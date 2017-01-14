South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 3rd Test, Day 3 at Johannesburg

Live Scorecard

For ball by ball updates, scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Day 2 Round Up:

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander haunted Sri Lanka's batsmen as South Africa took full control of the third Test on Day 2 at the Wanderers.

Rabada and Philander added four more wickets to the 17 they claimed in the last match as Sri Lanka limped to 80 for 4 in response to South Africa's 426 all out.

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

25.1 D Olivier to Chandimal, Play and a miss! Back of a length outside off, Chandimal is beaten on the push. 91/4

24.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, Full and angled in outside off, good leave by Dimuth to end the over. 91/4

24.5 V Philander to D Karunaratne, Full and on off, leans across and pushes it towards mid on. 91/4

24.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Fuller and around off, leans across and pats back to the bowler. 91/4

24.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Length ball outside off, left alone to the keeper. 91/4

24.2 V Philander to Chandimal, Fuller on middle and leg, gets across and clips it through backward square leg for a single. 91/4

24.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Fuller and angled in on the stumps, Dimuth gets across and clips it uppishly through mid-wicket. Rabada saves a run with a sliding stop near the fence. 90/4

VERNON PHILANDER comes back on.

DINESH CHANDIMAL walks out to bat.

23.6 Olivier to A Mathews, OUT! TAKE A BOW, MR.FAF DU PLESSIS! What an absolute stunner! Mathews cannot believe it but he has to go. Poor shot selection it was anyway but he must have thought he got away. Back of a length ball outside off, he flashes hard at it and gets a thickish edge on it. Flies high over second slip where Faf leaps ferociously to take a one-handed blinder. Lands on the ground and kneels to give a pose to the crowd. Big blow to the Lankans as the captain departs. SL trail by 208. 87/4

23.5 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Dug in short on leg stump, Karunaratne moves across a touch and tucks it down to fine leg for a single. 87/3

23.4 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Beaten! Good length on middle, shapes away with extra bounce to whistle past the outside edge. 86/3

23.3 D Olivier to Mathews, Fuller on middle and off, gets across and pushes it gently through mid on for a brace. Rabada gives chase to cut it down. 86/3

23.2 D Olivier to Mathews, Back of a length on off, rides the bounce and blocks it off the back foot to the leg side. 85/3

23.1 D Olivier to Mathews, Good length wider outside off, shapes away, left alone to the keeper. 85/3

22.6 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Fuller on middle, Karunaratne is early into the drive and nearly spoons a catch to silly mid on. 85/3

22.5 W Parnell to Karunaratne, FOUR! Lovely timing! Fuller ball outside off, gets on the front foot and dishes out an elegant punchy drive. Totally in control and times it sweetly to find the fence. 85/3

22.4 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Full inswinger on middle, tails in sharply to ping Dimuth on the front pad. 81/3

22.3 W Parnell to Karunaratne, FOUR! Nicely done! Back of a length outside off, a bit wide and Karunaratne cuts well through point to pick up a boundary. He seems to be gaining a bit of confidence now. 81/3

22.2 W Parnell to Mathews, Length ball angled in on off, worked off the back foot past mid-wicket for a run. 77/3

22.1 W Parnell to Mathews, POOR SHOT! Length ball wider outside off, Mathews goes for the expansive drive with zero footwork and is beaten. 76/3

21.6 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Full and around off, hits Karunaratne high on the bat as he looks to block it to cover. 76/3

21.5 D Olivier to Karunaratne, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Easily the best stroke he has played in this match. Full and outside off, Karunaratne leans into it and drives it with a closed bat face past the bowler. More of a punchy drive and it beats mid off to the fence. 76/3

21.4 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Good length sliding down the leg side, Karunaratne fails to get any bat on that. 72/3

21.3 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Good length around off, Karunaratne pushes at it with hard hands and gets an inside edge on to the pads. 72/3

21.2 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Fuller and on the fourth stump channel, watchful leave by Dimuth. 72/3

21.1 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Good length on middle, angling away as DK blocks off the back foot. 72/3

20.6 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Length ball on middle and leg, worked through backward square leg for a single. 72/3

20.5 W Parnell to Karunaratne, FOUR! Flashy shot! Back of a length outside off, Karunaratne sees the width and throws his bat at it. Gets a thickish edge that flies between the slips and gully to the third man fence. 71/3

20.4 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Length ball closer to off, blocked firmly from the crease to the off side. 67/3

20.3 W Parnell to Mathews, Uppish but in the gap. Fuller on the stumps, Mathews gets across and clips it aerially through mid-wicket. In the gap and it goes to the deep as the batsmen take three more. 67/3

20.2 W Parnell to A Mathews, Fuller on off, driven firmly to mid on. 64/3

20.1 W Parnell to Mathews, Fuller on off, driven firmly back to Parnell who gets a hand to parry it to short mid-wicket. 64/3

19.6 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Good length on middle, extra bounce and Karunaratne gets an inside edge high on the pads. 64/3

19.5 D Olivier to Karunaratne, Good length outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 64/3

19.4 D Olivier to Mathews, Fuller on middle, gets across and clips it past mid-wicket. 64/3

19.3 D Olivier to A Mathews, FOUR! ALMOST ANOTHER! Mathews survives a real scare. Brute of a delivery from Olivier who bangs it short around off, climbs on Mathews who tries to fend awkwardly at it. Gets it off the edge and it flies just over the slip cordon to the third man fence. 63/3

ANGELO MATHEWS is the new man in.

Drinks break....

19.2 D Olivier to de Silva, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Olivier breaks the resistance that was looking to build a bit. To be honest, neither of the two batsmen were looking confident and were surviving quite a lot of close calls that it was only a matter of time. Coming to the ball, it was on a length around off, shapes away late as de Silva pushes tamely at it. The edge flies to second slip where du Plessis takes a good low catch. SL TRAIL BY 236. 59/3

19.1 D Olivier to Silva, Good length outside off, bounce and away movement as de Silva plays well inside the line. 59/2

18.6 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Fuller on off, Dimuth looks to drive but gets it off the inner part of the bat towards mid on. 59/2

18.5 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Length ball on middle and leg, tucked towards the leg side. 59/2

18.4 W Parnell to Karunaratne, This one stays low but Karunaratne adjusts himself to keep it out. 59/2

18.3 W Parnell to Silva, Fuller on the pads, de Silva whips it towards fine leg for three runs. 59/2

18.2 W Parnell to Silva, Good length ball on off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 56/2

18.1 W Parnell to Silva, Just short of Temba! Back of a length and angling in, Mendis looks to tuck it away but gets a leading edge as the ball lobs up towards backward point. It was in the air and Bavuma dives forward to take it but the ball falls just short of him. 56/2

17.6 D Olivier to D Karunaratne, Dimuth leans into it and caresses it past covers for a couple. 56/2

17.6 D Olivier to Silva, No ball! Back of a length ball on middle, rises off the deck. de Silva pulls it in front of square and gets a single. Olivier will have to reload as he oversteps. 54/2

17.5 D Olivier to Silva, Short and down the leg side, DS ducks to let that one sail over him to the keeper. 52/2

17.4 D Olivier to Silva, Dhananjaya stays behind the line and defends it. 52/2

17.3 D Olivier to Silva, Fuller on off, the batsman looks to drive but gets it off the inner part of the bat towards short mid-wicket. 52/2

17.2 D Olivier to Silva, Good length delivery outside off, defended down gently. 52/2

17.1 D Olivier to Silva, A loud shout for a caught behind, nothing from the umpire! On a length and straying down the leg side, de Silva looks to flick this one but the ball goes towards de Kock who takes it. They all go up in an appeal but umpire Oxenford stays unmoved. Replays show it went off the hips. Good call, Bruce! 52/2

16.6 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Nips back in from outside off, de Silva looks to flick it across the line but misses and is hit on the pads once more. 52/2

16.5 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Fuller in length and outside off, defended into the ground. 52/2

16.4 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Short and outside off, cut on the bounce to Bavuma at backward point. 52/2

16.3 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Angles in a length ball from around off, Dimuth looks to flick it across the line but misses and is rapped on the pads. The height was an issue there. 52/2

16.2 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 52/2

16.1 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Good length ball on middle, Dimuth defends it down. 52/2

15.6 D Olivier to Silva, FOUR! Neatly done! Fuller and hurled on the pads, de Silva flicks it uppishly over mid-wicket for a boundary. 52/2

15.5 D Olivier to de Silva, Fuller in length and around off, de Silva leans into it and unfurls a drive past extra cover for an easy couple. 48/2

15.4 D Olivier to Silva, Covers the line and defends knocks it out. 46/2

15.3 D Olivier to Karunaratne, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 46/2

15.2 D Olivier to Silva, Leg bye! Strays down the leg side, DS looks to tuck it away on the leg side but fails to get any bat. It goes off the pads and a leg bye is taken. 45/2

15.1 D Olivier to Silva, Angles in a length ball from around off, kept out nicely. 44/2

Duanne Olivier is called back into the attack!

14.6 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Length delivery on off, defended nicely off the front foot. 44/2

14.5 W Parnell to Silva, Touch short and outside off, it's tapped towards the off side for a brisk single. 44/2

14.4 W Parnell to Silva, Stays tall and defends this length ball with a straight blade. 43/2

14.3 W Parnell to Silva, Angles it away from the batsman, Dhananjaya tries tom play it inside the line but the ball shapes away. 43/2

14.2 W Parnell to Silva, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 43/2

14.1 W Parnell to Silva, Fuller in length and outside off, de Silva lifts his bat and lets it go through to the keeper. 43/2

13.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Excellent yorker, right on the money! Kagiso fires in a yorker on the base of the middle pole at 140.4 kph, Karunaratne somehow manages to keep it out. 43/2

13.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Driven straight to the man at short extra cover. 43/2

13.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Rabada searches for the yorker but ends up serving an overpitched delivery, DK leans into it and drives it through covers for a couple. 43/2

13.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Fuller and angling in, Dimuth looks to work it away on the leg side but gets an inside edge on the pads. 41/2

13.2 K Rabada to Silva, On the pads, tucked towards fine leg for a single. 41/2

13.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, clipped towards backward square leg for a single. 40/2

12.6 W Parnell to Silva, Length ball outside off, de Silva allows it to go through to the keeper. 39/2

Dhananjaya de Silva is the new man in!

12.5 W Parnell to Mendis, OUT! Chopped on! Parnell is ecstatic. A catch was dropped on the first ball of the over but now he says I will do it myself! On a length and comes back in a bit and cramps Mendis for room who gets an inside edge that cannons on to the stumps. Mendis is gutted at himself as he walks back after seeing off the main pacers. 39/2

12.4 W Parnell to Mendis, On a length and this one comes back in with the angle, Kusal leaves it alone. 39/1

12.3 W Parnell to Mendis, FOUR! On a length and down the leg side, Mendis just helps it on its way down to fine leg for back-to-back boundaries. Replays show it came off the gloves. 39/1

12.2 W Parnell to Mendis, FOUR! Shot! Back of a length delivery outside off, Mendis gets back and crunches it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary. 35/1

12.1 W Parnell to Karunaratne, Parnell almost strikes! On a length and just outside off, Dimuth Karunaratne looks to poke at it but gets a thick outside edge towards third slip where Dean Elgar dives to his right to take it but the ball doesn't stick and rolls back which also allows them to take a single. A chance goes down abegging. 31/1

Wayne Parnell into the attack now.

11.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Fuller and angling in, Mendis looks to drive but gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball lobs towards the on side. Rabada slips and is on the floor trying to reach but the ball was way away from his reach. 30/1

11.5 K Rabada to Mendis, Shortish on off, goes straight with the angle, Mendis doesn't want to do business with it. 30/1

11.4 K Rabada to Mendis, Stays back and defends it towards point. 30/1

11.3 K Rabada to Mendis, Dug in short on middle and leg, the batsman once again sits under it. 30/1

11.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Bowls a bumper down the leg side, Mendis ducks to evade it. 30/1

11.1 K Rabada to Mendis, Fuller and around off, Kusal looks to drive it through the off side but the ball just whizzes past the off pole. 30/1

10.6 V Philander to Mendis, In the air... safe! Fuller in length and around off, Mendis looks to give it a go. Completely miscues it towards covers and is lucky as the ball falls in the no man's land. A single taken. 30/1

10.5 V Philander to Mendis, Fuller and angling in and then shapes away a shade, Mendis looks to poke at it but gets beaten. 29/1

10.4 V Philander to Mendis, KM dances down the track and does well to block the ball. 29/1

10.3 V Philander to Mendis, Gets back to this length ball and cuts it towards Bavuma at backward point who quickly releases a throw at the bowler's end but the non-striker was comfortably in. 29/1

10.2 V Philander to Mendis, Angles it in on middle, Kusal comes down the track to defend but misses and is hit on the thigh pad. 29/1

10.1 V Philander to Mendis, FOUR! Crunched! Back of a length delivery outside off, Mendis gets back and punches it through point for a boundary. 29/1

9.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Strays on the pads, tucked fine down the leg side for a single. 25/1

9.5 K Rabada to Mendis, FOUR! Up and over! Fuller in length and outside off, Mendis gets one right this time. Lunges a bit and just chips it inside out over covers. Gets a much-needed boundary as a lot of play and misses were happening. 24/1

9.4 K Rabada to Mendis, Back of a length ball on off, Kusal plays it inside the line. 20/1

9.3 K Rabada to Mendis, Climbs from a length ball on off, Mendis gets into the awkward position and fends it away on the off side. 20/1

9.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Fuller outside off, moving away after pitching, Mendis can't resist as he looks to drive this. Fails to put any bat due to the away swing. 20/1

9.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Short of a length ball on middle and leg, Karunaratne swivels and plays a controlled pull shot to fine leg for one. 20/1

8.6 V Philander to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis once again offers no stroke to it. 19/1

8.5 V Philander to Mendis, KM lets the ball go outside his off stump. 19/1

8.4 V Philander to Mendis, Fuller and angling in, Kushal makes room and defends. 19/1

8.3 V Philander to Mendis, Good length and angling in, Mendis defends it down. 19/1

8.2 V Philander to Mendis, On a length and outside off, Mendis sees the width and tries to go after it. The ball rises off the deck and he gets beaten again. 19/1

8.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Good length ball served outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers for a single. 19/1

7.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Back of a length delivery outside off, Mendis lifts his bat and lets it go through to the keeper. 18/1

7.5 K Rabada to Mendis, Replica of the last delivery. Mendis is looking a bit itchy out there. 18/1

7.4 K Rabada to Mendis, On a length and swings away late, Mendis looks to defend it away from the body but is beaten past the outside edge. 18/1

7.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Back of a length on the hips, clipped through square leg for one. 18/1

7.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Short and slanting away from the batsman, DK looks to slash it through the off side but is beaten all ends up. 17/1

7.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Fires one in the blockhole, Dimuth tries to jam it out but gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls towards mid off and they take a brace. 17/1

A bit of taping for Mendis on his left thump.

6.6 V Philander to Mendis, Mendis comes down the pitch to this length delivery and keeps it out gently. 15/1

6.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Fuller and down the leg side, flicked towards backward square leg for a single. 15/1

6.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, In the channel outside off, Karunaratne shoulders his arms to it. 14/1

6.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Fuller on off, pushed back to the bowler with a straight blade. 14/1

6.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, Angles it on the pads, tucked towards mid-wicket. 14/1

6.1 V Philander to Mendis, Fuller and angling in, it bites through the surface and squares Mendis completely. He gets an outside edge towards third slip as the ball bounces in front of the fielder there and goes through. A single taken. 14/1

Vernon Philander will bowl from the other end!

5.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Touch fuller and outside off, pushed off the inner part of the bat back to the bowler. 13/1

5.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Slips this one down the leg side, the southpaw looks to flick but fails to do so. Quinton moves to his right to collect it. 13/1

5.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Fuller on the stumps, driven towards mid on. 13/1

5.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Bangs in a short ball on middle, the batsman ducks to evade it. 13/1

5.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Pitches it up and it curls in a bit, Karunaratne bunts it back to Kagiso. 13/1

5.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, On a length and just outside off, touch shorter as well, Dimuth is happy to leave it alone. 13/1

Welcome back for the second session. Can the Lankans get some sort of a partnership going to be competitive? Or will the Protea juggernaut roll on? We shall find out as the players and umpires are taking the field. Kagiso Rabada to begin proceedings after lunch. Here we go!!!

.....DAY 3, SESSION 2.....

Another dominating session for South Africa. They first cut through the Lankan innings with their pacers on fire and shot out the tourists in just 90 minutes. Faf decided to enforce the follow-on and Rabada struck off first ball to dismantle Silva and land the early blow. Another 282 runs needed to avoid the innings defeat and on this pitch, it seems miles away. Join us in a short while to see if Sri Lanka can put some sort of a fight.

4.6 V Philander to Mendis, Fullish outside off, Mendis refuses to be tempted to play at the outswinger and lets it pass. LUNCH ON DAY 3. 13/1

4.5 V Philander to Mendis, Length ball outside off, Kusal lets the outswinger pass. 13/1

4.4 V Philander to Mendis, Good length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 13/1

4.3 V Philander to Mendis, Good length outside off, moving away, Mendis shuffles a bit and shoulders arms to that one. 13/1

4.2 V Philander to Mendis, Once again! Fuller around off, Mendis is once again squared up as the ball whistles past the outside edge. 13/1

4.1 V Philander to Mendis, Lovely bowling! Good length angled in around off, shapes away late as Mendis is beaten on the poke as he plays inside the line. 13/1

Last over before lunch coming up.

3.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The inswinger around off, a bit too full and Karunaratne bunts it past mid on for a couple. 13/1

3.5 K Rabada to Mendis, Fullish outside off, driven fluently to cover where a misfield allows the single. 11/1

3.4 K Rabada to Mendis, Mendis continues to flirt with danger. Back of a length angled in on off, Mendis hangs his bat at it but is beaten all ends up. 10/1

3.3 K Rabada to Mendis, Beaten! Good length outside off, shapes away sharply to beat the outside edge. 10/1

3.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Full and on off, tailing in, Dimuth pushes at it but gets a thick inside edge. There was a short leg but it went well past his left towards the deep for a single. 10/1

3.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Fuller and around leg stump, Karunaratne misses the flick as it slips down the leg side to the keeper. 9/1

2.6 V Philander to Mendis, Beats the edge again! Length ball outside off, snakes away to whiz past the outside edge. 9/1

2.5 V Philander to Mendis, Beaten! Good length outside off, shapes away sharply as Mendis plays inside the line. 9/1

2.4 V Philander to Mendis, FOUR! FAB SHOT! Back of a length outside off, Mendis stays back and punches it sweetly past the right of point fielder. Cracking stroke and it sped away to the fence in no time. 9/1

2.3 V Philander to K Mendis, Mendis survives! Beautiful outswinger on middle, he had to play at it and is squared up totally. Luckily for him, the edge doesn't carry to Amla at first slip. 5/1

2.2 V Philander to Mendis, Full and outside off, shaping away sharply as Mendis plays well inside the line. 5/1

2.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Back of a length outside off, Karunaratne hangs back and pushes it past the covers. Doesn't reach the fence but they'll get three. 5/1

1.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Good length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 2/1

1.5 K Rabada to Mendis, This is sprayed well down the leg side, Mendis looks to flick but misses. 2/1

1.4 K Rabada to Mendis, Length ball well outside off, easy leave for Mendis. 2/1

1.3 K Rabada to Mendis, Good length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 2/1

1.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Almost another! A similar effort ball from Rabada around off, it's on the shorter side and springs at Mendis who is beaten while trying to fend it. Fiery start from KG and the heat is on the Lankans. 2/1

KUSAL MENDIS walks out to bat.

1.1 K Rabada to Silva, OUT! RIPPER FROM RABADA! Silva has gone for a golden duck. How casual was that catch from de Kock? He made it look easy by taking with his right hand. Coming to the delivery, back of a length around off, climbs on Silva who is unable to cope with the extra bounce. The ball flies off the glove towards Quinton who does the rest. All the SA players are in splits including de Kock himself. Disastrous start for the Lankans, again! 2/1

KAGISO RABADA to share the new cherry.

0.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, Length ball on the pads, this time Karunaratne clips it fine down the leg side to the deep for a brace. 2/0

0.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Beaten! Length ball angled away closer to off, shapes away to beat the outside edge. 0/0

0.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Once again the inswinger is too straight from Philander, slips down the leg side as DK misses the flick. 0/0

0.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Length ball speared well outside off, easy leave for Dimuth. 0/0

0.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, Full and wide outside off, no stroke offered to that one. 0/0

0.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, The inswinger to start with but down the leg side, Karunaratne misses the flick. 0/0