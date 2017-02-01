South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 2nd ODI in Durban

For ball-by-ball commentary, scroll down to bottom of the page.

LIVE SCORECARD

TOSS: Sri Lanka opted to field against South Africa.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Upul Tharanga (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

Commentary (South Africa innings)

4.6 N Kulasekara to du Plessis, On a length on off, Faf gets an inside edge as he looks to defend it from his crease. 28/1

4.5 N Kulasekara to du Plessis, Faf comes forward and defends this one watchfully from his crease. 28/1

4.4 N Kulasekara to du Plessis, FOUR! Can't bowl that to anyone! Sprays it down the leg side on a length, Faf just ticks it through backward square leg for a boundary. Sandakan gave up chase ages ago, it was that well timed. 28/1

4.3 N Kulasekara to du Plessis, Bowls it on a fuller length around off, Faf defends it watchfully. 24/1

4.2 N Kulasekara to du Plessis, FOUR! Top shot! Faf waits for this one, it is on a length and Faf should ideally be forward. He though plays this one off his back foot through covers for a boundary. 24/1

4.1 N Kulasekara to du Plessis, Fuller outside off, Faf comes forward and pushes it towards covers. 20/1

3.6 S Lakmal to du Plessis, Bowls it on the stumps, Faf tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes the fielder on for a quick single. 20/1

Faf du Plessis is the new man in.

3.5 S Lakmal to H Amla, OUT! Plumb! Lakmal bowls this one fuller one around off, the ball nips in a touch, Amla plays all over this one and is beaten. The ball strikes him flush in front of the stumps. The players appeal long and hard and the umpire agrees to them. Amla is not wasting the review and Lakmal draws first blood. 19/1

3.4 S Lakmal to H Amla, FOUR! Top shot! A tad short outside off, Amla stands tall and punches it through cover-point for a boundary. Superb shot, that! 19/0

3.3 S Lakmal to de Kock, Outside off, de Kock works it towards square leg for a single. 15/0

3.2 S Lakmal to de Kock, Hurls it outside off on a length, de Kock gets across and defends it watchfully. 14/0

3.1 S Lakmal to H Amla, Shorter in length but down the leg side, Amla works it down to fine leg for a single. Turns out it was off the body and hence a leg bye signaled. 14/0

2.6 N Kulasekara to de Kock, Pitched up outside off, de Kock comes forward and pushes it towards covers. 13/0

2.5 N Kulasekara to H Amla, Back of a length outside off, Amla punches it towards mid off for a quick single. 13/0

2.4 N Kulasekara to H Amla, On a length outside off, Amla shuffles across a touch and defends it. 12/0

2.3 N Kulasekara to de Kock, On a length on the stumps, de Kock tucks it through backward square leg for a single. 12/0

2.2 N Kulasekara to de Kock, Quinton gets across a touch and looks to work it through mid-wicket but finds the fielder. 11/0

2.1 N Kulasekara to de Kock, Hurls it on a length on the pads, de Kock fails to work it off his pads as the ball rolls towards the off side after contact. 11/0

1.6 S Lakmal to H Amla, Length ball outside off, Amla stays back and defends it. 11/0

1.5 S Lakmal to H Amla, FOUR! Dropped! Full outside off, Amla just drives it back down the wicket but in the air. The bowler has a second to react to it, going to his left to catch that one and he misses it. The ball races away to the fence. 11/0

1.4 S Lakmal to H Amla, Slants this on the stumps, Amla nudges it towards square leg but not for any run. 7/0

1.3 S Lakmal to de Kock, De kock tucks this one towards mid-wicket for a single. 7/0

1.2 S Lakmal to de Kock, On a touch short length outside off, dabbed towards the slip cordon from de Kock. 6/0

1.1 S Lakmal to de Kock, Quinton de Kock looks to work this one through mid-wicket but ends up pushing it back down the wicket at the last moment. 6/0

Suranga Lakmal to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.

0.6 N Kulasekara to H Amla, Length ball outside off, Amla is happy to shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

0.5 N Kulasekara to H Amla, FOUR! A much better shot and results tells you the same! A back of a length delivery outside off, Amla is confident enough this time and punches it through covers for a superb boundary. 6/0

0.4 N Kulasekara to H Amla, A tad short outside off, Amla punches it through the gap between cover and cover-point for a couple of runs to get off the mark. 2/0

0.3 N Kulasekara to H Amla, Brings this one in from outside off, Amla stays back and defends it off his back foot. 0/0

0.2 N Kulasekara to H Amla, Full outside off, swings away a touch, Amla lets it go through watchfully. 0/0

0.1 N Kulasekara to H Amla, Starts off with a length ball outside off, left alone by Amla. 0/0