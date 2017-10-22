Sri Lankan Stars, Coach Pull Out of Lahore T20I

Pothas joined a long list of players who have already pulled out of the T20I game. These include captain Upul Tharanga, Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardene and Akila Dananjaya. Kapugedera and Lakmal were in the team bus when terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan bus in Lahore in March 2009.
Nic has informed the board that he is definitely not going to Lahore. The physiotherapist Nirmalan Dhanabalasingham has also indicated that he is not going while the trainer Nic Lee is still contemplating what to do. But six other support staff including myself are definitely going," Sri Lanka's Cricket Manager Asanka Gurusinha was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
It is believed that Pothas had initially agreed for the tour after Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur spoke to him and Gurusinha about security in Lahore. However, he has withdrawn after discussions with his family back in England.
Thisara Perera will lead the Sri Lankan team for the T20I.
The 28-year-old Perera, appointed captain for the first time, toured Pakistan as member of a World XI for a three-match Twenty20 international series played in Lahore last month.
The World XI series was part of Pakistan Cricket Board's effort to revive international cricket in the country, which also included the staging of the Pakistan Super League final in March this year.
Pakistan also hosted Zimbabwe for a five-match limited overs series in 2015 but bigger teams like Australia, India, England, New Zealand and South Africa have refsued to tour there.
That forced Pakistan to play their home matches in neutral venues in UAE.
First Published: October 22, 2017, 10:00 AM IST