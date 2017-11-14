Sri Lanka's Newest Mystery Spinner - Kevin Koththigoda

The latest addition to the list which also includes India’s Shivil Kaushik is Sri Lanka’s 18-year old spinner named Kevin Koththigoda who’s unorthodox action is likely to leave more than a few batsmen stumped.
Kevin broke into the spotlight in the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup in Malaysia. The right arm leg break bowler who, hails from Unawatuna was part of the Sri Lankan team that beat Afghanistan by 61 runs. Kevin ended the game with one wicket to his name.
The leg-spinner has a bowling action similar to that of the former South African chinaman bowler Adams.
"He has a very unusual action. It's like that of Paul Adams. The action wasn't coached or anything, it came naturally to him. Initially, he was struggling with the length as he couldn't see the pitch, but he has improved tremendously," said former Sri Lanka 'A' opener Dhammika Sudarshana according to Cricbuzz.
"He came with his parents and asked me whether he could change schools. It was a fair request and we didn't have any objections," Sudarshana explained.
"Since his action is unique, the batsmen get confused. He is an excellent fielder and a decent batsman. He has got a very bright future ahead of him," Sudarshana added. "He has an incredible action, but lands the ball in the right areas. (He is a) lovely kid and has a good future," said Sarath Asoka.
