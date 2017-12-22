Stopped From Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Sachin Tendulkar Bats For Sports on Social Media

Sachin uploaded a video on social media on Friday after he wasn't allowed to speak in the Parliament on Thursday and his post read: "It is my endeavour to transform India from being a sport loving nation to a sport playing nation. I urge you all to participate in this effort and help make my dream, our dream. Always remember, dreams do come true! Jai Hind"
"There were few things that I wanted to speak about yesterday (in the parliament) and I will try to do the same now. I often wondered what brought me here. Little did I know that those baby steps in cricket will lead me to a lifetime of memories. I always loved playing sports and cricket was my life," Sachin said in the video.
"My father Ramesh Tendulkar was a poet and a writer. He always supported me and encouraged me to become what I wanted to be in life. The greatest gift that I got from him was the freedom to play... the right to play and I will forever be grateful to him for that," he added.
Sachin also said that there are many pressing matters of the country that require immediate attention but as a sportsperson would like to stick to sports and fitness.
"There are many pressing matters in our country which require our attention – economic growth, poverty, food security, health care among many others. Being a sportsman, I am going to talk on sports, health and fitness of India for it has a telling impact on our economy. My vision is a healthy and fit India," said Tendulkar.
Earlier, on Thursday, Sachin was supposed to speak on 'Right to Play and the Future of Sports in India' in the Upper House but he wasn't able to as the house was adjourned after Congress members disrupted proceedings over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark against his predecessor Manmohan Singh and the 2G scam.
Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu Naidu urged the Congress members to allow Tendulkar to speak but to no avail.
"An honorable member, who has been awarded Bharat Ratna, wants to speak on an important issue like sports. Let him speak. All focus should be on Sachinji," Naidu said.
Actress Jaya Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party MP, whispered something to Tendulkar. She later told reporters that she told Tendulkar to sit down until the protests subside. But the Congress members continued with their sloganeering.
First Published: December 22, 2017, 3:30 PM IST