Sri Lankan Batsmen Brace for Tough Spin Test in Warm-up Game

Left-arm chinaman Lakshan Sandakan, who bagged a five-wicket haul against India in Pallekele in August, was the busiest man at the nets as he kept the batsmen guessing with his variations.
Giving him company was senior most spinner Rangana Herath, who not only rolled his arm but also gave invaluable tips to the young attack.
A vital cog in their bowling line-up, the 39-year-old also padded up and batted in the second lot alongside skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews.
In the first lot, Dimuth Karunaratne batted with Sadeera Samarawickrama and vice-captain Lahiru Thirimanne.
Former captain and all-rounder Mathews, who will return after missing the entire series against Pakistan last month, looked in full flow in a long session.
Three of their players — uncapped batsman Roshen Silva, all-rounders Dilruwan Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva — skipped practice.
First Published: November 10, 2017, 6:31 PM IST