South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 at Port Elizabeth: As It Happened

Day 4 Round Up

South Africa need five wickets on the last day to secure victory in the first Test after Sri Lanka provided dogged resistance and were 240 for five at stumps on the fourth day at St George’s Park on Thursday.

Sri Lanka need 248 to win, but survival, rather than chasing the runs, had been their primary objective and despite a barrage of fast bowling they stymied home hopes of wrapping up the result in four days.

With that, we come to the end of our coverage of this game. Sri Lanka competed initially but didn't have the quality to stretch South Africa deep. Let's hope the visitors can show better fight in the next Test that begins in Cape Town on 2nd January 2017 from 1330 IST onwards. Do join us for that one. Cheers and have a great New Year weekend!

STEPHEN COOK (MAN OF THE MATCH) feels it's good to return to form and says that he wants to capitalize as much as possible on this purple patch. Says that he sticks to his work ethics every day regardless of whether South Africa are batting or not. Hopes to keep his form going forward.

FAF DU PLESSIS feels that it's been a good Test to end the year. Says that they had to work hard especially in the first few days. Credits his team for the good effort. States that 2016 has been great in the last six months for them. Feels that it was good to start well on a green surface and although they were 50 runs lesser than they wanted, opines that the bowlers were very good. Feels that the 81-run lead was big for such a total. Says that he knew it would be more difficult to get wickets in the second innings. Credits the bowlers for stepping up, especially the pacers and also lauds Maharaj's knack of showing good support. Hopes his side can maintain the consistency and keep going strong.

ANGELO MATHEWS feels that the bowling was good but they didn't quite bat well in the first innings. Feels that the pitch was tough in the first two days and then eased on. Laments poor shot selection as a reason for their loss. Admits that they fought back well but adds that they should have shown it from the start of the game. Feels that the short break between matches isn't a matter, stresses on the mindset factor. Hopes that his team can better their team and individual performances in the next Test.

With a lead of 487, du Plessis declared rather early on day four and it was always going to be a big ask for the Lankans. They had a good opening stand but once it was broken due to a bizarre run out, they lost the plot. Some poor shots coupled with excellent bowling saw the visitors five down by stumps and from there, it was going to be a superhuman challenge for them. Thoroughly professional performance by the Proteas.

Mathews, Chandimal and de Silva minimized the damage but an 81-run lead was always going to be massive on such a pitch. Philander with a fifer and Abbott with a 3-fer did bulk of the damage for the hosts. South Africa then drove home the advantage with a fantastic batting performance on day three. Cook followed his first innings fifty with a century while Elgar, Faf and de Kock all struck fifties too.

After opting to bat, a good opening partnership along with a Duminy fifty had set the platform for the Proteas as they were 213-3 at one stage. However, on a pitch with enough movement for the pacers, Lakmal's fifer brought the Lankans back in the game as the last 7 SA wickets fell for just 73 runs to give the visitors a chance. However, poor batting let them down as nobody really went on to get a big score.

Emphatic win for the Proteas and they go 1-0 up in the 3-match Test series. It was always going to be an uphill task this morning with a lot riding on Mathews and de Silva. Both departed quite early to Abbott and it was a mere formality after that as the hosts sealed the game just after the drinks break. Rabada and Maharaj took three wickets apiece in the innings while Abbott made the big breakthroughs today. It was a promising start to the game for the Lankans though as they competed well in the first two days.

96.3 K Maharaj to N Pradeep, OUT! That's it! It's all over and the Proteas are absolutely elated. Slower through the air around off, drifting in and Pradeep plays for the angle but the ball just holds its line to go past the outside edge and hits the top of off stump. That finishes the proceedings, SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 206 RUNS. 281/10

96.2 K Maharaj to Pradeep, Drifting in from around off, blocked well from the crease. 281/9

96.1 K Maharaj to Lakmal, Floated outside off, steps out to that one and drives it down to long off for a single. 281/9

95.6 K Rabada to Pradeep, Good length around off, Pradeep looks to block but gets an inside edge to the leg side. 280/9

95.5 K Rabada to N Pradeep, FOUR! That looked comical. Back of a length on middle, Pradeep was backing away and pushes at it. Gets an inside edge that goes off the body and past leg stump. De Kock is wrongfooted and it beats him to the right to the fence. 280/9

95.4 K Rabada to Pradeep, Good length closer to off, defended well from the crease. 276/9

95.3 K Rabada to Pradeep, Just falls safely! Back of a length on off, Pradeep looks to fend but gets an edge that lobs up in the air. Doesn't carry to the man at point. 276/9

95.2 K Rabada to Lakmal, Good length on middle, clipped through backward square leg for a single. 276/9

95.1 K Rabada to Lakmal, Short ball on middle, Lakmal ducks under the bumper. 275/9

94.6 K Maharaj to Lakmal, Flatter around off, Lakmal steps out and jams it to long off for a single. 275/9

94.5 K Maharaj to Lakmal, Fuller on middle, clipped towards mid-wicket. 274/9

94.4 K Maharaj to Lakmal, Beaten! Drifting in from around off, holds its line after pitching to go past the outside edge. 274/9

94.3 K Maharaj to Lakmal, Fuller on middle, worked towards short mid-wicket. 274/9

94.2 K Maharaj to Lakmal, Floated around off, blocked solidly from the crease. 274/9

94.1 Maharaj to Lakmal, Floated on middle, steps out to flick but is struck high on the pad. Stifled lbw appeal but turned down. 274/9

KESHAV MAHARAJ comes on to bowl.

93.6 K Rabada to Pradeep, That was very close! Length ball outside off, Pradeep decides to leave it alone but the ball shapes back drastically to go just past the off pole. 274/9

93.5 K Rabada to Pradeep, Back of a length around off, defended off the back foot. 274/9

93.4 K Rabada to Pradeep, Good length around off, blocked solidly from the crease. 274/9

NUWAN PRADEEP is the last man in.

Drinks break....

93.3 K Rabada to Chameera, OUT! Rabada strikes! That's a corker of a delivery and a lower order batsman stands no chance. Back of a length from around off, extra bounce takes Chameera by surprise as he tries to fend at it. The ball flies off the gloves through to de Kock who takes it with ease. Unplayable ball really and the Proteas are on the brink of taking a lead in the series. 274/9

93.2 K Rabada to Chameera, Fuller on middle and leg, gets across and blocks it solidly. 274/8

93.1 K Rabada to Chameera, Starts with a bumper that doesn't quite rise up. Chameera tries to duck and luckily for him, it slips down the leg side. 274/8

KAGISO RABADA comes on to bowl.

92.6 V Philander to Lakmal, Back of a length outside off, stays back and blocks it well. 274/8

92.5 V Philander to Lakmal, Good length around off, solidly blocked from the crease to short cover. 274/8

92.4 V Philander to Lakmal, In the air....but safe! Fuller on middle, Lakmal gets across and chips it just past the short mid-wicket fielder. It trickles to the deep and they get a brace. 274/8

92.3 V Philander to Lakmal, Length ball on middle, nicely blocked from the crease down the track. 272/8

92.2 V Philander to Lakmal, FOUR! That's a pretty shot! Fuller ball on middle, Lakmal shuffles a bit and flicks it uppishly over mid-wicket with ease to find the fence. 272/8

92.1 V Philander to Lakmal, Good length outside off, defends it well off the back foot. 268/8

91.6 K Abbott to Chameera, Fuller around off, Chameera blocks it off the inside half towards short mid-wicket. 268/8

91.5 K Abbott to Chameera, Almost found the edge! Chameera is flirting with danger every ball. Chases a length ball outside off without moving his feet and is lucky not to get an edge. 268/8

91.4 K Abbott to Chameera, Dug in short around off, Dushmantha ducks under it. 268/8

91.3 K Abbott to Chameera, Full and outside off, pushes at it with an angled bat as the ball trickles towards gully. 268/8

91.2 K Abbott to Chameera, Beaten! A touch fuller this time and Chameera pokes at it with zero footwork. The ball goes past the outside edge. 268/8

91.1 K Abbott to Chameera, Short of a length around off, Chameera stands tall and blocks well. 268/8

90.6 Philander to Lakmal, Back of a length on middle and leg, Lakmal looks to fend but the ball lobs high towards forward short leg. Stifled appeal for a catch but it came off the thigh pad. 268/8

90.5 V Philander to S Lakmal, FOUR! Slashed hard! Back of a length outside off, Lakmal throws his bat at that one and gets a thick slice over gully to find a boundary. He's not going to die wondering for sure. 268/8

90.4 V Philander to Lakmal, Almost! This is what I was talking about. Another full and straight ball from Philander, Lakmal cannot keep the flick down and luckily for him, it falls between forward short leg and short mid-wicket. 264/8

90.3 V Philander to Lakmal, FOUR! Nice stroke! Too straight from Philander and Lakmal flicks it elegantly through mid-wicket to find a boundary. There are two men close catching on the leg side, so Philander won't mind this. 262/8

90.2 V Philander to Lakmal, Good length outside off, blocked well off the back foot. 258/8

SURANGA LAKMAL is the new man in.

90.1 Philander to Herath, OUT! Brilliance from Philander. He seems to have hurt himself a bit but that's a superb catch. It's a leg cutter at 121 kph, Herath is early into the shot. Gets a leading edge that goes to the left of the bowler. Philander reacts sharply by sticking out his left hand and takes a fine tumbling return catch. Looked awkward when he landed but he seems to be fine. The procession continues for the Lankans. SA just two away now. 258/8

89.6 K Abbott to Chameera, Good bowling! Length ball just outside off, draws Chameera forward and the ball flies past the outside edge. 258/7

89.5 K Abbott to Chameera, Short ball this time and Chameera ducks under it. 258/7

89.4 K Abbott to Chameera, Good length closer to off, blocked firmly by Chameera by getting right behind the line. 258/7

DUSHMANTHA CHAMEERA is the new man in.

89.3 K Abbott to Silva, OUT! NO IT ISN'T! Another big wicket for the Proteas. Good length around off, nips back in sharply to ping de Silva on his front pad. Huge shout for lbw and it looked close to the naked eye. De Silva opts for the review as a gamble because he is the last key batter left for the tourists. No way there is any bat there and Hawk Eye shows it to be clipping the top of middle and leg, quite like the Mathews dismissal. So both important overnight batsmen back in the hut inside the first hour. SA are into the Lankan tail now. Just 3 wickets away. 258/7

Abbott has trapped de Silva lbw. Looked really close. De Silva is the last specialist batsman out there, so he rightfully decides to review it. Was it a bit high?

89.2 K Abbott to Herath, That looked awkward but effective eventually. Short ball angled into Herath who plays an unconvincing pull past backward square leg for a single. 258/6

89.1 K Abbott to Herath, Good length outside off, Herath gets right behind it and blocks it well. 257/6

88.6 V Philander to Silva, Full and outside off, de Silva leans forward to push at it with soft hands and an angled bat. The ball goes off the outer half past a diving gully fielder towards third man. Cook gives a long chase and keeps the batsmen down to a couple. 257/6

88.5 V Philander to Herath, Short ball outside off, Herath swivels and pulls it well. Straight towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 255/6

88.4 V Philander to Herath, Back of a length outside off, punched solidly off the back foot. 254/6

88.3 V Philander to Herath, Length ball on off, tails in a bit as Herath looks to play around his front pad. Gets a hit on his glove again. His fingers are getting a work over at the moment. 254/6

88.2 V Philander to Herath, Beaten again! Back of a length angled in from outside off, once again Herath misses the poke. 254/6

88.1 V Philander to Herath, Play and a miss! Good length angled in from outside off, holds its line to whiz past the outside edge. 254/6

87.6 K Abbott to Silva, Another short ball and this time de Silva goes after it with a pull but misses. 254/6

87.6 K Abbott to Silva, Banged in short outside off, de Silva thought of the pull initially but withdraws his bat eventually. Too high and wide called. 254/6

87.5 K Abbott to Silva, Full and outside off, leans forward and blocks it firmly. 253/6

87.4 K Abbott to Silva, Good length outside off, jags in a bit as de Silva blocks well. 253/6

87.3 K Abbott to Silva, FOUR! Good shot! Fuller outside off, de Silva gets forward and punches it serenly past the bowler down the ground. Mid off is a bit wider and this goes away to the fence. Offered the full face of the bat and it was a pleasing shot. 253/6

87.2 K Abbott to Silva, Fuller on middle, de Silva flicks it well but it was in the air for a while. Doesn't carry to Duminy at short mid-wicket. 249/6

87.1 K Abbott to Herath, Short ball and this time Herath goes for the pull. Mistimes it aerially over mid-wicket. Falls safe and they get a single. 249/6

86.6 V Philander to Silva, Dug in short closer to off, de Silva sways away from the line. 248/6

86.5 V Philander to Silva, Back of a length outside off, worked off the back foot through mid-wicket for a brace. Nice use of the wrists there. 248/6

86.4 V Philander to Silva, Short of a length outside off, blocked firmly off the back foot to the off side. 246/6

86.3 V Philander to Silva, Fuller ball outside off, a big stride forward and pats it towards cover. 246/6

86.2 V Philander to Silva, Full and outside off, leans forward and defends it firmly. 246/6

86.1 V Philander to Silva, Good length outside off, gets back to that one and jabs it towards point. 246/6

85.6 K Abbott to Herath, Short of a length around off, Herath looks to block but the ball goes off the outside edge to gully on the bounce. He's certainly a bit nervy out there. 246/6

The medical staff is out to attend to Herath. It's his bowling finger too, so the tourists will be concerned. Finally, he seems ready to go. Good news for the Lankans.

85.5 K Abbott to Herath, OUCH! What a welcome for Herath! Back of a length ball angled in from outside off, rises off the deck as he looks to fend it awkwardly. Raps him flush on the glove as he drops his left hand in pain. 246/6

RANGANA HERATH is the new man in.

85.4 K Abbott to Mathews, OUT! MASSIVE STRIKE! Body blow to the Lankans. Fuller around off, Mathews was shuffling too far across the stumps to start the proceedings today and this time Abbott gets the ball to jag back in to rap the back leg. Loud lbw appeal and it's given by the umpire. Mathews tries his luck with the review after a chat with his partner. No bat involved and Hawk Eye shows it to be clipping the top of middle and leg. Umpire's call and so the on-field call will stay. A decent innings from the skipper comes to an end but he knows it was a false stroke. 246/6

Mathews has been given out lbw. Looked quite plumb but he decides to review it after a chat with de Silva. Probably a gamble.

85.3 K Abbott to Mathews, Back of a length on off, hangs back to that one and blocks it firmly. 246/5

85.2 K Abbott to Mathews, Full and around off, Mathews plays around his front pad and jams it towards short mid-wicket. 246/5

85.1 K Abbott to Mathews, Full and outside off, bunted firmly back to the bowler. 246/5

84.6 V Philander to Silva, Length ball around off, gets right behind the line and blocks it solidly. 246/5

84.5 V Philander to de Silva, FOUR! First boundary of the morning! Length ball outside off, de Silva opens the bat face and plays it with soft hands. The ball flies off the outer half past gully and trickles to the ropes. 246/5

84.4 V Philander to Mathews, Good length on the pads, Mathews shuffles and clips it neatly down to long leg for a single. 242/5

84.3 V Philander to Mathews, Fuller and closer to off, solid defence from the Lankan captain. 241/5

84.2 V Philander to Silva, Length ball on the pads, tucked through backward square leg for a single. 241/5

84.1 V Philander to Silva, Good length closer to off, de Silva defends solidly from the crease. 240/5

VERNON PHILANDER to bowl from the other end.

83.6 K Abbott to Mathews, Good length around off, blocked off the back foot towards point. 240/5

83.5 K Abbott to A Mathews, Fuller on middle, leans across and drives it to mid on. 240/5

83.4 K Abbott to Mathews, Good length outside off, watchfully left alone by Mathews. 240/5

83.3 K Abbott to Mathews, Length ball outside off, no shot offered to that one. 240/5

83.2 K Abbott to Mathews, Fuller and around off, Mathews defends it firmly back to the bowler. 240/5

83.1 K Abbott to Mathews, Good length on middle, blocked well from the crease. 240/5

The players and umpires are making their way out to the middle. Crucial session this for the tourists with the second new ball still fresh. KYLE ABBOTT to start the proceedings on day 5. Two slips and a gully in place.

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the final day's play. Another 248 runs are required for the Lankans to pull off an improbable victory. The realistic possibility is of Proteas needing five more wickets to win. The current partnership will decide if the Lankans stay alive in the day as an early strike could trigger a collapse. A wicketless first session might make things interesting in the run chase. The action isn't far away.

.....DAY 5, SESSION 1.....

The first session of every morning has been producing wickets in this match, apart from today. Will Sri Lanka be able to weather the storm and take the game deep? Or will the Saffas bowl them out quickly? Join us at 1330 IST (0800 GMT) for all the action from Day 5. In the meanwhile, you can also have a look at all the action from the Australia-Pakistan Test in Melbourne. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

98 overs to be bowled tomorrow. 5 wickets needed for South Africa. 248 runs required for Sri Lanka. Normal mathematics will tell you either is possible. But practical assessment will tell you that the Proteas are just a wicket away from getting into the tail and wrapping it up.

Everyone toiled hard with Rabada and Maharaj getting 2 wickets apiece. The fielders did not quite support their bowlers else the Proteas would not have had to do so much effort.

Karunaratne and Kaushal Silva played the new ball bowlers very well. They frustrated them and then took their stand to 87 before a mini-collapse occurred, reducing them to 118/3. Mathews and Mendis then had a quickfire 75-run stand before the latter, then Chandimal, played poor shots to bring the Proteas back into the game.

The Proteas did not waste much time this morning, declaring immediately after de Kock's dismissal. They gave themselves 85 allotted overs to bowl at the Lankans today and would have expected plenty of wickets. However, they had to work hard.

Excellent day for Sri Lanka. Yes, they are 5 down and are staring down the barrel in terms of saving the Test, but at least they have shown some fight. It would have been a wonderful day had Chandimal and Mendis not thrown their wickets away.

82.6 V Philander to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. STUMPS ON DAY 4! 240/5

82.5 V Philander to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 240/5

82.4 V Philander to Silva, FOUR! Full and wide outside off, de Silva opens the face of the bat and steers it behind point for a boundary. 240/5

82.3 V Philander to Mathews, The batsman has nudged the ball fine down the leg side. They pick up a single. 236/5

82.2 V Philander to Mathews, Outside off, Angelo pushes but misses. 235/5

82.1 V Philander to Mathews, Outside off, Mathews lets it through. 235/5

81.6 K Abbott to Silva, Landed outside off, DdS pushes but misses. 235/5

81.5 K Abbott to Silva, Outside off, let through once more. 235/5

81.4 K Abbott to Silva, On a good length outside off, nice bounce, Dhananjaya lets it through. 235/5

81.3 K Abbott to Silva, FOUR! Full and on middle, de Silva flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence. 235/5

81.2 K Abbott to Silva, Landed outside off, left alone. 231/5

81.1 K Abbott to Silva, NOT OUT! The decision is overturned! What a review. Full and straight, de Silva is slightly across while trying to flick it away and misses, getting hit on the pads. Umpire Oxenford raises his finger on the appeal and de Silva takes the review, more out of hope. Replays are shown and with every angle, it just looks plumb. However, Hawk Eye shows it to be MISSING LEG STUMP. 231/5

DE SILVA has been adjudged LBW! He has taken the review. Looked plumb.

KYLE ABBOTT to share the second new ball with Philander.

80.6 V Philander to Mathews, Outside off, defended back to the bowler. 231/5

80.5 V Philander to A Mathews, FOUR! Edged away, but along the ground. Full and outside off, Mathews looks to defend but is squared up. The ball goes off the outside edge, between slips and gully to the third man fence. 231/5

80.4 V Philander to Mathews, Action replay of the previous delivery. No swing on this occasion. 227/5

80.3 V Philander to Mathews, Landed outside off, fuller in length, swinging away a touch, Mathews shoulders arms. 227/5

80.2 V Philander to Mathews, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 227/5

80.1 V Philander to Mathews, On a good length around off, defended back to the bowler. 227/5

VERNON PHILANDER gets the first crack with the second new cherry.

THE SECOND NEW BALL IS TAKEN. Around 14 minutes left for the close.

79.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Full and outside off, Dhananjaya hits it hard through the off side but hits Dean Elgar at silly point. 227/5

79.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Around off, watchfully defended. 227/5

79.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Full and around off, de Silva lunges to block. 227/5

79.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Short and outside off, punched straight to silly point. 227/5

79.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up outside off, driven straight to cover. 227/5

79.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Full on middle and leg, pushed back to the bowler. 227/5

78.6 JP Duminy to Mathews, Landed around off, Angelo gets across to defend. 227/5

78.5 JP Duminy to Mathews, DROPPED! Short and outside off, Mathews looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes thick and fast to Quinton de Kock's right pad and pops out of his reach, falling ahead. 227/5

78.4 JP Duminy to Mathews, Full and outside off, Mathews leans and flicks it towards short mid-wicket again. 227/5

78.3 JP Duminy to Mathews, Full and on middle, whipped towards short mid-wicket. 227/5

78.2 JP Duminy to Silva, Flicks it away for a run. 227/5

78.1 JP Duminy to A Mathews, Short and outside off, cut through the covers. Kagiso Rabada puts in a good sprint to his right and tumbles but stops the ball. A single taken. 226/5

77.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Full and outside off, pushed past Bavuma at silly point. The ball hits his legs and goes towards backward point. Not quite sure whether that was a catch. 225/5

77.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 225/5

77.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Landed around off, watchfully defended. 225/5

DHANANJAYA DE SILVA walks in at number 7, replacing Chandimal, with 24 minutes left in the day.

77.3 K Maharaj to Chandimal, OUT! Waste of a wicket. Full on middle, Chandimal comes down the track and has a wild hack. He mistimes it towards mid on where Kagiso Rabada takes it easily. Chandimal is cross with himself. A very poor shot. 225/5

77.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Short again, outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 225/4

26th Test Fifty for Mathews.

77.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Mathews rocks back and slaps it through the covers for a boundary! A very good responsible knock from the skipper. He needs to stay till the close tonight and then get a big hundred tomorrow. 224/4

76.6 JP Duminy to Mathews, Brilliant piece of work from Rabada. Short and outside off, Mathews punches it through point. Rabada sprints to his right from third man and slides to save the boundary. Three runs taken. He is a good athlete, Rabada. 220/4

76.5 JP Duminy to Mathews, Full around off, Angelo leans and flicks it towards short mid-wicket again. 217/4

76.4 JP Duminy to Mathews, Goes back and punches this shortish delivery towards short mid-wicket. 217/4

76.3 JP Duminy to Mathews, Outside off, Angelo looks to cut but misses. Too full for that shot. 217/4

76.2 JP Duminy to Mathews, Around middle, worked through square leg. Temba Bavuma rushes to his right and slides to stop the ball. 217/4

76.1 JP Duminy to Mathews, Down the leg side, Mathews misses his flick. 217/4

75.6 K Maharaj to Chandimal, The arm ball on the stumps, pushed towards cover. 217/4

75.5 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Full and outside leg, pushed back to the bowler. 217/4

75.4 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Outside off, punched towards point. 217/4

75.3 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler. No Bavuma this time as he has hopped across to short leg. 217/4

75.2 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover again but this time Temba Bavuma intercepts from silly point. 217/4

75.1 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Landed around off, pushed towards cover. 217/4

74.6 JP Duminy to Mathews, Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 217/4

74.5 JP Duminy to Chandimal, Short and outside off, Chandimal looks to cut but gets it off the bottom of the bat towards deep backward point. A run taken. 217/4

74.4 JP Duminy to Mathews, Comes forward again and this time connects bat with ball, pushing it to long on for a single. 216/4

74.3 JP Duminy to Mathews, Full and down the leg side, Mathews leans to flick but misses. Almost loses his balance. 215/4

74.2 JP Duminy to Chandimal, Down the leg side, tucked behind square leg for a single. 215/4

74.1 JP Duminy to Chandimal, Around off, defended back to the bowler. 214/4

JP DUMINY into the attack now with 6 overs to go to the second new ball.

73.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Landed wide outside off, AM need not be playing at those, but he is a man who likes to feel playing for balls. Misses. Ball stays low as well. 214/4

73.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Full and outside off, pushed towards point. 214/4

73.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Full and outside off, Angelo has a wild slog sweep but misses. Maharaj smiles. 214/4

73.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 214/4

73.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Landed outside off, Mathews prods to defend but the ball spins and bounces away. 214/4

73.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, On middle and off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 214/4

72.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, Outside off, left alone. 214/4

72.5 K Rabada to Mathews, ALMOST A CATCH! The plan almost works. There is a leg gully in place for Mathews and Rabada bowls this short and outside leg. Mathews pulls it and the ball goes aerially, but just fine of that fielder towards fine leg. A single taken. 214/4

72.4 K Rabada to Mathews, That is an exceptional piece of fielding. A short ball around middle, Mathews pulls it through mid-wicket. The ball races to the ropes but Keshav Maharaj gives it a good chase from deep square leg and gets to the ball. Dives first, parries the ball away, but it rolls back in. He is careful not to touch it as he is in contact with the ropes. Dives out, pushes the ball away and then falls down. Two runs taken. Brilliant presence of mind. 213/4

72.3 K Rabada to Mathews, Landed outside off, angling away, left alone. 211/4

72.2 K Rabada to Mathews, Around middle, Mathews tucks it towards square leg. 211/4

72.1 K Rabada to Mathews, A bouncer around middle, Mathews ducks. 211/4

71.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Short and outside off, Mathews reaches out and punches it through the covers for one. 211/4

71.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Full and just around off, Mathews comes forward and defends. 210/4

71.4 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Full and around off, worked through mid on for a run. 210/4

71.3 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Outside off, driven straight to cover. 209/4

Forward short leg moves to silly point.

71.2 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Full and just around off, watchfully defended. 209/4

71.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Full and outside off, Mathews comes down the track and drives it to mid off for a single. 209/4

70.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, Landed outside off, DC runs it down towards third man and sets off for a single but backward point gets across to stop it. Chandimal is sent back in time. Looking very fidgety out there. 208/4

70.5 K Rabada to Chandimal, A bouncer down the leg side, Dinesh ducks. 208/4

70.4 K Rabada to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 208/4

70.3 K Rabada to Chandimal, Comes back into the right-hander, Chandimal defends. 208/4

70.2 K Rabada to Mathews, Short and down the leg side, pulled straight to Stephen Cook at long leg for a single. The crowd gives an ironic cheer now that he stops the ball. 208/4

70.1 K Rabada to Mathews, A short ball outside off, Mathews looks to pull but gets a bottom edge towards short mid-wicket. 207/4

69.6 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 207/4

69.5 K Maharaj to Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 207/4

69.4 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Full and outside off, this is driven cautiously, along the ground, towards mid off. 207/4

69.3 K Maharaj to Chandimal, DROPPED! Oh dear... atrocious shot, poor fielding. Full and outside off, Chandimal, for reasons known best to him, dances down the track and has a wild hack. He mistimes it and the ball goes straight to Stephen Cook at mid off who cups his palms to take the catch but it bursts through. Two runs taken. Poor Maharaj is frustrated. 207/4

69.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, CHANCE OF A RUN OUT! On middle and leg, Mathews works it through square leg and sets off for a single. Chandimal responds but is a bit slow to take off. There is a chance of a run out but substitute Wayne Parnell returns a wild throw to the keeper and Chandimal gets in. 205/4

69.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Down the leg side, Mathews misses his flick. 204/4

68.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, A short ball angling away, Dinesh sways away from the line. 204/4

68.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, NO BALL. Third bouncer of the over and Aleem Dar signals a no ball. 204/4

68.5 K Rabada to Chandimal, APPEAL FOR A CAUGHT BEHIND. Not out. Rabada wants a review but no one else is sure about it. Faf does not take it. A lovely ball, banged in short around middle and leg, Chandimal leaps and then tries to sway away. The ball goes off something to the keeper generating a noise and Rabada appeals but no one is sure what it hit. Replays show that it hit the chest. 203/4

68.4 K Rabada to Chandimal, Another bouncer around leg, DC allows it to go over. 203/4

68.3 K Rabada to Chandimal, A short ball down the leg side, Dinesh swivels and pulls it towards fine leg. Stephen Cook covers good distance to his right, dives full length and saves the boundary. Two runs taken. 203/4

68.2 K Rabada to Chandimal, A bouncer around leg, Chandimal ducks. 201/4

68.1 K Rabada to Mathews, A short ball around off, pulled through mid-wicket. Two is the call, but he will get only one. 201/4

67.6 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Thrown up wide outside off, slapped straight to cover. 200/4

67.5 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 200/4

67.4 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Landed around off, defended back to the bowler. 200/4

67.3 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 200/4

67.2 K Maharaj to D Chandimal, Full and outside off again, driven straight to mid off. 200/4

67.1 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Full and outside off, defended to the off side. 200/4

66.6 K Rabada to Mathews, A bouncer on middle and leg, Angelo ducks. 200/4

66.5 K Rabada to Mathews, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, angling further away, Mathews reaches out and punches it through the covers for a boundary. 200 UP FOR SRI LANKA. 200/4

66.4 K Rabada to Mathews, WHOA. A high full toss outside off, placed straight to point. No no ball signalled. Looked close to one. 196/4

66.3 K Rabada to Mathews, A bouncer outside leg, Mathews ducks. 196/4

66.2 K Rabada to A Mathews, Shorter in length, pulled through mid-wicket where Dean Elgar makes a good stop to his left. 196/4

66.1 K Rabada to Mathews, On a good length around middle, pushed back to the bowler. 196/4

65.6 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Short and outside off, punched straight to cover. 196/4

65.5 K Maharaj to Chandimal, The batsman drives this through the covers. Goes past short cover. 196/4

65.4 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 196/4

65.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 196/4

65.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 195/4

65.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Full on middle, Mathews comes down the track and drives it back to the bowler. 195/4

64.6 K Rabada to Mathews, A short ball around middle, pulled through square leg for a run. 195/4

64.5 K Rabada to Mathews, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 194/4

64.4 K Rabada to Mathews, A sharp bouncer on middle, Mathews ducks. 194/4

64.3 K Rabada to D Chandimal, Full and outside off, driven wide of mid off for a single. 194/4

DINESH CHANDIMAL walks in at number 6, replacing Mendis.

DRINKS are on the field.

64.2 K Rabada to Mendis, OUT! Caught! That is a loss in concentration. The short ploy works. But the shot played was poor. That happens when you are in a zone of scoring. This partnership was scoring runs briskly and it is difficult to leave balls alone in that mode. A short ball around middle, could have been left alone, but Mendis arches his back and tries to play the upper cut. Unfortunately for him, the ball grazes the inside half of the bat and goes to Quinton de Kock who collects and leaps in joy. Mendis does not want to go and Aleem Dar sends him back. End of a 75-run stand. 193/4

64.1 K Rabada to Mathews, A short ball outside off, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. One bouncer for the over signalled. 193/3

KAGISO RABADA is back on. He is going to be bowling around the wicket with a deep backward square leg, deep mid-wicket and a backward short leg.

63.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Works it down the leg side for one. 192/3

63.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 191/3

63.4 K Maharaj to Mendis, Full on middle, swept away for a run. 191/3

63.3 K Maharaj to Mendis, Comes down the track, hits it uppishly but mistimes it. The ball does not carry to mid on. 190/3

63.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Comes down the track and blasts it straight back. Maharaj tries to stop it with a right hand but is hurt. The ball goes to long on and the batsmen take a run. 190/3

63.1 K Maharaj to Mendis, On middle, flicked away for a single. 189/3

62.6 V Philander to Mathews, Outside off, watchfully played at. 188/3

62.5 V Philander to Mathews, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 188/3

62.4 V Philander to Mathews, On a good length outside off, Mathews feels for it and the ball shapes away to beat the outside edge. 188/3

62.3 V Philander to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 188/3

62.2 V Philander to Mendis, A short ball on middle, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 188/3

62.1 V Philander to Mendis, Landed around off, defended back to the bowler. 187/3

61.6 K Maharaj to Mendis, Landed outside off, Kusal looks to defend but gets an inside edge through square leg. A run taken. 187/3

61.5 K Maharaj to Mendis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 186/3

61.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 186/3

61.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Full and outside off, Mathews guides it off the outside edge to Hashim Amla at first slip. 185/3

61.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. He wants the single but Temba Bavuma at silly mid on comes in front of him to stop the ball and Mendis is obstructed. He still tries to run around him but Mathews now sends him back. Meanwhile, short mid-wicket gets around and has a shy at the bowler's end, seeing Mendis wandering out of his crease. Mendis hurries back. 185/3

61.1 K Maharaj to A Mathews, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler. 185/3

60.6 V Philander to Mendis, Short and outside off, Mendis jumps and plays with his back leg in the air, ala flamingo type, towards cover. 185/3

60.5 V Philander to Mendis, Outside off, eased behind point for a couple. 185/3

60.4 V Philander to Mendis, Comes back in, Kusal stays back to defend. The ball hits the toe end of the bat and drops down ear his feet. 183/3

60.3 V Philander to Mendis, Landed outside off, angling in, defended towards covers. 183/3

60.2 V Philander to K Mendis, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 183/3

60.1 V Philander to Mendis, On a good length around off, defended solidly. 183/3

59.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Comes down the track and drives it to mid on. 183/3

59.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Driven through the covers by the batsman. 183/3

59.4 K Maharaj to K Mendis, Full and outside off, Kusal pushes at it and gets a thick outside edge wide of slip to third man. A single taken. 183/3

THIRD TEST FIFTY for Kusal Mendis.

59.3 K Maharaj to Mendis, FOUR! THUMP! Full and outside off, Mendis gets down and sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary! It has been a good, controlled knock. Solid, to say the least. 182/3

59.2 K Maharaj to Mendis, Tossed up outside off, Mendis drives it inside out through the covers where Temba Bavuma dives to his left and stops the ball. Hurts himself in the process, perhaps the ball hit him on the lips. 178/3

59.1 K Maharaj to Mendis, Landed around off, defended watchfully. 178/3

58.6 V Philander to Mathews, Another back foot defense to end the over. 178/3

58.5 V Philander to Mathews, Landed outside off, defended awkwardly back to the bowler. 178/3

58.4 V Philander to Mathews, Around off and outside off, pushed back to the bowler. 178/3

58.3 V Philander to Mendis, Down the leg side, flicked uppishly towards backward square leg for a single. 178/3

58.2 V Philander to Mendis, Similar ball, closer to the off stump, defended awkwardly. 177/3

58.1 V Philander to Mendis, On a good length around off, defended watchfully. 177/3

57.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Almost a yorker on middle, Mathews comes forward and defends. 177/3

57.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover. Mendis wants a single and comes half way down the track but is sent back. 177/3

57.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 177/3

57.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 177/3

57.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 177/3

57.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Landed around off, punched straight back to the bowler. 177/3

56.6 V Philander to Mendis, FOUR! On the pads, flicked easily through mid-wicket for a boundary. Don't want to be missing such gifts. 177/3

56.5 V Philander to Mendis, On middle and off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 173/3

56.4 V Philander to Mendis, A short ball around off, Kusal rises with the bounce and keeps it down. 173/3

56.3 V Philander to Mendis, Landed around off, watchfully defended. 173/3

56.2 V Philander to Mendis, Down the leg side, tickled straight to backward square leg. 173/3

56.1 V Philander to Mendis, On a length around off, turned towards mid-wicket for a couple. 173/3

VERNON PHILANDER returns.

55.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Full and around off, watchfully kept out. 171/3

55.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 171/3

50-run stand is up in just 56 balls!

55.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, FOUR! Nicely played. Fractionally short around off, Mathews uses his wrists and works it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 171/3

55.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, NOT OUT. It was the arm ball, around off, skidded on, beating Mathews on his flick. He was hit on the pads and Maharaj and de Kock immediately went up on the appeal but umpire Oxenford shook his head. Maharaj intially did not look too keen on the review but Faf du Plessis asked someone and then went for the review. Hawk Eye showed the ball to be missing leg. 167/3

Review taken by South Africa. Maharaj reckons he has Mathews trapped LBW in front, albeit not convincingly. Faf du Plessis is happy to take the half-chance.

55.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 167/3

55.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 167/3

54.6 K Rabada to Mendis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 167/3

54.5 K Rabada to Mendis, FOUR! The runs are flowing now. Full and outside off, Mathews drives it straight down the ground and beats mid off comfortably for the third boundary of the over! 167/3

54.4 K Rabada to Mathews, Full and around off, Angelo looks to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge through square leg. A single taken. 163/3

54.3 K Rabada to Mathews, FOUR! More runs. A short ball outside off, Mathews places it nicely behind point and gets another boundary. 162/3

54.2 K Rabada to Mathews, FOUR! A full toss on the pads, Mathews flicks it away with ease through mid-wicket for a boundary! 158/3

54.1 K Rabada to Mathews, Outside off, left alone. 154/3

53.6 K Maharaj to Mendis, Full and outside off, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple. Mendis wants the third but is sent back. 154/3

53.5 K Maharaj to K Mendis, FOUR! Wasn't in total control but got it into the gap. Short and outside off, Mendis rocked back and looked to cut. The ball flew off the top edge but well wide of the man at point, over covers for a boundary. 150 UP FOR SRI LANKA. 152/3

53.4 K Maharaj to Mendis, Landed around middle, spinning away, squares Mendis up who somehow pushes it to the off side. 148/3

53.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Comes down the track and drives it to deepish mid off for a single. 148/3

53.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 147/3

53.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, FOUR! THRASH! Full on middle, Mathews charges down the track and blasts it past the bowler down to long on for a boundary. 147/3

52.6 K Rabada to Mendis, The batsman does well to stand tall and play that short delivery. 143/3

52.5 K Rabada to Mendis, FOUR! Uppish but wide. Short and wide outside off, Mendis opens the face of the bat and guides it towards point, aerially. The fielder from backward point dives to his right but cannot get to the ball. Into the fence she goes. 143/3

52.4 K Rabada to Mathews, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot for a single. Leg bye signalled. 139/3

52.3 K Rabada to Mathews, Landed around off, defended from the crease. 138/3

52.2 K Rabada to Mathews, Outside off, left alone. 138/3

52.1 K Rabada to Mathews, Full on middle, pushed straight to mid on. 138/3

51.6 K Maharaj to Mendis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 138/3

51.5 K Maharaj to Mendis, Outside off, punched off the back foot. 138/3

51.4 K Maharaj to Mendis, MISFIELD! FOUR! Too many of those today. Full and on middle, Mendis gets down and sweeps it through square leg. It is straight to Stephen Cook over there who gets down but lets it right through his legs. Gateway of India or Sydney Harbour Bridge. Or any other which might be in South Africa. 138/3

51.3 K Maharaj to Mendis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 134/3

51.2 K Maharaj to Mendis, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 134/3

51.1 K Maharaj to Mendis, Full and outside off, Mendis looks to defend and then tries to take his bat away but is beaten. 134/3

50.6 K Rabada to Mathews, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They manage to come back for the second. 134/3

50.5 K Rabada to K Mendis, A short ball outside off, Mendis rises to fend but the ball goes off the outside edge wide of slip to third man. A single taken. 132/3

50.4 K Rabada to Mendis, A bouncer now, Kusal ducks. 131/3

50.3 K Rabada to Mendis, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 131/3

50.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 131/3

50.1 K Rabada to Mendis, Landed around middle and off, defended from the crease. 131/3

49.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 131/3

49.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 129/3

49.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Full and around off, well kept out. 129/3

49.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 129/3

49.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 129/3

49.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 129/3

48.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 129/3

48.5 K Rabada to Mendis, FOUR! FABULOUS! Full and outside off, Mendis leans and drives it wide of mid off for a boundary! 129/3

48.4 K Rabada to Mathews, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh-pad. The batsmen have run through for a single. Leg bye signalled by the umpire. 125/3

48.3 K Rabada to Mathews, A short ball around off, Mathews sways away from the line. 124/3

48.2 K Rabada to Mendis, On middle and off, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 124/3

48.1 K Rabada to Mendis, Full and outside off, pushed beautifully but straight to short cover. 123/3

47.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Landed around off, watchfully blocked out. 123/3

47.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 123/3

47.4 K Maharaj to Mendis, Oohhh... that came off the edge. Full and outside off, Mendis looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge, wide of first slip towards third man. A single taken. 123/3

47.3 K Maharaj to Mendis, Full and around off, watchfully kept out. 122/3

47.2 K Maharaj to Mendis, Comes down the track, has a hack and luckily for him, does not time it well. The ball does not carry to mid on. 122/3

47.1 K Maharaj to Mendis, Landed around off, defended from the crease. 122/3

46.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Outside off, placed behind point for a single. 122/3

46.5 K Rabada to Mendis, On middle and off, Mendis works it towards mid-wicket. Mathews wants a single but Mendis clearly shouts, "NO! NO!" 121/3

46.4 K Rabada to Mendis, On a good length around off, defended watchfully. 121/3

A short leg comes in place now.

46.3 K Rabada to Mathews, Full and just around off, flicked wide of mid on. Kyle Abbott puts in the hard yards after it and manages to stop it near the ropes. Three runs taken. 121/3

ANGELO MATHEWS walks in at number 5, replacing Silva.

46.2 Rabada to Silva, OUT! LBW! Rabada strikes immediately on return! On a good length outside off, nipping back in, Silva looks to defend but misses the line and is hit on the pads. Rabada appeals, umpire Aleem Dar takes his time and then raises his finger! Silva has a chat with Mendis and then takes the review. Replays do not detect any inside edge and Hawk Eye shows that to be hitting leg stump, in spite of the ball hitting him on the knee roll. End of a watchful and patient knock. 118/3

Silva has been adjudged LBW! He has taken the review though.

46.1 K Rabada to Silva, Full and down the leg side, Silva misses his flick. 118/2

KAGISO RABADA is back on.

45.6 K Maharaj to Mendis, Full and outside off, pushed towards extra cover. 118/2

45.5 K Maharaj to Mendis, Landed outside off, pushed towards mid off. 118/2

45.4 K Maharaj to Mendis, Full and around middle and leg, defended back to the bowler. 118/2

45.3 K Maharaj to Mendis, Half volley outside off, pushed straight to cover. 118/2

45.2 K Maharaj to Mendis, Played to the point region by the batsman. 118/2

45.1 K Maharaj to Mendis, Full and outside off, driven waste of mid off. 118/2

Welcome back for the final session of day 4. Mendis and Silva calmed things down after losing 2 quick wickets. They will have to stay strong in the middle and the middle order batsmen to follow also have to step up if they want to save this match. South Africa will look to come up and running after the break and look to scalp some quick wickets. KESHAV MAHARAJ will begin the proceedings for this session!

... DAY 4, SESSION 3 ...

Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he troubled the Lankan batsmen the most with the amount of turn he purchased from the surface. The quickies were trying their hearts out but the visitors played them well and didn't offer any loose shots. South Africa need 8 wickets more to win while Silva and Mendis still look to fight it out for their team in the middle. Let's see what the third session has in bag for us when we return shortly with it.

From 27/0 to 118/2 is what we witnessed in the session. Sri Lanka's openers continued their gritty innings and started frustrating the African bowlers as they saw off another hour after Lunch safely. However, luck was what South Africa needed and they got it when Karunaratne stumbled while going for a run and got run out! This boosted the confidence of the hosts as they soon got rid of Kusal Perera!

44.6 K Abbott to Silva, Pitched up around off, driven straight back. Abbott fields it and hurls a friendly underarm throw at the striker's end to end things off of the second session as it's TEA ON DAY 4! 118/2

44.5 K Abbott to Silva, Full outside off, driven on the up to mid off. 118/2

44.4 K Abbott to Silva, Short delivery, surprises Silva who plays an uncontrolled pull towards mid-wicket and runs through for a couple. 118/2

44.3 K Abbott to Silva, Angling into the batsman, Silva looks to defend it from within the crease but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 116/2

44.2 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery outside off, defended off the front foot. 116/2

44.1 K Abbott to Mendis, Full on middle and off, Mendis clips it superbly through front of square on the leg side and gets three runs for it. 116/2

43.6 K Maharaj to K Silva, FOUR! Shortish delivery outside off, turning away, Silva presses forward initially but then adjusts his shot seeing the length. However, ends up top edging it over Amla at first slip and through to the third man fence. 113/2

43.5 K Maharaj to K Mendis, Tossed up outside off, driven through mid off. This time it's the skipper who is sloppy in his field and gives away a single. 109/2

43.4 K Maharaj to K Silva, Silva leans ahead in defence but the ball spins away after landing, catches the outside edge and goes past Amla at first slip. The batsmen take a single! 108/2

43.3 K Maharaj to Mendis, Shortish delivery, KM goes back and cuts through covers. Duminy, present there, makes a half stop which allows the batsmen run through for a single. 107/2

43.2 K Maharaj to Mendis, Outside off, spinning away, Mendis once again looks to defend it off the front foot but gets beaten by the away turn. 106/2

43.1 K Maharaj to K Mendis, Served outside off, spinning away, Mendis prods forward in defence but gets an outside edge into the ground and towards first slip. 106/2

There is a slight delay in starting the over as Maharaj is having a conversation with his skipper. Might be about a ploy against Kusal Mendis!

42.6 K Abbott to Silva, Outside off, Silva lets it go through! 106/2

42.5 K Abbott to Silva, On a length outside off, Silva stays in his crease and defends it with a straight bat. 106/2

42.4 K Abbott to Silva, Pitched outside off, Silva presses forward in defence. 106/2

42.3 K Abbott to Silva, Full outside off, driven through covers for a couple. 106/2

42.2 K Abbott to Silva, Outside off, pushed to covers. 104/2

42.1 K Abbott to Silva, A touch fuller outside off, angling in, defended with a straight bat. 104/2

41.6 K Maharaj to Mendis, Landed around off, Kusal prods forward and blocks it. 104/2

41.5 K Maharaj to Mendis, Served fuller outside off, driven to mid off. 104/2

41.4 K Maharaj to Mendis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 104/2

41.3 K Maharaj to Mendis, FOUR! Swept away uppishly! Tossed up on the stumps, Mendis kneels down and sweeps over mid-wicket for a boundary. 104/2

41.2 K Maharaj to Mendis, Shortish delivery, going on with the angle. Mendis goes back and cuts it into the ground and towards covers. 100/2

41.1 K Maharaj to Mendis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 100/2

40.6 K Abbott to Silva, Sloppy from Duminy! Full outside off, driven through covers. Duminy present there misfields and gives away a couple. 100/2

40.5 K Abbott to Silva, Another bouncer! Silva ducks under it once again! 98/2

40.4 K Abbott to Silva, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 98/2

40.3 K Abbott to Silva, Outside off, pushed to covers. 98/2

40.2 Abbott to Silva, NOT OUT! Full outside off, driven straight back. Abbott gets a hand to it and deflects it onto the stumps. Mendis who is out of his crease, turns back immediately and dives back in. The players appeal and the onfield umpire refers it upstairs. The replays confirm that Abbott has got hand to it however Mendis has made his ground before the ball hit the stumps. 98/2

A run out decision against Mendis is referred upstairs.

40.1 K Abbott to Silva, Full outside off, driven to covers. 98/2

39.6 K Maharaj to Mendis, Straighter one, landed outside off, Mendis goes back and defends it on the off side. 98/2

39.5 K Maharaj to Mendis, Around off, KM prods forward in defence. 98/2

39.4 K Maharaj to Mendis, FOUR! Swept away! Low full toss, Mendis gets down on one knee and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. Aleem Dar, the leg umpire jumps as the ball goes through his legs towards the fence! The slow motion replay makes it a little comical! 98/2

39.3 K Maharaj to Mendis, Full outside off, driven to mid off. 94/2

39.2 K Maharaj to Mendis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 94/2

39.1 K Maharaj to Mendis, Tossed up on middle and leg, Mendis clears his front leg and drives it back to the bowler. 94/2

38.6 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery outside off, nips back in a touch, Silva looks to defend it from within the crease but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 94/2

38.5 K Abbott to Mendis, Length delivery angling in, Mendis shuffles across and plays it late behind square on the leg side for a single. 94/2

38.4 K Abbott to Mendis, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 93/2

38.3 K Abbott to Mendis, Length delivery angling in, defended from within the crease with a straight bat. 93/2

38.2 K Abbott to Mendis, Mendis makes another leave to the outside off delivery. 93/2

38.1 K Abbott to Mendis, Pitched outside off, left alone. 93/2

37.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Served fuller on the stumps, defended off the front foot with the full face of his bat. 93/2

37.5 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 93/2

37.4 Maharaj to Silva, A mild appeal! Served outside off, Silva comes out of his crease once again and plays it towards covers. There are two noises and the fielding side starts appealing but the umpire turns it down. The replay shows that the ball brushes the pad on its way and then comes off the bat towards covers. However, the impact was outside off! 93/2

37.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Silva charges down and blocks the ball on the bounce. 93/2

37.2 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 93/2

37.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Served fuller outside off, spinning away a touch, Silva prods forward in defence but is beaten by the turn. It goes off the outer half of the bat and just wide of first slip. 93/2

Change of ends for KESHAV MAHARAJ.

36.6 K Abbott to Mendis, Fullish outside off, angling in, defended with a straight bat. 93/2

36.5 K Abbott to Mendis, Length delivery angling in, defended from within the crease. 93/2

36.4 K Abbott to Mendis, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 93/2

36.3 K Abbott to Mendis, Pitched on a length outside off, defended from within the crease. 93/2

36.2 K Abbott to Mendis, Back of a length delivery outside off, nips back in sharply, Mendis gets on his toes and defends it into the ground. 93/2

36.1 K Abbott to Mendis, Length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. 93/2

KYLE ABBOTT is back on!

35.6 V Philander to Silva, Full outside off, driven on the up to mid off. 93/2

35.5 V Philander to Silva, Once again Silva is beaten as the ball swings away after pitching. 93/2

35.4 V Philander to Silva, BEATEN! Full outside off, Silva drives but gets beaten as he is late into it. 93/2

35.3 V Philander to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 93/2

35.2 V Philander to Silva, Full on the stumps, driven to mid on. 93/2

35.1 V Philander to Silva, Length delivery outside off, defended off the front foot. 93/2

KUSAL MENDIS walks in next!

34.6 K Maharaj to K Perera, OUT! Maharaj strikes! Short outside off, Perera looks to cut it but once again fails to get it off the middle of the bat as the ball bounces a touch higher, catches the outside edge of the bat and de Kock behind the stumps takes a sharp reflex catch. Perera's short stint is over. Can this open the floodgates? Sri Lanka still a long way behind. SOUTH AFRICA NEED 8 WICKETS MORE TO WIN! 93/2

34.5 K Maharaj to Perera, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 93/1

34.4 K Maharaj to Perera, Full on the stumps, driven to mid off. 93/1

34.3 K Maharaj to Perera, Short outside off, Perera looks to cut it but gets a bottom edge into the ground and towards first slip. 93/1

34.2 K Maharaj to Perera, FOUR! Spinning down leg, tickled round the corner for a boundary through fine leg. 93/1

34.1 K Maharaj to Perera, Appeal for LBW! Served outside off, spinning in sharply, surprises Perera, who gets beaten by the turn and is hit on the pads. De Kock and Maharaj appeal but is turned down by Aleem Dar. The replay shows it was spinning too much and also was high. 89/1

33.6 V Philander to Silva, Full on middle and leg, clipped to mid-wicket. 89/1

33.5 V Philander to Perera, Full on the pads, flicked behind square on the leg side for a single. 89/1

33.4 V Philander to Perera, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 88/1

33.3 V Philander to Perera, Length delivery angling in, defended from within the crease. 88/1

33.2 V Philander to Perera, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 88/1

33.1 V Philander to Perera, Length delivery outside off, defended to point. 88/1

32.6 K Maharaj to Perera, Spinning into the pads, flicked away on the leg side for a single. 88/1

32.5 K Maharaj to Perera, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 87/1

KUSAL PERERA walks in at no. 3!

32.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, OUT! Run out! What have you done, Karunaratne! Tossed up around middle and off, Silva uses his feet and carves it through covers. There's some confusion in the middle as Karunaratne calls Silva for a single but stumbles after taking off. However, he runs through in the end. Duminy is the man present at covers. He gets to the ball in a flash, collects it and throws in a single motion. It's a good throw as it goes straight in the gloves of de Kock, who takes the bails off in a flash. They chose the wrong man to take on! That's the worst way possible to lose a wicket in a Test match and especially when you want to save the match! 87/1

The square leg umpire has referred it upstairs for a run out appeal against Karunaratne!

32.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Once again Karunaratne uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and eases it down to long on for a single. 87/0

32.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Shortish delivery outside off, DK waits for it to turn into him and then cuts through covers for a brace. 86/0

32.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Karunaratne gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it on the bounce towards mid-wicket. 84/0

31.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, Full and angling in, played with the angle through mid-wicket for a single. 84/0

31.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. 83/0

31.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone. 83/0

31.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, FOUR! Similar delivery, similar shot but an even better result! Once again Karunaratne shuffles across and Philander gets his line wrong as he angles it down leg, tucked through backward square leg for a boundary. 83/0

31.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, Angling into the pads, Karunaratne shuffles and tucks it through square leg for a couple. 79/0

31.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Length delivery outside off, angling in, Dimuth covers his stumps and makes the leave. 77/0

VERNON PHILANDER is into the attack now!

30.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, This time Karunaratne finds the gap on the leg side as he flicks it with the turn and take a single. 77/0

30.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Spinning down leg, Dimuth camps back and works it with the spin to leg gully. 76/0

30.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Once again, DK plays it with the spin towards mid-wicket. 76/0

30.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Spinning into the pads, worked with the spin to mid-wicket. 76/0

30.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, FOUR! Karunaratne brings out the reverse sweep! Fuller on the stumps, Karunaratne reverse sweeps through backward point for a boundary. 76/0

30.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Tossed up outside off, spinning in, Dimuth looks to defend it off the front foot but gets off the inner edge of the bat into the ground and towards leg gully. 72/0

DRINKS BREAK! Sri Lanka have seen through another hour of play without losing any wickets. South Africa should now worry about the partnership and should be on the attack!

29.6 K Rabada to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Silva remains composed in defence. 72/0

29.5 K Rabada to K Silva, FOUR! Sweetly timed! Length delivery outside off, punched from within the crease through covers for a boundary. 72/0

29.4 K Rabada to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 68/0

29.3 K Rabada to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 68/0

29.2 K Rabada to D Karunaratne, Length delivery on the stumps, driven straight back. The batsmen take three runs. 68/0

29.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, A bouncer, Karunaratne ducks. 65/0

28.6 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 65/0

28.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Fuller on the stumps, eased down to long on for a single. 65/0

28.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Flatter outside off, punched through covers for a single. 64/0

28.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Landed on middle and leg, spinning away, Silva looks to sweep it trying to play it with the angle but the away turn beats him and the ball goes from the behind of the bat towards mid-wicket. 63/0

28.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Fuller on the stumps, Silva gets ahead and pushes it to covers. 63/0

28.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Silva once again uses his feet and plays it towards mid on. 63/0

27.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Outside off, an easy leave for the batsman. 63/0

27.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Again a wide delivery, Dimuth looks to cut it but misses it this time. 63/0

27.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 63/0

27.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Beaten! Length delivery outside off, DK looks to defend it from within the crease but gets beaten as the ball straightens a bit. 63/0

27.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, FOUR! Shortish delivery wide outside off, Karunaratne looks to slap it but gets off the toe end through covers and to the fence. Rabada should be bowling closer to the stumps. 63/0

27.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Full and angling in, defended solidly. 59/0

26.6 K Maharaj to Silva, On middle and leg, Silva gets out of his crease and carves it towards covers. 59/0

26.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Beautiful delivery! Tossed up nicely outside off, Silva looks to defend it off the front foot but gets beaten by the ball spinning away. De Kock behind the stumps collects it cleanly and removes the bails off but there is no appeal as Silva never left his crease. 59/0

26.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Karunaratne again uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and drives through mid on for a single. 59/0

26.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, DK gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it on the bounce. 58/0

26.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Dimuth stays in the crease and defends it late. 58/0

26.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Defended with the turn to square leg. 58/0

25.6 K Rabada to Silva, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 58/0

25.5 K Rabada to Silva, Wide down the leg side, the batsman leaves it alone. 58/0

25.4 K Rabada to Silva, 4 Byes! Wayward delivery! Tries a yorker but gets it wrong completely. Pitches it wide down the leg side. De Kock also fails to stop it and the ball runs away to the fine leg fence. 58/0

25.3 K Rabada to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Silva covers his stumps and lets it go through. 54/0

25.2 K Rabada to Silva, OUCH! That must have surely hurt! Banged in short, angling in, Silva gets his eyes off the ball and ducks. The ball doesn't bounce as much as he expects and gets hit on the rib cage. 54/0

25.1 K Rabada to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 54/0

24.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Karunaratne gets to the pitch of the ball and blocks it near the surface! 54/0

24.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 54/0

24.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, On middle and leg, played through mid-wicket for a couple. 54/0

24.3 K Maharaj to Silva, DROPPED! On middle and leg, Silva gets to the pitch of the ball and whips it over mid-wicket. Elgar at short mid-wicket gets to his right, jumps full stretch, gets hand to it but fails to grab it. The ball then rolls down to mid on and the batsmen run through for a single. 52/0

24.2 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 51/0

24.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Outside leg, clipped through mid-wicket for a couple. This also brings the 50-run stand for the opening wicket! 51/0

23.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Banged in short, Karunaratne ducks under it! 49/0

23.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, On middle and off and angling in, played into the ground and towards short leg. 49/0

23.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Angling down leg, DK looks to work it but misses. 49/0

23.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Angling into the pads, flicked on the leg side. 49/0

23.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Length delivery angling in, defended with a straight bat. 49/0

23.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. 49/0

Change of ends for KAGISO RABADA!

22.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Served on off, defended to mid on. 49/0

22.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flighted around off, spinning in, Karunaratne gets a long way across and looks to sweep it but doesn't connect. Is lucky to have got some glove on it else he would have been dead plumb. The ball then runs towards fine leg. Three runs taken! Good running! 49/0

22.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 46/0

22.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Served fuller outside off, DK leans ahead and blocks it. 46/0

22.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Spinning into the southpaw, defended with the turn to mid-wicket. 46/0

22.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Tossed up outside off, defended by proding forward on the leg side. 46/0

Bowling change as KESHAV MAHARAJ is introduced! A backward short leg is in place for him!

21.6 K Abbott to Silva, FOUR! On the hips, Silva gets across and works it fine behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 46/0

21.5 K Abbott to Silva, Angling into the batsman, defended with a straight bat off the back foot. 42/0

21.4 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery outside off, defended from within the crease. 42/0

21.3 K Abbott to Silva, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 42/0

21.2 K Abbott to Silva, Nice shot. Driven down the ground but Duminy at silly mid on dives to his right and parries it to mid on. 42/0

21.1 K Abbott to Silva, Outside off, watchfully defended. 42/0

20.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, BEATEN! Length delivery outside off, DK presses forward in defence but gets beaten as the ball whizzes past the outside edge with a hint of away movement. 42/0

20.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone. 42/0

20.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Angling into Karunaratne, punched off the back foot to mid on. 42/0

20.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 42/0

20.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. 42/0

20.1 K Rabada to D Karunaratne, Low full toss outside off, Dimuth looks to drive but gets a bottom edge into the ground and towards second slip. Faf, who is present there takes eyes of the ball and gets hit on the shin. That must have hurt! 42/0

KAGISO RABADA has been brought on.

19.6 K Abbott to Silva, Pitched outside off, Silva remains solid in defence. 42/0

19.5 K Abbott to K Silva, FOUR! Guided through! Length delivery outside off, Silva leans ahead and guides it towards the third man region. Elgar from the slip codon gives it a chase but as he dives to save the boundary, his body crosses the fence when in contact with the ball. Bavuma running along with him signals four to the umpire. 42/0

19.4 K Abbott to Silva, This time Silva defends solidly by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 38/0

19.3 Abbott to Silva, A mild appeal! Length delivery outside off, nips back in, Kaushal shuffles across and presses ahead to defend but gets beaten by the inward movement. Gets hit high on the pads. The fielding side appeal but the umpire shakes his head in denial. The replay shows that the impact was outside off and also was high. 38/0

19.2 K Abbott to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 38/0

19.1 K Abbott to Silva, Pitched outside off, angles in but after getting past the stumps. Silva leaves it in his typical style. 38/0

18.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, So that fielding move was a double bluff as once again he pitches it full outside off, defended with a straight bat. 38/0

18.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, He bowls it fuller around off, defended solidly to covers. 38/0

Maharaj has been moved to deep square leg. Short ball might be around the corner!

18.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Back of a length delivery, punched off the back foot on the off side. 38/0

18.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Length delivery, angling in, defended from within the crease. 38/0

18.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, A peach of a delivery! From around the wicket, lands it outside off, gets the ball to move away after pitching. DK looks to defend it with the angle but gets beaten. 38/0

18.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, FOUR! Easy pickings! On the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a boundary. The short mid on fielder didn't even move. That's Karunaratne's strength! 38/0

17.6 K Abbott to Silva, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 34/0

17.5 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery outside off, shaping away a touch, Silva pokes at it but once again is beaten! 34/0

17.4 K Abbott to Silva, Banged in short! Silva ducks under it to let it sail through! 34/0

17.3 K Abbott to Silva, Full outside off, pushed to mid off. 34/0

17.2 K Abbott to Silva, Once again Silva has driven straight back, where Abbott makes a half stop. 34/0

17.1 K Abbott to Silva, FOUR! Shot! Full on middle and off, driven straight through mid on for a boundary. Everything was right about this shot! Head was still and just leaned into the drive! That was the shot of the day! 34/0

16.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, Pitched outside off, DK covers his stumps and opts to leave the ball. 30/0

16.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Length delivery angling in from outside off, defended with the angle on the leg side. 30/0

16.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Pitched outside off, Karunaratne leaves it. 30/0

16.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Comes from around the wicket to mix up things. Fires in a fullish delivery angling in, dug out well by Dimuth. 30/0

16.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, Outside off and angling away further, punched to point. 30/0

16.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Pitched up outside off, Karunaratne defends it off the inner half of the bat back to the bowler. 30/0

15.6 K Abbott to Silva, BEATEN! Length delivery outside off, KS pokes at it and gets beaten past the outside edge. That's better from Abbott! 30/0

15.5 K Abbott to Silva, Angling in from around off, defended off the front foot on the off side. 30/0

15.4 K Abbott to Silva, Fuller length delivery outside off, pushed to short mid off. 30/0

15.3 K Abbott to Silva, Full on middle and off, almost a yorker. Silva brings his bat down in time and clips it to square leg. 30/0

15.2 K Abbott to Silva, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 30/0

15.1 K Abbott to Silva, Full outside off, pushed to point. 30/0

KYLE ABBOTT to bowl from the other end.

14.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, Fullish delivery around off, angling across, defended off the inner half of the bat back to the bowler. Philander mimes of throwing the ball back. Some aggression over there! 30/0

14.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone. 30/0

14.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Fullish delivery outside off, angling across, Karunaratne looks to push at it but fails to connect. 30/0

14.3 V Philander to Silva, Full outside off, driven through mid off. There's no mid off in place. Maharaj from short mid off gives it a chase and keeps it down to three. 30/0

14.2 V Philander to Silva, Outside off, defended with a straight bat. 27/0

14.1 V Philander to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Silva covers his stumps and presses forward in defence but away movement with extra bounce surprises him and hits him on the glove. 27/0

We are back for the second session of day 4. Sri Lanka saw off the first session without any loss of wicket. Now, 5 more sessions to go. Kaushal Silva and Dimuth Karunaratne will look to extend their gritty opening stand as long as possible. VERNON PHILANDER to start off the proceedings. He will look to swing the match in his team's way.

... DAY 4, SESSION 2 ...

South Africa bowled well but cannot say they were menacing. Yes, they were consistent, but plenty of balls were bowled in areas which were easily left alone. They needed to bowl more balls in the area between good and full lengths, as some of those were generating extra bounce. They will look to hit those areas more after Lunch. Join us back at 1610 IST (1040 GMT).

A good session for Sri Lanka. Runs are not that important. But they have negated 14 overs of the minimum 183. Silva got a life but that was a brute of a ball and you get that here and there in your innings. Karunaratne has looked solid from the other end. In short, the Lankan openers have shown in the brief period that they are prepared to survive.

13.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. LUNCH ON DAY 4! 27/0

13.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Full on middle, pushed straight to mid on. 27/0

13.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. The umpire has signalled a wide. 27/0

Excellent observation from Shaun Pollock on air. He is mentioning about why de Kock ended up dropping that catch an over ago. He keenly observes, stating that de Kock is not exactly ready when the ball is delivered. He is still moving, either to his right and left, and hence, is not exactly still. Good keepers always keep their heads and body still at the time of delivery.

13.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman fails to get bat on that one and is hit on the pad. 26/0

13.3 K Rabada to Silva, Down the leg side, short in length, tucked through the vacant leg slip region for a single. 26/0

13.2 K Rabada to Silva, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 25/0

13.1 K Rabada to Silva, FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Silva leans and drives it through point for a boundary. 25/0

12.6 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Stays back in his crease and blocks. 21/0

12.5 K Abbott to Karunaratne, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 21/0

12.4 K Abbott to Karunaratne, A sharp bouncer, around off, Dimuth ducks. 21/0

12.3 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Around off, watchfully blocked. 21/0

12.2 K Abbott to Karunaratne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 21/0

12.1 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 21/0

11.6 K Rabada to Silva, A bouncer on middle, Silva ducks. 21/0

11.5 K Rabada to Silva, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 21/0

11.4 K Rabada to Silva, Now he looks to work it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads. 21/0

11.3 K Rabada to Silva, Outside off, short in length, Kaushal looks to shoulder arms but the ball jags back in and hits his box. 21/0

11.2 K Rabada to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 21/0

11.1 K Rabada to Silva, EDGED, DROPPED, FOUR! Tough catch. A short ball outside off, Silva rises with the bounce but still ends up fending at it. He takes his right glove off the handle but the ball hits his left glove and goes behind. De Kock dives to his right but is unable to take it. The ball goes to the third man fence. 21/0

10.6 K Abbott to Karunaratne, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 17/0

10.5 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone. 17/0

10.4 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Full on middle, worked straight to mid on. 17/0

10.3 K Abbott to K Silva, Full and outside off, Silva pushes this through the covers and sets off for a single. Stephen Cook gets across from point and has a shy at the keeper's but hits the stump microphone instead. 17/0

10.2 K Abbott to Silva, Full and down the leg side, Silva misses his flick. 16/0

10.1 K Abbott to Silva, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 16/0

Change of ends for KYLE ABBOTT.

9.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, On middle and leg, worked to the leg side. 16/0

9.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Down the leg side, left alone. 16/0

9.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 16/0

9.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone. 16/0

9.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, A short ball, worked to long leg for a couple. 16/0

9.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, FOUR! That is a fine shot. On a good length outside off, Karunaratne punches it through the covers for a boundary. 14/0

8.6 V Philander to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 10/0

8.5 V Philander to Silva, Outside off, well kept out. 10/0

8.4 V Philander to K Silva, The batsman has been struck on the thigh pad. The fielding side are asking the question. The umpire shows no interest in the appeal. 10/0

8.3 V Philander to Silva, Full and outside off, watchfully kept out. 10/0

8.2 V Philander to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 10/0

8.1 V Philander to Silva, On middle, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 10/0

7.6 K Rabada to Silva, A short ball down the leg side, Silva looks to tuck it away but the ball bounces high, takes the glove and goes through the vacant leg slip region. Don't know whether that would have been out if carried, because Silva seemed to take his hand away from the ball. A run taken. 10/0

7.5 K Rabada to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 9/0

7.4 K Rabada to Silva, A bouncer now, Kaushal ducks. 9/0

7.3 K Rabada to Silva, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 9/0

7.2 K Rabada to Silva, Down the leg side, Silva gets across to flick but misses. 9/0

7.1 K Rabada to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 9/0

KAGISO RABADA comes on to bowl.

6.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, On middle and leg, flicked uppishly through mid-wicket for a couple. 9/0

6.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Landed outside off, well kept out. 7/0

6.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Outside off, fuller in length, Dimuth plays inside the line and is beaten. 7/0

6.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Landed outside off, let through. 7/0

6.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 7/0

6.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone. 7/0

5.6 K Abbott to Silva, Outside off, played straight to point. 7/0

5.5 K Abbott to Silva, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 7/0

5.4 K Abbott to Karunaratne, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 7/0

5.3 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone. 6/0

5.2 K Abbott to Karunaratne, On middle, worked straight to mid-wicket. 6/0

5.1 K Abbott to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 6/0

5.1 K Abbott to Karunaratne, WIDE. A bouncer on middle, Karunaratne ducks. 6/0

4.6 V Philander to Silva, Full and around off, driven straight back to the bowler. 5/0

In between, there was some issue with the ball. However, the umpires were happy with it and they are continuing.

4.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Oohhh... landed on middle, Dimuth looks to defend but the ball jags back in, takes the inside edge and goes through square leg for a single. 5/0

4.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Outside off, played straight to point. 4/0

4.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, On middle and leg, tucked to the leg side. 4/0

4.2 V Philander to K Silva, On middle, worked through the leg side and the batsmen run through for a quick single. The backward square leg fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses his target and Dimuth is safe. A single taken! 4/0

4.1 V Philander to Silva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 3/0

3.6 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler again. 3/0

3.5 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler. 3/0

3.4 K Abbott to Karunaratne, On middle and off, watchfully blocked out. 3/0

3.3 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Played to the point region by the batsman. 3/0

3.2 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Nicely bowled. On a good length around off, angling away, Karunaratne had a poke but missed. 3/0

3.1 K Abbott to Silva, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 3/0

2.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, Outside off, worked to the leg side. 2/0

2.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 2/0

2.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Full and just around off, watchfully defended. 2/0

2.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, angling away, let through. 2/0

2.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone. 2/0

2.1 V Philander to Silva, Down the leg side, Silva looks to tuck it away but the ball goes off his pads down the leg side. A leg bye taken. 2/0

1.6 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 1/0

1.5 K Abbott to Karunaratne, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 1/0

1.4 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Around middle, Dimuth looks to play this but the bat turns in his hand and the ball goes off the inner half of the bat, wide of mid on. 1/0

1.3 K Abbott to Silva, Full and outside off, pushed wide of cover for a single. 1/0

1.2 K Abbott to Silva, Outside off, left alone this time. 0/0

1.1 K Abbott to Silva, EDGED, SHORT! Full and around off, Silva comes forward to defend but the ball bounces a shade higher, goes off the outside edge and spears towards the slip cordon. Faf du Plessis gets across from second slip but the ball lands short of him. He parries it towards the keeper. Kaushal played that with soft hands. 0/0

KYLE ABBOTT to share the new ball with Philander.

0.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 0/0

0.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Another one left alone outside off. 0/0

0.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Landed outside off, this time Karunaratne quietly lets it pass. 0/0

0.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Slightly short outside off, Karunaratne slashes hard but misses. 0/0

0.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 0/0

0.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, not much movement, left alone. 0/0