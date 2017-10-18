Sreesanth Wants the 13 Names in Lodha Report to be Revealed

Sreesanth played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India (Reuters)

This is the worst decision ever..special rule for me?what about real culprits?What about chennai super kings ? And what about Rajasthan ? — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 17, 2017

And what about the accused 13 names in Lodha report?? No one wants to know about it?i will keep fighting for my right..God is great 🇮🇳✌🏻💒 — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 17, 2017

Anyway all I have is my family and lots of dear ones who still believes in me..I will keep fighting and make sure I don't give up.. — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 17, 2017

Thanks a lot for all the support Nd encouragement given so far. I assure u all that I'm not giving up..I will Keep at it..Nd alwys believe — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 17, 2017

First Published: October 18, 2017, 9:07 AM IST