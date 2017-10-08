Steve Smith is Skipper in All Three Formats for a Reason, He Was Missed: Aaron Finch

“It would have been nice to have Steve Smith’s skill out there but also his game smarts in these conditions. There is a reason why he is the first-choice captain in all three formats. It was a tough result actually. We got a pretty good start with the bat then lost our way in the middle overs. It was very challenging wicket to bat on,” he said.
Smith had landed awkwardly on his right shoulder during the fifth ODI in Nagpur and had experienced soreness since then. "He has had an MRI scan which has excluded serious injury, but we believe the best course of action is for him to not continue to aggravate his shoulder and allow it to recover," team doctor Richard Saw said.
While Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals, Aaron Finch stood by the batsmen and said that the team wanted to remain positive and not give the Indians the upper hand.
“It is easy to look back now and say, ‘yes we should have changed our approach’. But when you look at the history of this ground (in Ranchi), it suggests that 150 is a par score or the average score batting first on the surface. We wanted to make sure we were up and around that mark. We knew with how competent their bowlers are at the death — Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah, in particular, are two of the finest going around at executing in the end,” said Finch.
“We felt we had to play a little bit more high-risk game through the middle overs to maximise. Unfortunately we just kept losing wickets,” he added. “That’s a part of T20. There is not a lot of time to be assessing the pitch for 10-12 overs and then making a decision. It has to be a split second, two or three balls.”
The Australians were also a bit confused if the new ICC rules were in play or the series was being played as per old rules, as was the case during the ODI series.
“I didn’t know there was a review system until about the fifth over. Nobody did,” Finch said. “Smith, when he ran out during a drinks break, mentioned it. So we had to ask the umpires. But it is quite strange to have a crossover of rules for this series.
“I mean bat sizes and things like that are coming in at the end of the series. But DRS was in for this. It didn’t have any effect on the game. I just thought it was quite odd to have mixed and matched the rules for this series.”
First Published: October 8, 2017, 11:31 AM IST