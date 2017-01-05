South Africa vs Sri Lanka: 2nd Test, Day 4 - As It Happened

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

LIVE SCORECARD:

Day 3, Round-up: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said South Africa would rely on the pace and bounce of the Newlands pitch when they press for a series-clinching win in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Newlands.

Rabada took two wickets in successive overs to send the tourists plunging towards defeat. Set a massive 507 to win, Sri Lanka were 130 for four at the end of the third day.

As in the first innings, the 21-year-old Rabada made a crucial breakthrough to end some stubborn Sri Lankan resistance.

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

So that's it from us! South Africa have clinched the series with this win and now go into the Wanderers looking to whitewash Sri Lanka. The Islanders on the other hand, will be playing for their dignity and one will hope they'll learn from their mistakes and put their best foot forward. The last and final match will take place in Johannesburg, at the Wanderers where we'll have another good contest, hopefully. It starts on 12th January at 1000 local time, 1330 IST. Join us for it. Till then, cheers!

Man of the Match, KAGISO RABADA says it's all the hard work paying off. Mentions that he was investing in tactics and gameplans which has eventually paid off. He feels that he was struggling in the first innings but then found his rhythm and used the moment to pick as many wickets as he did. While he is humbled, he says there are other quality bowlers in the side who could have done just the same, today was just his day so is happy to contribute.

South African skipper, FAF DU PLESSIS says before this match, they wanted to dominate Sri Lanka and they have done it every single day. Adds that the Lankans weren't up for it in this game. States that the conditions are different in different places and they just have to apply themselves wherever they play. Mentions that Day 3 and 4 were tricky, the ball was stopping a bit but they did well and picked wickets as and when they came. Lets everybody know that what he enjoys most about Test cricket is that the other team is allowed to play well, and they just have to stay patient and wait for their moment. Applauds Kagiso Rabada for the way he came out and ripped through the Sri Lankan batsmen. On resting players, he is clearly adamant that he wants to put his best team out at the Wanderers and not shuffle anything around.

Sri Lankan skipper, ANGELO MATHEWS says it is disappointing especially after winning the toss. Praises Dean Elgar for his wonderful performance with the bat. Opines that his batters have let the team down giving no chance to the bowlers. Adds that you need long hours of concentration and that was the difficulty they have largely had in the first two Tests. On Kumara, he is happy with how he has done with the ball, took 6 wickets in the first innings and did really well for his age. Credits Rabada for the way he bowled in the second innings. Ends by stating that the batting department needs to do better and perform at the Wanderers.

Earlier in the match, centuries from Elgar and de Kock set South Africa up for a huge first innings' total. Then their bowlers did the magic and bowled out Sri Lanka for a paltry score of 110. Du Plessis then decided to bat again and Elgar once more stepped up, scoring a half century to set a target of 507 for the Islanders. And another superb all-round bowling performance saw the Lankan batsmen falter. If one was to point out what let them down, it would be their performance with the willow.

Mathews and Chandimal were looking good but an inspired spell from Rabada proved to be their undoing. The latter first chipped it straight to Cook while the former didn't learn from his mistake in the first innings and got out in a similar fashion. Tharanga looked to play his shots but in the end it was one too many and had to walk back. That exposed the tail. Herath gave a good fightback and remained unbeaten on 35 but nobody else supported him.

South Africa seal the deal here itself and clinch the series 2-0! It was a complete performance by the hosts. They batted well, bowled well, fielded well and got their reward. They needed 6 wickets more to win the match and they came out in style. Rabada led the bowling by picking the first 4 wickets of the morning and completed his 2nd 10-wicket hall in Tests. Maharaj and Philander did the rest by taking the next two wickets. Even though Abbott didn't pick any wickets, he kept it tight which helped the other bowlers.

61.6 V Philander to N Pradeep, OUT! PHILANDER FINISHES IT IN STYLE! Full on off, Pradeep looks to go big and swings his bat hard but ends up swinging it in the air. The ball is a straight one and plucks the off stump from its root. That's 7th wicket for Philander in the match! SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY A HUGE MARGIN OF 282 RUNS! 224/10

61.5 V Philander to Pradeep, Length delivery angling in, Pradeep stays in the crease and defends it with the angle on the leg side. 224/9

61.4 V Philander to Herath, Shortish delivery, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 224/9

61.3 V Philander to Herath, Full outside off, driven to mid off. 223/9

61.2 V Philander to Pradeep, Fuller on middle and off, Pradeep defends it late with soft hands. The ball goes off the inner half of the bat towards square leg for a single. 223/9

61.1 V Philander to Herath, Length delivery angling across, Herath pulls it through mid on for a single. 222/9

60.6 K Maharaj to Pradeep, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 221/9

60.5 K Maharaj to Pradeep, Pradeep prods forward and defends the ball on the pitch. 221/9

60.4 K Maharaj to N Pradeep, Landed outside off, Pradeep prods forward in defence but the ball spins away a touch, goes off the outside edge past second slip. 221/9

60.3 K Maharaj to Herath, Tossed up on middle and off, reverse swept through point for a single. 221/9

60.2 K Maharaj to Herath, Tossed up on the stumps, defended from within the crease. 220/9

60.1 K Maharaj to Herath, FOUR! Full toss outside off, Herath slogs it through mid-wicket. Duminy in the deep initially looks to cut it out but then gives up on his chase. The ball races towards the fence. 220/9

59.6 V Philander to N Pradeep, FOUR! Fullish outside off, Pradeep goes for an expansive shot on the off side. But, the ball balloons off the outside edge and goes over the slip cordon for a boundary. 216/9

59.5 V Philander to Pradeep, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 212/9

59.4 V Philander to Pradeep, Length delivery outside off, Pradeep looks to defend it with the angle but the ball holds its line and whizzes past the outside edge. 212/9

59.3 V Philander to Pradeep, Pitched on a length outside off, Pradeep stays back and defends. 212/9

59.2 V Philander to Pradeep, Length delivery outside off, defended off the front foot. 212/9

59.1 V Philander to Herath, Back of a length delivery outside off, Herath stays tall and taps it through cover-point for a single. 212/9

58.6 K Maharaj to Pradeep, Fuller on middle and leg, blocked solidly. 211/9

NUWAN PRADEEP is the last man in!

58.5 K Maharaj to Kumara, OUT! MAHARAJ THE MAN! Tossed up nicely outside off, drawing Kumara forward. He obliges and steps out, gives himself some room and looks to go big on the off side. However, he misses it completely and the ball goes into the gloves of de Kock, who takes it cleanly and removes the bails in a flash. That's clever work from the bowler and good work from the keeper. This ends the frustrating 33-run partnership! SA JUST A WICKET AWAY FROM THE MATCH AND THE SERIES WIN! 211/9

58.4 K Maharaj to Herath, Fuller on the stumps, Herath once again kneels down and sweeps it through square leg. Duminy in the deep covers good ground and gives away only a single even after a fumble out in the deep. 211/8

58.3 K Maharaj to Herath, Herath prods forward and blocks the delivery on the bounce. 210/8

58.2 K Maharaj to Herath, Spinning into the pads, flicked on the leg side. 210/8

58.1 K Maharaj to Herath, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 210/8

57.6 V Philander to Kumara, Length delivery on off, angling in, Kumara clears his front leg and block it. It was the same delivery, which he had left in the first innings and got bowled. 210/8

57.5 V Philander to Kumara, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 210/8

57.4 V Philander to L Kumara, Outside off, Kumara looks to defend with a straight bat but the ball goes off the outside edge and into the ground towards the slip cordon. 210/8

57.3 V Philander to R Herath, Short delivery, angling in, pulled through the leg side for a single. 210/8

57.2 V Philander to Herath, Length delivery outside off, Herath lofts it over covers for a couple. 209/8

57.1 V Philander to Herath, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 207/8

56.6 K Maharaj to Herath, Tossed up on the stumps, Herath sweeps on the leg side for a single. 207/8

56.5 K Maharaj to Herath, Around middle and leg, spins in a touch, Herath looks to defend by prodding forward but the ball goes off the pads into the hands of Cook at short leg. The fielding side appeals but it's turned down by the umpire. They don't go for the review. Had they taken it, the result would have been different as the Snicko shows that there was slight glove involved and Herath was out. 206/8

56.4 K Maharaj to Herath, Comes around the wicket, bowls an arm ball, Herath looks to defend it from within the crease but the ball goes straight on with the arm and beats him. 206/8

56.3 K Maharaj to Herath, FOUR! Tossed up on the stumps, swept aerially through front of square on the leg side for a boundary. 206/8

56.2 K Maharaj to Herath, Spinning in from outside off, Herath defends it with the spin on the leg side. 202/8

56.1 K Maharaj to Herath, FOUR! Tossed up outside off, Herath reverse sweeps it through third man for a boundary. 202/8

55.6 V Philander to Herath, Short delivery, mistimes his pull at mid-wicket. Earns a single for that! 198/8

55.5 V Philander to Herath, Full outside off, pushed through covers. The Lankan batsmen run through for the second and could be in trouble but Bavuma's throw from the deep doesn't hit the target and there's no SA fielder closer to the stumps, to receive the throw. Two runs taken! 197/8

55.4 V Philander to Herath, Full and angling in, Herath digs it out well. 195/8

55.3 V Philander to Herath, Full outside off, carved to point. 195/8

55.2 V Philander to Herath, Outside off, left alone. 195/8

55.1 V Philander to Herath, JUST SHORT! Back of a length delivery outside off, Herath stands tall and punches it uppishly. The ball falls just short of Bavuma at point. 195/8

VERNON PHILANDER comes into the attack now!

54.6 K Maharaj to Kumara, Straighter one outside off, Kumara looks to play for the spin and gets beaten. 195/8

54.5 K Maharaj to Kumara, Another inside edge towards the right of the keeper. 195/8

54.4 K Maharaj to Kumara, Kumara once again looks to go big but the ball catches the inside edge and goes towards the leg side. 195/8

54.3 K Maharaj to Kumara, FOUR! Kumara is playing his shots! Uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over widish mid on for a boundary. 195/8

54.2 K Maharaj to Kumara, FOUR! Tossed up delivery outside off, Kumara clears his front leg and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 191/8

54.1 K Maharaj to Kumara, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 187/8

53.6 K Rabada to L Kumara, Length delivery outside off, Kumara edges it into the ground towards backward point for a single. 187/8

53.5 K Rabada to Kumara, Length delivery, defended from within the crease. 186/8

53.4 K Rabada to Kumara, Banged in short! Kumara ducks under it. 186/8

53.3 K Rabada to Herath, Back of a length delivery, angling across, Herath looks to pull it but the ball rises on him and balloons off the top edge. The ball falls safely just away from Philander at short widish mid on. A single is taken! 186/8

53.2 K Rabada to Herath, FOUR! That's come out of nowhere! Length delivery outside off, Herath stays in his crease and smashes it over mid on for a boundary. 185/8

53.1 K Rabada to Herath, Length delivery outside off, punched through covers for a brace. 181/8

52.6 K Maharaj to Kumara, Kumara prods forward and blocks the ball on the bounce. 179/8

52.5 K Maharaj to Kumara, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 179/8

52.4 K Maharaj to Herath, Tossed up on the stumps, Herath once again looks to sweep and connects it this time. The ball goes through the mid-wicket region and the batsmen run through for a single, 179/8

52.3 K Maharaj to Herath, Herath stays in his crease and defends the incoming delivery late. 178/8

52.2 K Maharaj to Herath, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 178/8

52.1 K Maharaj to Herath, Tossed up outside off, Herath looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. Maharaj and co. appeal but umpire Dar is unmoved. Impact outside off maybe! 178/8

51.6 K Rabada to Kumara, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 178/8

LAHIRU KUMARA is the next man.

51.5 K Rabada to Lakmal, OUT! 10-WICKET HALL FOR RABADA! He is on fire! Back of a length delivery outside off, angling closer to the body of the batsman. Lakmal looks to fend it by getting high on his toes. The ball holds his line and brushes the outside edge of Lakmal's bat and goes behind, where de Kock grabs it on a good height. That's end of Lakmal's short stint! SL collapsing like a pack of cards! SA NEED 2 WICKETS MORE TO WIN! 178/8

51.4 K Rabada to Lakmal, Angling into the pads, Lakmal looks to tuck it but miscues it. The ball is in air for sometime but the ball lands safely, just before Cook from short leg can reach it. 178/7

51.3 K Rabada to Lakmal, Outside off, left alone. 178/7

51.2 K Rabada to Lakmal, Full outside off, SL drives it though the gap in covers for a boundary. 178/7

51.1 K Rabada to Lakmal, FOUR! Full and angling in, Lakmal clips it uppishly off his boots, over Cook at short leg, who ducks under it to get out of harm's way. The ball races towards the square leg fence. 176/7

50.6 K Maharaj to Herath, Straighter one outside off, Herath looks to play for the spin and gets beaten as the ball straightens a bit. 172/7

50.5 K Maharaj to Herath, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 172/7

50.4 K Maharaj to Herath, Tossed up outside off, Herath takes a big step ahead and blocks it. 172/7

50.3 K Maharaj to Herath, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 172/7

50.2 K Maharaj to Herath, Spinning in from outside off, Herath looks to cut it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 172/7

50.1 K Maharaj to Herath, Served outside off, spinning in, Herath moves across and pads it away from his back pad. The fielding side appeals but is turned down. De Kock is very much animated and tells his skipper to take the review. But, the skipper doesn't take it and it's a good decision as the ball was missing the stumps by a margin. 172/7

KESHAV MAHARAJ is into the attack!

49.6 K Rabada to Lakmal, Length delivery angling in, Lakmal looks to defends it from within the crease but the ball nips back in and hits him on the pad. 172/7

49.5 K Rabada to Lakmal, Back of a length delivery outside off, Lakmal gets on his toes and blocks it. 172/7

49.4 K Rabada to Lakmal, Wide outside off, Lakmal looks to slash it but fails. 172/7

49.3 K Rabada to Lakmal, Fullish outside off, the ball keeps a touch low. Lakmal looks to drive it but misses. 172/7

49.2 K Rabada to Lakmal, Length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. 172/7

49.1 K Rabada to Herath, Short delivery again to Herath, once more he pulls and gets a single for it. 172/7

48.6 K Abbott to Lakmal, Fired in fuller on the stumps, Lakmal does well to dig it out. 171/7

48.5 K Abbott to Lakmal, FOUR! Superb shot! Full and angling in, Lakmal leans into the shot and drives it through mid on for a boundary. 171/7

48.4 K Abbott to Lakmal, On a length and angling in, Lakmal looks to play it across the line but is late in his shot and the ball beats the bat and hits him high on the pads. Abbott appeals looking for his first wicket of the match but the umpire is unmoved. Abbott isn't too disappointed with the decision as he knows it's a touch high and goes back to his bowling mark. 167/7

48.3 K Abbott to Lakmal, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 167/7

48.2 K Abbott to R Herath, Shortish delivery, pulled aerially through the right of Cook at short leg for a single. 167/7

48.1 K Abbott to Herath, Outside off, driven to covers. 166/7

SURANGA LAKMAL Is the new man in!

5th Test 5-fer for Kagiso Rabada.

47.6 K Rabada to Mathews, OUT! 5-FER FOR RABADA! SKIPPER DEPARTS! Length delivery outside off, Mathews looks to play it on the up but away from his body. Lack of foot movement there which gets the SL skipper in trouble as the ball moves away touch and also rises a little extra. It goes off the outside edge in the gloves of de Kock. It's similar to his first innings' dismissal. Double blow from Rabada in an over! 166/7

47.5 K Rabada to Mathews, Length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. 166/6

47.4 K Rabada to Herath, Shortish delivery, angling in, pulled through square leg for a single. 166/6

47.3 K Rabada to Herath, On the pads, flicked on the leg side. 165/6

47.2 K Rabada to Herath, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched through covers. Herath wants a single and takes off but is sent back by his skipper. 165/6

RANGANA HERATH walks in, replacing Tharanga.

47.1 K Rabada to Tharanga, OUT! RABADA STRIKES AGAIN! Pitched on a good length around off, angling across, Tharanga looks to cut. However, the length isn't short enough to cut and pays the price. The ball catches the bottom edge and goes in the gloves of de Kock, who doesn't make any mistakes. One shot too many for Tharanga got the better of him in the end! SA NEED 4 WICKETS TO WIN! 165/6

46.6 K Abbott to Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 165/5

46.5 K Abbott to Mathews, Length delivery outside off, defended from within the crease. 165/5

46.4 K Abbott to Mathews, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Full on the pads, clipped beautifully through mid-wicket for a boundary. Runs are flowing here for SL! 165/5

46.3 K Abbott to Mathews, FOUR! Straight down the ground! Full outside off, driven straight back for a boundary. Well-balanced shot! 161/5

46.2 K Abbott to A Mathews, EDGED BUT FELL SHORT! Slightly fuller outside off, Mathews looks to defend by prodding forward but edges it but it goes one bounce into the hands of second slip. Playing with soft hands saved him there! 157/5

46.1 K Abbott to A Mathews, Fuller length outside off, pushed to silly mid off. 157/5

45.6 K Rabada to Tharanga, Back of a length delivery, angling in, defended off the back foot. 157/5

45.5 K Rabada to Tharanga, Full outside off, Tharanga gets down on one knee and looks to go for another expansive drive but miscues it and the ball goes off the inside half of the bat towards mid on. 157/5

45.4 K Rabada to Tharanga, FOUR! Similar shot, same result! Fullish delivery outside off, this time Upul stays in his crease and drives it on the up through covers for a boundary. 157/5

45.3 K Rabada to Tharanga, FOUR! A touch fuller outside off, Tharanga drives beautifully on the up through covers for a boundary. That's a spectacular shot and all the commentators on air are full of praise for it! 153/5

45.2 K Rabada to Tharanga, Rabada changes his angle, comes from around the wicket, angles it in from a length outside off, Tharanga looks to play it across the line but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad. 149/5

45.2 K Rabada to Tharanga, FOUR! Good start to the innings by Tharanga! Angling away from the southpaw, Tharanga opens the face of his bat and guides it through the gap between the slip cordon and gully for a boundary. No ball signalled as well as Rabada overstepped his line. 149/5

UPUL THARANGA is the new man! 3 slips, a leg slip and a short leg in place for him!

45.1 K Rabada to Chandimal, OUT! RABADA WITH THE BREAKTHROUGH! Just the start SA wanted! Full and angling in, Chandimal clips it uppishly off his pads straight to Cook, who is placed just in front of square on the leg side. Great captaincy by Faf to place Cook in that position. Rabada continues his impressive spell with the ball! That's breaks the 75-run partnership! SA ARE 5 WICKETS SHY OF THE VICTORY! 144/5

44.6 K Abbott to A Mathews, FOUR! STAND AND DELIVER! Full outside off, Mathews stays tall in his crease and pushes it uppishly through mid off for a boundary. It's the safest place to play such shots as the player is placed wide. 144/4

44.5 K Abbott to Mathews, A silly point is in place now! But, Abbott angles this in and Mathews defends it on the leg side from within the crease. 140/4

44.4 K Abbott to Mathews, Once again Mathews feels the jerk and removes the bottom hand on connecting with the ball. Length delivery outside off, Mathews looks to defend it off the front foot but the ball rises a touch and hits him high on the bat. 140/4

44.3 K Abbott to Mathews, Outside off, AM remains composed in defence. 140/4

44.2 K Abbott to Mathews, Length delivery angling in from outside off, Mathews covers his stumps and defends it towards short leg. Abbott is keeping it tight and giving nothing away! 140/4

44.1 K Abbott to Mathews, Fuller around off, angling in a touch, defended straight back. 140/4

43.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, Low full toss on off, driven to Philander at short widish mid on. Failed to get that away! 140/4

43.5 K Rabada to Mathews, Back of a length delivery, angling in, Mathews rises on his toes and defends it with soft hands towards short mid-wicket. Takes off for a quick single and completes it. 140/4

43.4 K Rabada to Mathews, Length delivery outside off, Mathews defends it off the outer half of his bat towards cover-point. 139/4

43.3 K Rabada to Mathews, Banged in short, Mathews ducks and lets it sail over! 139/4

43.2 K Rabada to Chandimal, Chandimal plays it with the angle through widish mid off for a single. 139/4

43.1 K Rabada to Chandimal, Length delivery outside off, angling in, defended solidly. 138/4

42.6 K Abbott to Mathews, On a length outside off, Mathews looks to defend it off the front foot but the ball bounces a touch extra and hits the bat on the higher part, jerking Mathews. 138/4

42.5 K Abbott to Mathews, Angling into the pads, flicked front of square on the leg side. 138/4

42.4 K Abbott to Mathews, Back of a length delivery outside off, Mathews defends it on the surface off the back foot. 138/4

42.3 K Abbott to Mathews, Length delivery outside off, defended with a straight bat. 138/4

42.2 K Abbott to Mathews, Angling in, defended on the leg side. 138/4

42.1 K Abbott to Mathews, On the fuller side of the length outside off, Mathews looks to push it but is early into the shot as the ball holds a touch after pitching. The ball goes uppishly from the left of Abbott and through mid off for a couple. 138/4

41.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, Full around off angling in, Chandimal gets behind the line of the delivery and plays it towards widish mid off. 136/4

41.5 K Rabada to Chandimal, On a length outside off, arms shouldered by DC. 136/4

41.4 K Rabada to Mathews, Full outside off, angling in, Mathews covers his stumps and turns it to mid-wicket for a single. 136/4

41.3 K Rabada to Mathews, Outside off, Mathews wisely leaves it. 135/4

41.2 K Rabada to Mathews, Mathews is beaten again! Full delivery outside off, Mathews looks to defend it off the front foot but is beaten in his defence once more this morning. The ball keeps a touch low too! That will create doubts in the batsman's mind. 135/4

41.1 K Rabada to Chandimal, Length delivery, angling down leg, tucked off the hips towards deep backward square leg for a single. 135/4

KAGISO RABADA to bowl from the other end.

40.6 K Abbott to Mathews, Length delivery, angling in, defended on the off side. 134/4

40.5 K Abbott to Mathews, BEATEN! On a length in the corridor of uncertainty, Mathews hangs his bat in defence and the ball whizzes past the outside edge. Good shape on that by Abbott! 134/4

40.4 K Abbott to Mathews, Length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. 134/4

40.3 K Abbott to Mathews, FOUR! EDGY BOUNDARY! On the fuller side of the length, Mathews looks to defend it off the front foot but the ball reverses a bit, shapes away and goes off the outside edge from between point and gully to the deep backward point fence. 134/4

40.2 K Abbott to Mathews, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot to covers. 130/4

40.1 K Abbott to Mathews, Length delivery outside off, Mathews shoulders his arms. 130/4

The players are out in the middle. ANGELO MATHEWS and DINESH CHANDIMAL to fight it out for Sri Lanka. KYLE ABBOTT with the ball in his hands. He will be keen to be amongst the wickets. Here we go...

Faf du Plessis must have surely told his men to wrap things up quickly. Having some good rest in the night and the ball moving about some early in the day, they'll back themselves to do just that. Let's see how this day plays out.

Hello and a warm welcome for the 4th day of this second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka. With the hosts being in a commanding position, it's only a matter of time before this match is won and the series is sealed. Unless, of course, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal pull off something miraculous. The entire onus will be on them and now, with just 6 wickets left, the two experienced campaigners must step up like they have never before.

... DAY 4, SESSION 1 ...

The Proteas are just 6 wickets away from their victory or one can say that if they break the current partnership, they will have one hand on the trophy. Will we see the South African bowlers clean them up ASAP? Or will there be an inspired fightback from the Islanders? To get to know about it join us tomorrow at 1400 IST. Till then, take care!

Sri Lanka once more had a day to forget as they let SA score freely and then lost 4 wickets before the end of day's play. However, one of the wickets, that of Dhananjaya de Silva could have been avoided if they had reviewed it. Now, they will rely on the two current batsmen to make their experience count and perform a miracle to chase a record total down.

They put SL in to bat just before tea and got what they wanted by sending Karunaratne packing before the break. They started the last session in the same bright fashion as they saw the back of Mendis immediately. Both of these wickets were taken by Philander. Rabada then followed his footsteps and got himself all pumped up and took the next 2 Lankan wickets.

An unbeaten 61-run stand between skipper Mathews and vice-captain Chandimal sees the last session off safely and makes sure that there will be play on day 4 also. However, it was South Africa's day. They came in to bat and set a huge target of 507 in front of the Lankans.

39.6 V Philander to Chandimal, FOUR! Full outside off, driven through covers for a boundary. That's a fine way to end the day as the umpire takes the bails off. STUMPS ON DAY 3! 130/4

39.6 V Philander to Chandimal, No ball! On the fuller side of the length on off, DC keeps it down on the off side. No ball signalled for overstepping. 126/4

39.5 V Philander to Chandimal, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 125/4

39.4 V Philander to Chandimal, Fullish delivery outside off, Chandimal presses forward and pushes it to covers. 125/4

39.3 V Philander to Chandimal, Outside off, left alone! 125/4

39.2 V Philander to Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 125/4

39.1 V Philander to D Chandimal, Length delivery outside off, Dinesh looks to defend it off the front foot but the ball shapes away and goes off the outside edge into the ground and towards gully. 125/4

38.6 K Abbott to Mathews, Back of a length delivery angling in, Mathews hops and looks to play it across the line but gets beaten and is hit on the abdomen. 125/4

38.5 K Abbott to Mathews, FOUR! Beautiful drive! Full outside off, driven straight back by Mathews. Rabada from mid on gives it a chase but the ball beats him easily. 125/4

38.4 K Abbott to Mathews, Banged in short again, this time Mathews sees it early and ducks under it. 121/4

38.3 K Abbott to Mathews, That's a ripper! Banged in short outside off, angles it closer to Mathews' body. The Lankan skipper does extremely well to lean back and let it sail through. 121/4

38.2 K Abbott to Mathews, Full outside off, Mathews prods forward and blocks it. 121/4

38.1 K Abbott to Mathews, Back of a length delivery outside off, Mathews gets on his toes and defends it on the leg side. 121/4

37.6 V Philander to Chandimal, Full outside off, Chandimal leans and pushes it through covers for a couple. 121/4

37.5 V Philander to Chandimal, On middle and off, Chandimal defends it off the front foot. 119/4

37.4 V Philander to Chandimal, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 119/4

50-run partnership between Mathews and Chandimal!

37.3 V Philander to Chandimal, Fuller on the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a brace. 119/4

37.2 V Philander to Chandimal, Length delivery angling in, keeps a touch low, Chandimal does well to bring the bat down in time and defend on the leg side. 117/4

37.1 V Philander to Chandimal, Full and angling in, Chandimal looks to flick it but misses and is hit on the pads. 117/4

36.6 K Abbott to Mathews, Length delivery, angling in, defended off the back foot. 117/4

36.5 K Abbott to D Chandimal, Fullish delivery outside off, Chandimal prods forward in defence but the ball goes off the outside edge past third slip. Duminy from gully chases it down and cuts it before the fence. Three runs taken! 117/4

36.4 K Abbott to Chandimal, Outside off, left alone. 114/4

36.3 K Abbott to Chandimal, Angling into the pads, DC looks to work it on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad. 114/4

36.2 K Abbott to Mathews, Length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot straight down the ground. Abbott fails to stop it on his follow through so does Rabada who comes running in from mid on. Till the time Rabada tidies up, the batsmen run through for three runs. 114/4

36.1 K Abbott to Mathews, Length delivery outside off, defended into the surface on toes. 111/4

KYLE ABBOTT comes into the attack!

35.6 V Philander to Chandimal, Fuller length ball outside off, Dinesh comes forward and pushes it nicely through the covers. Two runs taken! 111/4

35.5 V Philander to Mathews, THERE IS NO NEED TO TAKE SUCH RISKS! This time Mathews clips it with soft hands towards square leg and sets off for a run. The fielder gets across to it in a flash and hurls in a throw at the striker's end but misses. Chandimal had to rush back in to get home. 109/4

35.4 V Philander to Mathews, GREAT BOWLING BY PHILANDER! Bowls it on a length on off, shapes away a touch. Mathews is squared up as he looks to work it across but gets hit on the thigh pad. 108/4

35.3 V Philander to Mathews, Stays back to the length delivery and defends it to the off side. 108/4

35.2 V Philander to Mathews, LOOSE SHOT! Bowls a shortish delivery wide outside off, Mathew slashes at it hard but gets beaten. 108/4

35.1 V Philander to Chandimal, On a length on leg stump, Chandimal clips it towards mid-wicket and immediately calls for a run. Mathews is ball watching but finally gets going. Completes the single safely in the end. 108/4

34.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Camps back to the shorter delivery and defends it down the pitch. 107/4

34.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, FOUR! Bowls a loopy ball on middle, Mathews sweeps it against the spin and gets it through the vacant deep backward leg region. Gets a boundary to his name. The partnership moves on to 34 off 55 balls. 107/4

34.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 103/4

34.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Flighted delivery outside off, Mathews prods forward in defense. 103/4

34.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Loopy ball outside off, defended solidly off the front foot. 103/4

34.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Comes down the track and defends it towards mid off. 103/4

33.6 V Philander to Chandimal, Similar length ball angling in, defended off the back foot to the on side. 103/4

33.5 V Philander to Chandimal, Short of a length ball on off, Chandimal is opened up in his stance but manages to play it with an angled blade towards point. 103/4

33.4 V Philander to Chandimal, This time Chandimal gets right behind the line of the delivery and defends it. 103/4

33.3 V Philander to Chandimal, Fullish delivery tailing back in, clipped gently to mid-wicket. 103/4

33.2 V Philander to Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 103/4

33.1 V Philander to Chandimal, FOUR! WELL PLAYED! Bowls a shortish delivery outside off, Dinesh camps back and punches it nicely through the covers and the ball races to the fence. 103/4

VERNON PHILANDER comes back for a bowl. Can he strike?

32.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Fullish delivery on off, driven down the ground to mid on. 99/4

32.5 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Camps back to the shortish delivery and punches it through cover-point for a run. 99/4

32.4 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 98/4

32.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, UPPISH BUT SAFE! Bowls a flighted delivery around leg stump, Mathews looks to sweep it against the spin but gets a top edge that balloons towards the vacant short fine leg region. Three runs taken! 98/4

32.2 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Bowls a loopy delivery, Chandimal comes down the track and clips it towards the man at short mid-wicket. he fumbles a bit and parries it towards mid on. A run taken! 95/4

32.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Fullish delivery on the stumps, Mathews opts to stay back and defends it towards short fine leg for a single. He should have played that on the front foot. 94/4

31.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, Fullish outside off, driven to the covers. 93/4

31.5 K Rabada to Chandimal, FOUR! He is getting his deliveries to curve back nicely. Bowls this one very fullish at 143.6 and it's tailing back in, Dinesh clips it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary to his name. 93/4

31.4 K Rabada to Chandimal, Dug in short on middle and leg, Chandimal ducks under it. 89/4

31.3 K Rabada to Chandimal, Camps back and defends this one nicely. 89/4

31.2 K Rabada to Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 89/4

31.1 K Rabada to Chandimal, On a length on off, Chandimal leans forward and blocks it. 89/4

30.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, FOUR! SHOT! Bowls this one shorter and wide outside off, Angelo camps back and cuts it hard through point for a superb boundary. 89/4

30.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Shortens his length again, Mathews looks to sweep it hard but misses and his hit on the right shoulder. 85/4

30.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Mathews drives this one with the spin to mid off. 85/4

30.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Shortens his length and bowls it around off, spinning away. Mathews looks to sweep it but is struck on the forearm. 85/4

30.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Tossed up outside off, Mathews drives it hard towards Faf at silly mid off. He dives athletically to his left and makes a brilliant save. Hurls a throw back to the keeper. Top stuff from the skipper! 85/4

30.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Slow through the air outside off, Mathews comes forward and defends it to the off side. 85/4

29.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, Fullish ball on off, driven firmly towards Rabada who half-stops it on his followthrough. 85/4

29.5 K Rabada to Chandimal, Slips this one down the leg side and it's swinging further down, easy leave for Chandimal. 85/4

29.4 K Rabada to Chandimal, Hurls this one wider outside off, Chandimal doesn't fiddle with that one. 85/4

29.3 K Rabada to Chandimal, Rabada has his tail up here! Back of a length outside off and gets this one to lift exceedingly from the pitch. Dinesh drops his wrists and leaves it alone. 85/4

29.2 K Rabada to Chandimal, Bowls it just a back of a length outside off, Chandimal points his bat skywards and allows it through. 85/4

29.1 K Rabada to Chandimal, Fullish delivery attacking the stumps, Chandimal comes forward and defends it to the covers. 85/4

28.6 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Tossed up around leg, Chandimal clears his front leg and drives it to long on for a single. Philander present there hurls a throw on the non-striker's end . There's no backing up and the ball goes towards the other side. Abbott does the covering up. Till then, batsmen run through for a couple on the overthrow. Three runs added to the total! 85/4

28.5 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Tossed up outside off, defended to covers. 82/4

28.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Fuller on the stumps, driven to long on for a single. 82/4

28.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 81/4

28.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, FOUR! Mathews gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over widish mid off for a boundary. Good shot! 81/4

28.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 77/4

27.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, Four Leg byes! Down the leg side, DC looks to clip it but misses and the ball goes off the pads, beating de Kock towards the fence behind. Leg byes signalled! 77/4

27.5 K Rabada to Mathews, Full and angling in, Mathews gets his bat down in time and defends it to mid-wicket for a single. 73/4

27.4 K Rabada to Mathews, Back of a length delivery outside off, Mathews gets on his toes and blocks it. 72/4

27.3 K Rabada to Chandimal, Angling down leg, worked down the leg side for a single. 72/4

27.2 K Rabada to Chandimal, Full outside off, driven to mid off. 71/4

27.1 K Rabada to A Mathews, Length delivery, shaping away a touch, Mathews looks to steer it but goes off the outside edge towards point for a single. 71/4

26.6 K Maharaj to Chandimal, Sliding down leg, DC looks to flick but misses and is rapped up on the pads. 70/4

26.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Fuller on off, driven through mid on. Faf at silly mid on misfields and allows the batsmen to take a single. 70/4

26.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 69/4

26.3 K Maharaj to A Mathews, Full on the stumps, driven to silly mid on. Faf is the man present there. He stops the ball and hurls a throw towards his keeper in aggression. 69/4

26.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Flatter one outside off, AM looks to sweep it but misses and gets hit on the pad. The fielding side appeals but umpire Dar says not out. It's a good decision as the Hawk Eye shows that the impact was outside off. 69/4

26.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 69/4

25.6 K Rabada to Chandimal, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 69/4

25.5 K Rabada to Chandimal, Full outside off, DC looks to drive it but is playing the wrong line and the ball whistles past the outside edge of the bat. 69/4

25.4 K Rabada to Chandimal, Banged in short, Chandimal lest it go to the keeper. 69/4

25.3 K Rabada to Silva, OUT! RABADA STRIKES ONCE AGAIN! Full and angling in, de Silva looks to play across the line but is late into the shot and is rapped up on the pads on the full. Rabada and co. appeal and umpire Tucker raises his finger in agreement. De Silva goes towards his skipper to discuss whether or not to take the review and his skipper says not to take it. In the end, it proves to be a poor decision as the Hawk Eye shows that the ball was going down leg and missing leg stump completely. Dhananjaya's decent knock comes to an end. 69/4

25.2 K Rabada to Silva, Length delivery angling in, defended off the back foot. 69/3

25.1 K Rabada to Silva, Outside off, left alone! 69/3

24.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 69/3

24.5 K Maharaj to A Mathews, Landed around off, spinning away, Mathews looks to defend with a straight bat but gets squared up and goes off the outside edge towards backward point. 69/3

24.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Floated around off, Mathews prods forward in defence. 69/3

24.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 69/3

24.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, On middle and leg, flicked on the leg side. 69/3

24.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Fuller on off, defended off the front foot. 69/3

23.6 K Rabada to Mathews, Length delivery angling in, defended with soft hands near short leg for a quick single. 69/3

23.5 K Rabada to Mathews, Two Byes! Banged in short, Mathews ducks under it. De Kock behind the stumps also fails to grab it. However, he half stops it, slowing down the ball. The batsmen run through for two byes! 68/3

23.4 K Rabada to Mathews, Full and angling in, flicked on the leg side. 66/3

23.3 K Rabada to Mathews, BEATEN! Great delivery first up! Full outside off, Mathews leans into the shot, looking to play it with a straight bat but the ball moves away a touch and beats the outside edge of the skipper's bat. 66/3

The skipper, ANGELO MATHEWS walks in, replacing Silva.

23.2 K Rabada to Silva, OUT! RABADA WITH THE BREAKTHROUGH! Back of a length delivery, angling into the body, Kaushal Silva looks to tuck it with the angle down the leg side but the ball rises onto him and balloons off the gloves in the air. Cook at short leg gets under the ball and takes it cleanly. Silva's resistance comes to an end! That's the end of the 41-run partnership. SA NEED 7 WICKETS MORE TO WIN! 66/3

23.1 K Rabada to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 66/2

22.6 K Maharaj to Silva, FOUR! De Silva dances down and smashes it straight down the ground for a boundary. Good use of the feet there! 66/2

22.5 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman dances down the track but decides to defend it. 62/2

22.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up on the stumps, driven to mid off. 62/2

22.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Quicker through the air, de Silva dances down and pads it away. Maharaj starts appealing but is turned down by the umpire. 62/2

22.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Outside off, blocked on the off side. 62/2

22.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up on middle and off, defended off the front foot. 62/2

Drinks break! Kaushal Silva has a change of grip for his bat in the break.

21.6 K Rabada to Silva, Banged in short, Silva lets it sail through. 62/2

21.5 K Rabada to Silva, Fullish outside off, KS looks to steer it but the ball bounce more than he expects, goes off the higher part of the bat and the bottom hand comes out while playing the shot. The ball goes uppishly and falls just short of Bavuma at point making it difficult to stop. The ball then runs behind. Duminy from gully chases it and keeps it down to two. 62/2

21.4 K Rabada to Silva, Pitched outside off, Kaushal Silva opts to leave it. 60/2

21.3 K Rabada to Silva, Angling down leg, Silva leaves it. 60/2

21.2 K Rabada to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 60/2

21.1 K Rabada to Silva, Full outside off, Kaushal looks to drive it but ends up digging it out off the inner half of the bat towards short leg. 60/2

KAGISO RABADA is back into the attack.

20.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Slower through the air on middle and leg, KS dances down and places it through widish mid on for a single. 60/2

20.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up outside off, Silva charges down and drives it but once again finds the same fielder at covers. 59/2

20.4 K Maharaj to K Silva, Full outside off, driven to covers. 59/2

20.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up around off, driven to long on for a single. 59/2

20.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Flatter one on the stumps, defended from within the crease. 58/2

20.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Very full on off, dug out nicely. 58/2

19.6 K Abbott to Silva, Angling into stumps, defended solidly straight down the ground. 58/2

19.5 K Abbott to Silva, Fuller around off, KS shuffles a touch and drives it to mid on. 58/2

19.4 K Abbott to Silva, On a good length outside off, angling in, Kaushal is sure of his off pole and does a brave leave. 58/2

19.3 K Abbott to Silva, On off, angling in, Silva blocks it off the front foot to covers. 58/2

19.2 K Abbott to Silva, Pitched outside off, Kaushal lets it through to the keeper. 58/2

19.1 K Abbott to Silva, Fuller and angled in onto the stumps, dug out nicely by KS. 58/2

18.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up nicely outside off, Dhananjaya dead-bats it near the surface. 58/2

18.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Outside off, spinning in, defended from within the crease. 58/2

18.4 K Maharaj to Silva, De Silva stays solid in his defence to the outside off delivery. 58/2

18.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Floated on middle and off, de Silva prods forward in defence. 58/2

18.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up on the stumps, driven to mid off. 58/2

18.1 K Maharaj to Silva, On leg, defended by clearing the front leg. 58/2

17.6 K Abbott to Silva, Back of a length outside off, shapes away, Kaushal draws out of the shot once again at the very last moment. 58/2

17.5 K Abbott to Silva, Full on off, the batsman has driven it straight down the ground. They pick up a single. 58/2

17.4 K Abbott to Silva, On a length outside off, Silva hangs his bat and the ball goes off the outer half of the bat into the ground and to Duminy at gully. He dives to his right but only manages to half-stop it, allowing the batsmen to run through for a single. 57/2

17.3 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Silva prods forward and shoulders his arms. 56/2

17.2 K Abbott to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 56/2

17.1 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Kaushal first looks to play at it but then decides to leave it at the last moment. It's too late for the leave and the ball goes off the inside edge through his legs. He is lucky not to have dragged it back to his own stumps! 56/2

16.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Sliding into the pads, defended near the surface. 56/2

16.5 K Maharaj to Silva, FOUR! Short delivery outside off, de Silva camps back and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary. 56/2

16.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Darted in on middle and leg, defended from within the crease. 52/2

16.3 K Maharaj to Silva, SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Tossed up on middle, Dhananjaya gets to the pitch of the ball and launches it straight down the ground for a huge maximum. 52/2

16.2 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 46/2

16.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up around off, driven through covers for a single. 46/2

15.6 K Abbott to Silva, Outside off, de Silva with another leave to end the over. 45/2

15.5 K Abbott to Silva, Another close leave outside off but this time de Silva is more sure about it. 45/2

15.4 K Abbott to Silva, That was a very risky leave! Pitched on a good length outside off, nips back in, DdS covers his stumps and shoulders his arms. He too gets surprised by that inward movement off the seam. 45/2

15.3 K Abbott to Silva, Pitched on a length outside off, Dhananjaya stays composed in his defence. 45/2

15.2 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery angling in, defended with the angle on the leg side. 45/2

15.1 K Abbott to Silva, On a length outside off, shaping away, an easy leave for the batsman. 45/2

14.6 K Rabada to Silva, Angling down leg, Silva looks to clip it but misses. Kaushal should be more careful and not go after such wide deliveries. 45/2

14.5 K Rabada to Silva, Back of a length outside off, bounces a touch extra. Kaushal looks to punch it on the up but once again is beaten by the extra bounce. 45/2

14.4 K Rabada to Silva, Pitched outside off, left alone. 45/2

14.3 K Rabada to Silva, Angling into the pads, clipped through the leg side for a couple. 45/2

14.2 K Rabada to Silva, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 43/2

14.1 K Rabada to Silva, Full outside off, de Silva stays in his crease and elegantly pushes through covers. Maharaj chases it and saves a run for his team. 43/2

13.6 K Abbott to Silva, On the stumps, defended with a straight bat. 40/2

13.5 K Abbott to Silva, Fuller on the stumps, defended watchfully by Kaushal. 40/2

13.4 K Abbott to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 40/2

13.3 K Abbott to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 40/2

13.2 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Kaushal leans ahead and defends. 40/2

13.1 K Abbott to K Silva, FOUR! Full outside off, driven beautifully through mid off for a boundary. That was a well-balanced shot! 40/2

KYLE ABBOTT replaces Philander.

12.6 K Rabada to Silva, Fuller on the stumps, driven to mid on. 36/2

12.5 K Rabada to Silva, FOUR BYES! Banged in short, takes off after pitching, Dhananjaya ducks under it and lets it sail through. The ball even beats de Kock behind the stumps and races away to the fence behind. 36/2

12.4 K Rabada to Silva, Length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. 32/2

12.3 K Rabada to Silva, Great stuff from Rabada! Back of a length delivery, angling in, nips back in sharply, beats de Silva and hits him on the thigh pad. 32/2

12.2 K Rabada to Silva, Back of a length delivery outside off, DdS looks to punch it on the up but the ball rises a touch extra and beats de Silva on his punch. 32/2

12.1 K Rabada to Silva, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 32/2

11.6 V Philander to Silva, BEATEN AGAIN! On a length outside off, moving away, KS once again looks to defend it with a straight bat, this time the gap between the bat and the ball is even lesser than the previous one. 32/2

11.5 V Philander to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Silva looks to defend it off the front foot but gets beaten as the ball shapes away! 32/2

11.4 V Philander to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Kaushal draws out of the shot at the last moment. That was really close! 32/2

11.3 V Philander to Silva, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 32/2

11.2 V Philander to Silva, Full outside off, pushed to covers for a brace. 32/2

11.1 V Philander to K Silva, Length delivery outside off, KS prods forward in defence but edges it into the ground towards gully. Playing with soft hands saved him there! 30/2

10.6 K Rabada to Silva, Leg bye! Full and angling in once again, Silva looks to flick but misses and the ball goes off the pads past short leg and the batsmen run through for a leg bye. 30/2

10.5 K Rabada to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 29/2

10.4 K Rabada to Silva, Down the leg side, Kaushal looks to clip it but misses and the ball goes in the gloves of keeper behind. As the ball goes past him there's some sound which makes SA appeal in unison but Faf isn't appealing and rightly so as seen in the replay that it went off the pad. 29/2

10.3 K Rabada to Silva, Angling into the stumps, flicked through mid-wicket for three runs. 29/2

10.2 K Rabada to Silva, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 26/2

10.1 K Rabada to Silva, Full and angling in, flicked on the leg side for a single. 26/2

9.6 V Philander to Silva, Length delivery outside off, de Silva looks to defend but the ball goes off the outer half of the bat to gully. 25/2

9.5 V Philander to Silva, Banged in short, de Silva ducks under it. 25/2

9.4 V Philander to Silva, Full outside off, driven straight back. Philander grabs the ball and hurls a throw immediately at the striker's end. Silva at the non-striker's end goes down on the ground as soon as de Silva hits it. 25/2

DHANANJAYA DE SILVA is in at No.4.

9.3 V Philander to Mendis, OUT! Philander has struck once again! Full outside off, drawing Mendis into a drive. The youngster looks to drive it on the up but pays the price for it as the ball moves away, catches the outside edge and flies straight to Elgar at third slip. Lack of experience from Mendis! SA NEED 8 WICKETS MORE TO WIN! 25/2

9.2 V Philander to Silva, Full outside off, shaping away, driven straight back for three runs. 25/1

9.1 V Philander to K Silva, Full and angling in, Silva looks to defend it with the angle but gets squared up as the ball moves away a touch. The leading edge takes the ball through the gap between the slip cordon and gully. Duminy gives it a chase and keeps it down to two. 22/1

VERNON PHILANDER to continue from the other end.

Kusal Mendis seems to be in some discomfort and the physio has come out in the middle to help him with some stretching exercises.

8.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Fuller and angling in on the stumps, Mendis defends it solidly on the leg side. 20/1

8.5 K Rabada to Mendis, Angling down leg once more, Kusal looks to flick it but once again misses it. 20/1

8.4 K Rabada to Mendis, Angling down leg, KM looks to tuck it but misses. 20/1

8.3 K Rabada to Mendis, Back of a length delivery outside off, tapped towards backward point. 20/1

8.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Full and angling in, Mendis shuffles a touch and flicks it uppishly but the ball goes one bounce in the hands of mid-wicket fielder. 20/1

8.1 K Rabada to Silva, Full outside off, Silva leans into the shot and drives it through covers for three runs. 20/1

The players are back in the middle for the final session of day 3. Kusal Mendis and Kaushal Silva will continue to bat. KAGISO RABADA to start the proceedings with the ball.

... DAY 3, SESSION 3 ...

After setting such a huge total, they came up with the goods with the ball and got rid of the opening partnership which lasted the longest in the first innings. Now, SA need only 9 wickets more to win with 7 session still remaining. The Lankans will now have to bat in the tricky twilight time, making it all the more difficult. We will be back in a short while for the last session of day 3.

The hosts after making the visitors bat for the half an hour before tea sent Karunaratne packing and are now well and truly ahead in the match. They came after lunch all guns blazing, fired away some quick runs and declared their innings, setting a target of 507 for the Islanders.

7.6 V Philander to Mendis, Pounds the deck hard and keeps it on the shorter side, on off, cramping the batsman for room. But Mendis does well to hang back, rise and keep it down on the track. That will be TEA ON DAY 3! 17/1

7.5 V Philander to Mendis, Excellent shape, lovely from Vernon Philander. And credit to Mendis as well for staying disciplined. Back of a length just around off, going away, the 21-year old leaves it alone. 17/1

Philander is having some problem with the ball and has asked the umpire to clean it a bit with his instruments.

7.4 V Philander to K Mendis, FOUR! Top shot. He drives this on the up but it's hit nicely in the gap. Mendis needs to be a little careful though, these are dangerous shots to play, especially just before the break. Full and swinging away wide outside off, reaches out to this and hits it over cover-point for a boundary. 17/1

7.3 V Philander to Mendis, Back of a length, straightening up after pitching, Kusal Mendis leaves it alone. 13/1

7.2 V Philander to K Mendis, Good shape on that and it's decently kept out by Kusal Mendis. He plays this with a slightly closed face as the ball twists in his hands when he is just about to play the shot. Hit back down the track for no run. 13/1

7.1 V Philander to Mendis, Full ball from Vernon Philander, it's blocked in front of short cover by Mendis. 13/1

6.6 K Abbott to Silva, Fuller ball aiming the base of off stump, met with a straight blade to end the over. 13/1

6.5 K Abbott to Silva, Angles this one in on off, KS keeps bat and pad close together to present a tight defensive shot. 13/1

6.4 K Abbott to Silva, Abbott is swinging this away from the batsman, darts this just outside off as Silva makes a late leave. Needs to be careful here, he could just as easily drag this back on. 13/1

6.3 K Abbott to Silva, Uppish from Kaushal Silva but it's in the gap. Closes his body up a bit and flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 13/1

6.2 K Abbott to Silva, Good length delivery moving away outside off, Silva chooses not to do anything about it. 11/1

6.1 K Abbott to Silva, Sprays this down the leg side, on a fuller length, Silva with an attempted flick which misses. 11/1

KUSAL MENDIS walks in at no. 3!

5.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, OUT! HE'S GOT 'EM! Set himself nicely by changing the angle and varying the lengths too. Teed him up with a couple of short ones, then went full. Almost got him on the previous delivery as well. Have to admire the strategy. Philander fires in a fuller inswinging delivery and bowls it around off, Dimuth Karunaratne goes for the expansive drive but gets an inside edge which shatters the leg stump and sends it flying out of its roots. An early breakthrough for Philander and South Africa will be loving this. 11/1

5.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Oooohhhhh.... That was close. That almost seeped through. Fires this up there as it's coming back in, DK gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls towards the slip cordon. Almost got him. 11/0

5.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Good carry through to de Kock. It's angled across as DK makes an easy leave. Withdraws his bat and watches it go past him. 11/0

5.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Slips this down the leg side, Dimuth looks to flick it away fine but cannot do so. 11/0

5.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, A bit straighter this time and it's coming back in once more, Karunaratne flicks this away but it's straight to the mid-wicket fielder. 11/0

5.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Philander switches the angle for Karunaratne and comes from over the wicket, pitches this on a length just outside off. The ball comes back in but still goes past the off stump comfortably. Good leave by the southpaw. 11/0

4.6 K Abbott to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 11/0

4.5 K Abbott to Silva, Stays right behind the line of this delivery and blocks it solidly. 11/0

4.4 K Abbott to Silva, That's the perfect length to bowl at right now. Full and swinging away outside off, Silva is late in leaving that and ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads before the ball rolls behind towards Quinton de Kock. 11/0

4.3 K Abbott to K Silva, Similar line and length from Kyle Abbott, Kaushal Silva defends this off the outer part of the bat towards gully where the diving fielder makes a good stop and parries it to Bavuma at backward point. He releases the ball in a flash and keeps the batsmen from taking a run. 11/0

4.2 K Abbott to Silva, Good length ball outside off once more, it's left alone. 11/0

4.1 K Abbott to K Silva, Superb line from Kyle, bowls this on a length in the corridor of uncertainty, takes the outside edge and falls short of the gully fielder. 11/0

3.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, Back of a length delivery which is defended out off the back foot. That will be the end of the over. 11/0

3.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Karunaratne looking rather uncomfortable out there, a contrast to his first innings. It's coming back in heavily on a length, raps him in the box. 11/0

3.4 V Philander to Silva, On the fuller side once more, it's driven towards mid off for one run. 11/0

3.3 V Philander to Silva, Fuller ball from Philander, it's defended off the front foot and into the track. 10/0

3.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, Angling in from around off, on a fullish length, it goes off the inside edge and towards square leg as the batsmen take a single. 10/0

3.1 V Philander to D Karunaratne, Muted shout for an lbw. Turned down rightly. Philander looking for the leg before angles this in sharply on a fuller length, catches Dimuth on the pads but not before taking the inside edge. 9/0

2.6 K Abbott to Silva, Rock solid from Kaushal Silva. He stays right behind the line of this length ball on off and keeps it out solidly with a straight blade. 9/0

2.5 K Abbott to Silva, Back of a length outside off, moving in the air after going past the batsman, it's left alone. 9/0

2.4 K Abbott to Silva, Stifled shout for an lbw but it was always going down leg. Coming in on middle and leg, raps Silva on the pads as he misses his attempted flick. The umpire correctly doesn't respond to the leg before appeal. 9/0

2.3 K Abbott to Silva, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 9/0

2.2 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery outside off, Kaushal Silva makes a watchful leave. 9/0

2.1 K Abbott to Silva, FOUR! Too full and too straight from Abbott and it's been put away. Kaushal Silva closes his body up and with a slightly closed face, flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 9/0

1.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, That's cut him in two! Beautiful from Vernon Philander. Angles it in sharply and beats Dimuth Karunaratne completely. Goes right through bat and pad as de Kock shuffles across to his right to take it. 5/0

1.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, On a good length and outside off, Karunaratne raises his bat upwards and lets it be. There's some late movement as the ball goes away from the batsman after passing him. 5/0

1.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Tad fullish in the off stump channel, let through for de Kock to collect in his gloves. 5/0

1.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, FOUR! Nicely done. He works this away through backward square leg with the angle and places it in the gap beautifully. Goes away to the fence and that will be a boundary. 5/0

1.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, Fires this on a fullish length and angles it down leg, Karunaratne goes for the flick shot but cannot put bat on ball. 1/0

1.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Doesn't get it. He comes from around the wicket and hurls this on a length outside off, it's not played at by Dimuth. 1/0

VERNON PHILANDER to bowl from the other end. He's on a hat-trick here. Remember, he took 2 wickets off the final two balls in the previous innings.

0.6 K Abbott to Silva, Length delivery outside off, left alone to end the over. 1/0

0.5 K Abbott to Silva, Pitches this fractionally ahead of a length, on off, Kaushal Silva brings down a straight blade and keeps it out. 1/0

0.4 K Abbott to Silva, Sprays this down the leg side, Silva looks to flick it down fine but fails to do so. 1/0

0.3 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Waits for the ball to come back in to him this time, it's worked away on the on side for an easy single. 1/0

0.2 K Abbott to Karunaratne, That one came back in sharply, didn't it? Karunaratne would have had his heart in his mouth surely. The look on Abbott's face says it all. He gets this one to jag back in sharply as Dimuth shoulders his arms to it. Doesn't expect the ball to come back in so sharply. It just whiskers past the off stump. 0/0

0.1 K Abbott to Karunaratne, Abbott gets things going as he starts off from around the wicket, bowls a widish fuller length ball outside off, Karunaratne doesn't fiddle with it. 0/0