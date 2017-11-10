Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sri Lankan Batsmen Brace for Tough Spin Test in Warm-up Game

PTI | Updated: November 10, 2017, 6:31 PM IST
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal takes a guard during a practice session in Kolkata. (AP Image)

Kolkata: Aware of the challenge that the Indian spinners are likely to pose in the Test series, the Sri Lankan batsmen focused on tackling the turning ball ahead of their warm-up against Board President's XI here on Saturday.

Left-arm chinaman Lakshan Sandakan, who bagged a five-wicket haul against India in Pallekele in August, was the busiest man at the nets as he kept the batsmen guessing with his variations.

Giving him company was senior most spinner Rangana Herath, who not only rolled his arm but also gave invaluable tips to the young attack.

A vital cog in their bowling line-up, the 39-year-old also padded up and batted in the second lot alongside skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews.

In the first lot, Dimuth Karunaratne batted with Sadeera Samarawickrama and vice-captain Lahiru Thirimanne.

Former captain and all-rounder Mathews, who will return after missing the entire series against Pakistan last month, looked in full flow in a long session.

Three of their players — uncapped batsman Roshen Silva, all-rounders Dilruwan Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva — skipped practice.
First Published: November 10, 2017, 6:31 PM IST

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking