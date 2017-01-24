Supreme Court to Appoint BCCI Administrators Today

The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will announce the names of the independent administrators who will oversee the day-to-day functioning of the BCCI as it looks at implementing the Lodha panel’s reforms.
The Supreme Court was initially set to name the administrators on Friday, but it was then deferred. The Apex Court had asked Anil Divan and Gopal Subramaniam to submit a list of possible candidates by January 20.
Also, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi asked for a re-look into the proposal that removed Railways, Services and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) as full-time members.
The Supreme Court on January 2 removed president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke for trying to hinder the smooth implementation of the panel's recommendations.
The Apex Court also decided to initiate contempt proceedings against Thakur questioning the former BCCI chief as to why he should not be held liable for obstructing the implementation of the SC’s directives.
While members in the Lodha panel have refused to comment on the individuals who could be appointed in the new panel, runours are doing the rounds that a former judge, a member of the CAG and a former cricketer could be handed the responsibility.