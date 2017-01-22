South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 2nd T20I in Johannesburg

For ball-by-ball commentary, scroll down to bottom of the page.

LIVE SCORECARD

TOSS: South Africa opted to bat against Sri Lanka.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (capt), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Asela Gunaratne, Thikshila de Silva, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan

South Africa: Heino Kuhn, JJ Smuts, Theunis de Bruyn, David Miller, Farhaan Behardien (capt), Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir, Lungisani Ngidi

Commentary (South Africa innings)

The players are out in the middle. Heino Kuhn and JJ Smuts are the openers for the Proteas. Angelo Mathews will open the proceedings to Smuts. Here we go...

TOSS - Angelo Mathews calls it wrong. SOUTH AFRICA HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECT TO BAT FIRST. They have kept an unchanged XI from the previous game while the Lankans have made a couple of changes. Nuwan Pradeep is injured while Suranga Lakmal has been dropped. Lakshan Sandakan makes his T20I debut while Isuru Udana is the other change.

WEATHER - It is a wonderful afternoon at the Wanderers, but there could be a storm later in the evening. Hopefully, we get a full game without any rain.

It was a thrashing in the first game as South Africa thrashed the Lankans in a 10-over contest. The visitors did not seem to be up for the contest at all and will have to pull up their socks if they have to stay alive in the series. Will they be able to do it? Or will the Proteas seal it here? Hello and a warm welcome to the second T20I of the 3-match series between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Johannesburg.

1.6 N Kulasekara to de Bruyn, Outside off, punched through the covers for a run. 6/1

THEUNIS DE BRUYN walks in at number 3, replacing Smuts.

Is that a wicket? Sri Lanka believe that Lakshan Sandakan has taken a clean catch. But the umpires want to have it checked.

1.5 N Kulasekara to JJ Smuts, OUT! Caught! That is a legal catch! Early break for the Lankans. A nothing ball, on a length, down the leg side, Smuts just tickles it round the corner. But it is uppish and straight to Lakshan Sandakan, the debutant, at short fine leg! He comes in and takes a very good catch, inches above the surface. The Lankans celebrate but the umpires refer it upstairs. Replays show that it is a clean catch and Smuts has to go early! 5/1

1.4 N Kulasekara to JJ Smuts, Full on middle, pushed straight to mid on. 5/0

1.3 N Kulasekara to H Kuhn, A short ball now, pulled towards deep square leg for a single. 5/0

1.2 N Kulasekara to H Kuhn, Landed outside off, defended by coming forward. 4/0

1.1 N Kulasekara to H Kuhn, Outside off, played straight to point. 4/0

NUWAN KULASEKARA will bowl from the other end.

0.6 A Mathews to JJ Smuts, Full on middle, pushed straight to mid on. Not a bad start from Mathews. 4/0

0.5 A Mathews to JJ Smuts, Short and outside off, Smuts mistimes it straight to point this time. 4/0

0.4 A Mathews to JJ Smuts, Short and outside off, punched straight to cover. 4/0

0.3 A Mathews to JJ Smuts, FOUR! Wrong line, on the pads, Smuts just helps it behind square leg and gets a boundary! 4/0

0.2 A Mathews to JJ Smuts, Outside off, a play and a miss. 0/0

0.1 A Mathews to JJ Smuts, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover. 0/0