India vs New Zealand: Sunil Gavaskar Hails Virat Kohli's 'Beyond Phenomenal' Consistency

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lavished praised on the Delhi lad, and hailed his consistency as 'phenomenal'. In a conversation with NDTV, Gavaskar said, “Virat’s consistency with the bat is beyond phenomenal. Against New Zealand, there was no question of him being denied a hundred. He got denied against the Australians but remember he learnt from that. He was not trying to run the ball to third man (against New Zealand), like he got out against the Australians in two of the five matches.”
“Key to Virat Kohli’s consistency is that he learns from his mistakes and to then avoid those. That is what Virat keeps on doing. There will be some same dismissals because that’s what cricket is all about but if you have made a mistake and you try to avoid it. The bowlers will get you out because they will bowl you the odd good ball, that is accepted. But the thing that he learns from errors and avoids them, that is why he is so consistent,” he added.
Apart from Kohli, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as stars. Throughout the series, the pacer duo kept striking at regular intervals, which was a major contributor to India's success in the series.
First Published: October 30, 2017, 10:22 PM IST