, Outside off, another gentle push towards covers for a quick single. 233/2

54.4 N Pradeep to Cook, Banged in short and angling in, Cook ducks under it. 232/2

54.3 N Pradeep to Duminy, Angling across the southpaw, steered with soft hands towards backward point region for a quick single. Good running! 232/2

54.2 N Pradeep to Duminy, Length delivery, angling away, Duminy defends it with the angle on the off side. 231/2

54.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Fuller around off, Cook shuffles across and plays it with soft hands towards mid-wicket for a single. 231/2

53.6 D Chameera to Duminy, Outside leg, JP looks to work it on its way but misses. 230/2

53.5 D Chameera to Cook, Back of a length delivery, directed towards the body, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single. 230/2

53.4 D Chameera to Cook, Outside off, driven to mid off. 229/2

53.3 D Chameera to Cook, Length delivery outside off, Cook punches it towards gully. 229/2

53.2 D Chameera to Duminy, On the pads, tickled round the corner for a single. 229/2

53.1 D Chameera to Cook, Outside off, tapped to point for a single. 228/2

52.6 N Pradeep to Duminy, Fuller on middle and leg, Duminy drives through covers for a brace. As Duminy connected the shot there was a sound off the pads and Pradeep started appealing but the umpire turned it down. The sound maybe was of the bat brushing the pads on its way. 227/2

52.5 N Pradeep to Cook, Length delivery with width on offer, cut through point for a single. 225/2

52.4 N Pradeep to Cook, Full and wide outside off, Cook pushes through the mid off region. The short cover fielder cuts across by running towards his right. 224/2

52.3 N Pradeep to Cook, Length delivery outside off, driven to covers. 224/2

52.2 N Pradeep to Duminy, Outside off, angling away, Duminy reaches for it and steers it through covers for a single. 224/2

52.1 N Pradeep to Duminy, Straying on the pads, Duminy looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad. 223/2

NUWAN PRADEEP to continue.

51.6 D Chameera to Duminy, Length delivery, angling across, Duminy taps it with soft hands towards covers and gets off the mark. 223/2

51.5 D Chameera to Duminy, Full on middle, driven to mid off. 222/2

51.4 D Chameera to Duminy, Fullish on middle and leg, angling away, defended on the leg side. 222/2

51.3 D Chameera to Duminy, Fuller around leg, defended solidly with a straight bat. 222/2

51.2 D Chameera to Cook, Back of a length delivery outside off, Cook hops across and punches it through covers for a single. 222/2

51.1 D Chameera to Cook, Length delivery outside off, Cook watches it till the very end and defends it late. 221/2

JP DUMINY has walked in the middle to partner the centurion, Stephen Cook. These two like the previous partnership will look to add some quick runs, taking the lead past 400 and then giving their bowlers ample of time to bowl out the visitors. Dushmantha Chameera to continue his spell. Can Amla's wicket lift Sri Lanka's spirit? Let's find out...

... DAY 3, SESSION 3 ...

The Proteas will be happy with this. It is almost like business as usual. Get a good lead and then build on it. They might have just one thought to ponder now - When to declare. They should be getting somewhere close to 400 in terms of the lead if they play this session out. They have a huge amount of time left, but then if they look at the forecast, they might be tempted to declare earlier than normal. Join us back at 1950 IST (1420 GMT) for the final session. We will be going home late tonight. 29 overs left.

Nothing spectacular for Sri Lanka. They just went through the motions, just waiting for something to happen. The ball is not moving and run-scoring seems to be pretty easy. Nothing on the pitch. Amla gave a chance early on but de Silva failed to grab it.

End of a longggggggggggggggggggg session. 182/2 in 40 overs. All South Africa's. Elgar threw his wicket away while Amla missed a straight one, trying to be a bit cheeky. But the bottom line is that the lead has crossed 300.

50.6 Pradeep to Amla, OUT! LBW NUMBER 10,000 IN TESTS! What a moment for Pradeep. Not quite sure he will be too focussed with the milestone but at least he has got a wicket. Full and straight, Amla shuffles across and misses his flick. Pradeep appeals as the ball hits his pads and umpire Oxenford raises his finger! Amla has a chat with Oxenford, not quite sure what for and then walks off. A superb knock. To come out of form with an innings like that. That will be TEA ON DAY 3, SOUTH AFRICA LEAD BY 302! 221/2

50.5 N Pradeep to Amla, FOUR! THAT TAKES THE LEAD PAST 300. Amla shuffles across his stumps, gets a length ball around off and tickles it to the fine leg fence. 221/1

50.5 N Pradeep to Amla, NO BALL. A beautiful delivery though. On a good length around off, Amla looks to defend but is squared up and the ball whizzes past the outside edge. 217/1

50.4 N Pradeep to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 216/1

50.3 N Pradeep to Amla, Goes back in his crease and blocks. 216/1

50.2 N Pradeep to Amla, Some chin music for the batsman, he lets that bouncer through to the wicket-keeper. 216/1

50.2 N Pradeep to Amla, WIDE. A bouncer, dug in way too short, Amla ducks. 100-RUN STAND COMES UP IN 108 BALLS. Solid run-rate. 216/1

50.1 N Pradeep to Cook, A short ball on middle, tucked through square leg for a single. 215/1

49.6 D Chameera to Cook, Full and outside off, pushed through point for a single. 13 from the over, Chameera gets his half century in just 6 overs. Perhaps the team management would have liked it more if he had done it with the bat. Well, he has got one more innings with the willow. Unless South Africa do what Gujarat did recently in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Odisha. 214/1

49.5 D Chameera to S Cook, FOUR! A bit of an edge but as of now, the slips look like standing a kilometre behind. Full and outside off, Cook pushes forward but the ball goes off the outside edge, wide of first slip and to the third man fence. Would not have carried to second slip. 213/1

49.4 D Chameera to Amla, A short ball around off, pulled with total control through square leg for a run. 209/1

49.3 D Chameera to Cook, The batsman does well to stand tall and play that short delivery. They pick up a single. 208/1

3rd Test Century for Stephen Cook!

49.2 D Chameera to Cook, There it is! Triple figures for Cook. A gift from Pradeep to a guy who is on 99, almost telling him, please take this century and declare. A short ball around middle and leg, Cook works it through square leg and gets a couple. The crowd raises as one to applaud the young guy. His last 4 innings scores read - 40, 104, 59 and as of now, 101 unbeaten. 207/1

49.1 D Chameera to Cook, FOUR! FLAMBOYANT! Moves to 99! Full and around middle and off, Cook drives this straight down the ground. Angelo Mathews gives it a solid chase from mid off, running like a panther chasing its prey, slides near the boundary but is unable to even get a hand to the ball. 205/1

DUSHMANTHA CHAMEERA is back on.

48.6 N Pradeep to Cook, A short ball outside off, pulled through mid-wicket for a run. 201/1

48.5 N Pradeep to Cook, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off. 200/1

48.5 N Pradeep to Cook, NO BALL, FOUR LEG BYES! Ahh.... Cook was nervously looking at the umpire. Perhaps he hoped that the umpire will not signal leg byes. Full and down the leg side, Cook misses his flick and the ball goes past the keeper to the fine leg fence. 200 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA. The stand is worth 84 from 99 balls. The lead is now 281. 200/1

48.4 N Pradeep to Cook, Landed around off, SC gets across and punches it ala Faf du Plessis style through point for a couple. 195/1

48.3 N Pradeep to Amla, He is standing on off stump and works this through mid on for a run. 193/1

48.2 N Pradeep to Cook, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 192/1

48.2 N Pradeep to Cook, Full and outside off, Stephen works it through mid-wicket and hares back for a couple. That takes him into the 90s. NO BALL signalled for overstepping. Got a fair way over there, Pradeep. Ahh.... replays show Kusal Mendis throwing the ball from the deep, JUST OVER Aleem Dar at square leg! Kusal Mendis was like Ohhhh while Dar managed a smile. Who says only batsmen need to duck? 191/1

48.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Landed outside off, Cook gets across and defends it back to the bowler. 188/1

47.6 R Herath to Amla, Full and outside off, defended towards cover. 188/1

47.5 R Herath to Amla, Outside off, dabbed with an open face of the bat past first slip for a couple. 188/1

47.4 R Herath to Cook, This time he stays back and works it to the leg side for a run. The stand is worth 70 from 93 balls. 186/1

47.3 R Herath to Cook, Full and wide outside off, Stephen gets in a big bat lift and drives it straight to cover. 185/1

47.2 R Herath to Amla, Comes down the track and pushes it to long on for a single. Moves to 40 from just 43 balls. 185/1

47.1 R Herath to Cook, Full and down the leg side, Cook misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads to short fine leg. A leg bye taken. 184/1

46.6 N Pradeep to Amla, Outside off, Amla guides it on the bounce towards slip where Angelo Mathews dives to his right to stop. 183/1

46.5 N Pradeep to Cook, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total. 183/1

46.4 N Pradeep to Cook, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 182/1

46.3 N Pradeep to Amla, On middle and leg, Amla flicks it through mid-wicket. A fielder races to his left and slides near the ropes to prevent the boundary. Three runs taken. 182/1

46.2 N Pradeep to Amla, Short and outside off, Amla punches this off the back foot through the covers for a couple. 179/1

46.1 N Pradeep to Amla, Landed outside off, left alone. 177/1

NUWAN PRADEEP is brought back into the attack!

45.6 R Herath to Cook, Goes back and works it through mid-wicket. 177/1

45.5 R Herath to Cook, Full and outside off, a solid forward defense towards cover. 177/1

45.4 R Herath to Cook, Landed around off, blocked from the crease. 177/1

45.3 R Herath to Cook, Landed outside off, pushed with soft hands towards cover. 177/1

45.2 R Herath to Amla, Pushes this through mid on for a single. 177/1

45.1 R Herath to Amla, Full and around middle, defended watchfully. 176/1

44.6 de Silva to Cook, Landed outside off, Cook gently plays the reverse sweep past first slip for a couple. 176/1

44.5 de Silva to Amla, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 174/1

44.4 de Silva to Cook, Goes back and works it fine for a run. 173/1

44.3 de Silva to Amla, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single. 172/1

44.2 de Silva to Cook, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 171/1

44.1 de Silva to Amla, Landed on middle, worked straight to square leg. 170/1

43.6 R Herath to Cook, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 169/1

50-run stand for the 3rd wicket between Amla and Cook!

43.5 R Herath to Cook, FOUR! Good effort from Chameera. SC paddles it through fine leg and the ball almost reaches the ropes but Dushmantha Chameera giving it a good chase from fine leg, dives to stop the ball but cannot prevent the boundary. 169/1

43.4 R Herath to Cook, Down the leg side, Stephen misses his flick. 165/1

43.3 R Herath to Amla, Flicks this towards fine leg for a run. 165/1

43.2 R Herath to Cook, Goes back and works it past short leg for a single. 164/1

43.1 R Herath to Cook, Full and down the leg side, flicked straight to short leg. 163/1

42.6 de Silva to Cook, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 163/1

42.5 de Silva to Cook, Goes back and works it through square leg for one. 162/1

42.4 de Silva to Cook, Full on middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 162/1

42.3 de Silva to Cook, Landed on middle, Cook works it towards backward square leg. 162/1

42.2 de Silva to Amla, Works it through square leg for a run. 162/1

42.1 de Silva to Cook, Short and around middle, Cook gets across and works it through mid-wicket for a single. 161/1

DHANANJAYA de SILVA is introduced into the attack!

41.6 R Herath to Cook, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 160/1

41.5 R Herath to Cook, The batsman plays a sweep shot. 159/1

41.4 R Herath to Cook, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 159/1

41.3 R Herath to Cook, The batsman tried to sweep that one but missed it and was hit on the pads. 159/1

41.2 R Herath to Cook, Cook stays in the crease and blocks it near the surface. 159/1

41.1 R Herath to Cook, Full and down the leg side, Cook looks to sweep but misses and is hit on the gloves. 159/1

40.6 D Chameera to Cook, Short ball outside off, fended behind square on the off side for a quick single. He will retain the strike! 159/1

40.5 D Chameera to Cook, Gets across and works it wide of mid on. Rangana Herath gives it a good chase and keeps the batsmen to a couple. 158/1

40.4 D Chameera to Amla, Drives this wide of mid off and takes a quick single. 156/1

40.3 D Chameera to Amla, FOUR! FANTASTIC! Amla has played a gem of a knock so far. On a length outside off, Amla stands tall and just punches it through the covers for a boundary. 155/1

40.3 D Chameera to Amla, WIDE! The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. The square leg umpire signals it as a wide for height! 151/1

40.2 D Chameera to Amla, Landed on off and outside, defended solidly. 150/1

40.1 D Chameera to Cook, Works it to the leg side to raise the 150 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA. 150/1

39.6 R Herath to Cook, Full and outside off, eased through mid off for a single. 149/1

39.5 R Herath to Cook, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 148/1

39.4 R Herath to H Amla, Full and around off, pushed down to long on for a run. 148/1

39.3 R Herath to Amla, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple. 147/1

39.2 R Herath to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 145/1

39.1 R Herath to Amla, Full and around middle, watchfully defended. 145/1

38.6 D Chameera to H Amla, Short and outside off, cut through point for a single. 145/1

38.5 D Chameera to Amla, Around off, watchfully defended from the crease. 144/1

38.4 D Chameera to Amla, FOUR! FABULOUS! He is back - the mighty Hash. Full and around off, delivered from wide of the crease, Amla, with minimum trigger movement, just drives it straight back down the ground. Fetch the ball back please. 144/1

38.3 D Chameera to Amla, Around middle, worked straight to mid on. 140/1

38.2 D Chameera to Amla, Full and outside off, good pace but nothing other than that, left alone. 140/1

38.1 D Chameera to Amla, On a good length outside off, Amla shoulders arms. 140/1

DUSHMANTHA CHAMEERA is back on!

37.6 R Herath to Amla, Down the leg side, whipped straight to short leg where Kusal Mendis is late to react. The ball hits his knees and deflects to fine leg. Purists can count that as a dropped chance, our scorers are not so inhuman. A single taken. 140/1

37.5 R Herath to Amla, Full and around middle, defended towards point. 139/1

37.4 R Herath to Cook, Outside off, pushed awkwardly to the off side for a run. 139/1

37.3 R Herath to Cook, Full and just around off, watchfully defended. 138/1

37.2 R Herath to Amla, Now he comes down the track and whips it to long on for a single. 138/1

37.1 R Herath to Amla, Down the leg side, Amla stays back and defends. 137/1

DRINKS BREAK. Excellent passage of play for the hosts. Just as they would have wanted. A good batting practice. The only negative aspect - Elgar not converting his half centuries into bigger ones. Meanwhile, some hammering is going on around the lading area of the bowlers. We are ready now.

36.6 S Lakmal to H Amla, Angling into the pads, Cook shuffles and tucks off his thigh pad towards fine leg. Good presence of mind by Cook and Amla as they run through quickly for the second. The throw from the deep is at the striker's end where Chandimal collects it and has a shy at the other end end. However, he misses his throw and there is no one backing up for it. The ball goes through towards the long on region and the batsmen run another couple for overthrow. A total of four runs taken! 137/1

36.5 S Lakmal to Cook, Outside off, Cook once again opts to not have a go at it. 133/1

36.4 S Lakmal to Cook, Wide outside off, Cook covers his stumps and lets it go through. 133/1

36.3 S Lakmal to Amla, Full outside off, Amla shuffles across a touch and drives it to mid off and looks to take on the man present there. However, the fielder misses his shy at the non-striker's end and Amla is home safely. One run taken! 133/1

36.2 S Lakmal to Amla, Full outside off, the batsman leaves it. 132/1

36.1 S Lakmal to Cook, Length delivery outside off, punched through cover-point by Cook in his typical fashion for a single. 132/1

Mathews is slowly trudging off the field. He was going at a relatively slow pace. Not quite sure what might have happened. Might be a niggle, might be to just take a break from the proceedings.

35.6 R Herath to Amla, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 131/1

35.5 R Herath to Cook, The batsman has played it to the point region. One run added to the total. 131/1

35.4 R Herath to Cook, Outside off, Stephen somehow manages to block it to the off side. 130/1

35.3 R Herath to Amla, Goes back and works it behind square leg for a run. 130/1

35.2 R Herath to Cook, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 129/1

35.1 R Herath to Amla, Full and outside off, pushed through to long on for a single. 128/1

34.6 S Lakmal to Cook, Back of a length delivery, punched off the back foot to covers. 127/1

34.5 S Lakmal to Cook, NOT OUT! Decision stands! Angling into the pads, Cook shuffles across and looks to work it with the angle but misses and gets struck high on the pads. Lakmal starts appealing straightaway but is turned down by the umpire. He is confident and asks Mathews to take the review and he does. The Ball Tracker shows that the ball was going high over the leg stump making the original decision stand. Sri Lanka have one review left. 127/1

Mathews has taken the review for an lbw decision against Cook given not out!

34.4 S Lakmal to Cook, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 127/1

34.3 S Lakmal to Cook, Outside off, left alone. 127/1

34.2 S Lakmal to Cook, Back of a length outside off, width on offer, Cook looks to slap it but gets a bottom edge into the ground. 127/1

34.1 S Lakmal to S Cook, DROPPED! Full outside off, drawing Cook into the cover drive and he obliges but gets an outside edge. The ball flies towards gully. De Silva present there dives low and forward to take the catch but ends up dropping it. Such chances should be taken if they want to get back into the game. 127/1

33.6 R Herath to Amla, Outside off, played to point. 127/1

33.5 R Herath to Amla, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 127/1

33.4 R Herath to Cook, On the pads, tickled round the corner for a single. 127/1

33.3 R Herath to Amla, Flatter and shortish outside off, punched through covers for a couple. 126/1

33.2 R Herath to Amla, FOUR! Use of the feet! Positive intent straightaway! Tossed up around off, Amla dances down the track, doesn't get to the pitch of the ball but manages to loft it over mid on for a boundary. 125/1

33.1 R Herath to Amla, On middle and leg, defended to short leg. 121/1

32.6 S Lakmal to Cook, Back of a length delivery outside off once again, Cook once again shuffles and edges it into the ground and towards gully. 121/1

32.5 S Lakmal to Amla, Back of a length delivery outside off, Amla gets across and punches through cover-point for a single. 121/1

32.4 S Lakmal to Amla, FOUR! Sweetly driven! Full outside off, driven through covers for a boundary. Gets off the mark in style! The lead is now in excess of 200! 120/1

32.3 S Lakmal to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 116/1

32.2 S Lakmal to Amla, Length delivery outside off, Amla looks to defend it off the front foot but the ball rises onto him as he defends it towards point removing his top hand. 116/1

HASHIM AMLA walks out in the middle!

32.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, OUT! Lakmal strikes and gets the breakthrough! Back of a length delivery outside off, angling in, Elgar goes for the pull but doesn't get into the perfect position for pulling it. Ends up miscuing it high in the air towards the mid-wicket region. Mathews from mid on runs in the direction of the ball, places himself under it and calmly takes it. Once again Lakmal is the one who strikes for the Lankans! That's the end of 116-run partnership! 116/1

31.6 R Herath to Cook, No run. 116/0

31.5 R Herath to Cook, Fired in on middle, nudged to the leg side. 116/0

31.4 R Herath to Elgar, Floated on the pads, steps out and clips it to mid-wicket for a single. 116/0

31.3 R Herath to Elgar, Floated outside off, Elgar gets across to flick. Misses and is struck on the pads. Loud appeal for lbw but impact was well outside the line. 115/0

31.2 R Herath to Elgar, Fuller outside off, defended well off the front foot. 115/0

31.1 R Herath to Cook, Floated on middle and leg, pushes at it but gets an inside edge behind square on the leg side for a single. 115/0

30.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Pitched up outside off, Elgar blocks it off the front foot. 114/0

30.5 S Lakmal to Cook, On the pads, flicked on the leg side for a single. 114/0

30.4 S Lakmal to Cook, Length delivery outside off, Cook covers his stumps and defends. 113/0

30.3 S Lakmal to Cook, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 113/0

30.2 S Lakmal to Cook, On the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a brace. 113/0

30.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Length delivery outside off, cut through cover-point for a single. 111/0

SURANGA LAKMAL is back on!

29.6 R Herath to Cook, Cook stays in crease and defends it late with a straight bat. 110/0

29.5 R Herath to Cook, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 110/0

On the delivery before this, Elgar brought up his 4th Test fifty!

29.4 R Herath to S Cook, Outside off, pushed through covers for a brace. 110/0

29.3 R Herath to Elgar, Spinning into the southpaw, DE clips it to short leg. The short leg fielder, who goes for a direct hit seeing Elgar out of his crease but misses. The batsmen run for the overthrow. This brings up half century for Elgar! 108/0

29.2 R Herath to Elgar, Landed outside off, Elgar leans ahead but misses and gets hit on the pads. There's a mild appeal but it's turned down. 107/0

29.1 R Herath to Elgar, Tossed up outside off, defended off the front foot. 107/0

28.6 N Pradeep to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 107/0

28.5 N Pradeep to Cook, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Cook gets across and steers past gully for a boundary. 107/0

3rd Test fifty for Cook!

28.4 N Pradeep to Cook, FOUR! What a way to bring another half century in the match! Length delivery outside off, punched through cover-point for a boundary! 103/0

28.3 N Pradeep to Cook, Appeal from the bowler! Pitched on a length in the channel of uncertainty, Cook looks to defend it in his typical style by getting across but gets beaten. Pradeep is excited and starts appealing but doesn't get any support from his teammates. 99/0

28.2 N Pradeep to Cook, Back of a length delivery, Cook shuffles across and awkwardly taps it towards gully. 99/0

28.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Length delivery outside off, guided into the ground and towards the slip cordon. 99/0

27.6 R Herath to Elgar, Tossed up outside off, Elgar drives it through covers but it gets stopped by a diving effort from the fielder present there. Elgar will have to wait for his fifty! 99/0

27.5 R Herath to Cook, On the pads, Cook comes across and clips it through behind square on the leg side for a single. 99/0

27.4 R Herath to Cook, Tossed up around off, Cook prods forward in defence. 98/0

27.3 R Herath to Elgar, Touch shortish outside off, Elgar camps back and guides it through the third man region and earns three runs for it. Moves to 49! 98/0

27.2 R Herath to Elgar, Again on the pads, flicked on the leg side. 95/0

27.1 R Herath to Elgar, Spinning into the southpaw, clipped with the spin to mid-wicket. 95/0

26.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Length delivery, angling across, played with the angle to point for a single. 95/0

26.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, Full and wide outside off, an easy leave for Elgar. 94/0

26.4 N Pradeep to D Elgar, Full on off, driven to mid off. 94/0

26.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, Pitched on the stumps, DE defends it late and into the ground. 94/0

26.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Angling across Elgar, he leaves it alone. 94/0

26.1 N Pradeep to Elgar, Length delivery on middle and off, defended off the front foot. 94/0

25.6 R Herath to Cook, FOUR! Cook gets down the track a touch and drives it on the full through the gap between mid off and covers for a boundary! Moves to 46! 94/0

25.5 R Herath to Cook, Full around off, driven to mid off. 90/0

25.4 R Herath to Cook, This time Cook stays in his crease and defends off the back foot. 90/0

25.3 R Herath to Cook, Flatter one outside off, Cook prods forward in defence. 90/0

25.2 R Herath to Cook, Fuller outside off, played to covers. No runs taken! 90/0

25.1 R Herath to Elgar, Tossed up outside off, pushed to covers for a single. 90/0

24.6 N Pradeep to Cook, Wide outside off, Cook doesn't flirt with it. 89/0

24.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, Outside off and on a length taped to cover-point for a single. 89/0

24.4 N Pradeep to Cook, Length delivery, Cook shuffles across and works it with soft hands towards mid-wicket for a single. 88/0

24.3 N Pradeep to Cook, Pitched on a length outside off, guided towards gully. 87/0

24.2 N Pradeep to Cook, Outside off, Cook shoulders his arms to let that through. 87/0

24.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Length delivery outside off, tapped to backward point. 87/0

23.6 R Herath to Elgar, Spinning into the pads, flicked with the spin to mid-wicket. 87/0

23.5 R Herath to Cook, On middle and leg, SC gets on his front foot and defends it on the leg side by closing the face of his bat. A quick single taken! 87/0

23.4 R Herath to Cook, Outside off, defended off the front foot. 86/0

23.3 R Herath to Cook, Flatter and quicker around middle and leg, Cook charges down and clips through backward square leg for a brace. 86/0

23.2 R Herath to Cook, Served fuller outside off, Cook prods forward in defence. 84/0

23.1 R Herath to Cook, Tossed up on middle, Cook prods forward and defends it on the leg side. 84/0

22.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Full outside off, blocked from near the surface. 84/0

22.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, Full outside off, Elgar covers his stumps and leaves it. 84/0

22.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 84/0

22.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, Fullish delivery angling away, Elgar pokes at it away from his body but gets beaten as the ball moves away a touch. 84/0

22.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Outside off, angling away, left alone. 84/0

The players are out in the middle. Nuwan Pradeep to continue his over.

UPDATE 1730 IST - Play will resume at 1735 IST. According to the revised timings, Tea will be taken at 1930 IST.

The drizzle has got heavier and the umpires have instructed the players to leave the field. Doesn't look dark out there at all. In fact, seems to be getting brighter at a distance. Could be a passing shower. We'll keep you updated.

22.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Short of a length on leg stump, Cook gets across to flick but the ball flies off the glove down to fine leg for a single. 84/0

21.6 R Herath to Elgar, Loopy on a length outside off, stays back and defends it to short leg. 83/0

21.5 R Herath to Elgar, Flatter on a length outside off, Elgar stays back and defends it to short leg. 83/0

21.4 R Herath to Elgar, Drifting in from outside off, reaches out to that one and smothers it to the ground. 83/0

21.3 R Herath to Elgar, Floated outside off, Elgar presses well forward to block but is hit on the pads. Impact well outside the line as there is a muted lbw shout. 83/0

21.2 R Herath to Elgar, Drifting in from around off, Elgar pushes at it but gets an edge that goes on the bounce to first slip. 83/0

21.1 R Herath to Elgar, Tossed up around off, whipped back to the bowler. 83/0

RANGANA HERATH comes on to bowl.

20.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Back of a length outside off, steered off the back foot through point for a single. 83/0

20.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, Full and just outside off, Cook shoulders arms to that one. 82/0

20.4 N Pradeep to Cook, Full on middle and leg, Cook gets across and tucks it to square leg for a single. 82/0

20.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, Fuller on the pads, clipped to mid-wicket for a single. 81/0

20.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Length ball outside off, no shot offered to that one. 80/0

20.1 N Pradeep to Elgar, Good length angled outside off, Elgar hangs back and lets it pass. 80/0

NUWAN PRADEEP is back on.

It's started to drizzle but the sun is also out. Let's hope that the sun wins the battle and we don't have any further interruptions.

19.6 D Chameera to Cook, FOUR! Creamed! Full and wide outside off, Cook reaches out and covers the movement with a fluent drive through the covers for a boundary. 80/0

19.5 D Chameera to Cook, Back of a length outside off, Cook rides the bounce and fends it well to cover. 76/0

19.4 D Chameera to Cook, Short of a length outside off, Cook hangs back and defends it firmly. 76/0

19.3 D Chameera to Elgar, Fuller on middle, worked to mid-wicket for a single. 76/0

19.3 D Chameera to Elgar, Full and way too wide outside off, Elgar wouldn't chase that even in a T20I. Wide called. 75/0

19.2 D Chameera to Elgar, Good length around off, blocked firmly off the back foot to the off side. 74/0

19.1 D Chameera to Cook, Back of a length wider outside off, shuffles across and steers it to third man for a single. 74/0

Forward short leg is in place.

18.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Fuller and outside off, leans forward and checks his drive to extra cover. 73/0

18.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, FOUR! More streaky runs! Length ball slanted across Elgar who pushes hard at it away from the body. Goes off the outer half past gully to the third man fence for a boundary. 73/0

18.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Good length angled away outside off, Elgar shuffles a bit and shoulders arms to that one. 69/0

18.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Length ball outside off, left alone to the keeper. 69/0

18.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Good length outside off, Elgar rocks back and blocks it well. 69/0

18.1 S Lakmal to Cook, Short of a length outside off, pushed off the back foot through point for a single. 69/0

17.6 D Chameera to Cook, Too straight and easy pickings for Cook, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single. 68/0

17.5 D Chameera to Cook, Fuller outside off, Cook gets across and drives it well to mid on. 67/0

17.4 D Chameera to Elgar, Fuller on middle, Elgar gets across and tucks it on the leg side for a run. 67/0

17.3 D Chameera to Cook, Fuller on middle and leg, worked on the leg side for a single. 66/0

17.2 D Chameera to Cook, Good length closer to off, Cook defends it solidly from the crease. Almost spooned a return catch to Chameera there. 65/0

17.1 D Chameera to Cook, Good length outside off, Cook makes a leave to that one. 65/0

17.1 D Chameera to Elgar, Good length on middle, worked towards mid-wicket. Chameera has overstepped and it's a no ball. 65/0

16.6 S Lakmal to Cook, Shortish outside off, Cook blocks it well off the back foot. 63/0

16.5 S Lakmal to Cook, Full and outside off, Cook presses forward and bunts it towards mid off. 63/0

16.4 S Lakmal to Cook, Length ball wider outside off, blocked firmly off the back foot on to the track. 63/0

16.3 S Lakmal to Cook, Back of a length outside off, too wide to make the batsman play. 63/0

16.2 S Lakmal to Cook, Length ball outside off, another leave from Cook. 63/0

16.1 S Lakmal to Cook, Shortish outside off, no shot offered to that one. 63/0

15.6 D Chameera to Cook, Back of a length on off, Cook looks to flick but gets a leading edge to the off side for a single. 63/0

15.5 D Chameera to Cook, Shortish outside off, hangs back to that one and fends it to cover. 62/0

15.4 D Chameera to Cook, FOUR! More luck for Cook! Short ball on middle, he shuffles to pull but isn't in control. The ball flies off the glove and just sails over a leaping Chandimal as it goes to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 62/0

15.3 D Chameera to Cook, Good length around off, blocked well from the crease. 58/0

15.2 D Chameera to Cook, FOUR! Cracking shot! Back of a length outside off, Cook stays back and punches it through the covers. Beautifully struck and it raced away to the fence for a boundary. 58/0

15.1 D Chameera to Elgar, Good length on middle, worked towards mid-wicket for a single. 54/0

DUSHMANTHA CHAMEERA comes on to bowl.

14.6 S Lakmal to Cook, Full and outside off, leans forward and blocks it well. 53/0

14.5 S Lakmal to Cook, Shortish outside off, blocked firmly off the back foot. 53/0

14.4 S Lakmal to S Cook, FOUR! Edges continue to go safe for the Proteas! Back of a length outside off, shaping away as Cook hangs his bat at it. Gets a thick edge that flies just past third slip to the third man fence. 53/0

14.3 S Lakmal to Cook, Length ball but too wide outside off, easy leave for Cook. 49/0

14.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Back of a length outside off, Elgar rocks back and steers it to deep point for a single. 49/0

14.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Length ball outside off, Elgar leaves it alone to the keeper. 48/0

13.6 A Mathews to Elgar, Fuller on middle, worked to mid-wicket for a single. 48/0

13.5 A Mathews to Elgar, Floated outside off, Elgar doesn't offer a shot to that one. 47/0

13.4 A Mathews to Elgar, Fuller on middle, Elgar pushes it back to the bowler. 47/0

13.3 A Mathews to Elgar, Back of a length outside off, blocked solidly off the back foot. 47/0

13.2 A Mathews to Cook, Length ball around off, nips in a touch as Cook prods forward. Gets a thick inside edge down to fine leg for a single. 47/0

13.1 A Mathews to Cook, Good length outside off, Cook shuffles across and makes an awkward leave. 46/0

12.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Short of a length outside off, Elgar stands tall and punches it serenely through the covers for a brace. 46/0

12.5 S Lakmal to Cook, Back of a length around off, Cook shuffles across and rides the bounce to work it towards short mid-wicket for a quick single. 44/0

12.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Good length angled in from outside off, Elgar taps it towards point with soft hands for an easy single. 43/0

12.3 S Lakmal to Cook, Drifting on the pads, Cook tucks it through square leg for a single. 42/0

12.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Back of a length outside off, punched off the back foot to deep point for a single. 41/0

12.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Fuller and angled in from outside off, good leave from Elgar. 40/0

SURANGA LAKMAL to bowl from the other end.

11.6 A Mathews to Elgar, Back of a length outside off, pushed off the back foot through the covers for a single. 40/0

11.5 A Mathews to Elgar, Good length outside off, no shot offered to that one. 39/0

11.4 A Mathews to Elgar, Fuller on off, leans across and pushes it back to the bowler. 39/0

11.3 A Mathews to Elgar, Length ball outside off, stays back to push at it but gets it off the outer half towards gully. 39/0

11.2 A Mathews to Elgar, Beaten! Length ball angled away outside off, Elgar pokes at it but is beaten comprehensively by the away movement. 39/0

11.1 A Mathews to Elgar, Good length outside off, no shot offered as the ball barely carries to Chandimal. 39/0

Welcome back for the second session. Can the Lankans put up a better show with the ball? Conditions are certainly favorable for the pacers. Their skipper ANGELO MATHEWS to begin proceedings after lunch.

.....DAY 3, SESSION 2.....

UPDATE 1605 IST - Great news, folks! The PLAY WILL RESUME AT 1620 IST! Hope we don't have any further interruptions due to weather.

UPDATE 1550 IST - It's still raining over at St. George's Park but has toned down a bit. There is no news yet on what time the second session will start. As soon as we get any updates on the same, we will keep you posted!

With this halt in play, an EARLY LUNCH has been taken. South Africa would be happier of the two sides going into the break as they ripped through the tail and took a healthy 81-run lead. After surviving some early scares, the Protea openers saw through the session putting 39 runs on board. Can the visitors come up with something strong? Or will the hosts extend their lead? Let's hope that the weather permits us to start the second session on time.

LIGHTNING STOPS PLAY! The players have walked back to their respective dressing rooms as it has started to drizzle over St. George's Park. The ground has been covered. Wait for further updates!

10.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Angling into the pads, worked to square leg for a single. 39/0

10.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, Length delivery, angling in, defended off the back foot. 38/0

10.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, Outside off, Elgar shoulders his arms to let that go. 38/0

10.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, No ball! Angling down leg, Elgar looks to clip but misses. No ball signalled for overstepping. 38/0

10.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, Length delivery outside off, punched through the gap in covers. Kusal Perera chases it and fields just before the fence. The umpires have a check upstairs and Perera has done well over there. Two runs taken! 37/0

10.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Full outside off, Elgar defends it late near the surface. 35/0

10.1 N Pradeep to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 35/0

Change of ends for NUWAN PRADEEP!

9.6 A Mathews to Cook, Length delivery on the stumps, defended from within the crease. 35/0

9.5 A Mathews to Cook, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 35/0

9.4 A Mathews to Cook, On the pads, clipped away for a couple. 35/0

9.3 A Mathews to Cook, Length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. 33/0

9.2 A Mathews to Cook, Outside off, Cook once again shuffles across and defends off the inner half of the bat on the leg side. 33/0

9.1 Mathews to Cook, Appeal for caught behind! Angling down leg, Cook gets across and looks to tuck it but fails as the ball goes through to the keeper. There's some sound as the ball goes past Cook and the Lankans start appealing but is turned down by the umpire. It's the right decision as the replay shows it brushed the thigh pad on its way. 33/0

8.6 S Lakmal to Cook, On the pads, flicked on the leg side for a single. He will keep the strike! 33/0

8.5 S Lakmal to Cook, Wide outside off, Cook doesn't have a got at it. 32/0

8.4 S Lakmal to Cook, Full outside off, pushed to mid off. 32/0

8.3 S Lakmal to Cook, This time Cook is forced to play as he defends the fullish delivery around off proding forward. 32/0

8.2 S Lakmal to Cook, Once again Cook lets it go through to the keeper. 32/0

8.1 S Lakmal to Cook, Full outside off, swinging further away, left alone by Cook. 32/0

7.6 A Mathews to Elgar, Outside off, pushed to covers. 32/0

7.5 A Mathews to Elgar, Pitched outside off, Elgar blocks it off the front foot. 32/0

7.4 A Mathews to Elgar, Length delivery outside off, defended on the off side. 32/0

7.3 A Mathews to Elgar, FOUR! Straight down the ground! Length delivery outside off, Elgar taps it on the bounce past the bowler for a boundary. He has timed as sweetly as he can! 32/0

7.2 A Mathews to Elgar, Outside off, pushed to covers. 28/0

7.1 A Mathews to Cook, Length delivery, worked to mid-wicket for a single. 28/0

ANGELO MATHEWS replaces Pradeep!

6.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, On a length outside off, defended into the ground and towards point. 27/0

6.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Outside off, Elgar pushes it gently through covers for a brace. 27/0

6.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Length delivery outside off, defended off the front foot. 25/0

6.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, FOUR! Pulled away! Back of a length delivery outside off, Elgar latches onto it in a flash as he pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 25/0

6.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Edged but dropped short! Length delivery angling into the southpaw, Elgar looks to defend it with the angle but the ball doesn't come back in as much as he expects and catches the outside edge of the bat but falls short of the man at first slip. Playing with soft hands saved him there! 21/0

6.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Outside off, an easy leave for Elgar. 21/0

5.6 N Pradeep to Cook, Fullish delivery outside off, Cook gets across and pokes at it awkwardly. Luckily, the ball whizzes past the outside edge and into the keeper's gloves. He is surviving out there currently! Has to be more careful! 21/0

5.5 N Pradeep to Cook, Length delivery outside off, pushed to point. 21/0

5.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, Fuller on the stumps, played with soft hands towards forward square leg, Cook from the other end takes off and Elgar obliges. Quick single taken! 21/0

5.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 20/0

5.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, On middle, nipping into the pads, Elgar gets on toes and tucks through square leg for a couple. The lead is now over 100 runs! 20/0

5.1 N Pradeep to Elgar, On the pads, defended with a straight bat. 18/0

4.6 S Lakmal to Cook, Outside off, Cook lets the ball come close to him and then opens the face of his bat to steer it towards point. 18/0

4.5 S Lakmal to Cook, On middle and leg, defended on the leg side off the back foot. 18/0

4.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Full outside off, Elgar leans into the drive through mid off for three runs. 18/0

4.3 S Lakmal to Cook, On the pads, clipped through backward square leg for a single. 15/0

4.2 S Lakmal to Cook, Length delivery outside off, swinging away, defended from within the crease. 14/0

4.1 S Lakmal to Cook, Outside off, shaping away, left alone. 14/0

3.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Good length on leg stump, worked towards square leg. 14/0

3.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, Length ball outside off, Elgar lets it pass to the keeper. 14/0

3.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, Good length outside off, no shot offered to that one. 14/0

3.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, Length ball on off, blocked solidly from the crease by taking the bottom hand off the bat. 14/0

3.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Fuller outside off, leans into it and defends well. 14/0

3.1 N Pradeep to D Elgar, FOUR! Streaky runs! SL are bowling well but aren't quite getting the luck. Length ball outside off, Elgar pokes at it with an angled bat. Played with soft hands as the edge flies between third slip and gully to the fence. 14/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Fuller on the pads, flicked away on the leg side for a single. 10/0

2.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Back of a length on middle, Elgar shuffles across to flick but is hit on the thigh. 9/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Fuller outside off, Elgar leans into it and defends solidly. 9/0

2.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Length ball around off, Elgar pushes at it but is beaten. 9/0

2.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Fuller around off, Elgar gets across and pats it back to the bowler. 9/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Back of a length around off, left alone to the keeper. 9/0

1.6 N Pradeep to Cook, Played well in the end! Back of a length on off, climbs on Cook who fends awkwardly from the crease. Manages to keep the ball on the ground. 9/0

1.5 N Pradeep to Cook, Good length angled in from outside off, Cook shuffles and lifts his bat to let it pass. 9/0

1.4 N Pradeep to Cook, Length ball outside off, Pradeep's line is just a tad wide to make the batsman play. 9/0

1.3 N Pradeep to Cook, Good length outside off, another comfortable leave for Cook. 9/0

1.2 N Pradeep to Cook, Too wide outside off, easy leave for Cook. 9/0

1.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Good length outside off, Cook continues to be nervy as he pushes tentatively at it. Gets an edge again through the slip cordon for a brace. 9/0

NUWAN PRADEEP to share the new ball.

0.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Good length closer to off, blocked firmly from the crease. 7/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Good length on middle and leg, worked through backward square leg for a brace. 7/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Length ball outside off, Elgar blocks it awkwardly from the crease. 5/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Cook, Good length on middle, Cook pushes at it but gets a thick inside edge on to the pads. They take a quick single. 5/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Cook, Good length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 4/0

0.1 S Lakmal to S Cook, FOUR! Almost a wicket! Fuller on leg stump, Cook shuffles to play across the line but gets a thick leading edge. Just flies between a diving third slip and gully to the third man fence. Encouraging start for the Lankans. 4/0