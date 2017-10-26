Stand-in Captain Thisara Perera Impressed With Security

Sri Lanka are due to play a T20I in Lahore, and Sri Lankan players were reluctant to feature for the match. As many as 40 contracted players had expressed their desire, not to tour Pakistan. It was then, that Perera was roped in as the captain. What is noteworthy is that Perera has never captained a side before in his career, and is eagerly waiting for the opportunity.
“It’s a new challenge as well and I am looking forward to the opportunity,” he said. Apart from the security concerns, what is more bothersome is Sri Lanka's poor form. They lost the ODI 5-0, and need to come out good in the T20Is.
“Every team goes through tough times,” said Perera, “It is part and parcel of cricket. As captain I have given the players confidence and told them not to be selfish but to give all what they’ve got for the team. The selectors also have echoed same sentiments. There are some very good talents in this team. Hopefully we will do something special in this series. We will challenge Pakistan. We have told everyone to play without fear of failure. It doesn’t matter if you fail after giving 100 percent. Everyone knows this is a good opportunity and if someone does well, that will be a huge moment in his career.”
First Published: October 26, 2017, 5:11 PM IST