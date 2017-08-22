Bangladesh vs Australia: Sunil Joshi Appointed Bangladesh Spin Consultant for Australia Series

"He is expected to arrive in Dhaka soon and the preparations will begin for the first Test. Bangladesh has been looking for a spin consultant for a while and Mr Joshi will help strengthen our support staff.
"He has currently been hired for the two-match series against Australia and a decision on future assignments will be taken after a meeting with the BCB members," the official told Cricketnext.
Bangladesh are not the first team to turn to an Indian spinner for help. The Australians themselves have hired the services of Sridharan Sriram, former India batsman and spinner, during their previous tours to India and also during the 2016 ICC World T20.
Joshi, who represented Karnataka with distinction in domestic cricket, represented India in 15 Test matches, picking up 41 wickets. He also played 69 ODIs for India and picked up 69 wickets.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board stepped up its efforts to find a spin bowling consultant after Australian leggie Stuart McGill turned down the position due to illness. Joshi was part of the Indian team that played a Test in Dhaka in 2000, which incidentally was Bangladesh's first ever Test match.
Joshi played a starring role inthe match, picking up 8 wickets and scoring 92 with the bat to win the 'Man of the Match' award.
First Published: August 22, 2017, 1:38 PM IST