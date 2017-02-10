South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 5th ODI at Centurion

Live Scorecard

Catch all the live action of the fifth ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Centurion.

Toss

Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to bowl

Playing XIs

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Upul Tharanga (c), Kusal Mendis, Sandun Weerakkody, Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Sachith Pathirana, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have a T20I series against Australia in Australia before heading back home. Lots of cricket waiting for you. Do join us for all the action. Till then, goodbye and cheers!

That's it from us today. Hope you enjoyed the coverage as much as we did to bring it to you. South Africa began the series comprehensively and ended it in the same fashion. Now they head to New Zealand for a long tour and their aim will be to repeat the same domination but it won't be such an easy task.

The Man of the Series has been awarded to Faf du Plessis for his terrific run with the bat in the series. He scored two centuries and a half century and proved to be the backbone of the South African batting.

The Man of the Match award has been presented to Hashim Amla for his scintillating 154. He played a flamboyant knock and set up the game for the Proteas.

There was something to smile for the tourists as Gunaratne scripted his maiden ODI century and played with sheer authority. Chris Morris was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he recorded his career best figures of 10-1-31-4. He bowled with discipline and reaped the rewards. Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir chipped in with wickets too but the former was a bit expensive. Earlier in the game, the Proteas set a mammoth score of 384 on the board on the back of superb centuries from de Kock and Amla. It eventually proved to be too much for the Islanders. With that, the South Africans have completed back-to-back whitewashes at home and proved why they deserve the No. 1 ODI ranking.

Another clinical finish from the Proteas takes them to the top of the tree in the ICC ODI rankings as they dethrone Australia. With a massive target of 385 to chase, the visitors stuttered and began in a jittery manner. Their stand-in skipper missed out today and that pushed the visitors on the back foot. Dickwella was motoring along nicely but fell against the run of play. They kept on losing wickets frequently and lost their way. But Asela Gunaratne and Sachith Pathirana came together and stitched together a sensible 93-run stand. They put up a sturdy fight in the final stages of the match but were never quite in the hunt as they were always way behind the required run rate.

49.6 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Back of a length delivery, around off, Gunaratne pulls it to deep square leg and runs one. That's it! SOUTH AFRICA HAVE WON BY 88 RUNS AND WHITEWASHED THE LANKANS 5-0! 296/8

49.5 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, FOUR! Slower one again, Gunaratne waits for it, gets low and pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fence. 295/8

49.4 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Slower one, outside off, Gunaratne looks to guide it to third man but misses. 291/8

49.3 A Phehlukwayo to S Lakmal, Length ball, Lakmal pushes it towards point and runs one. 291/8

49.2 A Phehlukwayo to S Lakmal, Yorker delivery, Lakmal defends it. 290/8

49.1 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Slower delivery, full ball, Gunaratne knocks it to long on for a single. 290/8

48.6 K Rabada to S Lakmal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 289/8

48.5 K Rabada to S Lakmal, Bouncer, Lakmal is surprised and gets beaten easily. 289/8

48.4 K Rabada to S Lakmal, Full again, Lakmal clips it to mid-wicket. 289/8

48.3 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Fuller delivery and wider, Gunaratne drives this towards deep point and runs one. 289/8

48.2 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Bangs this short, Gunaratne looks to pull but misses. 288/8

48.2 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, WIDE! Length delivery, way outside off. Rabada has to go back and bowl an extra delivery. 288/8

48.1 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne charges down the track, Rabada sees it and sprays a yorker which the batsman has to block. 287/8

47.6 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne knocks it to long on for a single. 287/8

47.5 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, On the fuller side once more, Gunaratne pushes this to covers. 286/8

47.4 A Phehlukwayo to S Lakmal, Fuller around off, Lakmal drives it through mid off and runs one. 286/8

47.3 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Slower one, Gunaratne pulls this through mid-wicket for a single. 285/8

47.2 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, FOUR! Full length ball outside off, Gunaratne looks to dig it out but gets an outside edge as the ball races away to the third man boundary. 284/8

Maiden ODI century for Asela Gunaratne.

47.1 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, FOUR! What a way to get to the feat. It has been a substandard effort from his team, but he has hung around and batted beautifully. Slices this over point for a boundary. 280/8

46.6 K Rabada to S Lakmal, Lakmal digs this back to the bowler. 276/8

46.5 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, The batsman has played it fine down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single. 276/8

46.4 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne wants to drive but misses. 275/8

46.3 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne flicks this to mid-wicket. 275/8

46.2 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne looks to hit it towards covers and misses. 275/8

46.1 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, SIX! Slower one. Gunaratne moves across the pitch and sweeps it over the deep square leg fence. 275/8

45.6 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Driven through the covers by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. Gunaratne enters the 90s with that shot. 269/8

45.5 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, FOUR! Superb shot this. Gets down on one knee and scoops it past the short fine leg for a boundary. 268/8

45.4 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne looks to reverse sweep, but fails to read the change of pace and doesn't put bat to ball. 264/8

45.3 A Phehlukwayo to S Lakmal, Lakmal cuts it through backward point for a single. 264/8

45.2 A Phehlukwayo to S Lakmal, Lakmal hits it towards the on side. 263/8

45.1 A Phehlukwayo to S Lakmal, Swing and a miss. Lakmal looks to drive a fuller length ball outside off but gets beaten. 263/8

45.1 A Phehlukwayo to S Lakmal, WIDE! Andile tries to bowl a slower delivery but slips it way outside the off stump. 263/8

44.6 K Rabada to S Lakmal, Length delivery, outside off, Lakmal dabs it towards third man for a single. 262/8

44.5 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne whips it to deep square leg for a single. 261/8

44.4 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Shorter delivery! Gunaratne moves back expecting a fuller delivery, but Rabada follows him making the batsman leave it. Good presence of mind this. 260/8

44.3 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Attempted yorker, which slips out of the bowler's hands and ends up as a full toss. Gunaratne wasn't expecting it and somehow hits it out of his way to deep mid-wicket. They run a couple. 260/8

44.2 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Length ball, Gunaratne drives it past covers for a brace. 258/8

44.1 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Fuller delivery, on leg, Gunaratne looks to flick but it takes the leading edge and goes towards covers. 256/8

Kagiso Rabada comes back into the attack.

43.6 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Similar length, Gunaratne waits for it and guides it to third man to run a single. 13 runs off the over! 256/8

43.5 A Phehlukwayo to S Lakmal, Short of a length delivery, Lakmal miscues his pull towards mid-wicket to rotate the strike. One run added to the total! 255/8

43.4 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Length ball, outside off, Gunaratne dabs it down to third man for a single. 254/8

Gunaratne is playing a gem of a knock here. Something for the Sri Lankans to smile about.

43.3 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, FOUR! Short and wide, Gunaratne makes full use of the room. Backs away a bit, opens the face of the bat and slices it towards deep point. 253/8

43.2 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Short and way outside off, Gunaratne offers no shot. 249/8

43.1 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, SIX! Back of length delivery, outside off, Gunaratne clears his front leg and whacks it over deep mid-wicket. Well, he's giving a reason for all the Sri Lankan fans to smile. 249/8

Andile Phehlukwayo returns for a bowl.

42.6 F Behardien to S Lakmal, Lakmal looks to drive but misses. 243/8

42.5 F Behardien to A Gunaratne, Length ball, outside off, Gunaratne cuts to sweeper cover and runs one. With this ends the only interesting passage of play we have had in the last 20 overs. Unfortunately no six fours in a row. 243/8

42.4 F Behardien to A Gunaratne, FOUR! Good length delivery, Gunaratne gets across and slaps it towards deep square leg. Gunaratne too is a slow medium pacer and will be quite aware of how to attack these kind of balls. 242/8

42.3 F Behardien to A Gunaratne, FOUR! Full delivery, Gunaratne waits for it and lofts it over extra cover for one. Three in a row. 238/8

42.2 F Behardien to A Gunaratne, FOUR! On a length, around leg, Gunaratne kneels and sweeps it past the short fine leg. I don't think he's liked the idea of a part timer here and is clearly showing it. 234/8

42.1 F Behardien to A Gunaratne, FOUR! Length delivery, drifting down the leg side, oh what do we have here? Gunaratne unleashes the reverse sweep and hits it past the point fielder. 230/8

Farhaan Behardien to bowl now.

41.6 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, Leg bye. Short of a length delivery, which raps Gunaratne on the pad and goes towards fine leg. One run added to the total! 226/8

Maiden ODI fifty for Asela Gunaratne.

41.5 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, FOUR! Back of a length delivery, Gunaratne swivels and pulls it to deep backward square leg. The deep mid-wicket fielder runs across but doesn't cut it off. 225/8

41.4 W Parnell to S Lakmal, Banged in short, Lakmal pulls it in front of square and runs one. 221/8

41.3 W Parnell to S Lakmal, Full delivery, on middle, Lakmal flicks it towards mid-wicket. 220/8

41.2 W Parnell to S Lakmal, Four Leg Byes! Length delivery, on the pads, Lakmal wants to tickle it fine, however he misses it. It raps the pads and goes for four leg byes. 220/8

41.1 W Parnell to S Lakmal, SIX! Right then, Lakmal has had enough of these short balls. Waits for this one, goes back a tad bit and smokes it over the deep mid-wicket fence. 216/8

40.6 C Morris to S Lakmal, Short delivery again, Lakmal goes for the pull towards deep square leg, there was a fielder deployed there, but it lands well ahead of him. Single taken! 210/8

40.5 C Morris to S Lakmal, Length ball, around off, Lakmal pushes it to mid off. 209/8

40.4 C Morris to S Lakmal, Short, nipping back in, Lakmal pulls but the pace is too good for him as he mistimes it towards mid-wicket. 209/8

40.3 C Morris to S Lakmal, Length delivery, nipping back in, Lakmal drives it towards mid on. 209/8

40.2 C Morris to S Lakmal, Lakmal wants to cut this length delivery but gets beaten. 209/8

40.1 C Morris to S Lakmal, Morris hits the deck hard, Lakmal goes for the pull and it goes over the keeper. Faf gives it a chase from 1st slip, slides and makes a good stop. Two runs added to the total. 209/8

39.6 W Parnell to S Lakmal, Lakmal looks to flick but only manages a leading edge which goes towards mid off. One run added to the total! 207/8

39.5 W Parnell to S Lakmal, FOUR! Short and wide, Lakmal cuts it past the point fielder and finds the point fence easily. 206/8

39.4 W Parnell to S Lakmal, Back of a length delivery, Lakmal looks to pull but gets the inside edge which goes towards mid off. 202/8

39.3 W Parnell to S Lakmal, Short and way outside off, Lakmal goes for a wild pull and misses. 202/8

39.2 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, Banged in short, Gunaratne pulls it to fine leg and takes a single. 202/8

39.1 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, Short, going in, Gunaratne pulls uppishly towards deep mid-wicket and runs two. 201/8

Wayne Parnell comes back into the attack.

38.6 C Morris to S Lakmal, Fullish delivery in the line of the stumps, driven to mid on. 199/8

Suranga Lakmal is the new man in.

38.5 C Morris to J Vandersay, OUT! Best career figures for Morris as he picks up his fourth wicket! Hurls in a good length ball outside off, curving in. Vandersay has a wild heave across the line but misses it completely as the ball thuds into the stumps. He is elated and why not, he has been terrific with the ball tonight. The Proteas need two wickets to whitewash the Sri Lankans 5-0. 199/8

38.4 C Morris to J Vandersay, Good change of pace by Morris! Bowls an off cutter outside off, Vandersay prods forward in defense. 199/7

38.3 C Morris to A Gunaratne, On a fuller length and angling in on middle and leg, Asela clips it through backward square leg and gets a run. 199/7

38.2 C Morris to J Vandersay, Back of a length outside off, glided to third man for a single. 198/7

38.1 C Morris to A Gunaratne, Low full toss on middle, glanced away to fine leg for a single. 197/7

37.6 I Tahir to J Vandersay, Loopy delivery, spinning away. Vandersay works it to the leg side. 196/7

37.5 I Tahir to J Vandersay, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 196/7

37.5 I Tahir to J Vandersay, Wide! Slips this one down the leg side, Vandersay looks to clip it but misses. 196/7

37.4 I Tahir to J Vandersay, Tossed up on the stumps, defended to the on side. 195/7

37.3 I Tahir to J Vandersay, Slow through the air on off, spinning away. Jeffrey looks to reverse sweep it but is hit on the thigh pad. A muted appeal for LBW turned down. 195/7

37.2 I Tahir to J Vandersay, Played to the point region by the batsman. 195/7

37.1 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Tossed up around leg stump, Asela looks to sweep but gets a top edge to fine leg. Single taken! 195/7

36.6 C Morris to J Vandersay, Played to the point region by the batsman. 194/7

36.5 C Morris to A Gunaratne, 1 run. 194/7

36.4 C Morris to J Vandersay, Vandersay drives it towards backward point and runs one. 193/7

36.3 C Morris to J Vandersay, Back of a length delivery, Vandersay wants to pull and misses. 192/7

36.2 C Morris to J Vandersay, Vandersay blocks this after getting behind the line of the delivery. 192/7

36.1 C Morris to J Vandersay, Length ball, nipping back in, Vandersay defends it towards the off side. 192/7

35.6 I Tahir to J Vandersay, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 192/7

35.5 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Leg bye! Gunaratne looks to paddle sweep but it hits his pad as they run one more single. 191/7

35.4 I Tahir to J Vandersay, Leg bye! This ball hits Vandersay on the pad and goes to backward square leg. One run added to the total! 190/7

35.3 I Tahir to J Vandersay, FOUR! Vandersay gets forward and drives this through covers for a boundary. 189/7

35.2 I Tahir to J Vandersay, Vandersay knocks it back to the bowler. 185/7

35.1 I Tahir to J Vandersay, Tosses this one around off, Vandersay flicks it to mid-wicket. 185/7

Imran Tahir is back into the attack.

34.6 C Morris to A Gunaratne, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. 185/7

34.5 C Morris to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne clips it off his pads, Behardien after a brilliant run out, lets one slip through as the Sri Lankans run two. 185/7

34.4 C Morris to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne drives it towards covers for a single. 183/7

34.3 C Morris to A Gunaratne, Length ball, angling in, Gunaratne tucks it towards square leg. The fielder has a wild throw which misses everything and goes towards covers. However, it didn't cost the hosts much. 183/7

Jeffrey Vandersay is the new man in.

34.2 C Morris to L Madushanka, OUT! Low full toss, Madushanka's dig goes towards square leg, Behardien runs swiftly from short mid-wicket and throws it at the non striker's end and it hits. Madushanka itches earlier but goes eventually only to find himself short of the crease. It was an early decision for the umpire as he didn't have to go upstairs. 183/7

34.1 C Morris to L Madushanka, Full delivery, nipping back in, Madushanka looks to clip it but it takes the inside edge and goes onto his pads. Morris goes up before realizing it was bat and pad. 183/6

Drinks time.

33.6 W Parnell to L Madushanka, Short of a length delivery, outside off, Madushanka opens the face of the bat and guides it towards third man. One run added to the total! 183/6

33.5 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, Length ball, around middle and leg, Gunaratne works it around to square leg and runs one. 182/6

33.4 W Parnell to L Madushanka, Back of a length delivery, Madushanka dabs it towards third man for a single. 181/6

33.3 W Parnell to L Madushanka, FOUR! Marginally ahead of length, Madushanka leans forward like a top order batsman and drives it through covers for a boundary. 180/6

33.2 W Parnell to L Madushanka, Length delivery, on the pads, Madushanka tucks it towards short mid-wicket. 176/6

33.1 W Parnell to L Madushanka, Good length delivery, outside off, Madushanka defends it towards covers. 176/6

32.6 C Morris to A Gunaratne, Short ball, Gunaratne looks to pull and misses. 176/6

32.5 C Morris to A Gunaratne, On a length, outside off, Gunaratne knocks it towards the off side. 176/6

32.4 C Morris to L Madushanka, Length ball, around off, Madushanka guides it towards third man to get off the mark with a single. 176/6

32.3 C Morris to L Madushanka, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. 175/6

32.2 C Morris to L Madushanka, Length delivery, nipping back in, Madushanka defends it towards the leg side. 175/6

Lahiru Madushanka comes out to bat.

32.1 C Morris to S Pathirana, OUT! Length ball, outside off, Pathirana looks to drive it over extra cover. But holes out to AB de Villiers at mid off, who grabs it after taking a few steps to his right. He seems upset. He had to go for the shot, as the boundaries had dried up. Now it's just a matter of time before South Africa completes the win. Morris breaks the 93-run stand in his first over of the second spell. 175/6

Chris Morris is back into the attack.

31.6 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, Length ball, on leg, Gunaratne prods forward and offers solid defense. 175/5

31.5 W Parnell to S Pathirana, Length ball, angling in, Pathirana flicks it to deep mid-wicket. Single taken! 175/5

31.4 W Parnell to S Pathirana, On a length, on the stumps, the southpaw drives it back to the bowler. 174/5

31.3 W Parnell to S Pathirana, Good length delivery, Pathirana pushes it towards covers and looks for a single. Pathirana thinks otherwise. 174/5

31.2 W Parnell to S Pathirana, Length delivery, outside off, Pathirana looks to cut but gets beaten by the pace. 174/5

31.1 W Parnell to S Pathirana, Full delivery, around off, Pathirana drives it back to mid off. 174/5

Wayne Parnell comes back into the attack.

30.6 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne steers this towards short third man. 174/5

30.5 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, FOUR! This time Gunaratne cuts it the right of the point fielder. 174/5

30.4 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, FOUR! Quicker delivery, Gunaratne goes back and cuts it past point for a boundary. The sweeper cover gave it a chase but had not chance to stop it. 170/5

30.3 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Short and flat, Gunaratne looks to cut but misses. 166/5

30.2 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Floated delivery, Gunaratne knocks it back to the bowler. 166/5

30.1 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne looks to pull this googly, misses it and gets hit on the thigh pad. 166/5

29.6 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, The batsman works it down the leg side. 166/5

29.5 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, Pathirana looks to push this towards off side but gets beaten. 166/5

29.4 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, Pathirana works this around to wide of long on and takes a brace. 166/5

29.3 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, Tosses this one outside off, Pathirana drives this through point and runs two. 164/5

29.2 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, Floated delivery, outside off, Pathirana dabs it to point. 162/5

29.1 JP Duminy to A Gunaratne, Tosses this one outside off, Gunaratne drives this through covers and runs one. 162/5

Maiden ODI fifty for Sachith Pathirana.

28.6 I Tahir to S Pathirana, SIX! Tosses this one around middle, Pathirana gets down and sweeps it over deep mid-wicket. Magnificent hit! It has been a good knock but he has an uphill task in front of him. Sri Lanka need 224 in 126 balls. 161/5

28.5 I Tahir to S Pathirana, FOUR! Brilliant stroke. Looped up, outside off, Pathirana lofts this over covers for a boundary. 155/5

28.4 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne opens the face of the bat and just knocks it towards point. One run added to the total. 151/5

28.3 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Tosses this one outside off, Gunaratne pushes this towards the off side and looks for a single. Pathirana refuses. 150/5

28.2 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Floated delivery, on leg, Gunaratne flicks it to mid-wicket. 150/5

28.1 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Tossed up delivery, on middle, Gunaratne goes back and buries it. 150/5

27.6 JP Duminy to A Gunaratne, Quicker one outside off, hit hard to sweeper cover for a single. 150/5

27.5 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single. 149/5

27.4 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, Tossed up around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 148/5

27.3 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 148/5

27.2 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, FOUR! Sachith leans forward to the flighted ball outside off and drives it through covers for a boundary. 148/5

27.1 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up delivery outside off, Sachith lofts it over covers for a gorgeous boundary. 144/5

JP Duminy comes back for a bowl.

26.6 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 140/5

26.5 I Tahir to S Pathirana, In the air... but safe! Loopy ball around off, spinning in. Sachith lofts it over covers and the ball bounces just in front of the fielder in the deep. Single taken! 140/5

26.4 I Tahir to S Pathirana, Tossed up delivery around off, Sachith mistimes his loft over mid off and the ball falls in no man's land. Couple taken! 139/5

26.3 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Driven towards the mid on region. One run added to the total. 137/5

26.2 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, FOUR! Tossed up outside off, Asela drives it nicely through the covers and gets a boundary to his name. 136/5

50-run stand comes up between Sachith Pathirana and Asela Gunaratne.

26.1 I Tahir to S Pathirana, Tossed up delivery on middle and off, flicked through backward square leg for one. 132/5

Can he break the partnership?

Imran Tahir is back into the attack.

25.6 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Short of a length delivery, Asela looks to hit it on the leg side but misses and is hit near the stomach area. 131/5

25.5 A Phehlukwayo to S Pathirana, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single. 131/5

25.4 A Phehlukwayo to S Pathirana, Length delivery outside off, Pathirana goes for a drive but gets beaten. 130/5

25.4 A Phehlukwayo to S Pathirana, Wide! The batsman tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. The umpire has signalled a wide. 130/5

25.3 A Phehlukwayo to S Pathirana, Short of a length delivery angling in, tucked through square leg. The batsmen take on the fielder for the second and complete safely in the end. 129/5

25.2 A Phehlukwayo to S Pathirana, On a length in the line of the stumps, Sachith camps back and defends it down. 127/5

25.1 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single. 127/5

24.6 K Rabada to S Pathirana, Ooh... that was nasty! Kicks off from a back of a length outside off, Pathirana fends it off. 126/5

24.6 K Rabada to S Pathirana, Wide! Bangs in a bouncer, Pathirana ducks under it. Wide signaled for height. 126/5

24.5 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Very full and tailing in sharply, Gunratne shuffles across and clips it to deep square leg. Single taken! 125/5

24.4 K Rabada to S Pathirana, The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single. 124/5

24.3 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Back of a length well outside off, glided down to third man for a single. 123/5

24.2 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Bowls a high full toss around off, Asela gets surprised by it and defends it to the off side. 122/5

24.1 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Fuller length ball outside off, defended nicely off the front foot to covers. 122/5

23.6 A Phehlukwayo to S Pathirana, Fuller length ball attacking the stumps, Pathirana covers the line and defends it nicely. 122/5

23.5 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Short of a length wide outside off, steered nicely to third man for a single. 122/5

23.4 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Asela comes down the track to the shorter length ball well outside off and flays at it but misses. 121/5

23.3 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Fullish delivery outside off, Asela lunges forward and pushes it to covers. 121/5

23.2 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, The batsman has played it to the point region. 121/5

23.1 A Phehlukwayo to S Pathirana, Leg bye! Angling into the pads, Pathirana looks to clip it but is struck on the thigh pad and rolls to the leg side. Leg bye taken by the batsmen. 121/5

22.6 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Dug in short and angling down leg, Gunaratne looks to pull it but misses. 120/5

22.5 K Rabada to S Pathirana, The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single. 120/5

22.4 K Rabada to S Pathirana, Camps back to the length delivery and defends it calmly to the off side. 119/5

22.3 K Rabada to S Pathirana, Length delivery around off, Sachith prods forward and defends it nicely. 119/5

22.2 K Rabada to S Pathirana, Shorter length ball outside off, cut away to point. 119/5

22.1 K Rabada to S Pathirana, On a length on middle and leg, Pathirana camps back and defends it to mid-wicket. 119/5

21.6 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Bowls a back of a length ball outside off, Gunaratne looks to slash it but misses. 119/5

21.5 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Length delivery around off, Asela plays it with an angled bat to Duminy at point. 119/5

21.4 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Fuller length ball around off, Gunaratne covers the line and defends it nicely. 119/5

21.3 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Andile gets his radar wrong and slips it down the leg side, Asela looks to clip it but misses and the ball brushes his pads and goes through to the keeper. 119/5

21.2 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Played to the point region by the batsman. 119/5

21.1 A Phehlukwayo to A Gunaratne, Bowls a low full toss on off, flicked to the man at mid-wicket. 119/5

Andile Phehlukwayo comes in for a bowl.

20.6 K Rabada to S Pathirana, Full length ball around off, driven to mid off. 119/5

20.5 K Rabada to S Pathirana, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 119/5

20.5 K Rabada to S Pathirana, Wide! Bowls a bouncer, Pathirana ducks under it. Wide signalled by the umpire for height. 119/5

20.4 K Rabada to S Pathirana, Well bowled! Hurls in a yorker on middle and off, Pathirana is alert to it and digs it out. 118/5

20.3 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Bowls a short delivery in the line of the stumps, pulled to fine leg for a run. 118/5

20.2 K Rabada to S Pathirana, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 117/5

20.1 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Bowls a full length ball on middle and leg, clipped to deep mid-wicket for a single. 116/5

Kagiso Rabada comes back for a bowl.

19.6 Imran Tahir to S Pathirana, FOUR! Short and quicker, Pathirana shuffles across and pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Good over this for Sri Lanka. Need many more of these. 12 off it. 115/5

19.5 Imran Tahir to S Pathirana, FOUR! Tossed up, around off, Pathirana lofts this over mid off and it reaches the fence easily. 111/5

19.4 Imran Tahir to S Pathirana, FOUR! Full delivery, Pathirana leans back and drives this through covers for a boundary. 107/5

19.3 Imran Tahir to S Pathirana, Short and outside off, Pathirana drives this to covers. 103/5

19.2 Imran Tahir to S Pathirana, Flighted delivery, Pathirana pushes this to the off side. 103/5

19.1 Imran Tahir to S Pathirana, Quicker delivery, outside off, Pathirana pushes it towards mid off. 103/5

18.6 JP Duminy to A Gunaratne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 103/5

18.5 JP Duminy to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne blocks this faster delivery. 103/5

18.4 JP Duminy to A Gunaratne, FOUR! Short and room on offer, Gunaratne goes back and cuts it very late past the point fielder. A welcome boundary for Sri Lanka. 103/5

18.3 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, Sprays this on the leg side, Pathirana flicks it through square leg for a single. 99/5

18.2 JP Duminy to A Gunaratne, Flatter delivery, Gunaratne punches this through covers and runs one. 98/5

18.1 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, Pathirana eases this through mid on for a single. 97/5

17.6 I Tahir to S Pathirana, Floated delivery, Pathirana sweeps this to deep square leg for a single. 96/5

17.5 I Tahir to S Pathirana, Shortish delivery, Pathirana cuts it very late towards short third man. 95/5

17.4 I Tahir to S Pathirana, Floated delivery, around off, Pathirana flicks it to mid-wicket. 95/5

17.3 I Tahir to S Pathirana, Pathirana fails to read this googly and gets beaten comprehensively. 95/5

17.2 I Tahir to S Pathirana, Pathirana stays back and defends it. 95/5

17.2 I Tahir to S Pathirana, Wide! Tahir sprays this one down the leg side. 95/5

17.1 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Tossed up delivery, Gunaratne pushes this towards long on and takes a single. 94/5

16.6 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, Pathirana gets forward and blocks it towards the bowler. 93/5

16.5 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, Pathirana leans forward and blocks this tossed up delivery. 93/5

16.4 JP Duminy to A Gunaratne, Tossed up delivery, Gunaratne guides it very late through third man for a single. 93/5

16.3 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, Pathirana drives this through the covers and runs one. 92/5

16.2 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, Ball hits the batsman low on the pads. 91/5

16.1 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, Pathirana defends this towards the off side. 91/5

15.6 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 91/5

15.5 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne dead bats from well within the crease. 91/5

15.4 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne blocks this wrong 'un off the front foot. 91/5

15.3 I Tahir to S Pathirana, Pathirana drives this through mid on and runs one. 91/5

15.2 I Tahir to S Pathirana, Tahir attempts a yorker. Pathirana digs it back to the bowler. 90/5

15.1 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne drives this tossed up delivery through mid on for a single. 90/5

14.6 JP Duminy to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne works this around the corner for a single. 89/5

14.5 JP Duminy to A Gunaratne, The batsman has played it to the point region 88/5

14.4 JP Duminy to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne clips this straight to mid-wicket. 88/5

14.3 JP Duminy to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne defends this off the front foot. 88/5

14.2 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, Tosses this one up, Pathirana looks to defend it but it takes the outside edge and beats the keeper. Parnell runs across through short fine leg, makes a stop with a dive and tosses the ball to Amla who throws it back. Three runs added to the total. 88/5

14.1 JP Duminy to S Pathirana, Looped up delivery, outside off, Pathirana pushes this towards covers. 85/5

JP Duminy comes into the attack.

13.6 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery 85/5

13.5 I Tahir to S Pathirana, Pathirana works this around to deep mid-wicket for a single. 85/5

13.4 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne eases this through mid off and runs one. 84/5

13.3 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne offers the full face of the bat and defends it. 83/5

13.2 I Tahir to S Pathirana, Tosses this one, outside off, Pathirana flicks it towards the leg side for a single and gets off the mark. 83/5

Sachith Pathirana is the next man in.

13.1 I Tahir to de Silva, OUT! Tahir is running which only means one thing. Slips in a googly outside off, spinning in. De Silva looks to drive, leaning forward, but gets an inside edge which goes onto crash into the sticks. He is flabbergasted, can't seem to comprehend from where did that come from. Sri Lanka have lost half their side and they still need 303 runs from 221 balls. 82/5

We are back for the chase. Niroshan Dickwella and Upul Tharanga to open the batting for Sri Lanka. Kagiso Rabada to start off with the new ball. Here we go...

12.6 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne defends this length delivery, as this ball rolls back towards stumps. He's safe though. 82/4

12.5 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, On a length, angling in, Gunaratne blocks it presenting the full face of the bat. 82/4

12.5 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Wide! Rabada sprays this one down the leg side. 82/4

12.4 K Rabada to A Gunaratne, Length delivery, outside off, Gunaratne punches it towards covers. 81/4

12.3 K Rabada to de Silva, On a length, around leg, DDS flicks it towards square leg for a single. 81/4

12.2 K Rabada to de Silva, On a length, outside off, DDS looks to guide it towards third man, but edges it on the bounce to Amla at 1st slip. 80/4

12.1 K Rabada to de Silva, Length ball, around off, DDS is solid in defense. 80/4

Kagiso Rabada is back into the attack.

11.6 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Shorter and flatter, Gunaratne takes a risk and pulls it in the air through mid-wicket. Luckily for him it lands safe as he takes a couple. 80/4

11.5 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Looped up delivery, Gunaratne looks to drive but doesn't connect well as the ball falls back on the pitch. 78/4

11.4 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Tosses this one outside off, Gunaratne drives this to the cover-point fielder. 78/4

11.3 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Similar length, Gunaratne flicks this straight to mid-wicket. 78/4

11.2 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Floated delivery, Gunaratne nudges it to mid-wicket. 78/4

11.1 I Tahir to A Gunaratne, Tossed up delivery, outside off, Gunaratne looks to steer it past third man, but Amla makes a diving stop near short third man. 78/4

Time for spin. Imran Tahir is introduced into the attack.

10.6 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, Gunaratne flicks this length ball towards square leg and takes a single. 78/4

10.5 W Parnell to de Silva, Short and around middle, DDS pulls this in front of square. One run added to the total. 77/4

10.4 W Parnell to de Silva, DDS defends this right under his eye line. 76/4

10.3 W Parnell to A Gunaratne, Good length delivery, outside off, Gunaratne guides it to third man and runs one. 76/4

10.2 W Parnell to de Silva, On a length, outside off, de Silva drives it to mid off and sets off immediately for a single. ABD runs across from mid off and makes a diving save. 75/4

10.2 W Parnell to de Silva, WIDE! Bowls this down the leg side. De Silva looks to glance, but misses. 74/4

10.1 W Parnell to de Silva, Length delivery, around middle, DDS looks to defend and gets an inside edge onto his pads. 73/4

The South Africans are ruling the roost at the moment and it will require something miraculous from the Sri Lankans to fight back into the contest.

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. 4 fielders are now allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

9.6 C Morris to A Gunaratne, Length ball, outside off, Gunaratne decides to leave it alone. 73/4

9.5 C Morris to de Silva, On a length, around pads, DDS clips it to fine leg for a single. 73/4

9.4 C Morris to A Gunaratne, Good length delivery, Gunaratne works it around to backward square leg and runs one. 72/4

9.3 C Morris to A Gunaratne, WOW! How did that miss? Length ball, nipping back, Gunaratne leaves it bravely, it misses the off stump marginally. Morris has his hands over his head. He cannot believe it! 71/4

9.2 C Morris to de Silva, On a length, around middle, DDS flicks it to fine leg for a single. 71/4

9.1 C Morris to de Silva, Length ball, angling in, de Silva defends it from well within the crease. 70/4

Asela Gunaratne arrives at the crease.

8.6 W Parnell to S Weerakkody, OUT! Sri Lanka are falling apart. This wicket has one and only reason, the ever increasing run rate. Short delivery, around off, Weerakkody looks to pull it across the line but gets a top edge and the ball lobs in the air towards Rabada at mid on. He takes a few steps ahead and takes it with ease. The visitors are four wickets down and are in deep trouble. The next pair has some tremendous work to do. 70/4

8.5 W Parnell to S Weerakkody, On a length, on pads, Weerakkody nudges it towards deep square leg for a brace. 70/3

8.4 W Parnell to de Silva, DDS flicks this length ball through square leg for a single. 68/3

8.3 W Parnell to de Silva, Full delivery, around off, de Silva blocks it right under his eye line and looks for a run. Duminy charges from point to stop the single. Jony Rhodes would be proud of that effort. 67/3

8.2 W Parnell to de Silva, DDS pushes this length ball towards point region. 67/3

8.1 W Parnell to de Silva, FOUR! Length ball, around leg, de Silva flicks it on the up through deep mid-wicket for another boundary. 67/3

7.6 C Morris to S Weerakkody, SW drives it on the up through covers for a brace. 63/3

7.5 C Morris to S Weerakkody, FOUR! Short ball, outside off, asking to be punished and it is. SW cuts it between point and covers. 61/3

7.4 C Morris to de Silva, What has happened here? DDS needs a change of bat. A chip of the bat breaks as he looks to drive. Fortunately it didn't crash into the stumps. Good length delivery, outside off, plays it towards third man for a single. 57/3

7.3 C Morris to de Silva, On a length ball, around off, DDS pushes it towards covers. 56/3

7.2 C Morris to de Silva, Length ball, outside off, de Silva doesn't offer any shot. 56/3

7.1 C Morris to S Weerakkody, Back of a length delivery, around off, Weerakkody dabs it to third man for a single. 56/3

Weerakkody has a change of bat.

6.6 W Parnell to de Silva, The batsman works it down the leg side. 55/3

Dhananjaya de Silva is the next batsman in.

6.5 W Parnell to N Dickwella, OUT! Dickwella departs against the run of play! He was playing with supreme confidence but the entertainment comes to an end. Fuller length ball on off, Dickwella looks to go downtown but ends up toe ending it towards AB de Villiers at mid off. He is cool as a cucumber and pouches it with ease. The Proteas need 7 more wickets to win. 55/3

6.4 W Parnell to S Weerakkody, Full length ball on the stumps, Weerakkody drives it down the ground. Single taken! 55/2

6.3 W Parnell to N Dickwella, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 54/2

6.2 W Parnell to N Dickwella, FOUR! He is on song at the moment! Backs away to a short of a length ball and hits it over covers with ease to earn a boundary for himself. 53/2

6.1 W Parnell to N Dickwella, SIX! What a shot! Dickwella gives himself room and carves the length ball over covers. Has got good elevation on that and the ball sails over the ropes. 49/2

Wayne Parnell comes into the attack.

5.6 C Morris to S Weerakkody, Driven through mid on by the batsman. 43/2

5.5 C Morris to S Weerakkody, Bangs in a short one, pulled to square leg. 43/2

5.4 C Morris to S Weerakkody, Almost chopped it back! Length delivery angling across Weerakkody. He looks to run it down but gers a bottom edge that misses the off stump by a whisker. 43/2

Sandun Weerakkody walks out to bat.

5.3 C Morris to K Mendis, OUT! Mendis fails to make his mark again! Morris bowls a length ball outside off, Kusal makes room, steps down the track and thumps it uppishly towards AB de Villiers at mid off. He crouches to take a good catch and tumbles over. Morris gets his second and is pushing the visitors further into the hole. 43/2

5.2 C Morris to K Mendis, Fuller length ball outside off, driven to mid off. 43/1

5.1 C Morris to K Mendis, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. 43/1

4.6 K Rabada to N Dickwella, Bowls a yorker length ball in the line of the stumps, Dickwella looks to play it across but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 43/1

4.5 K Rabada to N Dickwella, FOUR! Whacked! Dickwella makes room to the short and wide delivery and slashes it over point. Has hit that with good power and the ball races to the fence. 43/1

4.4 K Rabada to K Mendis, On a length outside off, Mendis punches it to the man at mid off who fumbles and concedes the single. 39/1

4.3 K Rabada to N Dickwella, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 38/1

4.2 K Rabada to N Dickwella, FOUR! Shot! Dickwella backs away to the length delivery and thumps it down the ground for a gorgeous boundary. 37/1

4.1 K Rabada to N Dickwella, SIX! Dickwella is playing the scoop shots with so much ease. Bowls a full length ball outside off, Dickwella bends and scoops it over the keeper's head and the ball has just enough on it to clear the fence. 33/1

3.6 C Morris to K Mendis, On a fuller length outside off, Mendis goes for an expansive drive but misses. 27/1

3.6 C Morris to K Mendis, Wide! Slips this one way outside off, Mendis lets it go. 27/1

3.5 C Morris to K Mendis, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 26/1

3.4 C Morris to K Mendis, Bowls a bouncer in the line of the stumps, Mendis ducks under it and evades it. 26/1

3.3 C Morris to N Dickwella, Back of a length well outside off, run down to third man for a single. 26/1

Kusal Mendis is the new man in.

3.2 C Morris to U Tharanga, OUT! Morris strikes! Tharanga fails to click on a trot and falls cheaply. Morris bowls a length ball and provides room on offer. Tharanga throws his bat at it and looks to go over covers but gets it off the outer half of the bat right down the throat of Kagiso Rabada at third man. He stays calm and takes an easy catch. 25/1

3.1 C Morris to U Tharanga, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 25/0

2.6 K Rabada to N Dickwella, Four Byes! Rabada steams in and bangs in a very short ball around off, Dickwella makes room and looks to play the ramp shot. Makes no connection and the ball beats de Villier's leap with ease to roll down to the fence. 25/0

2.5 K Rabada to N Dickwella, Driven through mid on by the batsman. 21/0

2.4 K Rabada to N Dickwella, FOUR! Innovative! On a length in the line of the stumps, Dickwella bends and scoops it over short fine leg for a superb boundary. 21/0

2.3 K Rabada to U Tharanga, Tries to tuck Tharanga with a short delivery. Tharanga fends it towards short fine leg region and takes on the fielder. He scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but Tharanga was well in. 17/0

2.2 K Rabada to U Tharanga, Short of a length ball on middle and leg, tucked to square leg. 16/0

2.1 K Rabada to U Tharanga, The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. Two runs added to the total. 16/0

1.6 C Morris to N Dickwella, Full length delivery outside off, Dickwella stays deep in the crease and carves it over extra cover. Couple taken! 14/0

1.5 C Morris to U Tharanga, Leg bye! On a length outside leg stump, swinging in. Tharanga looks to work it across but is hit on the thigh pad and the ball rolls towards short third man. There is a stifled appeal for LBW but the Protea players pull out of it quickly. Leg bye taken! 12/0

1.4 C Morris to U Tharanga, DROPPED! With the fielding standards that Duminy sets, he should have grabbed that one. Short and widish delivery outside off, Upul cuts it hard to Duminy at backward point. He leaps and seems to have judged it well. But the ball bursts through his hands and goes towards deep point. Couple taken! 11/0

1.3 C Morris to U Tharanga, Full length ball attacking the stumps, Tharanga stays well balanced and clips it with good timing to deep mid-wicket. Couple taken! 9/0

1.2 C Morris to U Tharanga, Good length ball in the line of the stumps, Upul looks to tuck it across but is hit on the thigh pad. 7/0

1.1 C Morris to N Dickwella, Right on the money by Morris! Bowls a brilliant yorker that tails back in late. Dickwella is alert to it and digs it out towards widish mid on. Single taken! 7/0

Chris Morris to bowl with the other new ball.

0.6 K Rabada to U Tharanga, Rabada angles across a short delivery to Tharanga. He is not good position to pull it and misses. 6/0

0.5 K Rabada to U Tharanga, On a length curving in, Tharanga is hurried a bit as he defends it to mid on. 6/0

0.4 K Rabada to N Dickwella, Bangs in a short delivery on middle and leg, Niroshan shuffles and pulls it to fine leg. Single taken! 6/0

0.4 K Rabada to N Dickwella, Wide! Bowls a back of a length ball wide outside off, Dickwella chases it but fails to make any contact. 5/0

0.3 K Rabada to N Dickwella, Fullish delivery attacking the stumps, Dickwella plays it towards mid-wicket. 4/0

0.2 K Rabada to N Dickwella, FOUR! Risky shot from Niroshan! He backs away to the good length delivery and hits it uppishly in between extra cover and mid off and the ball races to the fence. 4/0

0.1 K Rabada to N Dickwella, Short of a length ball in the line of the stumps, Dickwella hops back and fends at it but is hit on the thigh pad. 0/0