Sunil Narine Hits Fastest IPL Half-century Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunil Narine celebrates after scoring the fastest IPL fifty against RCB. (BCCI)

Bengaluru: Sunil Narine tore apart the records books in stunning style as he slammed the fastest Indian Premier League (IPL) half-century against a hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling attack at the Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday.

Kolkata caught Bangalore off-guard when they sent out Sunil Narine to open the innings along with Chris Lynn and skipper Gautam Gambhir was held back by the thinktank. But the decision worked wonders as Narine and Lynn wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, enroute their their respective half-centuries.

Chasing a target of 159, Chris Lynn first made his intentions clear by hitting two fours and a six in the first over itself. However, Narine exploded in the fourth over of the chase and took Samuel Badree to the cleaners by hitting boundaries at will.

Three huge sixes and a four in the first four balls of Badree set the tone for Narine's rest of the innings. In the next over, Narine again slammed four boundaries and one huge six off the bowling of Sreenath Aravind to notch up his half-century off just 15 deliveries.

Narine now joins Yusuf Pathan at the top of the pile as far as fastest fifty in the cash-rich league is concerned. Yusuf too slammed a half-century off 15 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2014.

.@SunilPNarine74 .@SunilPNarine74 gets his first "FIFTY" in T20.

He now holds the record for fastest 50 (in 15 balls) in @IPL along with @iamyusufpathan. pic.twitter.com/7c6rN9KSDx — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 7, 2017

Narine and Lynn's onslaught also helped KKR set the record for most number of runs scored by a team in the powerplay overs (first six overs) in IPL.

The West Indian finally departed for 54 off 17 deliveries but he had done his job by then as KKR were in cruise control of the match. Narine's record-breaking innings included 6 fours and 4 huge sixes, which he slammed at an astonishing strike rate of 317.6.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh holds the record for fastest fifty in T20 cricket, when the southpaw slammed a half century off just 12 deliveries against England at the ICC WT20 in 2007 and Narine misses this milestone by just two deliveries.

First Published: May 7, 2017, 7:19 PM IST