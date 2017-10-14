Sri Lankan Players Hesitant to Visit Pakistan for T20I

The letter signed by the entire current squad and contracted players requests the board to consider a venue change.
However, the board on its part, will talk to the players to try and convince them to play the final T20 in Lahore.
"SLC will have a quick chat to the players very soon. We don't intend to disturb them in middle of a series, but we are left with no option but to address the issue. The ICC also will meet the players on Saturday to brief them about the situation in Lahore," an SLC source was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
All-rounder Thisara Perera has not signed the letter as he was part of the World XI side that played three-T20I series in Lahore last month.
International cricket was pulled out of Pakistan after the Sri Lankan team bus came under a terrorist attack in 2009, outisde Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, injuring several players and support staff.
Recently, a World XI consisting of players from all the major cricketing nations toured Pakistan for a three match T20 series. All the three games were played in Lahore.
October 14, 2017