South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Day 1 at St George's Park, Highlights: As It Happened

Right then! A 4-day Test scheduled to be so, could end up being a 3-day one. And say, if the Proteas manage to knock off Zimbabwe in the first session on Day 2, they might well enforce the follow-on and finish off the game on Wednesday itself! Or they might wanna bat again and get some practice. You never know. Can Zimbabwe fight? Can they make the South African bowlers toil?

Ryan Burl has looked pretty confident out in the middle but there is not much batting to come for the visitors. Philander was inconsistent tonight but he was warming up nicely with more exposure. Rabada hardly got much bowling. Expect these three bowlers to go full throttle at the Zimbabweans on Day 2.

Zimbabwe's happiness barely lasted 10 minutes. They lost Masakadza for a golden duck and then were 4/14 in next to no time. Morne Morkel was breathing fresh air, his comeback to international cricket of sorts and he was raring to go. 3 wickets in 25 balls is a big statement. Beware India. And Australia of course, later in the year 2018.

A look at the match situation and your assessment would be - Zimbabwe in trouble. Big deal. This was always expected, wasn't it? True. But credit must be given where it is due. At the stroke of Tea, the visitors were staring at a massive total, probably a 350-plus one tonight itself but the bowlers stuck to their lines and lengths, making good use of the lights and conditions, restricting the Proteas to 309/9, with the last 6 wickets falling for 58 runs. If Jarvis got rid of the top order, it was Mpofu who revelled in the lights. Both picked up 3 each. For South Africa, it was a day of missed opportunities, with 4 batsmen getting starts but only one going on to make a century - Aiden Markram...

So the first day of the historic 4-day Test comes to a close. 13 wickets have fallen in 94.3 overs. But it was not like there were dismissals throughout the day. Just 4 fell in the first two sessions while the last one was a jackpot, with 9 falling down.

15.6 M Morkel to Burl, FOUR! A boundary to finish the proceedings. The ball is a half volley on the pads and Burl just flicks it through square leg with the ball meeting the ropes. STUMPS ON DAY 1, ZIMBABWE TRAIL BY 279! 30/4

Last ball then...

15.5 M Morkel to Burl, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 26/4

15.4 M Morkel to Burl, On a length outside off, RB feels for it but misses. 26/4

15.3 M Morkel to Burl, This time he meets the ball confidently and pushes it to point. 26/4

15.2 M Morkel to Burl, Beaten! Morne nearly gets another one. The ball is on a length outside off and Ryan looks to push it through the off side. But misses. Extra bounce. 26/4

15.1 M Morkel to Burl, Around off, cutting in, Burl works it off the inner half of the bat towards short mid-wicket. 26/4

Should be the last over of the evening...

14.6 V Philander to Jarvis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 26/4

14.5 V Philander to Jarvis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 26/4

14.4 V Philander to Jarvis, Down the leg side, Kyle looks to flick but misses it totally. Shouts of LBW from behind but nothing from the bowler. 26/4

14.3 V Philander to Jarvis, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 26/4

14.2 V Philander to Jarvis, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 26/4

14.1 V Philander to Jarvis, Bowls this down the leg side, Jarvis turns this around the corner and nearly gets it to the fine leg fence but Keshav Maharaj runs to his right and puts in a good dive to prevent the boundary. Two runs taken. 26/4

13.6 M Morkel to Burl, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 24/4

13.5 M Morkel to Burl, Gets this on a length around off, makes it to jag back in, catches Burl by surprise and hits him on the thigh pads. 24/4

13.4 M Morkel to Burl, Full and outside off, Ryan looks to push at that well away from his body but misses again. 24/4

13.3 M Morkel to Burl, Outside off, left alone this time. 24/4

13.2 M Morkel to Burl, FOUR! ELEGANT! Burl looks a confident young man. The ball is pitched up, there to be driven, with the risk that you could nick it as well if it moves late. But Burl is confident, gets to the pitch of the ball and then drives it beautifully. The strawberry hits the middle of the bat and rockets through the covers for a boundary. 136 more needed to avoid the follow-on. The stand moves to 10 while Burl is onto 11. 24/4

13.1 M Morkel to Burl, Around off and outside, well defended. 20/4

MORNE MORKEL for one more over perhaps...

12.6 V Philander to Jarvis, Finally puts bat on ball and pushes it towards cover. Jarvis will be relieved that is the end of the over. 20/4

12.5 V Philander to Jarvis, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 20/4

12.4 V Philander to Jarvis, One more. A length ball outside off, a play and a miss once again. 20/4

12.3 V Philander to Jarvis, Another play and a miss. Jarvis keeps feeling for balls outside off. And misses. 20/4

12.2 V Philander to Jarvis, On a length outside off, Jarvis feels for it but misses. 20/4

12.1 V Philander to Jarvis, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 20/4

11.6 K Rabada to Burl, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 20/4

11.5 K Rabada to Burl, Outside off, left alone. 20/4

11.4 K Rabada to Burl, FOUR! Some runs. On the pads, flicked through the leg side for a boundary. The deficit is now 289. 20/4

11.3 K Rabada to Burl, A short ball outside off, Ryan sways away. 16/4

11.2 K Rabada to Burl, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 16/4

11.1 K Rabada to Burl, Full and outside off, driven straight to point. 16/4

10.6 V Philander to Jarvis, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 16/4

10.5 V Philander to Jarvis, Full and outside off, a play and a miss. 14/4

Night watchman time. KYLE JARVIS walks in. Kepler Wessels on air is not to sure about the idea.

10.4 V Philander to Ervine, OUT! The margin of that call is very close. Umpire's call. On the impact and the hitting. But Ervine has to go. It looked dead and plumb to the naked eye, though technology does not show it that close. Philander pitches this on a length and gets it to nip back in. Ervine looks to flick but once again he falls over and is hit on the pads. Philander runs towards the keeper in joy at first and then realizes that he has to appeal as well. Umpire Reiffel is just waiting for someone to appeal and up he raises his finger. Ervine is downcast, walks towards Burl and then signals for the review. Pitching in line, says Hawk Eye, impact just around leg, not totally, but there is some impact and then going on to clip the leg stump. Zimbabwe do not lose a review as it was umpire's call but they are 4 down now. Still 146 runs more needed to avoid the follow-on. 14/4

Got him, gone! You know, when the bowler runs in like a young child when it comes first in a running race... it is most likely out. Ervine has been adjudged LBW but he still takes the review.

10.3 V Philander to Ervine, Full and outside off, tails back in, Ervine falls over in his attempt to flick and is hit on the pads. No LBW appeal though. 14/3

10.2 V Philander to Ervine, Around off and outside off, let through. 14/3

10.1 V Philander to Ervine, Full and around off, pushed towards cover. 14/3

VERNON PHILANDER gets a change of ends.

9.6 K Rabada to Burl, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 14/3

9.5 K Rabada to Burl, Wider again, left alone once more. 14/3

9.4 K Rabada to Burl, Wide outside off, left alone. 14/3

9.3 K Rabada to Burl, A bouncer outside off, Burl sways away from the line. 14/3

9.2 K Rabada to R Burl, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. 14/3

9.1 K Rabada to Burl, On a length, around middle and off, well kept out by coming forward. 14/3

8.6 M Morkel to Ervine, Around off and outside, nicely kept out. 14/3

8.5 M Morkel to Ervine, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 14/3

8.4 M Morkel to Ervine, Full and around off, watchfully kept out. 14/3

8.3 M Morkel to Burl, OVERTHROWS BUT MORNE, WATCH YOUR HEAD! Outside off, Burl taps this to the left of the bowler and sets off for a single. The man at short leg runs back and has a shy at the bowler's end but in doing so, Morne Morkel comes in his way. The fielder realizes that and tries to control his throw but just like an arrow released from a bow cannot get back into the quiver, unless you are watching timelines on a camera, likewise, a throw released from the hand cannot be brought back. Morne ducks just in time though and by the time the fielders from the slip cordon can get to the ball, two extra runs are taken. 14/3

8.2 M Morkel to Burl, Landed around middle and leg, Burl feels for it but gets beaten. 11/3

RYAN BURL walks in now, at number 5, replacing Taylor.

8.1 M Morkel to Taylor, OUT! It is a procession out there now. Morne is on fire, is an understatement. He has got the Zimbabweans all over the place. Bowling short, length, good length, back of a length and now full as well. You tell what you want from the menu. This one is pitched right up, outside off and Taylor does not do much wrong. He gets across a touch, thinks he has covered the line but then the ball moves away at the last moment and takes the outside edge. Right into AB de Villiers' gloves. 11/3

7.6 K Rabada to Ervine, Pitched in on a good length outside off, Craig looks to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. Ervine hops and so does Rabada, in anticipation of an LBW but then quietens down. 11/2

7.5 K Rabada to Ervine, Full and outside off, Ervine comes forward and defends carefully. 11/2

7.4 K Rabada to Ervine, Goes right back in his crease and blocks again. 11/2

7.3 K Rabada to Ervine, Around off, watchfully defended from the crease. 11/2

7.2 K Rabada to C Ervine, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. 11/2

7.1 K Rabada to Ervine, Outside off, pretty wide, left alone. 11/2

KAGISO RABADA gets a share now. Can he be among the wickets?

6.6 M Morkel to Taylor, A sharp bouncer outside off, Brendan hops and then sways away. Hostile bowling. 11/2

6.5 M Morkel to Taylor, Full and outside off, watchfully blocked out. 11/2

6.4 M Morkel to Taylor, Outside off, left alone. 11/2

6.3 M Morkel to Taylor, A short ball to welcome, Taylor hops and tucks it towards short leg. 11/2

BRENDAN TAYLOR walks in to face the music now. 39 minutes or 8.4 overs - whichever comes first... remaining for the night.

6.2 M Morkel to C Chibhabha, OUT! Edged and taken! The Giraffe strikes again! Chibhabha never looked comfortable in his short stay at the crease and eventually has been relieved. The length is not that full but Chibhabha still looks to drive. As a result, the ball hits him high on the bat and flies off the outside edge. Safe as houses is that slip cordon and Temba Bavuma takes his over his head at third slip. The umpires want to check for the overstepping and one replay angle does seem to indicate that Morne might have landed on the line but it is too close to call and he rules it in favour of the bowler. Two down Zimbabwe, still 149 more needed to avoid the follow-on. 11/2

6.1 M Morkel to Chibhabha, On a length outside off, defended watchfully. 11/1

Love ya Michael Holding for your honesty. Brutal honesty, shall I say. The on-air commentators are going ga ga over Faf du Plessis declaring because he would like to have a go at the Zimbabweans under lights. Holding opines that is not the best way to play Test cricket. Because the captain is taking a call depending on the floodlights. Not because of his bowling attack. Holding goes further to say that this is Test cricket. The ultimate test of cricket. But sadly, it is being tampered with (in his opinion) to make the sport a bit fancy. Gold dust commentary.

5.6 V Philander to Ervine, Full and outside off, Craig feels for it but misses. 11/1

5.5 V Philander to Ervine, Pitches this around middle, Ervine misses his tuck and gets hit on the pads. 11/1

5.4 V Philander to Chibhabha, On the pads, CC misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads to the leg side. A leg bye taken. 149 more to avoid the follow-on. 11/1

5.3 V Philander to Chibhabha, Down the leg side, Chamu misses his flick. 10/1

5.2 V Philander to Chibhabha, Outside off, Chibhabha pushes at it but is beaten as the ball moves away. 10/1

5.1 V Philander to C Chibhabha, Outside off, pushed to the leg side. 10/1

4.6 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 10/1

4.5 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Back of a length around off, defended to the off side. 9/1

4.4 M Morkel to C Chibhabha, FOUR! Off the edge. Zimbabwe won't mind how they come. The ball is pitched on a length outside off and Chibhabha looks to defend. Gets squared up and the ball goes off the outside edge, but wide of the packed slip cordon to the third man fence. 9/1

4.3 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Again that extra bounce, CC is up and flying before gravity gets him down. But he manages to make contact with the ball and pushes it towards short leg. 5/1

4.2 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Comes back in a long way, Chamu is beaten for pace again as he looks to play from his crease, in the air as he tries to do that and the ball hits him right on the unmentionables. Ouch ouch ouch. 5/1

4.1 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Full on middle, Chibhabha falls over and works it through the leg side but short leg dives to his right to stop it. 5/1

3.6 V Philander to C Ervine, The ball takes the outside edge goes towards the slip region. 5/1

3.5 V Philander to C Ervine, The batsman has edged that one. 5/1

3.4 V Philander to Ervine, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 5/1

3.3 V Philander to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 5/1

3.2 V Philander to Ervine, Outside off, Ervine pushes but misses. 5/1

3.1 V Philander to Chibhabha, On middle and leg, flicked away for a single. Gets off the mark. 5/1

2.6 M Morkel to Ervine, Comes over the wicket and bowls this around leg, Craig feels for it but is beaten. 4/1

2.5 M Morkel to Ervine, Outside off, left alone. 4/1

2.4 M Morkel to Ervine, FOUR! Nicely played! Zimbabwe are on the board after 15 dot balls on the trot. This is not a half volley by any means, nor is it that full. But Ervine comes forward and punches it down the ground through mid off. Comfortable boundary. 4/1

2.3 M Morkel to Ervine, Gets the line right this time, keeps it just outside off, Ervine pushes at it but misses. 0/1

2.2 M Morkel to Ervine, Action replay of the previous delivery. 0/1

2.1 M Morkel to Ervine, On a length outside off, nice carry, shouldered arms to. 0/1

1.6 V Philander to Chibhabha, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. Two maidens in the first two overs. 0/1

1.5 V Philander to Chibhabha, Full and outside off, Chamu feels for it, well away from his body and nearly nearly nearly nicks it behind. 0/1

1.4 V Philander to Chibhabha, Pushes this towards mid on now. 0/1

1.3 V Philander to Chibhabha, Gets it right in line of the stumps this time, Chibhabha gets right across and defends. 0/1

1.2 V Philander to Chibhabha, Wider outside off, pretty worthless, not played at again. 0/1

1.1 V Philander to Chibhabha, Full and outside off, swinging away, left alone. 0/1

VERNON PHILANDER to share the new ball with the Giraffe.

0.6 M Morkel to Ervine, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. Terrific start from Morne - right on the money. 0/1

0.5 M Morkel to Ervine, On a good length, on middle and off, Ervine trusts the bounce and lets it go. The ball goes over the sticks. 0/1

0.4 M Morkel to Ervine, Ouch! Morkel causing plenty of problems. He lands this on a good length and then causes it to rise off the surface. CE is beaten by pace and is hit on the box. 0/1

0.3 M Morkel to Ervine, Needless this time. The ball is pitched well outside off and from over the wicket angle of Morne, it should have been left alone. But Craig still pushes at it and misses. 0/1

0.2 M Morkel to Ervine, Landed around off, Ervine is forced to play at that but then the ball deviates off the seam and beats the outside edge. 0/1

CRAIG ERVINE walks in at number 3, replacing Masakadza.

0.1 M Morkel to Masakadza, OUT! Hamilton is gone first ball! Dream start for South Africa on the field. Morne has his tail fired up. He pitches this on a length outside off and then gets it to jag back in. Masakadza is late in getting his bat down and is hit on the pads. Morne appeals and even before he could turn behind and look, umpire Paul Reiffel raises his finger! The two batsmen have a long chat and eventually Masakadza signals for the review. No use. Plumb in front. A golden duck for the big Ham. 0/1

