Srinivasan Told Me He Wouldn't Let Women's Cricket Happen: Edulji

“I’ve always been a BCCI basher, right from the day women’s cricket came into the BCCI fold in 2006. BCCI is a very male chauvinist organisation. They never wanted women to dictate terms or get into this thing. I was very vocal right from my playing days, from when I started,” she said. “Even now, I would still say that it is not yet well accepted within BCCI that women’s cricket is doing well. It is very difficult for them (some BCCI members) to accept the fact that this team has done very well,” the report quoted Edulji as saying.
The former Indian women's team captain also said that former BCCI president N Srinivasan had once told her that he wouldn't let women's cricket take place if he had his way.
“When Mr Srinivasan became president, I would like to say that I went to congratulate him at the Wankhede Stadium. He said, ‘If I had my way, I wouldn’t let women’s cricket happen’. He hates women’s cricket,” Eduljee said at the Indian Express' Express Adda.
Edulji was accompanied by women's cricket team stars Harmanpreet Kaur and Punam Raut. Both these batswomen had a great outing during the World Cup and played a pivotal role in taking India to the final, where they lost narrowly to hosts England.
First Published: August 24, 2017, 3:31 PM IST