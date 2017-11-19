South African Batsman Smashes 490 Runs in 50-over Match

Dadswell's innings had a whopping 57 sixes and 27 fours. He was supported on the other end by Ruan Haasbroek, who too scored a century (104) from 54 balls. These efforts propelled his team to 677, which is also a record in the limited-overs format. To go with this, their team boundaries accounted for 63 sixes and 48 fours.
In reply, Potch Dorp, who had no realistic chance of a fight in the match, posted 290/9. Dadswell contribution in the match just did not stop their, and he picked 3 wickets for just 37 runs.
First Published: November 19, 2017, 4:00 PM IST