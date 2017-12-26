South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Bowlers Strike Back for Zimbabwe

Graeme Creme (Getty Images)

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

RYAN BURL walks in now, at number 5, replacing Taylor.

8.1 M Morkel to Taylor, OUT c AB de Villiers b Morne Morkel. Zimbabwe have lost their third wicket. 11/3

7.6 K Rabada to Ervine, Pitched in on a good length outside off, Craig looks to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. Ervine hops and so does Rabada, in anticipation of an LBW but then quietens down. 11/2

7.5 K Rabada to Ervine, Full and outside off, Ervine comes forward and defends carefully. 11/2

7.4 K Rabada to Ervine, Goes right back in his crease and blocks again. 11/2

7.3 K Rabada to Ervine, Around off, watchfully defended from the crease. 11/2

7.2 K Rabada to C Ervine, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. 11/2

7.1 K Rabada to Ervine, Outside off, pretty wide, left alone. 11/2

KAGISO RABADA gets a share now. Can he be among the wickets?

6.6 M Morkel to Taylor, A sharp bouncer outside off, Brendan hops and then sways away. Hostile bowling. 11/2

6.5 M Morkel to Taylor, Full and outside off, watchfully blocked out. 11/2

6.4 M Morkel to Taylor, Outside off, left alone. 11/2

6.3 M Morkel to Taylor, A short ball to welcome, Taylor hops and tucks it towards short leg. 11/2

BRENDAN TAYLOR walks in to face the music now. 39 minutes or 8.4 overs - whichever comes first... remaining for the night.

6.2 M Morkel to C Chibhabha, OUT! Edged and taken! The Giraffe strikes again! Chibhabha never looked comfortable in his short stay at the crease and eventually has been relieved. The length is not that full but Chibhabha still looks to drive. As a result, the ball hits him high on the bat and flies off the outside edge. Safe as houses is that slip cordon and Temba Bavuma takes his over his head. The umpires want to check for the overstepping and one replay angle does seem to indicate that Morne might have landed on the line but it is too close to call and he rules it in favour of the bowler. Two down Zimbabwe, still 149 more needed to avoid the follow-on. 11/2

6.1 M Morkel to Chibhabha, On a length outside off, defended watchfully. 11/1

Love ya Michael Holding for your honesty. Brutal honesty, shall I say. The on-air commentators are going ga ga over Faf du Plessis declaring because he would like to have a go at the Zimbabweans under lights. Holding opines that is not the best way to play cricket in his opinion. Because the captain is taking a call depending on the floodlights. Not because of his bowling attack. Holding goes further to say that this is Test cricket. The ultimate test of cricket. But sadly, it is being tampered with (in his opinion) to make the sport a bit fancy. Gold dust commentary.

5.6 V Philander to Ervine, Full and outside off, Craig feels for it but misses. 11/1

5.5 V Philander to Ervine, Pitches this around middle, Ervine misses his tuck and gets hit on the pads. 11/1

5.4 V Philander to Chibhabha, On the pads, CC misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads to the leg side. A leg bye taken. 149 more to avoid the follow-on. 11/1

5.3 V Philander to Chibhabha, Down the leg side, Chamu misses his flick. 10/1

5.2 V Philander to Chibhabha, Outside off, Chibhabha pushes at it but is beaten as the ball moves away. 10/1

5.1 V Philander to C Chibhabha, Outside off, pushed to the leg side. 10/1

4.6 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 10/1

4.5 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Back of a length around off, defended to the off side. 9/1

4.4 M Morkel to C Chibhabha, FOUR! Off the edge. Zimbabwe won't mind how they come. The ball is pitched on a length outside off and Chibhabha looks to defend. Gets squared up and the ball goes off the outside edge, but wide of the packed slip cordon to the third man fence. 9/1

4.3 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Again that extra bounce, CC is up and flying before gravity gets him down. But he manages to make contact with the ball and pushes it towards short leg. 5/1

4.2 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Comes back in a long way, Chamu is beaten for pace again as he looks to play from his crease, in the air as he tries to do that and the ball hits him right on the unmentionables. Ouch ouch ouch. 5/1

4.1 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Full on middle, Chibhabha falls over and works it through the leg side but short leg dives to his right to stop it. 5/1

3.6 V Philander to C Ervine, The ball takes the outside edge goes towards the slip region. 5/1

3.5 V Philander to C Ervine, The batsman has edged that one. 5/1

3.4 V Philander to Ervine, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 5/1

3.3 V Philander to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 5/1

3.2 V Philander to Ervine, Outside off, Ervine pushes but misses. 5/1

3.1 V Philander to Chibhabha, On middle and leg, flicked away for a single. Gets off the mark. 5/1

2.6 M Morkel to Ervine, Comes over the wicket and bowls this around leg, Craig feels for it but is beaten. 4/1

2.5 M Morkel to Ervine, Outside off, left alone. 4/1

2.4 M Morkel to Ervine, FOUR! Nicely played! Zimbabwe are on the board after 15 dot balls on the trot. This is not a half volley by any means, nor is it that full. But Ervine comes forward and punches it down the ground through mid off. Comfortable boundary. 4/1

2.3 M Morkel to Ervine, Gets the line right this time, keeps it just outside off, Ervine pushes at it but misses. 0/1

2.2 M Morkel to Ervine, Action replay of the previous delivery. 0/1

2.1 M Morkel to Ervine, On a length outside off, nice carry, shouldered arms to. 0/1

1.6 V Philander to Chibhabha, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. Two maidens in the first two overs. 0/1

1.5 V Philander to Chibhabha, Full and outside off, Chamu feels for it, well away from his body and nearly nearly nearly nicks it behind. 0/1

1.4 V Philander to Chibhabha, Pushes this towards mid on now. 0/1

1.3 V Philander to Chibhabha, Gets it right in line of the stumps this time, Chibhabha gets right across and defends. 0/1

1.2 V Philander to Chibhabha, Wider outside off, pretty worthless, not played at again. 0/1

1.1 V Philander to Chibhabha, Full and outside off, swinging away, left alone. 0/1

VERNON PHILANDER to share the new ball with the Giraffe.

0.6 M Morkel to Ervine, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. Terrific start from Morne - right on the money. 0/1

0.5 M Morkel to Ervine, On a good length, on middle and off, Ervine trusts the bounce and lets it go. The ball goes over the sticks. 0/1

0.4 M Morkel to Ervine, Ouch! Morkel causing plenty of problems. He lands this on a good length and then causes it to rise off the surface. CE is beaten by pace and is hit on the box. 0/1

0.3 M Morkel to Ervine, Needless this time. The ball is pitched well outside off and from over the wicket angle of Morne, it should have been left alone. But Craig still pushes at it and misses. 0/1

0.2 M Morkel to Ervine, Landed around off, Ervine is forced to play at that but then the ball deviates off the seam and beats the outside edge. 0/1

CRAIG ERVINE walks in at number 3, replacing Masakadza.

0.1 M Morkel to Masakadza, OUT! Hamilton is gone first ball! Dream start for South Africa on the field. Morne has his tail fired up. He pitches this on a length outside off and then gets it to jag back in. Masakadza is late in getting his bat down and is hit on the pads. Morne appeals and even before he could turn behind and look, umpire Paul Reiffel raises his finger! The two batsmen have a long chat and eventually Masakadza signals for the review. No use. Plumb in front. A golden duck for the big Ham. 0/1

First Published: December 26, 2017, 4:14 PM IST