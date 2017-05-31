Gavaskar Feels Kohli & Co. Start Huge Favourites Against Pakistan

Getty Images

New Delhi: Sunil Gavaskar feels that India start huge favourites going into the much-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on June 4.

Defending champions India will take on Pakistan in their opening game and Gavaskar feels that even though Pakistan have earlier defeated India in the Champions Trophy, the current team is slightly inexperienced.

“This is a slightly inexperienced Pakistan side without Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq. So, India in my view start favourites. India start as huge favourites. Huge because the Indians have just come off a very successful IPL. All their batsmen and bowlers are in match practice. All might not be in the best of form, but they are all in match practice,” he told India Today.

Even though the rivalry between the two teams is legendary, they don’t meet expect in multilateral events (ICC and ACC tournaments) due to the cross-border tension.

The Indian government has made it clear that bilateral cricketing activities cannot take place between the two teams in the present circumstance.

Veteran India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has also picked India as favourites to win.

Asked if head-to-head records count during high-tension encounters, such as those against Pakistan, the Baroda all-rounder said: "Such advantages or disadvantages get an edge only to a certain extent. But it all boils down to how you tackle the situation during the match."

"Even during the 2013 Champions Trophy, the Indian team was a far better side and this time around, too, we have a complete team which is much better than the Pakistanis at the moment.

"I am pretty confident that India will go in as the favourites and come out with flying colours," he added.

India are placed in Group B along with Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

First Published: May 31, 2017, 3:37 PM IST