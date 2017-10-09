India vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith Has a Message for his Boys Before Leaving for Home

Taking to Instagram, Smith wrote: “India it's been an absolute pleasure. The One Day tour didn't go to plan and after injuring my shoulder in the last game I'm unfortunately heading home to give it some rest and rehab. I look forward to watching the boys turn the tides in the next 2 T20s ✈️👍”
Australia will take on Guwahati in the second T20I on Tuesday as Virat Kohli and boys look to seal the deal with another victory.
After the first T20I, Finch said: “It would have been nice to have Steve Smith’s skill out there but also his game smarts in these conditions. There is a reason why he is the first-choice captain in all three formats. It was a tough result actually. We got a pretty good start with the bat then lost our way in the middle overs. It was very challenging wicket to bat on.”
Smith had landed awkwardly on his right shoulder during the fifth ODI in Nagpur and had experienced soreness since then. "He has had an MRI scan which has excluded serious injury, but we believe the best course of action is for him to not continue to aggravate his shoulder and allow it to recover," team doctor Richard Saw said.
Aaron FinchDavid WarnerHardik Pandyaind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaMS DhoniOff The Fieldsteve smithvirat kohli
First Published: October 9, 2017, 2:08 PM IST