Star India Expected to Go All Out for India Cricket Rights Too, Eyeing Monopoly

Star Sports, which currently broadcasts India's international matches, after the parent company had won the broadcast and digital rights of India matches between 2012-2018 for Rs 3851 crore, has the broadcast rights for matches in India till March 2018.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to open the bid either later this year or early next year, for a period of five years and Star is ready to go all in again, according to a source in Star Sports.
"The biggest challenge for Star was to win the IPL rights and it was also the top focus for the network, now that the lucrative IPL rights are in the bag, the company wants to go all out for the India Cricket rights too as that would establish monopoly and ensure competitors (Sony) don't have any prime cricket property."
"We know that Sony already has the 11,000 crore that it was ready to put on line for the IPL rights, Star though is ready to up the game. That is what is the message currently is from the top," the official said.
After the IPL media rights auction even Star India CEO Uday Shankar said that given the competitive environment around the India Cricket rights, getting the IPL rights was top focus for the broadcaster.
“We needed the IPL rights because our rights to the BCCI international matches are up for review next March. In the competitive environment of sports broadcasting today, we did not want to take anything for granted and it’s nice to have the IPL after living without it for the past 10 years. We are excited about the digital platform because it has seen tremendous growth and our own experience with the IPL on Hotstar is testimony to that," said Uday Shankar, chairman and chief executive officer, STAR India.
The BCCI is expected to open the media rights bid for India Cricket after the Committee of Administrators (COA) present the reworked draft of the BCCI constitution to the Supreme Court, according to a top BCCI official.
He further scoffed at the idea about STAR India's monopoly over cricket telecast in India saying that STAR will continue to share the India match feeds with Doordarshan.
"Where is the question of monopoly here? Star will share the feed of India matches with Doordarshan, which continues to have a far greater reach than any other private network. BCCI will be more than happy if STAR gets India Cricket rights again, depending on whether their's is the highest bid," the official said.
