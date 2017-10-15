Sri Lanka Will Send Best Team Possible for Lahore T20I: SLC Chief

This comes after the Lankan players made and appeal to the board, requesting them for a change of venue for the match. SLC chief has revealed that they will have a discussion regarding the same in their Executive Committee meeting and will come up with the best possible outcome.
"The players have made an appeal to SLC asking for a change of venue for the third T20I. We will discuss the issue on Monday at an Executive Committee meeting. I can understand their concerns. It is our responsibility to assess the situation and then take a decision," SLC chief Thilanga Sumathipala told Cricbuzz.
"The ICC is sending down match officials and have indicated that there’s no issue with security. The PCB has promised to give security that will be given to a Head of State. We are sending another specialist to assess the situation on our own and will rely on the government’s advice on the security situation. If everything is clear, I am sure we will be able to send our best team," he added.
Sumathipala also said that the selectors will pick a team for the entire series and separately for the first two T20Is and the third.
"We will pick the squad for all three T20s. There can’t be one team playing in UAE and another playing in Lahore. The players should not pick and choose venues. Since I am a Parliamentarian, I have a hectic schedule, but I am planning to fly to Dubai and from there I will go to Lahore with the team and come back to Colombo with the team," Sumathipala said.
Earlier, forty contracted Sri Lankan players had written a letter to the Sri Lanka cricket board, indicating that they would not like to travel to Pakistan for the final T20I in Lahore. The letter was signed by the entire current squad and contracted players requests the board to consider a venue change.
First Published: October 15, 2017, 2:38 PM IST