Supreme Court Removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI President

File Image of Anurag Thakur (R) and Ajay Shirke.
New Delhi: In a big blow for the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Supreme Court of India has stripped Anurag Thakur of his powers as BCCI President for not complying with the orders of the apex court with regard to implementation of the Lodha committee reforms. The Supreme Court also meted out the same treatment to secretary Ajay Shirke.
The apex court gave out the verdict against the duo saying they should "forthwith cease and desist from" the board's work.
The SC also decided to initiate contempt proceedings against Thakur by seeking his response as to why he should not be held liable for obstructing the implementation of the court's directions aimed at reforming BCCI.
Anurag Thakur: The Rise And Fall of The Cricket Czar
It further asked all office bearers of BCCI and state associations to give an undertaking to abide by recommendations of the Lodha Committee.
The apex court also ruled that no one above 70 yrs, unsound mind, ministers, govt servants, convicted persons and those holding post for cumulative term of 9 years can be office bearers of the board.
"I don't want to read whether the BCCI was overconfident or not, the apex court's decision is the law of the land and everyone has to follow it," the former Chief Justice of India said.
Speaking to CNN-News18, former Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Mukul Mudgal said that the rulings of the apex court is sacrosanct and binding on all and must be adhered to.
Ousted BCCI sectretary Ajay Shirke spoke to CNN-News18 immediately after the verdict and said that "what has happened is in the past now and hopefully the new dispensation will do well."
Anurag Thakur released a video statement hours after the verdict and said that his commitment was towards 'doing the best for Indian cricket and for autonomy of the sport', which he said will 'always remain.'
He took a subtle dig at the Supreme Court's order saying that if the apex court feels the cricketing body will do well under the guidance of retired judges, "I wish them all the best"
He reacted to the Supreme Court order by putting up a video clip on social media. "My commitment to the best of Indian cricket and autonomy of sports will always remain," he said.
He further said that from 'now on cricket administrators will be accountable for the 'deeds and misdeeds'.
Renowned lawyer Harish Salve on Monday lauded the Supreme Court’s move to dismiss Anurag Thakur as BCCI president and said that it was time that all sports bodies in the country were cleaned up.
“The time has come to build an architecture for sports bodies, a structure where right kind of people are involved. A structure like this will improve the situation, sports official found guilty of money laundering should be tried under the prevention of corruption act,” he told CNN-News18.
The Lodha committee had asked the Supreme Court to appoint an observer on December 15, who would guide the BCCI in its administration, particularly with reference to the awarding of contracts, transparency norms, audit, etc., for domestic, international and IPL matches to be played hereafter.
The court had a fortnight back, while hearing the case, hinted at appointing a panel of administrators as opposed to a single administrator.
(With PTI inputs)