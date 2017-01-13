South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 3rd Test, Day 2 in Johannesburg

Live Scorecard

Day 1 Round Up

Hashim Amla became the eighth player to score a century in their 100th Test as he guided South Africa to a commanding 338 for three at the close of play on day one.

Amla ended months of frustration as he put behind him some wretched recent form that had seen him without a 50 in his previous 10 Test innings to finish the day on 125 not out.

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

4.1 V Philander to Silva, No run. 5/1

3.6 W Parnell to K Silva, Drifting on the pads, clipped down to fine leg for a single. 5/1

3.5 W Parnell to Silva, Length ball around off, well left by Silva. 4/1

3.4 W Parnell to K Silva, Length ball around off, extra bounce and Silva somehow adjusts to fend it to the off side. 4/1

3.3 W Parnell to Silva, Beaten! Probing stuff. Slightly fuller outside off, angling away, Silva pushes tamely at it and nearly nicks it. 4/1

3.2 W Parnell to Silva, Length ball outside off, left alone to the keeper. 4/1

3.1 W Parnell to Silva, Good length honing in around off, shapes away late to beat the outside edge. 4/1

2.6 V Philander to Mendis, Full and outside off, shaping away, left alone to the keeper. 4/1

2.5 V Philander to Mendis, Fuller on middle, tails in, gets across and pats it towards short mid-wicket. 4/1

2.4 V Philander to Mendis, Beaten! The full outswinger and Mendis goes for a lazy drive without any footwork but misses it. Poor batting. 4/1

2.3 V Philander to Mendis, Length ball wider outside off, snaking away as Mendis leaves it alone. 4/1

2.2 V Philander to Mendis, Fuller and closer to off, that's a good leave by Mendis. 4/1

2.1 V Philander to Mendis, Fuller and on off, gets forward and blocks it to the bowler. 4/1

1.6 W Parnell to Silva, Length ball outside off, slanting away, no shot offered. 4/1

1.5 W Parnell to Silva, Good length closer to off, blocked solidly from the crease. 4/1

Bruce Oxenford has a word with Parnell regarding running on the pitch. Not an official warning, more of a friendly advice.

1.4 W Parnell to Silva, FOUR! Nice shot! Too full from Parnell and gives a lot of width as well. Silva eases it through backward point off the front foot to find the fence. 4/1

1.3 W Parnell to Silva, Pitched up outside off, Silva leans forward and pats it towards mid off. 0/1

1.2 W Parnell to Silva, Good length outside off, angling away, left alone to the keeper. 0/1

1.1 W Parnell to Silva, Fuller around off, pushed off the front foot towards mid off. 0/1

WAYNE PARNELL to share the new ball.

0.6 V Philander to Mendis, Good length closer to off, lovely shape away as Mendis makes a good leave. 0/1

0.5 V Philander to Mendis, Good length around off, nips back in sharply, Mendis hangs back and jams it to the leg side. He did it awkwardly. 0/1

KUSAL MENDIS is the new man in.

0.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, OUT! GONE THIS TIME! Philander has his man and he's pumped up. Length ball shaping away late after pitching, Karunaratne feels for it without any footwork and gets a feather through to de Kock who pouches it comfortably. Duck for Dimuth as it's an early strike for the Proteas. 0/1

0.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Good length angled away outside off, left alone to the keeper. 0/0

0.2 Philander to Karunaratne, NOT OUT! Length ball outside off, shapes away, Karunaratne looks to play at it and tries to withdraw very late. It flies through to de Kock and all the South Africans are up in appeal instantly. Turned down by the umpire and Faf opts for the review. There was a noise though. However, nothing on the Snicko. The on-field call stays. 0/0

South Africa have taken a review for caught behind against Karunaratne who looks unperturbed.

0.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Good length angled across the left-hander, left alone to the keeper. 0/0