Sreesanth Is Back On the Cricket Field, Is BCCI Watching?

PTI | Updated: August 16, 2017, 3:31 PM IST
File image of India cricketer S Sreesanth. (Getty Images)

Kochi: Cricketer S Sreesanth, who faced allegations of spot-fixing before being exonerated by the Kerala High Court, on Tuesday played an unsanctioned exhibition match involving members of Malayalam film industry.

The Kerala High Court had recently ordered BCCI to lift the life ban imposed on him but the Board has decided to appeal to a larger bench of the Court.

He unfurled the national flag and was presented with a bouquet before the match.

Sreesanth, who looked distinctly unfit batted well against the amateur attack.

"I am really happy that I am back and I am beginning my return from the same ground where it all began. Now from here, I want to reach Thiruvananthapuram and from there upwards and back to the Indian team," said Sreesanth, though it looks very difficult at this point of time.

Sreesanth has played in 27 Tests taking 87 wickets. He also has 75 victims from 53 One-Day Internationals and seven wickets from 10 T20 Internationals.
First Published: August 16, 2017, 3:31 PM IST

