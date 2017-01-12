South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 3rd Test, Day 1 in Johannesburg

Live Scorecard

For ball by ball updates, scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Toss Update

South Africa won the toss and opt to bat first

Squads

South Africa: Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wayne Parnell, Vernon Philander, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Upul Tharanga, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

Commentary (South Africa innings)

29.3 A Mathews to Duminy, No run. 95/2

29.3 A Mathews to Duminy, No ball. 95/2

29.2 A Mathews to Duminy, FOUR! Creamed! Full ball outside off, classy cover drive from Duminy on the up. Timed it sweetly and it zinged across the turf to the ropes in no time. 94/2

29.1 A Mathews to Duminy, Fuller on middle and leg, clipped past mid-wicket for a couple. 90/2

28.6 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length on off, JP gets it off the inside half of the blade down to fine leg for a single. 88/2

28.5 S Lakmal to Duminy, FOUR! Streaky runs for Duminy! Full ball outside off, he drives lazily at it and gets the slice that flies behind point for a boundary. Wasn't in control there and got lucky not to find the fielder. 87/2

28.4 S Lakmal to Duminy, Back of a length outside off, defended well off the back foot. 83/2

28.3 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length just outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 83/2

28.2 S Lakmal to JP Duminy, Fuller outside off, another scorching straight drive towards extra cover. 83/2

28.1 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length on off, blocked solidly from the crease. 83/2

27.6 A Mathews to Amla, Another lovely outswinger outside off, left alone to the keeper. Mathews would be better off getting the ball a bit closer to the off pole. 83/2

27.5 A Mathews to Amla, Full and well outside off, shapes further away. Easy leave for Amla due to the line. 83/2

27.4 A Mathews to Amla, Fullish and just outside off, left alone to the keeper. 83/2

27.3 A Mathews to Amla, Fuller outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 83/2

27.2 A Mathews to Amla, Full and around off, leans into it and defends it solidly. 83/2

27.1 A Mathews to Amla, Fuller outside off, leans into it and blocks it well to the bowler. 83/2

26.6 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length closer to off stump, left alone to the keeper. 83/2

26.5 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length around off, gets across to that one and defends solidly down the pitch. 83/2

26.4 S Lakmal to Duminy, FOUR! SHOT! His drives in the V have been brilliant in the last two months. Full ball outside off, Duminy leans forward and drives it elegantly past mid off to find the fence. Beautiful stroke. 83/2

26.3 S Lakmal to Duminy, On a length outside off, angling away, easy leave for JP. 79/2

26.2 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length outside off, slanting away as JP lets it pass. 79/2

26.1 S Lakmal to Duminy, Fuller ball wider outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 79/2

SURANGA LAKMAL to bowl from the other end.

25.6 A Mathews to Amla, Streaky moment! Fuller ball just outside off, nips in a bit as Amla looks to block. Goes off the bottom half and rolls past the stumps towards the keeper. 79/2

25.5 A Mathews to H Amla, Off the edge! Another gentle full outswinger outside off, Amla pushes at it with soft hands as the outside edge doesn't carry to gully. 79/2

25.4 A Mathews to Amla, Full and outside off, shaping away late as Amla lets it pass. 79/2

25.3 A Mathews to Amla, Another full ball, honing in around middle, Amla shuffles across and blocks. 79/2

25.2 A Mathews to Amla, Fuller on off, Amla gets on the front foot and defends solidly. 79/2

25.1 A Mathews to Amla, Good length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 79/2

Welcome back for the second session. Sri Lanka will hope that their seamers get their accuracy further up and will also want their fielders to take catches. They cannot afford South Africa to run away on a pitch like this. The hosts will want one partnership, preferably the current one to set the tone. ANGELO MATHEWS to begin proceedings after lunch.

.....DAY 1, SESSION 2.....

Even session of Test cricket after du Plessis opted to bat. The first hour was a very attritional phase with the SA openers seeing it off albeit with some luck. After drinks, Mathews removed Cook and then Kumara removed Elgar to trigger a comeback for the visitors. Since then, Duminy has batted fluently along with a very edgy Amla who was lucky to be dropped just before the break. SL will hope that it doesn't cost them much. All the Lankan pacers were fairly probing on a pitch that has aided the quicker men. Join us in a while for the second session.

24.6 S Lakmal to Duminy, Four byes! Shocker of a ball to end the session. Sprays it way down the leg side, Duminy cannot reach the ball and the diving keeper cannot get to it either as the ball races to the fence. LUNCH ON DAY 1. 79/2

24.5 S Lakmal to Amla, More fortune for Amla. Fuller on middle, Amla gets a thick inside edge that goes through his legs towards the on side as the batsmen take a single. 75/2

24.4 S Lakmal to Amla, Good length outside off, another leave from Amla. 74/2

24.3 S Lakmal to Amla, Back of a length outside off, no shot offered to that one. 74/2

24.2 S Lakmal to H Amla, DROPPED! You cannot drop catches like that and you certainly cannot drop players of Amla's caliber like that. Length ball outside off, it's one of Amla's recent trademark pokes away from the body. Gets the edge that flies low to gully where de Silva fluffs the chance. What a wicket this would have been for the Lankans! Could have given them the boost going to lunch but not to be. Might just be the luck Amla needed. He's been dismissed quite a lot in the last six months in such a fashion. 74/2

24.1 S Lakmal to Amla, Back of a length well wide outside off, left alone to the keeper. 74/2

23.6 N Pradeep to Amla, In the air, in the gap! Fuller on middle, Amla shuffles to work it on the leg side but doesn't keep the stroke down. Luckily for him it goes right between mid-wicket and mid on as it goes to the deep. Three runs to the total. 74/2

23.5 N Pradeep to Amla, Back of a length on off, hangs on the back foot and defends well. 71/2

23.4 N Pradeep to Duminy, Full and outside off, Duminy gets forward and taps it towards short cover for a brisk single. This pair has already pinched some quick singles and Sri Lanka must start blocking these runs. 71/2

23.3 N Pradeep to Duminy, Pitched up on fourth stump line, good leave from Duminy. 70/2

23.2 N Pradeep to Duminy, Fuller ball around off, JP presses forward and defends. 70/2

23.1 N Pradeep to Duminy, Good length closer to off, blocked firmly off the front foot. 70/2

NUWAN PRADEEP comes back on.

22.6 S Lakmal to Amla, Good length outside off, a bit wide and an easy leave for Amla. 70/2

22.5 S Lakmal to JP Duminy, Fuller on the stumps, Duminy gets across to that one and bunts it firmly past the bowler down the ground towards long on. Three more taken. 70/2

Switches to around the wicket.

22.4 S Lakmal to Duminy, FOUR! GLORIOUS SHOT! Overpitched and Duminy caresses the drive straight past the bowler down the ground to the ropes. Delicious stroke from JP who has begun really well in this innings. 67/2

22.3 S Lakmal to Duminy, Fuller around leg stump, inswing but the line isn't right as it goes down the leg side. Duminy misses the flick. 63/2

22.2 S Lakmal to Duminy, Good length outside off, steered towards point. 63/2

22.1 S Lakmal to JP Duminy, FOUR! Good length angled across Duminy who glides it with an open face. Played it with soft hands and gets it past a diving gully fielder towards third man. Kumara gave a long chase and hurt his wrists slightly while trying to stop the ball. A boundary to the southpaw. 63/2

SURANGA LAKMAL comes back on.

21.6 A Mathews to Duminy, Fuller ball outside off, tapped gently to cover for a single to keep strike. 59/2

21.5 A Mathews to Duminy, Length ball wider outside off, easy leave for Duminy. 58/2

21.4 A Mathews to Duminy, Full on middle, gets forward and blocks it to short extra cover. 58/2

21.3 A Mathews to Amla, Good length angled in from around off, extra bounce as Amla fends awkwardly to the leg side. Gets a rap on the glove. 58/2

21.2 A Mathews to Amla, Good length around off, blocked well from the crease. 57/2

21.1 A Mathews to Duminy, Fuller around off, JP presses forward and taps it gently to the off side. Quick single taken. 57/2

20.6 L Kumara to Amla, Fuller outside off, blocked solidly off the front foot. 56/2

20.5 L Kumara to Duminy, Good length closer to off, tapped gently towards cover for a single. 56/2

20.4 L Kumara to Duminy, FOUR! Banged halfway down the track, sits up nicely for Duminy who goes for the pull. Not middled well but still gets it to the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary. 55/2

20.3 L Kumara to Duminy, Fuller ball outside off, JP drives fluently but straight to extra cover. 51/2

20.2 L Kumara to Duminy, Dug in short on off, Duminy goes for the pull stroke but doesn't connect. 51/2

20.1 L Kumara to Duminy, Fuller outside off, Duminy gets on the front foot and blocks. 51/2

19.6 A Mathews to Amla, Length ball angled away wider outside off, left alone to the keeper. 51/2

19.5 A Mathews to Amla, Length ball outside off, defended well off the front foot to cover. 51/2

19.4 A Mathews to Amla, Lovely ball! Good length angled in from outside off, draws Amla into a half-hearted poke but the ball jags away late to beat the outside edge. 51/2

19.3 A Mathews to Amla, Good length outside off, nice shape for Mathews but the line is too wide to make Amla interested. 51/2

19.2 A Mathews to Amla, Good length outside off, Amla gets forward and blocks solidly. 51/2

19.1 A Mathews to Amla, Length ball outside off, stays back and blocks. 51/2

18.6 L Kumara to Duminy, Shortish outside off, JP doesn't offer a stroke to that one. 51/2

18.5 L Kumara to Duminy, Back of a length outside off, a bit too wide to make the batsman play. 51/2

18.4 L Kumara to Duminy, Full and on off, driven off the front foot towards mid on. 51/2

18.3 L Kumara to Duminy, Close shave for Duminy! He misses the full inswinger and is struck on the pads. Did too much off the deck. 51/2

18.2 L Kumara to Duminy, Dug in short from around off, JP sways away from the line. 51/2

18.1 L Kumara to Amla, Back of a length outside off, stays back and defends it well to cover for a single. 51/2

17.6 A Mathews to Duminy, Fuller around off, nips in a bit as JP gets an inside edge on to the pads. That almost sneaked through. 50/2

17.5 A Mathews to Duminy, Good length outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 50/2

17.4 A Mathews to Duminy, FOUR! Delicately done! Fuller ball on the pads, Duminy gets across a bit and glances it deftly down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. That was a gift and JP wasn't going to miss out on it. 50 up for SA. 50/2

17.3 A Mathews to Amla, How close was that? Good length on middle, Amla shuffles a bit too much but misses the flick to be rapped on the pads. The ball rolls to the leg side. Huge lbw appeal but it's turned down. Perhaps a very marginal call, clipping leg probably. A leg bye taken. 46/2

17.2 A Mathews to Amla, Fuller around off, defended well off the front foot. 45/2

17.1 A Mathews to H Amla, Edged but falls safe! Good partnership bowling from the Lankans. Good length angled in from around off, straightens with extra bounce as Amla is squared up. The edge dies in front of first slip as the second slip fielder dives to his right to reach it. 45/2

16.6 L Kumara to Duminy, Good length slanting across Duminy who lets it pass. 45/2

16.5 L Kumara to Duminy, Beaten! Nervy stuff from Duminy. Back of a length outside off, steep bounce for Kumara once again and Duminy is lucky not to get the edge. 45/2

16.4 L Kumara to Duminy, Good length around off, Duminy stays back and defends well. 45/2

16.3 L Kumara to Duminy, Fuller on the stumps, patted back to the bowler. 45/2

JP Duminy is the new man in.

16.2 L Kumara to Elgar, OUT! KUMARA STRIKES! One wicket often brings two and the Lankans are absolutely pumped up. Back of a length outside off, extra bounce as Elgar pushes at it. Gets the outside edge that flies straight to Karunaratne at first slip. All of a sudden, all that hard work of seeing off the first hour is undone for the Proteas as both openers are back in the hut. Sri Lanka have roared back after the drinks break. 45/2

16.1 L Kumara to Elgar, Full and outside off, no shot offered to that one. 45/1

15.6 A Mathews to Amla, Off the edge but safe! Full outside off, shaping away as Amla pushes at it. The outside edge results but it's well short of the slip cordon. Good probing over from the Lankan skipper. 45/1

15.5 A Mathews to Amla, Length ball closer to off, Amla gets behind the line and blocks it well. 45/1

15.4 A Mathews to Amla, Good length outside off, no shot offered to that one. 45/1

HASHIM AMLA is the new man in. The 100th Test for him and let's see whether he rises to the occasion.

15.3 Mathews to Cook, OUT! GONE! Mathews draws first blood. Full inswinger from around off, tails into ping Cook on the front pad as he plays across the line. Huge appeal for lbw and it's given almost instantly by the umpire. Cook goes for the review after a chat with Elgar. Not sure why though as it looked close. They check for the no ball initially and it's really close but Mathews is just fine. Over to the ball then, impact in line and crashing middle and leg. That's the early breakthrough for the Lankans. 45/1

Cook has been given out lbw. He opts for the review. Looked quite plumb to the naked eye.

15.2 A Mathews to Cook, Once again full on middle, Cook clips it to the leg side. 45/0

15.1 A Mathews to Cook, Fuller on middle, worked on the leg side. 45/0

14.6 L Kumara to Elgar, Bonus runs! Kumara fires it way down the leg side, Elgar misses and it even a diving Chandimal cannot reach it. The ball speeds to the fence for FOUR LEG BYES. 45/0

14.5 L Kumara to Cook, Too straight from Kumara and Cook works it on the leg side for a single. 41/0

14.4 L Kumara to Elgar, That took off! Shortish outside off, Elgar stays back and jabs it to the off side. The ball flew off his glove. Single taken. 40/0

14.3 L Kumara to Elgar, Back of a length outside off, gets back and blocks it to the off side. 39/0

14.2 L Kumara to Elgar, Short on middle, Elgar swivels and pulls it away through square leg for a couple. 39/0

14.1 L Kumara to Elgar, Fuller outside off, Elgar jams it with an open face towards gully on the bounce. 37/0

LAHIRU KUMARA comes on to bowl.

13.6 A Mathews to Cook, Shortish outside off, shapes away late as Cook lets it pass to the keeper. 37/0

13.5 A Mathews to Elgar, Back of a length outside off, gets back and jabs it towards point for a single. 37/0

13.4 A Mathews to Elgar, Good length outside off, no shot offered to that one. 36/0

13.3 A Mathews to Elgar, Fuller on off, gets across and defends it around the front pad. 36/0

13.2 A Mathews to D Elgar, Full and outside off, Elgar looks to block and gets an inside edge on to the pads. 36/0

13.1 A Mathews to D Elgar, Edged but doesn't carry! Back of a length outside off, Elgar pushes at it with soft hands and the outside edge just falls short of Silva at third slip. 36/0

Drinks break. First hour successfully negotiated by the South African openers. There were some nervous moments but Elgar and Cook have done well to survive. Sri Lanka started superbly, bowled great lines but failed to keep consistency. 21 runs in the last 3 overs and they need to apply more pressure with the fairly new ball. Cannot let the chips down so early in a Test match.

12.6 S Lakmal to Cook, Full in length and outside off, curving away, Cook watches the line closely and allows it through. 36/0

12.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Guided down to fine leg by the batsman. They pick up a single. 36/0

12.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Good length ball on middle and off, Elgar defends it off his back foot. 35/0

12.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Dropped by Chandimal? Slightly short in length and going down the leg side, Elgar tries to glance but misses and it goes off his hips to the keeper. Chandimal dives to his right but it's way wide of him. He only manages a glove on it and the ball deflects behind for FOUR BYES at fine leg. 35/0

12.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, On a length and outside off, shaping back in a bit, Elgar gets back to cover the line and shoulders arms. 31/0

12.1 S Lakmal to Cook, Angles in a full length ball on off, Cook goes on this back foot and works it on the leg side. It rolls behind square leg for a single. 31/0

11.6 A Mathews to Elgar, In the zone outside off, a gentle fuller length ball, left alone by Elgar. 30/0

11.5 A Mathews to Elgar, Fullish and around off, angling away, Elgar covers his stumps and shoulders arms. 30/0

11.4 A Mathews to Elgar, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 30/0

11.3 A Mathews to Elgar, Angles across a full length ball outside off, Elgar allows it through to the keeper. 30/0

11.2 A Mathews to Elgar, Full and around off, Elgar gets forward and defends it back to the bowler. 30/0

11.1 A Mathews to Elgar, FOUR! Shot! Welcome into the attack, skipper! A gentle loosener by Mathews, 114.6 kph, bowls it full and around off, Elgar gets on the front foot and drives it crisply through mid off for a boundary. 30/0

Bowling change. Angelo Mathews brings himself into the attack.

Once again the umpires are checking the shape of the ball. This time they have decided to get it changed. It appears there is no 11-over old ball available. Umpire Rod Tucker is doing his best in making it look like one by bouncing it multiple times on the pitch. Interesting. Haven't seen this technique used before.

10.6 S Lakmal to Cook, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 26/0

10.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Lakmal loses his radar, sprays a length ball down the leg side, Elgar nudges it to fine leg for a single. 26/0

10.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, FOUR! Two in a row! Shorter and slightly wider outside off, Elgar eases himself on the back foot and punches it past the right side of the point fielder for a boundary. Easy pickings for a batsman in prime form. 25/0

Some issue with the ball. The umpires get together to have a look but it's going easily through the hoop. No change needed.

10.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, FOUR! Fine shot! An overpitched ball around off, Dean gets on the front foot and caresses it back past his partner at the other end for a boundary. First of the innings. 21/0

10.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Back of a length ball angling away from the batsman, Elgar goes back and punches it through covers for a couple of runs. 17/0

10.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Good length ball on off, Elgar gets behind the line and defends it off the inner half of the bat to the leg side. 15/0

9.6 N Pradeep to Cook, Goes very full with his length this time, outside off, Cook gets forward and plays it off the inner half of the bat to mid on. 15/0

9.5 N Pradeep to Cook, Gentle delivery this time, outside off and moving away, Cook shoulders arms. 15/0

9.4 N Pradeep to Cook, Brings a full length ball on off, Cook gets behind the line and presents a straight bat in defense. 15/0

9.3 N Pradeep to Cook, Full and outside off, Cook once again decides to leave it but this time he is late in taking his bat away. It goes off the bottom edge to gully. 15/0

9.2 N Pradeep to Cook, Throws it full and wide outside off, the away movement takes the ball further away from the batsman, Cook has nothing to do with it. 15/0

9.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Full and outside off, shaping away, Cook has an easy leave. 15/0

8.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Extra bounce, on a good length around leg, Elgar tries flicking but misses and it goes off his pads to short mid-wicket. 15/0

8.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Serves a length ball in the line of the stumps, Elgar comes behind the line and defends it to the leg side. 15/0

8.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Another nervous push and miss outside off by Elgar. Beautiful bowling by Lakmal. 15/0

8.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Once again there was a near outside edge. Lakmal angles across a good length ball around off, shaping away, Elgar initially looks to play at it but then withdraws his bat at the last moment. 15/0

8.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Almost an outside edge! Back of a length delivery on off, nipping away, Elgar remains back, has a lazy push inside the line and misses. 15/0

8.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Slightly short in length on middle, jumping onto the batsman, Elgar gets on his toes and defends it to the off side. 15/0

7.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Gets forward and pushes it towards the cover region for a quick single. 15/0

7.5 N Pradeep to Cook, Goes further up with his length, lands it very full and gets it to nip back in, Cook inside edges his flick to long leg for a run. 14/0

7.4 N Pradeep to Cook, Lands it full and outside off, shaping away, an easy leave for Stephen. 13/0

7.3 N Pradeep to Cook, Bouncer but it's directionless. Down the leg side and Cook sways away from the line of fire. 13/0

7.2 N Pradeep to Cook, Good length delivery outside off, seaming away, Cook allows it through to the keeper. 13/0

7.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Fuller and straighter, Cook eases it off his pads past short leg and collects a couple of runs. 13/0

6.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Full and outside off, angling away, it's left alone by Dean. 11/0

6.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, Way wide outside off this time, Elgar has a comfortable leave. 11/0

6.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Inviting length this, outside off, there to be driven, Elgar has decided not to play at it. 11/0

6.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 11/0

6.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Appeal for a catch! Lakmal bowls it on a good length around off and gets it to move back sharply into the batsman, Elgar tries defending it from the crease but it beats the inside edge and brushes the flap of the back pad. There is an appeal for a catch but the umpire shakes his head. Mathews thinks and thinks about reviewing it but he doesn't have all the day to do it. Timed out eventually. He never was convinced though. Good call, the replays confirm the source of the sound to be the flap of the back pad. No inside edge. 11/0

6.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Full and outside off, left alone. 11/0

5.6 N Pradeep to Cook, Nearly edges it! Superb delivery by Pradeep, keeps it full and outside off, inviting the drive from the batsman, Cook tries doing it but it curls away to beat the outside edge. Terrific over. 11/0

5.5 N Pradeep to Cook, Full and on off, angling in, Cook gets forward a bit and pushes it to covers. 11/0

5.4 N Pradeep to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 11/0

5.3 N Pradeep to Cook, Appeal for an lbw! Pradeep gets a full length ball to nip back into the batsman from around off, Cook fails to flick and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the umpire remains unmoved. Mathews decides not to take the DRS and the replays show it to be going over leg. Good call! 11/0

5.2 N Pradeep to Cook, Pitches it full and outside off, shaping away, Cook gets forward to cover the line and shoulders arms. 11/0

5.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Just a touch short in length and outside off, Cook tries to run it down maybe but it comes off the bottom edge and rests near the pitch. 11/0

4.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 11/0

4.5 S Lakmal to Elgar, A little too wide outside off to bother the batsman. Elgar is content in leaving it for the keeper. 11/0

4.4 S Lakmal to Elgar, Puts it on a fuller length outside off, Elgar plays a controlled push through the line and finds Mathews at extra cover. 11/0

4.3 S Lakmal to Elgar, Good length delivery wide outside off, another leave by Dean. 11/0

4.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Another full ball, just around off and zipping through the surface, Elgar leaves it alone. 11/0

4.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Fuller in length and outside off, Elgar gets forward and gently pushes it through covers. Mathews chases it from extra cover and they take a couple of runs. 11/0

3.6 N Pradeep to Elgar, Fullish and outside off, Elgar gets forward and pushes it through covers. Herath gives it the chase and puts in a slide near the fence to pull it back. A run saved by the old man. 9/0

3.5 N Pradeep to Elgar, Drops it on a length and outside off, shaping away again, Elgar leaves it alone. 6/0

3.4 N Pradeep to Elgar, Edged but safe! Pradeep gets a good length ball to shape away, Elgar has a tentative push inside the line, no footwork whatsoever and nicks it behind. It falls in front of Kaushal Silva at third slip. 6/0

3.3 N Pradeep to Elgar, Well bowled, lands it full and around middle, Elgar presses forward and defends it with an angled bat to the off side. There is movement on offer and the Sri Lankan bowlers have bowled good lines. 6/0

3.2 N Pradeep to Elgar, Wide outside off, on a good length, Elgar allows it through. 6/0

3.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Serves it full and around off, shaping away a shade, Cook with limited footwork tries to push it through covers but ends up slicing it off the outside half of the bat. It speeds through point and the fielder stationed there makes a partial stop. One run added to the total. 6/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Elgar, Angles across a length ball, just around off, Elgar watches the line closely and shoulders arms. Another decent over. 5/0

2.5 S Lakmal to Cook, Full in length and on off, Cook gets half forward and works it off the inner half of the bat through mid-wicket. A single taken. 5/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Cook, Fullish and on off, angling in, Cook moves across a bit flicks it straight to short mid-wicket. 4/0

2.3 S Lakmal to Cook, Brilliant delivery, nipping back in sharply off a length outside off, Cook fails to defend it, there is some steep bounce and it hits the batsman on the thigh pad. 4/0

2.2 S Lakmal to Elgar, Straighter in line, Elgar tucks it through mid-wicket and collects a single. Off the mark. 4/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Elgar, Pitches it full and around off, Elgar lunges and pushes it towards mid off. 3/0

1.6 N Pradeep to Cook, Fullish and on off, Cook gets behind the line, is squared up a bit but does well to keep it out with an angled bat. Fab start from the Sri Lankan pacers! 3/0

1.5 N Pradeep to Cook, Sharp delivery, outside off and once again zipping away off the surface, Cook allows it through. 3/0

1.4 N Pradeep to Cook, Absolute beauty by Pradeep. Serves it on a full length around off and it zips off the surface with good away movement, Cook tries his best to put bat on ball but is beaten. 3/0

1.3 N Pradeep to Cook, Hurls it on a fuller length and wide outside off again, another leave by Stephen. 3/0

1.2 N Pradeep to Cook, On a length and wide outside off, shaping away, an easy leave for Cook this time. 3/0

1.1 N Pradeep to Cook, Good start, right on the mark, full and around off, moving away, Cook gets a bit forward and pushes it to covers. 3/0

Nuwan Pradeep to bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Lakmal to Cook, South Africa are away! Too full in length and around off, not allowing the ball to swing much, Cook gets forward and pushes it down the ground through mid on. They take three runs and Cook is off the mark. Tremendous first over by Lakmal. 3/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Cook, Peach of a delivery! Lakmal gets a full ball to angle into the batsman, around off, Cook tries to cover the line and defend but it curls away off the seam to beat the outside edge. 0/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Cook, Back of a length delivery landing outside off, Cook once again decides to leave it alone but it jags back in and strikes him on the thigh pad. 0/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Cook, Beauty of a delivery. Lakmal lets out an inswinger this time, landing outside off and seaming back in, Cook once again covers the line before leaving it. Good carry to the keeper. 0/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Cook, Drops it on a full length and just around off, shaping away off the seam, Cook covers the line and shoulders arms. 0/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Cook, Starts with a very full ball on middle and off, angling in, Cook works it on the leg side but straight to short mid-wicket. 0/0