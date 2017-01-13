    Quick Links

    Split Captaincy Does Not Work in India, Says Mahendra Singh Dhoni

    Jan 13, 2017

    New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni addressed the media for the first time after stepping down as India's limited overs captain ahead of the first One-Day International against England, which will be played on January 15 at Pune.

    Dhoni told the media that he was always of the opinion that split captaincy does not work in the Indian set-up and that is the reason why he finally decided to give up the captaincy.

    "For me the last series was the one against South Africa, that was the reason why I went to Zimbabwe. Split captaincy does not work in our scenario and my views did not change after I quit from Test cricket. Limited overs captaincy is not a big challenge and Virat is ready for it now," Dhoni told the media.

    Speaking about how he could help Virat Kohli with his vast experience, Dhoni said that the wicket-keeper of the team is by default the vice-captain of the team as he gets the perfect view of field and can help the captain with field positions.

    "The keeper is always the vice-captain whether announced or not and my role will be to assist Kohli. Different people like different fields so that depends on Virat and I will adapt accordingly. I will be there to give as many suggestions as possible. I will have to consult him and can't go left and right on my own," Dhoni said.

    When asked about the timing of his decision, Dhoni was clear that it didn't make sense for him to continue till the Champions Trophy as it would only add to his numbers as captain and not serve the team's cause.

    "It made no sense for me to continue. People even questioned me when I quit midway through the Test series in Australia. Sometimes you need to look at the bigger picture. I knew Saha was ready and he deserved a chance. Similarly, Virat is well placed to take over the limited overs captaincy," Dhoni said.

    Talking about Virat Kohli's meteoric rise, Dhoni credited the newly appointed skipper for his hunger for victory.

    "From the beginning of his career he wanted to learn and there was a hunger to win matches. He wanted to be in the middle of it all."

    "He will keep getting better with more responsibility. ODIs is a slightly easier format to captain and my job will be to assist him whenever I can. How the batsmen are batting, their strengths and weaknesses. Flowing in information and give him as much information as possible," Dhoni said about how he could help the new captain.

    "The kind of relation we have, if I go up with 100 ideas to him, he can so no to all because we have that comfort level. The more I can serve to him and the more he can pick and choose will be better for Indian cricket."

    Dhoni feels that the current pool of players are really talented and could serve Indian cricket for the next 10-12 years if all goes well.

    "You look at the kind of talent they have got and at the same time the age group they are in. If everything goes well they have the potential to plan for the next 10-12 years if not more ... We have a pool of fast bowlers who can bowl well in any conditions," Dhoni said.

    In fact, Dhoni feels that this team under Kohli should break all records and reach newer heights.

    "This team has the potential to do well in all formats irrespective of where we are playing ... When it comes to winning games, they should win games more than any other captain or team has won," he said.