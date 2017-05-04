Star Writes to ICC Expressing Concern About India's Champions Trophy Participation

Image credit: Getty Images.

New Delhi: Star India, the broadcast giants who telecast all International Cricket Council tournaments in India and other South Asian countries, has written a letter to the governing body, expressing concern over India's participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Speaking to Cricketnext, a source in Star India confirmed that that the host broadcaster had indeed raised concern over the ongoing tussle between the ICC and the Indian cricket board.

"Yes a letter has gone to the ICC from our side because you must realise that the Champions Trophy is round the corner and a conclusion must be reached," the official said.

In the event of India's pull out from the showpiece event, the broadcaster is expected to feel the heat as viewership could take a massive hit. This is also a major cause of worry for the advertisers, who have already booked prime slot for the event, which begins on June 1.

India are supposed to take on Pakistan in their first match on June 4. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has already missed the deadline for announcing the squad for the tournament.

Several members of the BCCI are adamant about pulling out of the tournament in the wake of the new revenue model passed by the ICC, which has left the Indian cricket board with a diminished share.

The COA though has advised the board members to take a unanimous stand on the issue and have also said that they could move the court if they find BCCI's stand to be against the interest of Indian cricket.

First Published: May 4, 2017, 12:57 PM IST