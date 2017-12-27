South Africa vs Zimbabwe, One-off Test, Day 2 at Port Elizabeth, Highlights: As It Happened

(Image: Getty Images)

Right then! The 4-day Test ends much earlier than anticipated! Mostly everyone expected the result but perhaps not the mauling. Zimbabwe have just been disposed off with disdain while South Africa will take a lot of confidence from this game into the India series. That ends the coverage of this game from our side. Wishing you a very happy and prosperous 2018 in advance but would request you to check what is going on in the Ashes and whether Windies can prove a match for the Kiwis in the shortest format. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

MAN OF THE MATCH, AIDEN MARKRAM says he is happy but looks pretty much composed while speaking. Stresses that it was a very difficult wicket to bat and hence it is very satisfying to score a century on that wicket. On his innings, he feels that it has enriched his character. Playing a long innings strengthens you and improves patience and that was his goal, he says. Agrees that it did get a bit easier after playing a few balls but honestly admits that HE NEVER FELT IN. Is eagerly waiting to face India as it is an opportunity to test oneself against the best team in the world. Says that he is very excited to play that series but honestly, Pommie Mbangwa looked more excited while asking the questions. Really modest guy, this Markram. Great to see.

Victorious South African skipper AB DE VILLIERS says that he is very happy with the result but would have liked to score more runs, personally and also for the team. Is thrilled to feature again in Tests. On his back issue, AB confidently says that he is fine. On Quinton de Kock's hamstring injury, de Villiers hopes that he will be fit for the first Indian Test. The scans do not reveal too much damage, he says. Is not too happy with the fact that they could get only two days of cricket but reckons that majority of the players would be fit for the upcoming Indian series, especially Faf du Plessis. Praises his bowlers for being very consistent and not letting the opposition get away at all. Hopes that they make good use of this break and come out fresh for the Indian series. Admits that a batting collapse is not what the Proteas would have wanted but is confident that they will do better against India. On playing a day-night Test, AB de Villiers feels that the night session is probably the most difficult and hence the most important session of the game. Plus the condition and colour of the ball are challenging too. But adds that once the players get used to all these factors, day-night Tests will get easier to play as well.

Visibly, GRAEME CREMER is very disappointed. He says that they knew it was always going to be tough after playing the warm up game in Paarl. Is almost in tears as he adds that they tried their best to be prepared but unfortunately were no match for the Proteas. Feels that the pitch is more about a mental thing. They did reasonably well in Sri Lanka and at home against West Indies and could have done well here too, but did not assess the conditions that well. Does not agree that Zimbabwe were perhaps overawed by the team and the surrpoundings. On his team's upcoming games, Cremer informs that the team will be travelling to Bangladesh for a tri-series and then to New Zealand to play the World Cup Qualifiers. Admits that there is plenty of work to do for his side.

Excellent bowling display by the home side. Two biggest positives - Morne Morkel hitting his strides from the very first ball and Andile Phehlukwayo showing that the bowling bench strength of South Africa is very solid as they have won this game without the services of Steyn or Morris. Also, Maharaj is quickly rising up the ranks and showing that he is going to be a permanent fixture in this South African unit. Time for the presentations...

Did South Africa get what they wanted? Personally, I am not totally sure. Majority of their players are short of international match practice and ideally, the Proteas should have batted again and batted deep. They are going to get a much tougher opposition in the next one week and apart from Aiden Markram, majority of the batsmen looked rusty.

Terrific bowling? Poor batting? Combination of both. Hard to find positives amidst the batting when you have lost 16 wickets in a day but the Zimbabwean side is clearly short of skill when it comes to playing Test cricket. No proper batsman stood up in either innings and that shows when your number 9 player in the batting order is the highest scorer in both innings combined. Thank you Zimbabwe for coming, as far as South Africa are concerned.

Half-time! Yaa... normally in soccer and hockey and a few other sports, when half the time allotted elapses, the players take a break, resulting in half time. Well, theoretically, this was supposed to be a 4-day Test with 392 overs scheduled. We did not have even 2 complete days and the number of overs bowled are 151.1. So not even half time but that is how short this Test match has been. Abject, abject, abject Zimbabwe.

42.3 K Maharaj to Muzarabani, OUT! 4-day Test ends in 2 days! Third 5-wicket haul for Maharaj and it has been a great piece of bowling, however non-competitive the opposition might be. He bowls this a bit flatter as compared to the previous two deliveries and Muzarabani continues his wild swing. Misses once again but this time, the ball hits the off stump. VICTORY FOR SA BY AN INNINGS AND 120 RUNS! 121/10

42.2 K Maharaj to Muzarabani, Comes down the track, gets a rocket on the pads, only he and the creator of this world know how on earth did he manage to get bat on ball to defend. There was a clear case of stumping on offer, but the bat came in the way. 121/9

42.1 K Maharaj to Muzarabani, Nearly! Tossed up on middle and leg, Muzarabani has a wild swing, only to miss. The ball was probably an inch away from handing Maharaj a fifer as it just missed the off stump by that much. 121/9

Maharaj again... Can he get a fifer?

41.6 V Philander to Cremer, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 121/9

41.5 V Philander to Cremer, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 121/9

41.4 V Philander to Cremer, Punches this off the back foot straight to cover. 121/9

41.3 V Philander to Cremer, Outside off, left alone. 121/9

41.2 V Philander to Cremer, On a good length outside off, Cremer defends this watchfully. 121/9

41.1 V Philander to Cremer, FOUR! Another boundary! A length ball outside off, Cremer leans and steers it behind point for a boundary! 121/9

40.6 K Maharaj to Muzarabani, And again! This is even slower, Blessing is beaten once more. 117/9

40.5 K Maharaj to Muzarabani, Tossed up slowly outside off, Muzarabani looks to have a hoick but is beaten by the lack of pace. 117/9

40.4 K Maharaj to Muzarabani, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails. 117/9

40.3 K Maharaj to Muzarabani, Full and outside off, hit straight to cover. 117/9

40.2 K Maharaj to Muzarabani, SIX! THRASH! New Year is coming up. Enjoy yourself. Forget the sorrows, only rejoice. Full and outside off, Muzarabani gets underneath this one as well and has a mighty heave-ho. Swings it cleanly over the mid-wicket fence! 117/9

40.1 K Maharaj to Muzarabani, FOUR! Some runs. Full and outside off, Muzarabani gets underneath that and lofts it over a leaping mid off for a boundary! 111/9

39.6 V Philander to Cremer, FOUR! Nicely done. Gets across his stumps, Philander arrows one on middle but the batsman manages to get bat on that and deflects it to the fine leg fence. 107/9

39.5 V Philander to Cremer, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 103/9

39.4 V Philander to Cremer, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 103/9

39.3 V Philander to Cremer, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 103/9

39.2 V Philander to Cremer, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. 103/9

39.1 V Philander to Cremer, Around off, watchfully defended. 103/9

BLESSING MUZARABANI is the last man in to try and avert a record being created. This could end up being the shortest ever completed Test match in terms of balls faced...

38.6 K Maharaj to Mpofu, OUT! Number 9 down. Flighted on middle, Mpofu looks to drive but actually misses a full toss. The ball sneaks beneath his bat and hits the stumps. 103/9

38.5 K Maharaj to Mpofu, The batsman tries to sweep but fails to make contact. 103/8

38.4 K Maharaj to Cremer, Full and outside off, driven down the ground for a single. 103/8

38.3 K Maharaj to Cremer, FOUR! Nice shot. Full on middle, Cremer gets down and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary! 102/8

38.2 K Maharaj to Cremer, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 98/8

38.1 K Maharaj to Cremer, Outside off, a play and a miss as the ball turns away. 98/8

37.6 V Philander to Mpofu, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 98/8

CHRIS MPOFU walks in now, to try and delay the inevitable for as long as he can. Or he could enjoy himself.

37.5 V Philander to K Jarvis, OUT! Timber! This is unplayable bowling for a top order batsman, let alone a lower order one. Pretty much similar to the previous ball. But the result is totally different. The ball is pitched on a good length again, outside off and Jarvis looks to drive once more, as he attempted on the previous one. However, while the ball deviated away off the seam on ball number 4, this one jags back. One more similarity is that the ball missed the outside edge on both deliveries. This one rattled the stumps. Just 2 wickets away are South Africa. 98/8

37.4 V Philander to Jarvis, On a length outside off, Jarvis looks to drive but the ball goes away off the seam and beats him. 98/7

37.3 V Philander to Cremer, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on for a single. 98/7

37.2 V Philander to Cremer, Outside off, a play and a miss. 97/7

37.1 V Philander to Jarvis, The ball strikes the batsman very low on the pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. Leg bye given by the umpire. 97/7

VERNON PHILANDER is back on. He might want to improve his bowling average a bit.

36.6 K Maharaj to Cremer, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 96/7

36.5 K Maharaj to Cremer, Goes back in his crease and blocks. 96/7

36.4 K Maharaj to Cremer, The batsman offers no stroke and gets hit on the pad. 96/7

36.3 K Maharaj to Cremer, Very full, on middle, watchfully defended. 96/7

36.2 K Maharaj to Cremer, Slightly shorter, on middle, turning away, Cremer defends it back to the bowler. 96/7

36.1 K Maharaj to G Cremer, Full and outside off, pushed towards deepish mid off. Strangely, no single taken. 96/7

35.6 A Phehlukwayo to K Jarvis, FOUR! Full and outside off, Jarvis leans and drives it through the covers for a boundary. 96/7

35.5 A Phehlukwayo to Jarvis, Landed around off, Jarvis stays back to defend but gets a bottom edge. Is alert to go back and kick the ball away before it could hit the stumps. 92/7

35.4 A Phehlukwayo to Jarvis, A bouncer around off, KJ ducks. 92/7

35.3 A Phehlukwayo to Jarvis, Outside off, quietly left alone this time. 92/7

35.2 A Phehlukwayo to Jarvis, Full and wide outside off, Kyle throws his bat at it, aiming a big booming cover drive but misses. 92/7

35.1 A Phehlukwayo to Jarvis, On a good length outside off, Jarvis hangs back and defends. 92/7

34.6 K Maharaj to Cremer, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 92/7

34.5 K Maharaj to Cremer, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 92/7

34.4 K Maharaj to Cremer, Outside off, punched off the back foot. 92/7

34.3 K Maharaj to Jarvis, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single. 92/7

The night watchman yesterday, KYLE JARVIS, comes in with an aim to take this game into the night now...

34.2 K Maharaj to Masakadza, OUT! That is a goodie! This one has to be credited to the bowler. Plenty of flight, plenty of guile, plenty of drift, plenty of turn, plenty of edge and to cap it off, an excellent catch! Great bowling from the left-arm spinner. Maharaj tosses this one around off and brings Masakadza forward who looks to push at it. But the ball then lands and drifts away, beating Hamilton but taking the outside edge. It is never easy to take close-in catches, especially when you are not the regular wicket-keeper. AB de Villiers is not even a regular player these days for South Africa in Tests. But he takes it as though he is the senior manager of a project in office and has been working on it for ages. Superb stuff. Not Masakadza's entire fault, here it is the Maharaj-de Villiers combo. 91/7

34.1 K Maharaj to H Masakadza, Full and outside off, driven towards long off but the bowler cuts it off. 91/6

33.6 A Phehlukwayo to G Cremer, The batsman has driven it through mid on. 91/6

33.5 A Phehlukwayo to Cremer, Full and down the leg side, Graeme misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards leg slip. De Villiers dives to his left to collect. 91/6

33.4 A Phehlukwayo to Cremer, Better leave this time. 91/6

33.3 A Phehlukwayo to Cremer, Another good delivery. On a good length outside off, coming in a long way, shouldered arms to. Not far away from the stumps. 91/6

33.2 A Phehlukwayo to Cremer, Oh dear... very full outside off, Cremer looks to drive but ends up yorking himself. Somehow manages to get it away to mid off. 91/6

33.1 A Phehlukwayo to Cremer, On a length outside off, cutting back in, watchfully left alone. 91/6

32.6 K Maharaj to Masakadza, A touch shorter outside off, Hamilton goes back but then allows it to turn away. 91/6

32.5 K Maharaj to Masakadza, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 91/6

32.4 K Maharaj to Masakadza, Goes back and defends it watchfully. 91/6

32.3 K Maharaj to H Masakadza, A bit more air this time, Masakadza drives this uppishly and it hits Dean Elgar on his left leg, as he turns around to take evasive action. However strict a critic you may be, you cannot call that a dropped catch. 91/6

32.2 K Maharaj to Masakadza, Similar ball, this is patted towards silly point. 91/6

32.1 K Maharaj to Masakadza, Full and outside off, watchfully pushed towards cover. 91/6

31.6 A Phehlukwayo to Cremer, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails. 91/6

31.5 A Phehlukwayo to Cremer, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 91/6

31.4 A Phehlukwayo to Cremer, FOUR! Nice shot. Fractionally full outside off, Cremer comes forward and drives it down the ground for a boundary. 91/6

31.3 A Phehlukwayo to Cremer, Outside off, left alone. 87/6

GRAEME CREMER comes out to bat for the second time in the day...

31.2 A Phehlukwayo to Moor, OUT! Waste of a review from Moor. There was a noise and the third umpire would have needed conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire's call. There is evidence. But to support the call. On a length outside off, Moor looks to defend but the ball just comes back in a touch. He is beaten due to the late movement and there is some sound as the ball goes past the inside edge. AB de Villiers collects and straightaway throws the ball up in the air in jubilation while Phehlukwayo makes the customary appeal. It is initially not given though but after taking a considerably long time, umpire Kettleborough raises his finger. Slow death, as they day. But Moor does not agree. He straightaway takes the review but when it is taken upstairs, Snickometer does not support his call. Massive spike when the ball passes the bat. Yet another wicket for Andile. Yet another catch for de Villiers. Yet another dismal moment for Zimbabwe. Still 154 runs needed to make their neighbours bat again. 87/6

Moor has been given out caught behind! He takes the review though. Has the ball missed the edge? There was some noise...

31.1 A Phehlukwayo to Moor, Outside off, punched straight to cover. 87/5

Time for drinks! Zimbabwe have found a way to crumble down from a position of strength. They were pretty well placed at 54 without loss before losing their way - 5 wickets for 26 runs. Suddenly from nowhere, the Proteas seem to be threatening to take a wicket off every ball they deliver now. What would please them is Maharaj getting among the wickets in spite of the batters looking to attack him. Even Phehlukwayo is on a roll here. This game is in a danger of getting over today itself. Can Zimbabwe take this one to the last session, at first?

30.6 K Maharaj to Masakadza, Masakadza keeps this one out from the crease. 87/5

30.5 K Maharaj to Masakadza, SIX! Hello! Where has this come from? Masakadza goes for the big hit irrespective of the position his side is in. This one is flighted a bit more, Masakadza gets down on a knee and slogs it high and handsome over the square leg fence for half a dozen. 87/5

30.4 K Maharaj to Masakadza, Flatter on the stumps, the big Ham goes back and blocks it. 81/5

30.3 K Maharaj to Masakadza, This one is landed around off, Hamilton blocks that. 81/5

30.2 K Maharaj to Masakadza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 81/5

30.1 K Maharaj to Moor, Moor gets off the mark by driving this one through covers. 81/5

29.6 A Phehlukwayo to Masakadza, Fuller outside off, driven straight to the man at covers. 80/5

29.5 A Phehlukwayo to Masakadza, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 80/5

29.4 A Phehlukwayo to Masakadza, Huge appeal, turned down! Andile lands it on a length angling in. Hamilton misses the flick and gets hit high on the pads. The fielding side ask the question which is turned down by the umpire. 80/5

29.3 A Phehlukwayo to Masakadza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 80/5

29.2 A Phehlukwayo to Masakadza, Outside off, left alone. 80/5

HAMILTON MASAKADZA returns. The team is in dire straits at the moment and he needs to bring his experience to the fore.

29.1 A Phehlukwayo to Burl, OUT! What is happening out there? The wickets are falling in quick succession and the procession from the batters seems as if there's something more interesting available in the dressing room. Phehlukwayo comes round the wicket and delivers this on a length angling in. The ball moves away just a touch. Burl has to play at that but he just manages a thick outside edge straight to de Villiers behind, who doesn't miss this. Half the Zimbabwean side back in the hut with the trail showing 161. 80/5

28.6 K Maharaj to Moor, The batsman had a go at it but did not judge the flight of the ball well. 80/4

28.5 K Maharaj to Moor, Moor looks to slash this one but misses it completely. 80/4

28.4 K Maharaj to Moor, Moor fails to put bat on ball. 80/4

PETER MOOR walks in at the fall of the fourth wicket.

28.3 K Maharaj to S Raza, OUT! That's the end of Raza's stay at the crease. Zimbabwe crumbing yet again. This is pretty ordinary batting from Raza. He charges down the track and looks to go over the top yet again. Doesn't get entirely to the pitch of the ball and ends up slicing it towards backward point. The fielder there, Phehluklwayo, settles under that and takes it easily. Maharaj is reaping rewards by varying his flight here. 80/4

28.2 K Maharaj to Raza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 80/3

28.1 K Maharaj to Raza, FOUR! Nicely played, Raza! Maharaj tosses this one outside off, Sikandar uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball and hits it over covers for a boundary. 80/3

27.6 A Phehlukwayo to Burl, The batsman works it down the leg side. 76/3

27.5 A Phehlukwayo to Burl, Burl stays back to this one and keeps it out with a straight bat. 76/3

27.4 A Phehlukwayo to Burl, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 76/3

27.3 A Phehlukwayo to Raza, Raza gets going with a flick through mid-wicket. 76/3

SIKANDAR RAZA comes into bat next.

27.2 A Phehlukwayo to Ervine, OUT! Phehlukwayo strikes! He runs in from over the wicket and spears it full around off and middle. Ervine looks to defend that but plays the wrong line. He gets struck adjacent to the stumps. The players appeal and the umpire gives him the marching orders. As plumb as it gets, shows the Hawk Eye too. One brings two, they say. Proved. 75/3

27.1 A Phehlukwayo to Ervine, This is outside off, left alone. 75/2

RYAN BURL comes in to bat next.

26.6 K Maharaj to Taylor, OUT! 'Brendan Taylor is convinced he is out,' says Michael Holding on air as the giant screen takes ages to flash the final decision. In the end, Reiffel the on-field umpire, has been given the message in his earpiece and he raises the dreaded finger. What happened here? Here we go... Maharaj tosses this one just outside off, Brendan gets down to play the reverse sweep. He gets the bottom edge that lobs up off his back pad and goes to the right of Amla at first slip. He does extremely well to react and take that with a dive to his right. He seems confident of taking that and claims it. The umpires in the middle converge and discuss. They take their own sweet time before going upstairs where the soft signal is OUT. Taylor meanwhile asks the fielder and begins to head to the dressing room before waiting for the confirmation. The replays aren't conclusive whether the ball has bounces just in front of Amla or he has taken it cleanly. After eventually having a look at it numerous times, the TV umpire decides to stay with the on-field call. Ends Taylor's stay at the crease. 75/2

Taylor seems to be a goner. There is a catch claimed by Amla at first slip and the Proteas celebrate. But the umpires aren't sure and are discussing something. Taylor seems to be certain that the catch is clean and he begins his walk back. Meanwhile, the on-field umpires go upstairs, with the soft signal being OUT. Let's wait and watch...

26.5 K Maharaj to Taylor, Floated on the stumps, swept away towards short fine leg. 75/1

26.4 K Maharaj to Taylor, Flatter outside off, Taylor just lets it be. 75/1

26.3 K Maharaj to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 75/1

26.2 K Maharaj to Taylor, This is landed on off, Taylor lunged forward and defends. 75/1

26.1 K Maharaj to Taylor, Floated on middle, pushed defensively towards mid on. 75/1

25.6 A Phehlukwayo to Ervine, Ervine finds the mid off fielder with the drive. 75/1

25.5 A Phehlukwayo to Taylor, Taylor flicks this length ball off his pads for a single. 75/1

25.4 A Phehlukwayo to Ervine, Craig has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total. 74/1

25.3 A Phehlukwayo to Ervine, Well bowled! Phehlukwayo lands it on a length around middle and the ball nips away after pitching. Ervine hangs his bat out to play that but misses due to the movement. It goes on the bounce to ABD behind. 73/1

25.2 A Phehlukwayo to Ervine, This is outside off, left alone. 73/1

25.1 A Phehlukwayo to Ervine, Full ball outside off, driven towards mid off. 73/1

24.6 K Maharaj to Taylor, FOUR! Excellently placed! Maharaj tosses this one outside off, this is a touch short too. Taylor goes back and just slices it through cover-point and gets a boundary for doing so. 73/1

24.5 K Maharaj to B Taylor, Dangled this one outside off, driven towards covers. 69/1

24.4 K Maharaj to Taylor, Landed outside off, Taylor dead-bats it. 69/1

24.3 K Maharaj to Taylor, Floated around off, Taylor gets down the track and bunts it. 69/1

24.2 K Maharaj to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 69/1

24.1 K Maharaj to Taylor, Tossed up outside off, Taylor hits it a touch aerially towards covers. 'Catch it somebody' wails de Villiers from behind the wicket! 69/1

23.6 A Phehlukwayo to Ervine, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 69/1

23.5 A Phehlukwayo to Ervine, Length delivery around off, Ervine punches this towards covers. The fielder there dives and prevents a run. 69/1

23.4 A Phehlukwayo to Taylor, Angled on the pads, flicked away towards fine leg for one. 69/1

23.3 A Phehlukwayo to Taylor, Taylor gets behind the line of this delivery and blocks it out. 68/1

23.2 A Phehlukwayo to Ervine, Around good length on middle and leg, turned through the leg side in front of square. One run is what he gets. 68/1

23.1 A Phehlukwayo to Ervine, Starts with a fuller ball on middle, driven back towards the bowler. 67/1

ANDILE PHEHLUKWAYO is brought into the attack. He picked up a couple this morning to hasten the end of Zimbabwe's first innings. Can he manage to pick some top order scalps here?

22.6 K Maharaj to Taylor, Fired this one on off, Brendan shows a forward defense in response. 67/1

22.5 K Maharaj to Taylor, FOUR! Taylor decides to take Maharaj on here. Sees the tosses up ball outside off and charges down to go over the bowler. But the bat turns in his hands and he ends up mistiming it over mid off. Thankfully for him, it cleared the man there and rolled away to the fence. 67/1

22.4 K Maharaj to Ervine, Worked away with the turn through mid-wicket for a single. 63/1

22.3 K Maharaj to Ervine, Served around off, Ervine prods forward and blocks it. 62/1

22.2 K Maharaj to Ervine, Flatter trajectory on the pads, nudged away to short fine leg for nothing. 62/1

22.1 K Maharaj to Taylor, Taylor has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single. 62/1

21.6 Rabada to Ervine, Well bowled and even better kept out! Rabada steams in from over the wicket and spears a yorker on the stumps. Ervine does well to dig it out. 61/1

21.5 K Rabada to Taylor, Back of a length ball angling in, Taylor hops and gets it off his gloves through backward square leg for one. 61/1

21.4 K Rabada to Taylor, Taylor stays in the crease and blocks it watchfully. 60/1

21.3 K Rabada to Taylor, This is outside off, left alone. 60/1

21.2 K Rabada to Taylor, FOUR! Nicely played. Rabada lands it on a length around off, Taylor stays back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 60/1

21.1 K Rabada to Ervine, Ervine shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total. 56/1

20.6 K Maharaj to Taylor, Taylor punches this one off the back foot to the on side. 55/1

20.5 K Maharaj to B Taylor, Driven through the covers by the batsman. 55/1

20.4 K Maharaj to Taylor, This is bowled on the stumps, driven towards mid on. 55/1

20.3 K Maharaj to Taylor, Tossed up outside off, driven towards covers. 55/1

20.2 K Maharaj to Ervine, Ervine slinks down and wrists this through mid-wicket for a single. 55/1

20.1 K Maharaj to Ervine, Served on the pads, turned away to square leg. 54/1

19.6 K Rabada to Taylor, Taylor hangs back to this length ball and blocks it. 54/1

19.5 K Rabada to Taylor, Banged short on the stumps, ducked under by Brendan. 54/1

19.4 K Rabada to Taylor, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 54/1

19.3 K Rabada to Taylor, Ahh! Nerves seen here! Taylor unwantedly slashes at this harmless delivery outside out. Misses the ball altogether. 54/1

19.2 K Rabada to Taylor, Ouch! That has hit Taylor on the unmentionable part of the body. It is a length ball on the stumps, he misses the defense and takes a blow. 54/1

19.1 K Rabada to Taylor, Outside off, left alone. 54/1

Hello? Some spectator sees that nobody's watching and decides to crawl in front of the sightscreen but hold on. The batter has spotted him and hence Rabada has to abort his run up.

18.6 K Maharaj to Ervine, Flatter on the pads, turned towards square leg. A maiden for Maharaj. 54/1

18.5 K Maharaj to C Ervine, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. 54/1

18.4 K Maharaj to Ervine, Edged yet safe! Ervine lunges forward to block this one but the ball takes the outer edge of his bat and goes to slip on the bounce. 54/1

18.3 K Maharaj to Ervine, This ball is blocked off the front foot onto the ground. 54/1

18.2 K Maharaj to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 54/1

18.1 K Maharaj to Ervine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 54/1

17.6 K Rabada to Taylor, Length ball on off, kept out from the crease. 54/1

17.5 K Rabada to Taylor, Taylor stands tall and blocks this one out. 54/1

17.4 K Rabada to Taylor, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 54/1

17.3 K Rabada to Taylor, Fuller on off, defended from the crease. 54/1

BRENDAN TAYLOR walks in next. This is interesting, considering that Masakadza is fit to bat.

17.2 K Rabada to Chibhabha, OUT! Rabada draws first blood! Never, I repeat, never during his 54-ball stay at the crease, did Chamu Chibhabha look comfortable. He was hopping and missing the balls, stood his ground and missed them, awkwardly played at a couple of ones and edged some too. But this time, he edges one and it goes where the Proteas want it to. Rabada serves it on a length just outside off, Chibhabha should have just let it be. Instead he has a feel for it and gets the faintest of nicks to end his stay. De Villiers accepts his 5th catch in the game and the Proteas are away. The trail stands at 187 at this moment, a good period of resistance ends. 54/1

17.1 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Back of a length delivery angled in, Chibhabha hops but fails to get bat to that. Wears it high on the pads. 54/0

16.6 K Maharaj to Ervine, This ball is negotiated with a forward defense. 54/0

16.5 K Maharaj to Ervine, Flicked off the pads towards square leg. 54/0

16.4 K Maharaj to Ervine, The batsman fails to get bat on that one and is hit on the pad. 54/0

16.3 K Maharaj to Ervine, FOUR! All those who have seen Ervine play know how good this guy is with the sweeps and reverse sweeps. Sees this ball floated wide outside off, he gets down and dishes out a reverse sweep. Makes good connection and earns himself a boundary as the ball races to the deep backward point fence. 54/0

16.2 K Maharaj to C Chibhabha, Eased through mid on for a single. 50/0

Second slip in place. Silly point goes there. This is keeping in mind the thick outside edge in the previous over that went through that region.

16.1 K Maharaj to Chibhabha, Flatter on the pads, Chibhabha gets hit high on the pads after he fails to defend that. 49/0

15.6 K Rabada to Ervine, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 49/0

15.5 K Rabada to Ervine, Outside off, left alone. 49/0

15.4 K Rabada to Ervine, Full ball on middle, defended back towards the bowler. 49/0

15.3 K Rabada to Chibhabha, This one jags back in greatly. Chibhabha gets some bat on that and the ball goes through backward square leg. One run taken. 49/0

15.2 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Length delivery outside off, Chibhabha slashes at that but only hits the air. 48/0

15.1 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Length ball on off, defended stoutly from the crease. 48/0

14.6 K Maharaj to C Chibhabha, Edged! Floated outside off, Chibhabha looks to defend. But the ball takes the outside edge and goes past slip towards third man. Three runs taken before the ball is returned. 48/0

14.5 K Maharaj to Chibhabha, Chamu goes back and blocks this one. 45/0

14.4 K Maharaj to Chibhabha, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 45/0

14.3 K Maharaj to Ervine, Maharaj pulls back his length on this occasion, Ervine goes back and works it through square leg for one. 45/0

14.2 K Maharaj to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 44/0

14.1 K Maharaj to Ervine, Starts off from over the wicket and bowls it around off. Ervine defends with a lunge forward. 44/0

KESHAV MAHARAJ continues with his spell. He has been good with his flight and guile so far.

13.6 K Rabada to Chibhabha, The batsman has been struck on the thigh-pad. 44/0

13.5 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Four Leg byes. Rabada spears this delivery on a length angling down leg. Chibhabha fails to get any bat on that and the ball swings further down and goes away to the fence. Leg byes signaled though the ball didn't make any contact with the batter. 44/0

13.4 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Length ball on off, defended from the crease. 40/0

13.3 K Rabada to Chibhabha, This ball is outside off, left alone by Chamu. 40/0

13.2 K Rabada to Chibhabha, FOUR! That's a nice way to get underway. Rabada hurls it on a length outside off, Chibhabha hits it through covers a touch in the air. The ball goes to the fence in no time. 40/0

13.1 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Straighter delivery aimed at the sticks to start off. Chibhabha defends it with a straight bat back to the bowler. 36/0

We are back with the action. CRAIG ERVINE, who has looked confident so far, strides out to the middle with CHAMU CHIBHABHA, who has looked a touch shaky. He has faced 38 balls for his 6 runs. Not always do numbers show the struggle but here he has looked all at sea so far. The home side is in a huddle and then jogs its way to the middle. KAGISO RABADA starts off the proceedings for this session. 2-1-1-0 read his figures currently.

... Day 2, Session 2 ...

South Africa have been disciplined with the ball even in their second outing. That they are looking to experiment and try out their options seem evident from the fact that Maharaj has already been brought into the attack. Good for their bowlers to get into the groove before India come calling next month. The tourists should try and delay the inevitable for as long as they can in a bid to avoid complete embarrassment. Will they be able to do so? Let's find out in just a bit.

What do we say about this session, though? 74 runs and 6 wickets speak a lot about which aspect of the game dominated. The Protea bowlers wasted no time in setting to do what they had turned up for. They wiped out the remaining batters very quickly and in under an hour, the follow-on was enforced. Morkel showed his worth to his side with his returns - 7th fifer in Tests.

Wonderful passage of play for Zimbabwe! They'd certainly feel good after negotiating this period in their second essay without losing a wicket. The only casualty came in the form of Masakadza who has to retire after taking a blow on his right elbow. However, the update about the opener is that there is no fracture and he is fit to bat.

12.6 K Maharaj to Ervine, Maharaj comes round the wicket for the last delivery before tea and drops it on a fuller length around middle. Ervine defends it with a straight bat. That's TEA, DAY 2! 36/0

12.5 K Maharaj to Ervine, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 36/0

12.4 K Maharaj to C Ervine, Floats this one invitingly outside off, Ervine gets an inside edge onto his pads. Good bowling by the tweaker. 36/0

12.3 K Maharaj to Ervine, SIX! Up, high and above! Maharaj has been generous in his flight so far. Tosses this one well outside off, Ervine charges down the track to get to the pitch of the ball. Goes through with his shot of hitting it over long on for half a dozen. Moves into double figures with those. 36/0

12.2 K Maharaj to Ervine, Another one served around off, Craig lunges forward to negotiate that. 30/0

12.1 K Maharaj to Ervine, Floated around off, defended towards short leg. 30/0

11.6 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Hurled outside off, Chamu hangs his bat at that but misses. 30/0

11.5 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Landed in line of the stumps, blocked from the crease. 30/0

11.4 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Chibhabha keeps this length ball on off, off the back foot. 30/0

11.3 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Banged short on the stumps, Chibhabha ducks to let it go. 30/0

11.2 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 30/0

11.1 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Length ball on off, defended from the crease. 30/0

10.6 K Maharaj to C Ervine, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 30/0

10.5 K Maharaj to Ervine, Ervine paddles this one yet again. This time there is protection at fine leg and only a brace results. 30/0

10.4 K Maharaj to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 28/0

10.3 K Maharaj to Ervine, Four Byes! Lovely ball for starters! Maharaj gives this one a bit more air outside off. Ervine lunges forward to block but the ball spins in sharply to beat him on the inside. It goes past de Villiers' right and rolls to the fence behind. The delivery is lauded by the keeper as well, in spite of he missing that one. 28/0

10.2 K Maharaj to Ervine, Ervine prods forward and defends this one. 24/0

10.1 K Maharaj to Ervine, FOUR! Well played! Maharaj tosses this outside off, Ervine gets down and paddles it fine down the leg side. The ball wastes no time in racing away to the fence. 24/0

9.6 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Blocked solidly from the crease. 20/0

9.5 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Four Byes! Hard on de Villiers these ones but still it would go down in his name. Rabada angles this down the leg side, Chibhabha misses his flick. The ball flies past the keeper for a boundary. 20/0

9.4 K Rabada to Chibhabha, Chibhabha punches it towards cover-point but the fielder there dives to his right to prevent a run. 16/0

9.3 K Rabada to Chibhabha, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 16/0

An update about the Protea wicketkeeper - Quinton de Kock is ruled out of this current game after tweaking his hamstring. Tough news for the hosts, keeping in mind AB de Villiers' workload.

9.2 K Rabada to Ervine, Ervine taps it towards covers for a single. 16/0

9.1 K Rabada to Ervine, Ervine defends this one off the front foot onto the ground. 15/0

KAGISO RABADA to have a bowl now.

8.6 K Maharaj to Chibhabha, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 15/0

8.5 K Maharaj to Chibhabha, Tossed up just outside off, Chibhabha strides forward to block but ends up missing the ball completely. 15/0

8.4 K Maharaj to Chibhabha, Fired on the pads, Chibhabha misses the flick. The ball goes off his pads towards fine leg and a couple of leg byes taken. 15/0

8.3 K Maharaj to Chibhabha, Flatter outside off, left alone by Chamu. 13/0

8.2 K Maharaj to Chibhabha, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 13/0

8.1 K Maharaj to Chibhabha, Floated from round the wicket around off, Chibhabha strides forward and blocks. 13/0

Spin time from South Africa. KESHAV MAHARAJ to roll his arm over with about 15 minutes to go for Tea. He has a slip and a bat-pad in place.

7.6 V Philander to Ervine, Ervine keeps this one out off the front foot. Another maiden for Philander. 13/0

7.5 V Philander to Ervine, Defended this one towards point from the crease. 13/0

7.4 V Philander to Ervine, On a length around middle and off, blocked from the crease. 13/0

7.3 V Philander to Ervine, Straight ball aiming at the middle stick, Ervine presents a straight bat in keeping that out. 13/0

7.2 V Philander to Ervine, Again Philander spears it full down leg. Ervine looks to flick but fails to do so. The ball swings away to the keeper. Strangely, there's an appeal there, not sure why, as the ball and the bat had the whole Russia in between! 13/0

7.1 V Philander to Ervine, Full ball down the leg side, Ervine misses the flick. The ball swings away nicely through to the keeper after passing the batsman. 13/0

6.6 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Pitched further up outside off, Chamu lets it be. 13/0

6.5 M Morkel to Chibhabha, FOUR! That's confidently dispatched! Morkel lands it short and wide outside off, Chibhabha hangs on the back foot and belts it over cover-point. The ball trickles away to the fence after landing near it. 13/0

6.4 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Full ball on off, driven straight back to the bowler. 9/0

6.3 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Banged short on the stumps, Chamu ducks to let that go. 9/0

6.2 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Back of a length ball just outside off, Chibhabha sways back and lets the keeper do the rest. 9/0

6.1 M Morkel to Chibhabha, On a length on off, defended solidly from the crease. 9/0

5.6 V Philander to Ervine, Another one outside off, left alone. 9/0

5.5 V Philander to Ervine, This is full and angling away from the southpaw. Left alone by Craig. 9/0

5.4 V Philander to Ervine, Almost a mirror image of his first innings dismissal. Full ball on the pads, Ervine falls over as he tries to flick it away. Gets a leading edge towards the off side. 9/0

5.3 V Philander to Chibhabha, Straight ball on middle, Chibhabha presents a straight bat face in playing towards mid-wicket. A run taken in the meanwhile. 9/0

5.2 V Philander to Chibhabha, Landed on a length in line of the stumps, Chamu defends it from the crease. 8/0

5.1 V Philander to Chibhabha, Full ball on off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 8/0

4.6 M Morkel to C Ervine, Edged but safe! Morkel runs in from round the wicket and delivers it on a length in the corridor of uncertainty. Ervine presents a straight bat but the ball goes off the edge to the slip cordon. The second slip fielder dives to his right but the ball lands just short. 8/0

CRAIG ERVINE walks in next. It is as good as an opening job for him.

Out comes the Zimbabwe team physio. Masakadza seems to be in great discomfort here. The previous ball hit him flush on the right elbow and that has got him in trouble here. Generally, the magic spray provides relief to the players but not here. He is unable to hold his bat as well and that means he has been given more attention now. Now, he's SEEN WALKING OFF! Not good signs for Zimbabwe.

4.5 M Morkel to Masakadza, Ouch! That must have hurt! Length ball just outside off, Masakadza looks to block but the ball goes off his arm towards the slip cordon. Replay shows that it went off the right elbow. The extra bounce on that occasion did him in. 8/0

4.4 M Morkel to Masakadza, Another one outside off, Masakadza just lets it be. 8/0

4.3 M Morkel to Chibhabha, This ball is flicked off his pads through mid-wicket for a single. He gets off the mark after 12 balls. 8/0

4.2 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Full ball outside off, left alone. 7/0

4.1 M Morkel to Chibhabha, In line of the stumps, driven towards mid on. 7/0

3.6 V Philander to Masakadza, Hurled outside off, Masakadza points his bat skywards as he lets the cherry pass. 7/0

3.5 V Philander to Masakadza, Pitched a touch further up to the batsman, Hamilton presents a straight bat in defense. 7/0

3.4 V Philander to Masakadza, Masakadza shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 7/0

3.3 V Philander to Masakadza, Careful Ham! Sees this delivery pitched outside off in the area of apprehension. Masakadza lunges forward and hangs his bat out at that to defend. Misses, as the ball just moves away past the outer edge of the blade. 7/0

3.2 V Philander to Masakadza, Similar delivery, hurled straight at the stumps. Hamilton blocks from the crease. 7/0

3.1 V Philander to Masakadza, Philander runs in from over the wicket and lands it in line of the stumps. It is on a length and Masakadza defends it with a straight bat face. 7/0

2.6 M Morkel to Chibhabha, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball but fails. 7/0

2.5 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Chamu keeps this length ball out from the crease. 7/0

2.4 M Morkel to Chibhabha, On the pads, length ball, worked round the corner. 7/0

2.3 M Morkel to Chibhabha, Banged short on the stumps, Chibhabha sways away from the line and lets the keeper do the rest. 7/0

2.2 M Morkel to Masakadza, Masakadza strides ahead to this one and pushes it towards point. Shouts a NO first, but then sees the ball rolling through backward point and gets to the other end. 7/0

2.1 M Morkel to Masakadza, Full ball outside off, Masakadza covers his sticks and lets it be. 6/0

1.6 V Philander to Chibhabha, Hurled on a length, Chibhabha defends it with a straight bat. A maiden to start for Philander. 6/0

1.5 V Philander to Chibhabha, Outside off, left alone. 6/0

1.4 V Philander to Chibhabha, Chibhabha looks to work this one away but gets a leading edge to the off side. 6/0

1.3 V Philander to Chibhabha, Beaten! On a length just outside off, Chamu has a feel for it but just misses. 6/0

1.2 V Philander to Chibhabha, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 6/0

1.1 V Philander to Chibhabha, Begins with a length delivery on off, Chibhabha blocks it from the crease. 6/0

VERNON PHILANDER will share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 M Morkel to Masakadza, Good shot! Masakadza pushes it through mid on and gets back for a brace. 6/0

0.5 M Morkel to Masakadza, Another one outside off, left alone. 4/0

0.4 M Morkel to Masakadza, This is outside off, left alone by Hamilton. 4/0

0.3 M Morkel to Masakadza, FOUR! Masakadza is off the mark and off the pair as well. Gets a length ball in line of the stumps, he stays tall and clips it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. This should settle his nerves and get him going. 4/0

0.2 M Morkel to Masakadza, Masakadza strides forward and blocks it. 0/0

0.1 M Morkel to Masakadza, Masakadza avoids the king pair! Morkel begins with a delivery outside off, Hamilton just lets it be. 0/0

