Sports Minister Congratulates Team India After Win Over Pakistan

Sports Minister Vijay Goel (Agency Image)

New Delhi: Sports Minister Vjay Goel on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its win over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy, terming it a "significant" victory.

Defending champions India launched their campaign in the tournament with a 124-run victory over Pakistan in Birmingham.

"It's a significant victory for the Indian team. I am very happy and I congratulate each and every member of the team for this spectacular victory over Pakistan," Goel said after the win.

"It's a happy moment for all cricket loving Indians and I congratulate them," he added.

Batting first, India notched up a competitive 319 for three after two rain interruptions reduced the match to 48 overs a side.

Set a revised target of 324 in 48 overs at the start of their innings under the Duckworth/Lewis method, Pakistan were required to chase 289 in 41 overs when play resumed after the day's third rain interruption.

The task proved too much for Pakistan, who were bowled out for 164 in 33.4 overs.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 11:17 AM IST