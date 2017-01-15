Substitute Bangladesh Wicketkeeper Imrul Kayes Sets World Record

Imrul Kayes. (Getty Images)
Wellington: Imrul Kayes on Sunday became the first substitute wicketkeeper to take five catches in Test cricket, on the fourth day of Bangladesh's first match against New Zealand here.
Better known as an opening batsman, Imrul came in place of an injured Mushfiqur Rahim in New Zealand's first innings, reports bdnws24.com.
He showed superb power to take five catches to become the first substitute wicketkeeper to do so in a Test match.
He also matched the highest wicketkeeping dismissals for Bangladesh. Mushfiqur was involved in five dismissals twice -- against India in Mirpur in 2010 and against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2013.
The 29-year-old Imrul began by taking the catches of New Zealand opener Jeet Raval and skipper Kane Williamson on the first day.
On the fourth day on Sunday, he caught Colin de Grandhomme out before safely holding on to an extraordinary catch to pick out B.J. Watling.
It was a poor delivery from pacer Mahmudullah, the ball drifting way down the leg side, but it caught a slim edge of the top of the blade. Imrul anticipated superbly and had it in his gloves in a flash.
New Zealand tailender Neil Wagner was his fifth scalp as his dismissal helped Bangladesh bowl the hosts out for 539 and take a 56-run lead. It was the first time Bangladesh took a lead in New Zealand.
Imrul also stood behind the wickets for 120 overs against Pakistan in 2015 but had no dismissals to show for it.