India vs Australia 2017: Sun Shining Bright As Hyderabad Prepares for Virat Kohli-David Warner Battle

Taking to Twitter, Aakash Chopra posted a video which shows the ground baking under the sun and the groundsmen working tirelessly.
"The forecast is possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with rain today (Thursday) and a light to moderate rain tomorrow," the Met office had said.
The city has been receiving good rainfall almost on a daily basis for about a week, throwing normal life out of gear. Arrangements have been made at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium, the venue of the match, to ensure that the match is held without any problem.
Curator YL Chandrasekhar said the recent rain has not affected the wicket. However, the outfield was affected a bit and some fans were being used to dry the affected area. The T20I series is locked 1-1 after Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the second match at Guwahati on October 10.
After receiving an eight-wicket thrashing in the second Twenty20 International (T20I), India will aim for a better show when they take on Australia in their third and final match of the series.
Left-arm speedster Jason Behrendorff had wiped away India's top-four in Guwahati as the hosts were bundled out for 118 in the second match. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, too, had foxed the Indians with his guile and variety.
India will hope that the batting failure was a one-off incident and their batsmen will come out all guns blazing in the decisive tie.
Australia had lost the One-Day International (ODI) series 1-4 and Thursday's match presents a great opportunity for them to take a trophy back home. They will be full of confidence after the win in the second T20I.
